Find the perfect steam iron for your needs with our list of the 8 best options available on the market today. Compare features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision.

Steam irons are essential for keeping your clothes looking crisp and professional. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. Our comprehensive guide will help you navigate through the top 8 steam irons available in the market, providing detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

The Bajaj Anti-Drip Steam Iron is equipped with anti-scale technology and a horizontal soleplate for efficient ironing. With a powerful steam output and non-stick soleplate, this iron ensures smooth and wrinkle-free results every time.

Specifications of Bajaj ABS Mx-35N 2000W Steam Iron: Powerful steam output

Anti-drip and anti-scale technology

Horizontal soleplate design

Multiple temperature settings

Self-cleaning feature

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient ironing with powerful steam output May be slightly heavier compared to other options Non-stick soleplate for smooth results Anti-drip and anti-scale technology for hassle-free ironing

2. USHA Steam Pro SI 3713, 1300 W Steam Iron

This steam iron offers a powerful steam output and a non-stick soleplate for effortless ironing. With multiple temperature settings and a self-cleaning feature, it ensures smooth and efficient results every time.

Specifications of USHA Steam Pro SI 3713, 1300 W Steam Iron: Powerful steam output

Non-stick soleplate design

Multiple temperature settings

Self-cleaning feature

Vertical steam function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effortless ironing with non-stick soleplate May require frequent refilling of water Powerful steam output for quick results Easy to clean with self-cleaning feature

3. Philips Steam Iron GC1905/21 (World no. 1 Ironing Brand)

The Philips Steam Iron offers a 1440-Watt power output and a steam spray function for efficient ironing. With a non-stick soleplate and multiple temperature settings, it ensures smooth and wrinkle-free results.

Specifications of Philips Steam Iron GC1905/21 (World no. 1 Ironing Brand): 1440-Watt power output

Steam spray function

Non-stick soleplate design

Multiple temperature settings

Vertical steam function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1440-Watt output for quick results May be slightly pricey compared to other options Efficient steam spray function for smooth ironing Non-stick soleplate for wrinkle-free results

4. USHA EI Armor 1100 Watts Dry Iron Plastic

The USHA Armor Steam Iron features a Weilburger soleplate and a powerful steam output for efficient ironing. With an ergonomic design and multiple temperature settings, it offers smooth and hassle-free results.

Specifications of USHA EI Armor 1100 Watts Dry Iron Plastic: Weilburger soleplate design

Powerful steam output

Ergonomic and lightweight design

Multiple temperature settings

Anti-drip feature

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient ironing with Weilburger soleplate May not be as durable as other options Powerful steam output for quick results Ergonomic and lightweight design for ease of use

The Bajaj Advance Steam Iron features an anti-bacterial soleplate and a powerful steam output for efficient ironing. With a self-cleaning feature and multiple temperature settings, it ensures smooth and hygienic results.

Specifications of Bajaj DHX-9 1000W Heavy Weight Dry Iron: Anti-bacterial soleplate design

Powerful steam output

Self-cleaning feature

Multiple temperature settings

Anti-drip and anti-scale technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hygienic ironing with anti-bacterial soleplate May require frequent refilling of water Powerful steam output for efficient results Self-cleaning feature for hassle-free maintenance

6. Havells D'zire 1000 watt Dry Iron

The Havells Aluminium Steam Iron features an aerodynamic design and a powerful steam output for efficient ironing. With a 2-year warranty and multiple temperature settings, it ensures smooth and long-lasting results.

Specifications of Havells D'zire 1000 watt Dry Iron: Aerodynamic soleplate design

Powerful steam output

2-year warranty

Multiple temperature settings

Anti-drip and anti-scale technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient ironing with aerodynamic soleplate May be slightly expensive compared to other options Powerful steam output for quick results Long-lasting performance with 2-year warranty

7. Wipro Elato GD207 Automatic electric dry iron

The Wipro Elato Automatic Electric Iron offers an ergonomic design and a powerful steam output for efficient ironing. With an anti-drip feature and multiple temperature settings, it ensures smooth and hassle-free results.

Specifications of Wipro Elato GD207 Automatic electric dry iron: Ergonomic design

Powerful steam output

Anti-drip feature

Multiple temperature settings

Self-cleaning feature

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient ironing with powerful steam output May not be as durable as other options Ergonomic design for ease of use Hassle-free maintenance with self-cleaning feature

8. Philips Steam Iron DST0820/20 (World no. 1 Ironing Brand)

The Philips Steam Iron DST0820/20 features a DynaGlide soleplate and a powerful steam output for efficient ironing. With an anti-drip feature and multiple temperature settings, it ensures smooth and wrinkle-free results.

Specifications of Philips Steam Iron DST0820/20 (World no. 1 Ironing Brand): DynaGlide soleplate design

Powerful steam output

Anti-drip feature

Multiple temperature settings

Vertical steam function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient ironing with DynaGlide soleplate May be slightly heavier compared to other options Powerful steam output for quick results Anti-drip feature for hassle-free ironing

Top features of the best steam iron:

Best steam iron Powerful Steam Output Non-Stick Soleplate Multiple Temperature Settings Self-Cleaning Feature Anti-Drip Feature Bajaj Anti-Drip Steam Iron Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Steam Iron with Non-Stick Soleplate Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Philips Steam Iron Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes USHA Armor Steam Iron Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Bajaj Advance Steam Iron Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Havells Aluminium Steam Iron Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Wipro Elato Automatic Electric Iron Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Philips Steam Iron DST0820/20 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money steam iron: The Philips Steam Iron stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a powerful 1440-Watt output, steam spray function, and non-stick soleplate design for efficient and effective ironing results.

Best overall steam iron: The Bajaj Anti-Drip Steam Iron offers the best value for money with its powerful steam output, non-stick soleplate, and anti-drip and anti-scale technology, providing efficient and hassle-free ironing at an affordable price.

How to find the best steam iron: When choosing the perfect steam iron from the options listed in our article, consider factors such as powerful steam output, non-stick soleplate, multiple temperature settings, and additional features like self-cleaning and anti-drip technology. Compare the pros and cons to find the product that best suits your needs.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of these steam irons? Ans : The price range for these steam irons varies from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 2500, depending on the brand and features. Question : Do these steam irons come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, most of these steam irons come with a warranty ranging from 1 to 2 years, ensuring peace of mind and long-lasting performance. Question : Are these steam irons suitable for all types of fabrics? Ans : Yes, these steam irons are suitable for ironing a wide range of fabrics, including cotton, silk, polyester, and more, providing versatile and efficient performance. Question : Can these steam irons be used for vertical steaming? Ans : Yes, most of these steam irons offer a vertical steam function, allowing you to steam and iron clothes while they are hanging, making it convenient for curtains and drapes.