When it comes to protecting your skin from the harsh sun, choosing the best sunscreen is essential. With a multitude of options available, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect one for your specific needs. Whether you're looking for long-lasting protection, a lightweight formula, or a sunscreen for sensitive skin, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll explore the top 9 sunscreens for summer, providing detailed product information and a feature comparison to help you make an informed decision.

1. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunblock SPF 50+ provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its non-greasy, lightweight formula is suitable for all skin types. With a high SPF, it offers long-lasting sun protection for outdoor activities. The water-resistant formula makes it ideal for use during water sports and swimming.

Specifications of Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+:

SPF 50+

Water-resistant

Non-greasy formula

Suitable for all skin types

Long-lasting protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High SPF for strong sun protection May leave a white cast on darker skin tones Water-resistant formula for outdoor activities

2. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 50 Aqua Gel

Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that provides broad-spectrum protection. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, it offers hydration while protecting the skin from harmful UV rays. The gel-based texture makes it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

Specifications of The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 50 Aqua Gel:

Broad-spectrum protection

Hyaluronic Acid for hydration

Gel-based formula

Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin

Lightweight and non-greasy

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hydrating formula for dry skin May not be suitable for very dry skin Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin

3. Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum | For Women & Men | 30g (Pack of 1)

Minimalist Sunscreen with SPF 50 offers clinically proven broad-spectrum protection. Enriched with multi-vitamins, it provides antioxidant benefits while protecting the skin from UV damage. The lightweight formula is suitable for daily use and is free from harmful chemicals.

Specifications of Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++:

SPF 50

Broad-spectrum protection

Enriched with multi-vitamins

Antioxidant benefits

Free from harmful chemicals

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Antioxidant benefits for skin health May not be suitable for very sensitive skin Free from harmful chemicals

4. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ provides ultra-light and clean feel. Its Dry-Touch technology absorbs excess oil for a shine-free finish. The high SPF offers strong protection against both UVA and UVB rays while being water-resistant.

Specifications of Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+:

SPF 50+

Ultra-light and clean feel

Dry-Touch technology

Oil-absorbing formula

Water-resistant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Shine-free finish with oil-absorbing formula May not be suitable for very dry skin High SPF for strong protection

5. Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection for Men & Women | Oily, Dry, Sensitive & Combination Skin | Fragrance-Free | 50g

Aqualogica Sunscreen with SPF 50 provides high-level protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its lightweight formula is enriched with skin-loving ingredients to keep the skin glowing and protected. The non-greasy formula is suitable for all skin types.

Specifications of Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++:

SPF 50

High-level protection

Enriched with skin-loving ingredients

Lightweight and non-greasy

Suitable for all skin types

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enriched with skin-loving ingredients May require reapplication for prolonged sun exposure Suitable for all skin types

Also read: Flipkart Launches Home Appliances and Electronics of American Giant Admiral

6. Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen|In-Vivo Tested|SPF 50+ Pa+++|Bright Skin, Healthy Glow|Non-Greasy, Quick-Absorbing|No White Cast|UVA/B, Bluelight Protection|Women & Men|All Skin Types, 50G

Dr. Sheth's Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin offers SPF 30 protection with a lightweight and comfortable feel. It is specially formulated for sensitive skin, providing gentle yet effective protection against UV rays. The non-comedogenic formula is suitable for everyday use.

Specifications of Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen|In-Vivo Tested|SPF 50+ Pa+++:

SPF 30

Gentle yet effective protection

Non-comedogenic formula

Suitable for sensitive skin

Lightweight and comfortable feel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Specially formulated for sensitive skin May not provide high-level protection for prolonged sun exposure Non-comedogenic formula for everyday use

Also read: Best Noise smartwatches in India: Top 10 stylish picks with modern designs and advanced features

7. DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen Spf 50|Water-Light,UVA/UVB & Blue Light Protection|For Even Toned & Glowing Skin|With Liquid Spf 50+++|No White Cast,|For All Skin Types|50G,Pack Of 1

Vitamin C Sunscreen with Water-Light Protection offers SPF 50 protection with the added benefits of Vitamin C. It provides strong UVA and UVB protection while promoting skin brightening and absorption. The water-light formula is easily absorbed and suitable for all skin types.

Specifications of DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen Spf 50:

SPF 50

Vitamin C benefits

Water-light formula

Promotes skin brightening

Suitable for all skin types

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vitamin C benefits for skin brightening May not be suitable for very dry skin Water-light formula for easy absorption

Also read: Best Prestige cookers: Top 8 durable and high quality choices with 5 litre capacity for everyday cooking

8. Dot & Key Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++| for Oily, Normal & Combination Skin | UV + Blue Light Protection | Lightweight | No White Cast | Boosts Vitamin D Absorption | 50g…

Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen for Moisturized Protection offers SPF 30 protection with the added benefits of Hyaluronic Acid. It provides long-lasting moisture while protecting the skin from harmful UV rays. The lightweight formula is suitable for daily use and leaves the skin feeling refreshed.

Specifications of Dot & Key Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++:

SPF 30

Hyaluronic Acid benefits

Long-lasting moisture

Suitable for daily use

Lightweight formula

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hyaluronic Acid benefits for long-lasting moisture May not provide high-level protection for prolonged sun exposure Lightweight formula for daily use

Also read: Best electric cookers in India for 2024: Top 7 picks for healthy and energy-efficient cooking

9. Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 + and PA+++ | Gel based sunscreen for oily skin, combination skin, normal skin | Broad spectrum sunscreen, No White Cast, Lightweight, Non greasy - 50g

Truct Lightweight Sunscreen for Women provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula is designed for all-day wear, offering reliable sun protection without feeling heavy on the skin. The formula is suitable for women of all skin types.

Specifications of Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 + and PA+++:

Broad-spectrum protection

Lightweight and non-greasy formula

All-day wear

Suitable for all skin types

Designed for women

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Designed for all-day wear May require reapplication for prolonged sun exposure Suitable for all skin types

Top 3 features of the best sunscreens:

Best sunscreens SPF Level Formula Water-Resistance Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunblock SPF 50+ 50+ Non-greasy Yes Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel Varies Gel-based No Minimalist Sunscreen with SPF 50 50 Lightweight No Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ 50+ Ultra-light Yes Aqualogica Sunscreen with SPF 50 50 Lightweight No Dr. Sheth's Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin 30 Lightweight No Vitamin C Sunscreen with Water-Light Protection 50 Water-light No Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen for Moisturized Protection 30 Lightweight No Truct Lightweight Sunscreen for Women Varies Lightweight No

Best value for money sunscreen:

The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel stands out as the best overall product with its lightweight, non-greasy formula, and hydrating benefits of Hyaluronic Acid. It is suitable for various skin types and provides reliable sun protection.

Best overall sunscreen:

The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunblock SPF 50+ offers the best value for money with its high SPF, water-resistant formula, and long-lasting protection. It is an ideal choice for outdoor activities and all-day wear.

How to find the best sunscreen:

When choosing the perfect sunscreen, consider factors such as SPF level, formula texture, water-resistance, and additional benefits like hydration or skin brightening. Assess your specific needs and preferences to find the ideal sunscreen for your skin type and lifestyle.

Similar articles for you:

Best Pigeon cookers: Top 6 essential options for every kitchen to elevate your cooking experience

Best kitchen appliances guide: Grab offers of up to 70% off on mixer grinders, air fryers and more

Our selection of premium appliances is turning heads: Find out what the buzz is all about

Upgrade your kitchen with the best IFB dishwashers for powerful and silent cleaning at home

FAQs

Question : What is the SPF level of the sunscreens?

Ans : The SPF levels of the sunscreens range from 30 to 50+, providing varying degrees of sun protection.

Question : Are the sunscreens suitable for sensitive skin?

Ans : Yes, several sunscreens are specially formulated for sensitive skin, offering gentle yet effective protection.

Question : Do the sunscreens leave a white cast on the skin?

Ans : Some sunscreens may leave a white cast, especially on darker skin tones. It is advisable to test the product before full application.

Question : Do the sunscreens require reapplication?

Ans : For prolonged sun exposure, reapplication of sunscreen is recommended to maintain effective protection.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.