Steaming is a healthy way to cook food, and a steamer cooker is an essential kitchen appliance. Whether you're looking for a stainless steel steamer, induction steamer, or a multi-purpose steamer cooker, we've got you covered. In this article, we will compare and review the top 7 steamer cookers available on Amazon, so you can make an informed decision and choose the best one for your kitchen.

1. Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Steamer/Modak/Momo Maker With Glass Lid(2 Litres),Silver

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Steamer Cooker is a durable and efficient kitchen appliance. It is made of high-quality stainless steel and is compatible with induction cooktops. With a capacity of 5 liters, this steamer cooker is perfect for cooking a variety of dishes. The ergonomic handles make it easy to use, and the transparent glass lid allows you to monitor the cooking process.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Steamer:

Capacity: 5 liters

Material: Stainless steel

Compatibility: Induction cooktops

Handles: Ergonomic handles

Lid: Transparent glass lid

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable stainless steel construction Limited capacity for larger meals Compatible with induction cooktops

2. QSEC Stainless Steel Multi Kadai Idli cooker steamer with Copper Bottom All-in-One Big Size dhokla cooker | 5 Plate 2 Idli | 2 Dhokla | 1 Patra | Momo steamer | 3 in 1 | Idli maker steamer - 285MM 100% Non toxin material

The QSEC Citizen Stainless Steel Steamer Cooker is a versatile and efficient kitchen appliance. It is made of high-quality stainless steel and is compatible with all types of cooktops. With a capacity of 6 liters, this steamer cooker is perfect for cooking a variety of dishes. The heat-resistant handles and knob ensure safe and easy handling, and the vented glass lid allows steam to escape during cooking.

Specifications of QSEC Stainless Steel Multi Kadai Idli cooker steamer:

Capacity: 6 liters

Material: Stainless steel

Compatibility: All cooktops

Handles: Heat-resistant handles and knob

Lid: Vented glass lid

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and efficient Slightly higher price point Compatible with all cooktops

Also read: Best electric cookers in India for 2024: Top 7 picks for healthy and energy-efficient cooking

3. Vinod Stainless Steel Steamer 2 Tier with Glass Lid 18 cm | 2.5 mm Thick Base | Multi Purpose Momos, Modak Maker Steamer | Induction and Gas Base | 2 Year Warranty - Silver

The Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer Cooker is a convenient and space-saving kitchen appliance. It features a 3-tier design, allowing you to cook multiple dishes simultaneously. Made of high-quality stainless steel, this steamer cooker is durable and long-lasting. The cool-touch handles and knob ensure safe and comfortable handling, and the shatter-resistant glass lid allows you to monitor the cooking process.

Specifications of Vinod Stainless Steel Steamer 2 Tier with Glass Lid 18 cm:

Capacity: 3-tier design

Material: Stainless steel

Handles: Cool-touch handles and knob

Lid: Shatter-resistant glass lid

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Space-saving 3-tier design Limited capacity for larger meals Durable stainless steel construction

4. Vinod Stainless Steel 3 Tier Steamer

The Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer Cooker is a convenient and space-saving kitchen appliance. It features a 3-tier design, allowing you to cook multiple dishes simultaneously. Made of high-quality stainless steel, this steamer cooker is durable and long-lasting. The cool-touch handles and knob ensure safe and comfortable handling, and the shatter-resistant glass lid allows you to monitor the cooking process.

Specifications of Vinod Stainless Steel 3 Tier Steamer:

Capacity: 3-tier design

Material: Stainless steel

Handles: Cool-touch handles and knob

Lid: Shatter-resistant glass lid

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Space-saving 3-tier design Limited capacity for larger meals Durable stainless steel construction

Also read: Best Hawkins pressure cookers for effortless cooking

5. CK Products Kc Aluminium Momos Steamer 3 Tier Capacity 3 Liters, Silver

The KC Aluminium Steamer Cooker is a lightweight and affordable kitchen appliance. It is made of high-quality aluminum and has a capacity of 5 liters, making it ideal for small to medium-sized meals. The heat-resistant handles ensure safe and comfortable handling, and the vented glass lid allows steam to escape during cooking.

Specifications of CK Products Kc Aluminium Momos Steamer:

Capacity: 5 liters

Material: Aluminum

Handles: Heat-resistant handles

Lid: Vented glass lid

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and affordable Not compatible with induction cooktops Ideal for small to medium-sized meals

Also read: Best 1 litre pressure cookers: Check out our recommendation of the top 6 picks for easy, fast and hassle-free cooking

6. Pristine Tri Ply Induction Base Stainless Steel 3 Tier Multi Purpose Steamer with Glass Lid, 18 Cm, 1Piece (3 Separate Tiers), Silver

The Pristine Induction Base Stainless Steel Multi-Purpose Steamer Cooker is a versatile and efficient kitchen appliance. It is made of high-quality stainless steel and features an induction base for fast and even heating. With a capacity of 5 liters, this steamer cooker is perfect for cooking a variety of dishes. The cool-touch handles and knob ensure safe and comfortable handling, and the vented glass lid allows steam to escape during cooking.

Specifications of Pristine Tri Ply Induction Base Stainless Steel 3 Tier:

Capacity: 5 liters

Material: Stainless steel

Compatibility: Induction cooktops

Handles: Cool-touch handles and knob

Lid: Vented glass lid

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and efficient Slightly higher price point Induction base for fast and even heating

Also read: Best stainless steel pressure cookers in India: Top 8 options for effortless and efficient cooking at home

7. Pigeon by Stovekraft Steel X Steamer Stainless Steel Induction Base, Modak Maker/Momo Maker, 2 Tier with Glass Lid,Silver (21 cm,4.6L)

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Stainless Steel Induction Base Multi Purpose Steamer Cooker is a durable and versatile kitchen appliance. It is made of high-quality stainless steel and features an induction base for fast and even heating. With a capacity of 5 liters, this steamer cooker is perfect for cooking a variety of dishes. The heat-resistant handles ensure safe and comfortable handling, and the vented glass lid allows steam to escape during cooking.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Steel X Steamer:

Capacity: 5 liters

Material: Stainless steel

Compatibility: Induction cooktops

Handles: Heat-resistant handles

Lid: Vented glass lid

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and versatile Slightly higher price point Induction base for fast and even heating

Top features of the best steamer cookers:

Best steamer cookers Capacity Material Compatibility Handles Lid Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Steamer Cooker 5 liters Stainless steel Induction cooktops Ergonomic handles Transparent glass lid QSEC Citizen Stainless Steel Steamer Cooker 6 liters Stainless steel All cooktops Heat-resistant handles and knob Vented glass lid Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer Cooker - 18cm 3-tier design Stainless steel Cool-touch handles and knob Shatter-resistant glass lid Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer Cooker - 20cm 3-tier design Stainless steel Cool-touch handles and knob Shatter-resistant glass lid KC Aluminium Steamer Cooker - 5 Liters 5 liters Aluminum Heat-resistant handles Vented glass lid Pristine Induction Base Stainless Steel Multi-Purpose Steamer Cooker 5 liters Stainless steel Induction cooktops Cool-touch handles and knob Vented glass lid Pigeon by Stovekraft Stainless Steel Induction Base Multi Purpose Steamer Cooker 5 liters Stainless steel Induction cooktops Heat-resistant handles Vented glass lid

Best value for money steamer cooker:

The QSEC Citizen Stainless Steel Steamer Cooker stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its versatile design, compatibility with all cooktops, and larger capacity, it offers the best features for a wide range of cooking needs.

Best overall steamer cooker:

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Steamer Cooker offers the best value for money. With its durable stainless steel construction and compatibility with induction cooktops, it is a versatile and efficient kitchen appliance at an affordable price point.

How to find the best steamer cooker:

When choosing a steamer cooker, consider the capacity, material, compatibility with cooktops, and handle design. Look for a product that suits your cooking needs, whether it's for small meals or multi-course dishes. Consider the pros and cons of each product to find the perfect one for your kitchen.

Similar articles for you:

Best stainless steel pressure cookers in India: Top 10 rust-resistant and long-lasting options

Best Prestige cookers: Top 8 durable and high quality choices with 5 litre capacity for everyday cooking

Best Pigeon cookers: Top 6 essential options for every kitchen to elevate your cooking experience

Best idli cookers: Enjoy a hearty breakfast with these top 10 picks for perfectly steamed idlis at home

FAQs

Question : What is the capacity of the steamer cookers?

Ans : The capacity of the steamer cookers ranges from 5 liters to 6 liters, allowing for cooking a variety of dishes.

Question : Are the steamer cookers compatible with induction cooktops?

Ans : Yes, some of the steamer cookers are compatible with induction cooktops, providing fast and even heating.

Question : What are the handles and lids made of?

Ans : The handles and lids are made of high-quality materials such as stainless steel and glass, ensuring durability and safety during cooking.

Question : Do the steamer cookers have a vented glass lid?

Ans : Yes, the steamer cookers feature vented glass lids, allowing steam to escape during cooking and providing visibility into the cooking process.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.