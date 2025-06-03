Best split ACs under ₹30000 that cool well and don’t cut corners on the things that matter: Top editor's picks for you

Shopping for a split AC, online or in-store, can be tricky. You want something that cools your room well and doesn’t cost too much, but there are so many choices and technical words that it’s hard to decide. Every brand says theirs is the best, so how do you know which one will really work for you?
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best split AC under 30KWhirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 10T 3S INV CNV S5K1PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)View Details
₹29,990
Affordable split ACDaikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)View Details
₹26,490
Inverter AC under 30KGodrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White)View Details
₹28,490
3 star power saving ACCruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)View Details
₹29,490
Acer 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC (5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Modes, AiSense Technology, ArcticWrap Cooling, PM 1.0 Microbacterial Filter, High Ambient Temperature of 55 °C -AR10AS3IS1HLE25)View Details
₹28,999
That’s why we made a list of the best split ACs under ₹30,000. These models cool your room well and have useful features, without making a big dent in your wallet. We want to help you pick an AC that keeps you cool during India’s hot months, without any surprises later.
Whirlpool is a brand many people trust for air conditioners. This 1 ton split AC is simple to use and a good pick if you’re looking for the best split ACs under ₹30,000. It cools your room well and has inverter technology to save power. If you want a simple AC that gets the job done without extra complications, this one deserves a look.
Offers different cooling modes to save energy based on need.
Copper coil helps with longer life and better cooling.
Only suitable for small to medium rooms.
May not cool large spaces quickly.
Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 10T 3S INV CNV S5K1PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its quiet operation and energy savings.
Why choose this product?
It adjusts cooling based on your needs to save power.
The Daikin 0.8 ton split AC is made for smaller rooms where steady cooling matters. It has a copper coil that lasts longer and a filter to keep dust out. It’s easy to operate, reliable, and won’t cost much. If you want one of the best split ACs under ₹30,000 that works well and won’t cause you any trouble, this is a good pick for small rooms.
Works well for small rooms
Copper coil helps with durability
Filters out dust and pollutants
Fixed speed means no variable cooling
Basic features, no smart functions
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say it cools well and runs quietly, just right for smaller rooms.
Why choose this product?
This AC keeps small rooms cool without wasting electricity.
Godrej 1 ton split AC quietly does what most budget ACs promise but often fail to deliver. It cools your room without a fight, even when the temperature outside crosses 50 degrees celsius. If you're after one of the best split ACs under ₹30,000, this one doesn’t try to impress with extras. It cools well, keeps things simple, and does what it’s meant to do.
Stays stable in high heat, good for peak Indian summers
Power control modes help you keep electricity use in check
Cooling may feel slower in power-saving modes
Not the quietest unit when running at full speed
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Cools steadily even when the temperature outside goes above 45°C.
Why choose this product?
It handles extreme summer temperatures without blinking.
Not every AC in this range can hold steady when it’s pushing 45 degree celsius outside. This Cruise 1.5 ton inverter split AC keeps the room cool and comfortable. The 7 stage filter isn’t just a line in the spec sheet; it helps if you live in a city with dusty air or allergies in the house. If you want one of the best split ACs under ₹30,000, this one is worth checking out on Amazon.
Handles high temperatures well
Good air filtration for cleaner air
Inverter saves on power use
May be slightly noisy on high settings
Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Keeps rooms cool and air clean, good for city homes.
Why choose this product?
This AC keeps you cool in heat and cuts dust and allergens indoors.
If you’re looking for a split AC that handles the heat without any drama, Acer’s 1 ton model is the one for you. It comes with five cooling modes so you can adjust how cold you want it. The arctic wrap technology helps keep the compressor safe when temperatures rise up to 55 degree celsius. If you’re a shopper and wanted to buy one of the best split ACs under ₹30,000, this model offers great cooling speed without extra noise or complexity.
Multiple cooling modes to suit your comfort level
Filters out fine dust and bacteria from the air
Only suitable for small rooms due to 1 ton capacity
No inverter technology, so might use more power compared to inverters
Acer 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC (5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Modes, AiSense Technology, ArcticWrap Cooling, PM 1.0 Microbacterial Filter, High Ambient Temperature of 55 °C -AR10AS3IS1HLE25)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Good cooling for small rooms and handles heat well.
Why choose this product?
If you need one of the best split ACs under ₹30,000, this offers steady cooling with simple controls.
When the heat climbs and space is tight, the Lloyd 0.8 ton inverter split AC steps in quietly. It adjusts cooling to match your needs and traps dust and viruses with its special filters. For those searching for the best split ACs under ₹30,000 that simply get the job done, this model keeps your room comfortable and the air cleaner, just the way you want it. Trust this split AC and buy it from Amazon.
Adjusts cooling to your room size and weather
Filters air to reduce dust and viruses
Not suitable for rooms larger than 100 sq ft
Lacks smart features like Wi-Fi control
Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLS09I3FOSEV)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Keeps rooms cool quietly and handles dust well.
Why choose this product?
This AC flexes its power to suit your day-to-day comfort without wasting energy.
When you live in a state where summer is the worst time to bear and you want a budget friendly split AC, then you can consider this Cruise 1 ton split AC for your home to protect yourself from these unbearable hot days. It’s simple, does the job without extra noise or complications, and lets you stay cool without worrying about the cost. If keeping things simple matters, this AC fits right in.
Good build quality with copper coil for durability
Air filter helps reduce dust and pollutants
May not be ideal for very large rooms
Lacks advanced smart controls
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Consistent cooling and quiet operation make it easy to use daily.
Why choose this product?
Its multiple modes let you adjust settings to your comfort.
If you know your space and don’t expect showy extras, this range can genuinely deliver. Many brands now offer good cooling, decent filters, and inverter tech within this price. It’s not about settling, it’s about choosing what actually matters. Comfort over frills.
It depends on what you pick, not just the price. Some ACs in this bracket can handle 50 degree celsius days without breaking down. Look for a great compressor, copper coil, and real user reviews. Heat shouldn’t scare you if the basics are right.
If you’re cooling a small or medium room, stretching might not get you much more. What matters is choosing a model that works for your space, not just what sounds fancy. In this range, a no nonsense AC can be all you really need.
• Cooling capacity: Match the tonnage to your room size. Around 0.8 to 1 ton is enough for rooms up to 120 sq. ft. Anything larger will underperform.
• Compressor type: Prefer inverter compressors if available in your budget. They adjust power based on heat load and can lower your electricity bills over time.
• 100% Copper coil: Look for models with a copper condenser coil. They’re more durable, easier to maintain, and handle heat better than aluminium ones.
• High ambient cooling: Check if the AC can work in temperatures above 45°C. This is important if you live in a region that faces extreme summer heat.
• Convertible modes: Some models now offer 4-in-1 or 5-in-1 cooling modes. These aren’t gimmicks; they let you adjust power usage depending on the day.
• Air filters: If you live in a city or have allergies, check for PM 2.5 or anti-viral filters. They help reduce indoor dust and pollutants.
• Energy rating: A 3 star rated AC gives a decent balance between upfront cost and power usage. Go higher if you use ACs longer each day.
• Noise levels: Quiet operation matters, especially in bedrooms. Look for ACs that mention low indoor unit noise in specs. Under 40 dB is ideal.
|Best Split ACs under ₹30,000
|Technology
|Filter Type
|Special Features
|Whirlpool 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC
|Fixed Speed
|Dust Filter
|Turbo Cooling, Auto Restart
|Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC
|Fixed Speed
|PM 2.5 Filter
|Coanda Airflow, Copper Condenser
|Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC
|Inverter, 5-in-1
|Anti-Dust Filter
|Heavy-duty Cooling at 52°C, 5-Year Warranty
|Cruise 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC
|Inverter, 4-in-1
|PM 2.5 + 7-Stage Filtration
|C-Protekt Coating, Convertible Cooling
|Acer 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC
|Inverter, 5-in-1
|PM 1.0 Micro bacterial Filter
|AiSense Tech, Arctic Wrap Cooling
|Lloyd 0.8 Ton Inverter Split AC
|Inverter, 5-in-1
|Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter
|Silver Deco Strip, Self-Diagnosis
|Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|Inverter, 4-in-1
|PM 2.5 + 7-Stage Filtration
|Clean Xpress, Eco Mode, 100% Copper
Best 2 ton split AC in April 2025 with powerful cooling and low noise for large rooms and offices
Which AC is suitable for a 12x12 room in India? Best 1 ton split and window ACs for small rooms in 2025: Top 10 picks
Best AC brands in India 2025: Top 10 picks with smart controls, energy efficiency, and long-lasting durability
Top 11 best 5 star inverter ACs in 2025 to beat the heat without high bills: Picks from LG, Samsung, Lloyd and more
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.