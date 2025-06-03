Best split ACs under ₹30000 that cool well and don’t cut corners on the things that matter: Top editor's picks for you

Shopping for a split AC, online or in-store, can be tricky. You want something that cools your room well and doesn’t cost too much, but there are so many choices and technical words that it’s hard to decide. Every brand says theirs is the best, so how do you know which one will really work for you?

That’s why we made a list of the best split ACs under ₹30,000. These models cool your room well and have useful features, without making a big dent in your wallet. We want to help you pick an AC that keeps you cool during India’s hot months, without any surprises later.

Whirlpool is a brand many people trust for air conditioners. This 1 ton split AC is simple to use and a good pick if you’re looking for the best split ACs under ₹30,000. It cools your room well and has inverter technology to save power. If you want a simple AC that gets the job done without extra complications, this one deserves a look.

Specifications Cooling Power 11260 British Thermal Units Special Features Auto Clean Cooling Type Inverter Split AC Cooling Modes Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Filter HD Filter for cleaner air Condenser Copper coil Energy Efficiency 3 Star Reason to buy Offers different cooling modes to save energy based on need. Copper coil helps with longer life and better cooling. Reason to avoid Only suitable for small to medium rooms. May not cool large spaces quickly. Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 10T 3S INV CNV S5K1PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its quiet operation and energy savings.

Why choose this product?

It adjusts cooling based on your needs to save power.

The Daikin 0.8 ton split AC is made for smaller rooms where steady cooling matters. It has a copper coil that lasts longer and a filter to keep dust out. It’s easy to operate, reliable, and won’t cost much. If you want one of the best split ACs under ₹30,000 that works well and won’t cause you any trouble, this is a good pick for small rooms.

Specifications Special Features Inverter Compressor, Dry Mode, Self Diagnosis, Air Purification Filter, Dehumidifier, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling Annual Energy Consumption ‎548.84 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Energy Efficiency 3 Star Cooling Type Fixed Speed Coil Material Copper Air Filter PM 2.5 Filter Reason to buy Works well for small rooms Copper coil helps with durability Filters out dust and pollutants Reason to avoid Fixed speed means no variable cooling Basic features, no smart functions Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it cools well and runs quietly, just right for smaller rooms.

Why choose this product?

This AC keeps small rooms cool without wasting electricity.

Godrej 1 ton split AC quietly does what most budget ACs promise but often fail to deliver. It cools your room without a fight, even when the temperature outside crosses 50 degrees celsius. If you're after one of the best split ACs under ₹30,000, this one doesn’t try to impress with extras. It cools well, keeps things simple, and does what it’s meant to do.

Specifications Special Features i-sense technology, Self clean technology, Anti dust filter, 5-in-1 convertible, Self diagnosis Capacity 1 Tons Cooling Modes 5-in-1 Convertible cooling to manage power use Compressor Inverter with heavy-duty cooling up to 52°C Condenser Coil 100% Copper Reason to buy Stays stable in high heat, good for peak Indian summers Power control modes help you keep electricity use in check Reason to avoid Cooling may feel slower in power-saving modes Not the quietest unit when running at full speed Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Cools steadily even when the temperature outside goes above 45°C.

Why choose this product?

It handles extreme summer temperatures without blinking.

Not every AC in this range can hold steady when it’s pushing 45 degree celsius outside. This Cruise 1.5 ton inverter split AC keeps the room cool and comfortable. The 7 stage filter isn’t just a line in the spec sheet; it helps if you live in a city with dusty air or allergies in the house. If you want one of the best split ACs under ₹30,000, this one is worth checking out on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Inverter Cooling Modes Convertible 4-in-1 Air Filtration 7-Stage, PM 2.5 Filter Special Features VarioQool Inverter Technology, Rust-O-Shield Blue Paint Protection (IDU Coil), Blue-tec Fin Protection, PM 2.5 Filter Reason to buy Handles high temperatures well Good air filtration for cleaner air Inverter saves on power use Reason to avoid May be slightly noisy on high settings Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Keeps rooms cool and air clean, good for city homes.

Why choose this product?

This AC keeps you cool in heat and cuts dust and allergens indoors.

If you’re looking for a split AC that handles the heat without any drama, Acer’s 1 ton model is the one for you. It comes with five cooling modes so you can adjust how cold you want it. The arctic wrap technology helps keep the compressor safe when temperatures rise up to 55 degree celsius. If you’re a shopper and wanted to buy one of the best split ACs under ₹30,000, this model offers great cooling speed without extra noise or complexity.

Specifications Special Features AiSense Technology, PM 1.0 Filter Annual Energy Consumption ‎644.74 Kilowatt Hours Cooling Modes 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Filter PM 1.0 Microbacterial Filter Energy Rating 3 Star Reason to buy Multiple cooling modes to suit your comfort level Filters out fine dust and bacteria from the air Reason to avoid Only suitable for small rooms due to 1 ton capacity No inverter technology, so might use more power compared to inverters Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Acer 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC (5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Modes, AiSense Technology, ArcticWrap Cooling, PM 1.0 Microbacterial Filter, High Ambient Temperature of 55 °C -AR10AS3IS1HLE25)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good cooling for small rooms and handles heat well.

Why choose this product?

If you need one of the best split ACs under ₹30,000, this offers steady cooling with simple controls.

When the heat climbs and space is tight, the Lloyd 0.8 ton inverter split AC steps in quietly. It adjusts cooling to match your needs and traps dust and viruses with its special filters. For those searching for the best split ACs under ₹30,000 that simply get the job done, this model keeps your room comfortable and the air cleaner, just the way you want it. Trust this split AC and buy it from Amazon.

Specifications Special Features Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter, 5 in 1 Convertible, Cools Even at 52˚C, Smart 4 Way Swing, Turbo Cool, 100% Copper, Low Gas Detection, Clean Filter Indication Capacity 0.8 tons Energy Efficiency 3 star Annual Energy Consumption 549.06 Kilowatt Hours Filter Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Reason to buy Adjusts cooling to your room size and weather Filters air to reduce dust and viruses Reason to avoid Not suitable for rooms larger than 100 sq ft Lacks smart features like Wi-Fi control Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLS09I3FOSEV)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Keeps rooms cool quietly and handles dust well.

Why choose this product?

This AC flexes its power to suit your day-to-day comfort without wasting energy.

When you live in a state where summer is the worst time to bear and you want a budget friendly split AC, then you can consider this Cruise 1 ton split AC for your home to protect yourself from these unbearable hot days. It’s simple, does the job without extra noise or complications, and lets you stay cool without worrying about the cost. If keeping things simple matters, this AC fits right in.

Specifications Special Features Inverter Compressor, Auto Clean, Air Purification Filter, Fast Cooling Capacity 1 ton Energy Rating 3 star Air Filtration 7-Stage Filter Cooling Modes Convertible 4-in-1 Annual Energy Consumption 685.18 Kilowatt Hours Reason to buy Good build quality with copper coil for durability Air filter helps reduce dust and pollutants Reason to avoid May not be ideal for very large rooms Lacks advanced smart controls Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Consistent cooling and quiet operation make it easy to use daily.

Why choose this product?

Its multiple modes let you adjust settings to your comfort.

Is spending under ₹ 30,000 on a split AC a smart choice or will I regret it later? If you know your space and don’t expect showy extras, this range can genuinely deliver. Many brands now offer good cooling, decent filters, and inverter tech within this price. It’s not about settling, it’s about choosing what actually matters. Comfort over frills.

Will a lower priced AC survive the brutal May-June heat or leave me sweating and annoyed? It depends on what you pick, not just the price. Some ACs in this bracket can handle 50 degree celsius days without breaking down. Look for a great compressor, copper coil, and real user reviews. Heat shouldn’t scare you if the basics are right.

Should I stretch my budget or trust what ₹ 30,000 ACs can give me? If you’re cooling a small or medium room, stretching might not get you much more. What matters is choosing a model that works for your space, not just what sounds fancy. In this range, a no nonsense AC can be all you really need.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best split AC under ₹ 30,000: • Cooling capacity: Match the tonnage to your room size. Around 0.8 to 1 ton is enough for rooms up to 120 sq. ft. Anything larger will underperform.

• Compressor type: Prefer inverter compressors if available in your budget. They adjust power based on heat load and can lower your electricity bills over time.

• 100% Copper coil: Look for models with a copper condenser coil. They’re more durable, easier to maintain, and handle heat better than aluminium ones.

• High ambient cooling: Check if the AC can work in temperatures above 45°C. This is important if you live in a region that faces extreme summer heat.

• Convertible modes: Some models now offer 4-in-1 or 5-in-1 cooling modes. These aren’t gimmicks; they let you adjust power usage depending on the day.

• Air filters: If you live in a city or have allergies, check for PM 2.5 or anti-viral filters. They help reduce indoor dust and pollutants.

• Energy rating: A 3 star rated AC gives a decent balance between upfront cost and power usage. Go higher if you use ACs longer each day.

• Noise levels: Quiet operation matters, especially in bedrooms. Look for ACs that mention low indoor unit noise in specs. Under 40 dB is ideal.

Top 3 features of the best split ACs under ₹ 30,000:

Best Split ACs under ₹ 30,000 Technology Filter Type Special Features Whirlpool 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC Fixed Speed Dust Filter Turbo Cooling, Auto Restart Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC Fixed Speed PM 2.5 Filter Coanda Airflow, Copper Condenser Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC Inverter, 5-in-1 Anti-Dust Filter Heavy-duty Cooling at 52°C, 5-Year Warranty Cruise 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC Inverter, 4-in-1 PM 2.5 + 7-Stage Filtration C-Protekt Coating, Convertible Cooling Acer 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC Inverter, 5-in-1 PM 1.0 Micro bacterial Filter AiSense Tech, Arctic Wrap Cooling Lloyd 0.8 Ton Inverter Split AC Inverter, 5-in-1 Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Silver Deco Strip, Self-Diagnosis Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Inverter, 4-in-1 PM 2.5 + 7-Stage Filtration Clean Xpress, Eco Mode, 100% Copper

