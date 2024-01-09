Best speakers under 500: 10 most affordable picks

Finding the best speaker under 500 yet effective is a challenge. With so many options available, choosing one can be an overwhelming task. This blog introduces you to the best speakers under Rs.500. We have rounded up 10 most affordable picks that have performance and quality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home theater system, opt for portable speakers for an outdoor get-together, or upgrade your car’s audio system, these budget-friendly picks have got you covered. All of these come with the latest audio technologies, such as Bluetooth, hands-free calling, and dynamic sound. Subjective to budget constraints, there are many models and options that can be explored to find the right match.

From the legendary JBL GO 2 to the Bose SoundLink Mini II, and F&D A521X, these speakers offer crisp and loud sound, and occupy almost no space. Without compromising sound quality, these all-rounder speakers provide good value for money. Also, you don’t have to worry about compatibility as they are designed to work with almost all devices.

The best thing about these speakers is that they come with exceptional features such as crisp sound, durable build, high-resolution audio, and strong bass. We have curated a list of the 10 best speakers under Rs. 500, so you can find the most suitable one for yourself. So, if you’re looking for a pocket-friendly speaker, read on to find out the best options available!

The market is filled with numerous economical speaker choices, but all of them are not affordable ones. But, don’t worry, we have curated a list of the best speakers under ₹500. These speakers are perfect for those looking for good audio quality at a pocket-friendly price. We have listed 10 of the most affordable picks that are known for their sound quality, durability, and design. All of these speakers are ideal for home listening or even to carry with you while you are on the go. Our list includes some of the best options from the best brands. So, if you’re looking for great sound at an affordable price, these are the speakers for you. So, let us dive right into these awesome picks and find you the best speaker under 500.

1. pTron Newly Launched Fusion Hook This best speaker under 500 packs a powerful 52mm dynamic driver for rich, powerful sound quality, with up to 6 hours of playtime. And with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and an aux/ TF card/USB playback for added convenience. Plus, you can even pair two speakers together for a true wireless stereo experience. Plus, this best speaker under 500 also comes with integrated controls for easy one-touch access to volume controls and hands-free calling. Finally, it has an elegant design and comes in a range of colours to suit any decor. So, if you’re looking for an audio accessory that combines style, convenience and great sound, the pTron Fusion Hook 6W Mini Bluetooth Speaker is the perfect choice.

Pros Cons Powerful 52mm dynamic driver for rich, powerful sound None Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and versatile playback options (aux/TF card/USB)

2. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Pluto 2.0 Multimedia Speaker Designed for entertainment and convenience, this best speaker under 500 is the perfect companion for listening to music or watching movies. Its Aux Connectivity allows you to connect to your smartphone or laptop to enjoy your favourite playlists, while the USB powered feature conveniently charges the device. With Volume Control, you can adjust the sound as per your preference to get the desired output. Its compact and sleek design makes the Zebronics Zeb-Pluto 2.0 the perfect addition to any room. This best speaker under 500 can be easily moved around and fits perfectly on your desk or shelf. Moreover, its superior sound quality ensures you get an enhanced experience every time.

Pros Cons Aux Connectivity for versatile device compatibility. USB powered Compact and sleek design

3. Amazon Basics Portable Multimedia Speaker The sound quality of the Amazon Basics Portable Multimedia Speaker is great. You will enjoy rich, deep bass and a full-bodied sound that you can fully immerse yourself in. The speaker has been designed to provide clear and detailed sound for all types of music. Whether you are listening to your favorite artist, or a movie soundtrack, the sound will make you feel like you are there in the action. Compact, lightweight, and easy to use, this best speaker under 500 is perfect for anyone on the go. Whether you’re travelling, hosting an outdoor event, or just want a quality audio experience at home, the Amazon Basics Portable Multimedia Speaker is the perfect solution. It takes up minimal space and keeps your favourite music and soundtracks close at hand.

Pros Cons Great sound quality with rich bass. Dependency on auxiliary connectivity Compact, lightweight, and easy to use for on-the-go situations

4. Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker The Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker is the perfect device for you! It is equipped with USB, SD card, 3.5 mm AUX, FM radio, and call function. This best speaker under 500 also comes with a supporting carry handle for easy portability. Its advanced 3W technology delivers clear sound and gives you a powerful and engaging music experience. In addition to its calling feature, this best speaker under 500 is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. With its long battery life, you don't have to worry about charging your device frequently.

Pros Cons Multiple connectivity options Limited power at 3W Supporting carry handle for easy portability

5. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Fame 5watts 2.0 Multi Media Speakers ZEBRONICS Zeb-Fame 5watts 2.0 Multimedia Speakers is the perfect companion for your music and gaming experience. With the 5 watts of power in this best cheap speakers, it can easily fill any room with a clear and crisp sound. With AUX, USB connectivity and volume control, you can easily connect to your smartphones or laptops and customise the sound to your preference. The best speaker under 500 is lightweight and portable, perfect for carrying around for on the go entertainment. It comes with a sleek black finish, which makes it a stylish addition to any room. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Fame 5watts 2.0 Multimedia Speakers is the perfect choice for those looking for an affordable and high-performance sound experience. It is one of the Inexpensive audio systems that provides good value for money.

Pros Cons 5 watts power for clear and crisp sound None Lightweight and portable design

6. INSTAPLAY Insta Duo 2.0 Multimedia Speaker System This best speaker under 500 produces powerful stereo sound with crystal clear clarity that can really turn up your audio experience. It is USB powered, and comes with volume control and Aux Connectivity so you can easily adjust the sound according to your preference. This best speaker under 500 supports a variety of devices such as laptops, PCs, projectors, tablets, and cellphones. Enjoy easy access to your music and audio on these devices without the hassle of wires. With its advanced audio capacity, this budget speakers under ₹500 is sure to enhance your listening experience. Get ready to enjoy an immersive sound experience like never before!

Pros Cons Powerful stereo sound with crystal clear clarity Dependency on USB power USB powered with volume control and Aux Connectivity

7. PTron Newly Launched Musicbot Lite This best speaker under 500 produces immersive sound with its 40mm driver and latest BT5.1 technology. The Musicbot Lite provides up to 6 hours of continuous playback and a strong Bluetooth connection. Its portable design allows easy transport and allows you to take the party anywhere. The Musicbot Lite also has an integrated music and call controller, making it the ideal device for streaming your favourite music while on-the-go. In addition, the Musicbot Lite is available in a striking blue colour, making it a stylish accessory for any music lover.

Pros Cons Compact and powerful with 40mm driver and BT5.1 technology Colour options Integrated music and call controller for convenience

8. ARTIS Mini 2.0 USB Multimedia Speakers (Red) The ARTIS Mini 2.0 USB Multimedia Speakers are a great choice for anyone who wants an inexpensive way to listen to music and movies. This best speaker under 500 features a 600W PMPO sound output for superior sound quality and enhanced low frequency effect. The USB powered design makes setup and operation a breeze and the wired volume control gives you even more control over the sound. The compact design makes them small enough to fit on any desk or shelf, making them a great choice for home or office. The bright red colour adds a splash of fun colour to any room.

Pros Cons Inexpensive option with 600W PMPO sound output May lack advanced functionalities USB powered design for easy setup

9. Krisons Spark Bluetooth Speaker This best speaker under 500 has a powerful sound quality and multiple features to enhance your music-listening experience. Connect your phone, laptop, or other device via Bluetooth and enjoy up to 8 hours of play time. This best speaker under 500 has RGB lights and supports USB, SD card, and FM radio making it an all-in-one entertainment hub. It also features an LCD display, volume control, and LED light indicators, allowing you to have complete control over your audio. With the portable design and sleek white finish, you can easily bring the party anywhere.

Pros Cons 5W multi-media speaker with powerful sound quality RGB lights may not be preferred by some users RGB lights, USB, SD card, FM radio, and Bluetooth for all-in-one entertainment

10. Krisons QUBE Bluetooth Speaker This best speaker under 500 is equipped with all the features you need for your next party - RGB lights with dimmable modes, dedicated volume control, USB port, SD card, FM radio and Bluetooth streaming. The QUBE Bluetooth Speaker provides crisp, clear sound with its high-end speakers so that you can really immerse yourself in the music. With this best speaker under 500, you can connect your smartphone or laptop quickly and easily and enjoy your favourite tunes. Plus, you can control the volume and choose from different sound modes for the best audio experience.

Pros Cons RGB lights with dimmable modes and dedicated volume control RGB lights may not be preferred by some users Multiple connectivity options

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 pTron Fusion Hook 6W Mini Bluetooth Speaker Equipped with a 52mm dynamic driver for rich, powerful sound quality. Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, aux/TF card/USB playback options. Capable of pairing two speakers together for a true wireless stereo experience. Zebronics Zeb-Pluto 2.0 Multimedia Speaker Allows connection to smartphones or laptops for versatile playback Conveniently charges the device, making it suitable for various setups Sleek and portable, fitting well on desks or shelves Amazon Basics Portable Multimedia Speaker Provides rich, deep bass and full-bodied sound for immersive experiences Ideal for on-the-go situations and minimal space consumption Simple setup and user-friendly design for quick and hassle-free use Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker Supports USB, SD card, 3.5mm AUX, FM radio, and Bluetooth Equipped with a supporting carry handle for easy transport Advanced 3W technology for a powerful and engaging music experience Zebronics Zeb-Fame 5watts 2.0 Multimedia Speakers With 5 watts of power, it fills the room with high-quality audio Designed for on-the-go entertainment, easy to carry Balances cost-effectiveness with a satisfying sound experience INSTAPLAY Insta Duo 2.0 Multimedia Speaker System Produces powerful audio with crystal clear clarity Convenient power source with additional volume control and Aux Connectivity Supports a variety of devices, including laptops, PCs, projectors, tablets, and cellphones pTron Musicbot Lite 5W Mini Bluetooth Speaker 40mm driver with BT5.1 technology for immersive sound Allows easy control of music and calls on the go Available in a striking blue color, adding a touch of style ARTIS Mini 2.0 USB Multimedia Speakers (Red) Affordable option with 600W PMPO sound output Simple setup and operation with wired volume control Small enough Krisons Spark Bluetooth Speaker Delivers powerful audio quality for an enhanced listening experience All-in-one entertainment with RGB lights, USB, SD card, FM radio, and Bluetooth Sleek white finish and portable design for on-the-go music enjoyment Krisons QUBE Bluetooth Speaker Crisp, clear sound with high-end speakers and various sound modes Bluetooth, USB, SD card, FM radio, and dedicated volume control Stylish design with RGB lights, enhancing the aesthetic appeal

Best overall product pTron's Fusion Hook 6W Mini Bluetooth Speaker is the best overall product available today. With its 6 hours of playtime, 52mm dynamic driver, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, it guarantees users an unforgettable audio experience. Its other features like an Aux/TF card/USB playback, TWS pairing, and integrated controls make it an absolute powerhouse.

Moreover, its sleek design and convenient size make it ideal for any occasion. The sleek form factor allows it to fit easily into any pocket or bag, and its lightweight construction makes it perfect for taking on long travels or hikes. Additionally, its rubberized exterior ensures that it can handle any accidental drops and bumps.

On top of all that, its robust sound quality and impressive battery life make it a must-have for any music fan. With its 6W power output, it can deliver a crisp, powerful sound that is sure to keep you entertained. Plus, it can be paired with other speakers via TWS for an even fuller sound. It also has a built-in microphone, allowing hands-free calls. It's clear that pTron's Fusion Hook 6W Mini Bluetooth Speaker is the best overall product available today. With its impressive features, sleek design, and awesome sound quality, it is sure to satisfy any music lover.

Best value for money ZEBRONICS Zeb-Fame 5watts 2.0 Multi Media Speakers is one of the best value-for-money speakers. With a sleek design and 5 watts of sound, they offer excellent sound quality for their price. The USB port and AUX cable connection ensures that you can connect to a variety of devices, such as laptops, phones, and tablets. The volume control allows you to adjust the sound level to your liking.

In addition to being a great value for money product, the ZEBRONICS speakers are also very durable. The speakers are made of high quality materials, ensuring that they will last a long time. The metal frame is strong and stable, and the speaker grills are made of mesh for added protection. Overall, the ZEBRONICS Zeb-Fame 5watts 2.0 Multi Media Speakers is a great value for money product. The sound quality in this low-cost sound systems is awesome, the design is sleek and modern, and the durability is excellent. The USB port and AUX cable connection makes it ideal for connecting to a variety of devices, ensuring that you are getting a quality product.

How to find the best speaker? Finding the best speaker involves considering various factors to ensure it meets your audio preferences, lifestyle, and budget. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you make a decision when searching for the perfect speaker.

1. Audio Quality: Begin by assessing the speaker's audio quality. Look for features like advanced drivers, high wattage, and frequency response to ensure a clear and immersive sound experience. Read reviews and seek demonstrations to gauge the speaker's performance across different genres.

2. Connectivity Options: Consider the speaker's connectivity options. Bluetooth speakers offer wireless convenience, while wired options like USB, auxiliary, or SD card inputs provide versatility. Some speakers even support multiple connectivity options, enabling seamless integration with various devices.

3. Portability: Determine the portability based on your usage scenarios. If you need a speaker for on-the-go activities, prioritise compact and lightweight designs. Portable speakers with built-in batteries offer flexibility, allowing you to enjoy music without relying on a power source.

4. Battery Life: For portable speakers, battery life is crucial. Look for speakers that provide extended playtime on a single charge. Consider your usage patterns and select a speaker with a battery life that aligns with your needs, whether it's for a day at the beach or a weekend camping trip.

5. Additional Features: Explore additional features. This may include water resistance for outdoor use, integrated controls for easy operation, and compatibility with voice assistants for hands-free control.

6. Brand Reputation: Research the brand reputation and customer reviews. Established brands often have a goodrecord of producing reliable and high-quality speakers. Checking reviews from users who have similar preferences or use cases can provide valuable insights.

7. Budget Consideration: Determine your budget range and explore speakers within that bracket. While high-end speakers may offer premium features, there are also budget-friendly options with excellent performance. Assess the value for money and prioritise features that align with your priorities.

8. Compare and Contrast: Make use of comparison tools, both online and in-store. Compare specifications, features, and prices across different models. Pay attention to details like power output, size, and compatibility to make an informed decision.

In conclusion, finding the best speaker involves a balance of audio quality, connectivity options, portability, additional features, brand reputation, budget, and thorough comparison. Taking the time to evaluate these factors will lead to a speaker that not only meets your audio needs but also enhances your overall listening experience.

FAQs Question : What factors should I consider while evaluating speaker audio quality? Ans : 1. Consider aspects such as the type of drivers, wattage, and frequency response. 2. Look for user reviews and opinions to gauge real-world performance. 3. Test the speaker across different music genres to ensure it suits your preferences. Question : Is Bluetooth connectivity the best option, or are wired connections better? Ans : 1. Bluetooth offers wireless convenience, but wired options like USB or auxiliary connections provide stability. 2. Assess your specific needs; wireless is ideal for portability, while wired connections may offer higher audio fidelity. Question : How important is portability in choosing a speaker? Ans : 1. Portability matters depending on your lifestyle; portable speakers are ideal for on-the-go activities. 2. Consider features like built-in batteries and compact designs for increased convenience. Question : What is the significance of battery life in portable speakers? Ans : 1. Battery life is crucial for prolonged use, especially in outdoor or travel scenarios. 2. Assess your typical usage patterns to ensure the speaker's battery life aligns with your needs. Question : Are additional features like water resistance and integrated controls necessary? Ans : 1. Water resistance is beneficial for outdoor use or near water sources. 2. Integrated controls provide easy access to volume and playback functions, enhancing user convenience. Question : How can I ensure compatibility with my devices and room setup? Ans : 1. Check the speaker's connectivity options (Bluetooth, USB, auxiliary, etc.) to ensure compatibility. 2. Assess the size and design to ensure it fits seamlessly into your room or matches your aesthetic preferences.

