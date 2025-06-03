Subscribe

Best split ACs under ₹30000 that cool well and don’t cut corners on the things that matter: Top editor's picks for you

Summer all over India is facing intense heat waves with temperatures rising above 40 degrees and high humidity in the air. The best split ACs under 30,000 are what many are turning to for some real relief.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published3 Jun 2025, 07:00 AM IST
These best split ACs under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 won’t let summer win.
Shopping for a split AC, online or in-store, can be tricky. You want something that cools your room well and doesn’t cost too much, but there are so many choices and technical words that it’s hard to decide. Every brand says theirs is the best, so how do you know which one will really work for you?

Our PicksBest split AC under 30KAffordable split ACInverter AC under 30K3 star power saving ACLow noise split ACFAQs

Our Picks

That’s why we made a list of the best split ACs under 30,000. These models cool your room well and have useful features, without making a big dent in your wallet. We want to help you pick an AC that keeps you cool during India’s hot months, without any surprises later.

Whirlpool is a brand many people trust for air conditioners. This 1 ton split AC is simple to use and a good pick if you’re looking for the best split ACs under 30,000. It cools your room well and has inverter technology to save power. If you want a simple AC that gets the job done without extra complications, this one deserves a look.

Specifications

Cooling Power
11260 British Thermal Units
Special Features
Auto Clean
Cooling Type
Inverter Split AC
Cooling Modes
Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling
Filter
HD Filter for cleaner air
Condenser
Copper coil
Energy Efficiency
3 Star

Reason to buy

Offers different cooling modes to save energy based on need.

Copper coil helps with longer life and better cooling.

Reason to avoid

Only suitable for small to medium rooms.

May not cool large spaces quickly.

Click here to buy

Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 10T 3S INV CNV S5K1PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its quiet operation and energy savings.

Why choose this product?

It adjusts cooling based on your needs to save power.

The Daikin 0.8 ton split AC is made for smaller rooms where steady cooling matters. It has a copper coil that lasts longer and a filter to keep dust out. It’s easy to operate, reliable, and won’t cost much. If you want one of the best split ACs under 30,000 that works well and won’t cause you any trouble, this is a good pick for small rooms.

Specifications

Special Features
Inverter Compressor, Dry Mode, Self Diagnosis, Air Purification Filter, Dehumidifier, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling
Annual Energy Consumption
‎548.84 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
Energy Efficiency
3 Star
Cooling Type
Fixed Speed
Coil Material
Copper
Air Filter
PM 2.5 Filter

Reason to buy

Works well for small rooms

Copper coil helps with durability

Filters out dust and pollutants

Reason to avoid

Fixed speed means no variable cooling

Basic features, no smart functions

Click here to buy

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it cools well and runs quietly, just right for smaller rooms.

Why choose this product?

This AC keeps small rooms cool without wasting electricity.

Godrej 1 ton split AC quietly does what most budget ACs promise but often fail to deliver. It cools your room without a fight, even when the temperature outside crosses 50 degrees celsius. If you're after one of the best split ACs under 30,000, this one doesn’t try to impress with extras. It cools well, keeps things simple, and does what it’s meant to do.

Specifications

Special Features
i-sense technology, Self clean technology, Anti dust filter, 5-in-1 convertible, Self diagnosis
Capacity
1 Tons
Cooling Modes
5-in-1 Convertible cooling to manage power use
Compressor
Inverter with heavy-duty cooling up to 52°C
Condenser Coil
100% Copper

Reason to buy

Stays stable in high heat, good for peak Indian summers

Power control modes help you keep electricity use in check

Reason to avoid

Cooling may feel slower in power-saving modes

Not the quietest unit when running at full speed

Click here to buy

Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Cools steadily even when the temperature outside goes above 45°C.

Why choose this product?

It handles extreme summer temperatures without blinking.

Not every AC in this range can hold steady when it’s pushing 45 degree celsius outside. This Cruise 1.5 ton inverter split AC keeps the room cool and comfortable. The 7 stage filter isn’t just a line in the spec sheet; it helps if you live in a city with dusty air or allergies in the house. If you want one of the best split ACs under 30,000, this one is worth checking out on Amazon.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Compressor
Inverter
Cooling Modes
Convertible 4-in-1
Air Filtration
7-Stage, PM 2.5 Filter
Special Features
VarioQool Inverter Technology, Rust-O-Shield Blue Paint Protection (IDU Coil), Blue-tec Fin Protection, PM 2.5 Filter

Reason to buy

Handles high temperatures well

Good air filtration for cleaner air

Inverter saves on power use

Reason to avoid

May be slightly noisy on high settings

Click here to buy

Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Keeps rooms cool and air clean, good for city homes.

Why choose this product?

This AC keeps you cool in heat and cuts dust and allergens indoors.

If you’re looking for a split AC that handles the heat without any drama, Acer’s 1 ton model is the one for you. It comes with five cooling modes so you can adjust how cold you want it. The arctic wrap technology helps keep the compressor safe when temperatures rise up to 55 degree celsius. If you’re a shopper and wanted to buy one of the best split ACs under 30,000, this model offers great cooling speed without extra noise or complexity.

Specifications

Special Features
AiSense Technology, PM 1.0 Filter
Annual Energy Consumption
‎644.74 Kilowatt Hours
Cooling Modes
5-in-1 Convertible Cooling
Filter
PM 1.0 Microbacterial Filter
Energy Rating
3 Star

Reason to buy

Multiple cooling modes to suit your comfort level

Filters out fine dust and bacteria from the air

Reason to avoid

Only suitable for small rooms due to 1 ton capacity

No inverter technology, so might use more power compared to inverters

Click here to buy

Acer 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC (5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Modes, AiSense Technology, ArcticWrap Cooling, PM 1.0 Microbacterial Filter, High Ambient Temperature of 55 °C -AR10AS3IS1HLE25)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good cooling for small rooms and handles heat well.

Why choose this product?

If you need one of the best split ACs under 30,000, this offers steady cooling with simple controls.

When the heat climbs and space is tight, the Lloyd 0.8 ton inverter split AC steps in quietly. It adjusts cooling to match your needs and traps dust and viruses with its special filters. For those searching for the best split ACs under 30,000 that simply get the job done, this model keeps your room comfortable and the air cleaner, just the way you want it. Trust this split AC and buy it from Amazon.

Specifications

Special Features
Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter, 5 in 1 Convertible, Cools Even at 52˚C, Smart 4 Way Swing, Turbo Cool, 100% Copper, Low Gas Detection, Clean Filter Indication
Capacity
0.8 tons
Energy Efficiency
3 star
Annual Energy Consumption
549.06 Kilowatt Hours
Filter
Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter

Reason to buy

Adjusts cooling to your room size and weather

Filters air to reduce dust and viruses

Reason to avoid

Not suitable for rooms larger than 100 sq ft

Lacks smart features like Wi-Fi control

Click here to buy

Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLS09I3FOSEV)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Keeps rooms cool quietly and handles dust well.

Why choose this product?

This AC flexes its power to suit your day-to-day comfort without wasting energy.

When you live in a state where summer is the worst time to bear and you want a budget friendly split AC, then you can consider this Cruise 1 ton split AC for your home to protect yourself from these unbearable hot days. It’s simple, does the job without extra noise or complications, and lets you stay cool without worrying about the cost. If keeping things simple matters, this AC fits right in.

Specifications

Special Features
Inverter Compressor, Auto Clean, Air Purification Filter, Fast Cooling
Capacity
1 ton
Energy Rating
3 star
Air Filtration
7-Stage Filter
Cooling Modes
Convertible 4-in-1
Annual Energy Consumption
685.18 Kilowatt Hours

Reason to buy

Good build quality with copper coil for durability

Air filter helps reduce dust and pollutants

Reason to avoid

May not be ideal for very large rooms

Lacks advanced smart controls

Click here to buy

Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Consistent cooling and quiet operation make it easy to use daily.

Why choose this product?

Its multiple modes let you adjust settings to your comfort.

Is spending under 30,000 on a split AC a smart choice or will I regret it later?

If you know your space and don’t expect showy extras, this range can genuinely deliver. Many brands now offer good cooling, decent filters, and inverter tech within this price. It’s not about settling, it’s about choosing what actually matters. Comfort over frills.

Will a lower priced AC survive the brutal May-June heat or leave me sweating and annoyed?

It depends on what you pick, not just the price. Some ACs in this bracket can handle 50 degree celsius days without breaking down. Look for a great compressor, copper coil, and real user reviews. Heat shouldn’t scare you if the basics are right.

Should I stretch my budget or trust what 30,000 ACs can give me?

If you’re cooling a small or medium room, stretching might not get you much more. What matters is choosing a model that works for your space, not just what sounds fancy. In this range, a no nonsense AC can be all you really need.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best split AC under 30,000:

Cooling capacity: Match the tonnage to your room size. Around 0.8 to 1 ton is enough for rooms up to 120 sq. ft. Anything larger will underperform.

Compressor type: Prefer inverter compressors if available in your budget. They adjust power based on heat load and can lower your electricity bills over time.

100% Copper coil: Look for models with a copper condenser coil. They’re more durable, easier to maintain, and handle heat better than aluminium ones.

High ambient cooling: Check if the AC can work in temperatures above 45°C. This is important if you live in a region that faces extreme summer heat.

Convertible modes: Some models now offer 4-in-1 or 5-in-1 cooling modes. These aren’t gimmicks; they let you adjust power usage depending on the day.

Air filters: If you live in a city or have allergies, check for PM 2.5 or anti-viral filters. They help reduce indoor dust and pollutants.

Energy rating: A 3 star rated AC gives a decent balance between upfront cost and power usage. Go higher if you use ACs longer each day.

Noise levels: Quiet operation matters, especially in bedrooms. Look for ACs that mention low indoor unit noise in specs. Under 40 dB is ideal.

Top 3 features of the best split ACs under 30,000:

Best Split ACs under 30,000TechnologyFilter TypeSpecial Features
Whirlpool 1 Ton 3 Star Split ACFixed SpeedDust FilterTurbo Cooling, Auto Restart
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split ACFixed SpeedPM 2.5 FilterCoanda Airflow, Copper Condenser
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Split ACInverter, 5-in-1Anti-Dust FilterHeavy-duty Cooling at 52°C, 5-Year Warranty
Cruise 1.5 Ton Inverter Split ACInverter, 4-in-1PM 2.5 + 7-Stage FiltrationC-Protekt Coating, Convertible Cooling
Acer 1 Ton 3 Star Split ACInverter, 5-in-1PM 1.0 Micro bacterial FilterAiSense Tech, Arctic Wrap Cooling
Lloyd 0.8 Ton Inverter Split ACInverter, 5-in-1Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 FilterSilver Deco Strip, Self-Diagnosis
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACInverter, 4-in-1PM 2.5 + 7-Stage FiltrationClean Xpress, Eco Mode, 100% Copper

FAQs

Can I get a good inverter AC under ₹30,000?

Yes, a few brands now offer 1 ton inverter split ACs under ₹30,000 that work well for small rooms.

Are 5-in-1 convertible modes useful in split ACs under ₹30,000?

Yes, they help you adjust power usage depending on the weather, which can lower your bills.

Which tonnage is right if I want the best split AC under ₹30,000 for a small bedroom?

A 0.8 to 1 ton split AC works best for rooms up to 120 sq. ft in this price range.

Is a copper coil important in split ACs under ₹30,000?

Yes, copper coils last longer, need less maintenance, and handle heat better than aluminium ones.

Is 3 star rating good enough for split ACs under ₹30,000?

A 3 star split AC balances cooling and electricity bills well if you don’t run it all day.

