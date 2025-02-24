Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best table fans in 2025 for reliable cooling: Top high-speed and energy-efficient table fans

Best table fans in 2025 for reliable cooling: Top high-speed and energy-efficient table fans

Aishwarya Faraswal

From budget-friendly choices to premium models check out the best table fans in 2025 with advanced features and find the perfect table fan to beat the heat.

check out the best table fans in 2025 for home
Our Picks Best overall table fan Best for kitchen Lowest noise Best for bedroom Best value for money

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall table fan

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350_RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | 100% Copper Motor| Maroon

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Gaiatop Small Table Fan, 6.5 Inch Ultra-quiet, 90° Adjustment for Better Cooling, 3 Speeds Portable Mini Powerful Desktop Table Fan, Small Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office (Black leaf)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

amazon basics High-Speed Table Fan I 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | Rust Resistant Body | RPM 2100 | 400mm Sweep Length (White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best for kitchen

Crompton Wave Star 400MM High Speed Table Fan | High Air Delivery| Smooth Oscillation |2 Year Warranty | Cool Grey

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Lowest noise

NUUK FOLDE Cordless & Rechargeable 7 Inch Personal Desk Fan | Compact Folding Fan | 4 Wind Speeds | BLDC Fan with 17 Hour Run Time | Super Silent Charging Fan | Perfect for Home, Office & Kitchen

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best for bedroom

V-Guard Esfera Table Fan | 3 Speed Settings | 1350 RPM Powerful Motor | Corrosion Resistant Powder-Coated Metal Guards | White Red | 40cm (400mm)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

ARCTICOOL 5.5 Inch Small Table Fan, 90° Auto Oscillation with 5 Wind Modes, Cordless Desk Fan, Rechargeable USB Fan Battery Powered Quiet, Portable Personal Table Fan for Home, Office (Blue)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best value for money

Orient Electric 225 MM Zippy Table Fan (Blue-White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Gaiatop USB Desk Fan, 3 Speeds Portable Small Fan with Strong Airflow, 5.5 Inch Quiet Table Fan, 90° Rotate Personal Cooling Fan For Bedroom Home Office Desktop Travel (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | 100% Copper Motor | 2 Year Warranty | White

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

A good table fan can provide instant relief from the heat while being energy-efficient and cost-effective. In 2025, table fans have evolved with advanced features like high-speed motors, silent operation, adjustable settings, and sleek designs that complement modern interiors.

There is a perfect table fan for everyone who needs a compact fan for their workspace or a high-power model for larger rooms, or an energy-saving option to reduce electricity bills.

Check out the best table fans in 2025 that offer a combination of durability, performance, and affordability. Many options also include BLDC motors for energy efficiency and aerodynamically designed blades for superior cooling.

USHA is a trusted brand known for its durable and efficient home appliances. The USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan ensures powerful cooling with its 1350 RPM copper motor and aerodynamically designed blades for high air delivery. It features three-speed settings for customised airflow and corrosion-resistant plastic blades for long-lasting use. Its adjustable tilt and oscillation provide uniform air circulation, making it ideal for homes and offices.

Specifications

Sweep Size
400mm
Motor speed
1350 RPM
Blade design
Aerodynamic for high air delivery
Speed Settings
3

Reasons to buy

High air delivery with low power consumption

Durable copper motor for reliable performance

Reasons to avoid

Slightly noisy at high speeds

No remote control option

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350_RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | 100% Copper Motor| Maroon

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s build, low noise, and airflow. It’s lightweight and easy to assemble, but speed opinions vary.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers powerful airflow, durability, and efficiency, making it a great choice for cooling.

Gaiatop is known for its innovative and space-saving cooling solutions. The Gaiatop Small Table Fan features a 6.5-inch frame with a powerful 5.5-inch blade, delivering strong airflow with three adjustable speeds. Its USB-powered design makes it ideal for home, office, or travel use. The 90° adjustable tilt directs airflow efficiently, while its low-noise operation (under 50dB) ensures a quiet environment. Its detachable front cover allows easy cleaning.

Specifications

Blade Size
5.5 inches
Speed settings
3 adjustable speeds
Power source
USB-powered
Noise level
Less than 50 dB

Reasons to buy

Compact and portable design

Quiet operation even at high speed

Reasons to avoid

No battery option, requires a USB power source

No oscillation feature

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Gaiatop Small Table Fan, 6.5 Inch Ultra-quiet, 90° Adjustment for Better Cooling, 3 Speeds Portable Mini Powerful Desktop Table Fan, Small Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office (Black leaf)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fan’s quality, quiet operation, and three speeds. It’s portable and powerful, but value and size opinions vary.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s compact, quiet, and delivers strong airflow, making it perfect for personal cooling needs.

The Amazon Basics High-Speed Table Fan is designed for efficient cooling with its 2100 RPM motor and 145 CMM airflow. Featuring three adjustable speeds and an oscillating function, it ensures wide coverage and uniform airflow. The rust-resistant body and plastic blades add durability, while the adjustable tilt enhances user convenience. Perfect for bedrooms, home offices, or dining areas, this 120W fan is one of the best table fans in 2025 offering a stable base.

Specifications

Sweep Length:
400mm
Speed
2100 RPM
Power consumption
120W
Speed setting
3 adjustable speeds
Features
Adjustable height, oscillation, tilt function

Reasons to buy

Strong airflow for quick cooling

Durable rust-resistant design

Reasons to avoid

No remote control option

Slightly noisy at high speed

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

amazon basics High-Speed Table Fan I 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | Rust Resistant Body | RPM 2100 | 400mm Sweep Length (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers see good value in the fan. It’s tool-free to assemble with decent airflow, but opinions vary on build, speed, and noise.

Why choose this fan?

If you’re looking for a high-speed, durable, and efficient table fan at an affordable price, this Amazon Basics fan is a great choice for cooling your home or office.

The Crompton Wave Star 400mm Table Fan delivers powerful air circulation with a 1350 RPM motor and 85 CMM air delivery. Designed for smooth oscillation, it provides even airflow across the space. The sleek Cool Grey design complements modern interiors, while its plastic body ensures durability. With three-speed settings and button controls, this 60W fan is easy to operate and assemble.

Specifications

Sweep Length
400 mm
Speed
1350 RPM
Power Consumption
60 W
Modes
3-speed settings
Features
Oscillation function, tabletop mount

Reasons to buy

Smooth and stable oscillation

Energy-efficient 60W motor

Reasons to avoid

No adjustable height feature

Lower RPM compared to high-speed models

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Crompton Wave Star 400MM High Speed Table Fan | High Air Delivery| Smooth Oscillation |2 Year Warranty | Cool Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the fan worth the price with good airflow, but opinions vary on build, noise, speed, functionality, and assembly.

Why choose this product?

If you need a reliable, energy-efficient, and stylish table fan for homes or offices, the Crompton Wave Star is a great pick with its high air delivery and smooth oscillation at an affordable price.

The NUUK FOLDE 7-inch personal desk fan is one of the best table fans in 2025 that is compact, foldable, and rechargeable. Powered by a 4000mAh battery, it offers up to 17 hours of runtime on a single charge. The BLDC motor ensures powerful yet ultra-quiet operation at just 32dB, making it ideal for workspaces and bedrooms. It has four adjustable wind speeds and a 180-degree foldable design.

Specifications

Battery powered
4000mAh with Type-C fast charging
Run time
Up to 17 hours
Speeds
4 adjustable wind modes
Motor
Brushless DC (BLDC) for quiet performance

Reasons to buy

Long battery life with fast charging

Super silent operation at just 32dB

Reasons to avoid

Not suitable for large rooms

No remote control feature

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

NUUK FOLDE Cordless & Rechargeable 7 Inch Personal Desk Fan | Compact Folding Fan | 4 Wind Speeds | BLDC Fan with 17 Hour Run Time | Super Silent Charging Fan | Perfect for Home, Office & Kitchen

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the fan’s portability, sturdy build, and long battery life. Its foldable design is travel-friendly, with a strong breeze on speed 2.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for travel, home, and office, the NUUK FOLDE desk fan offers powerful cooling, quiet performance, and portability, making it an excellent choice for compact spaces.

The V-Guard Esfera Table Fan is designed for superior air delivery, offering 1350 RPM speed and 68m³/min airflow for quick cooling. With three-speed settings and smooth oscillation, it ensures customized comfort in bedrooms, offices, and living spaces. The powder-coated metal guard prevents corrosion, while the 100% copper motor with thermal overload protection ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications

Motor
1350 RPM with 68m³/min airflow
Speed setting
3
Durablity
Corrosion-resistant metal grill
Power
60 W

Reasons to buy

Durable, corrosion-resistant design

Energy-efficient with overload protection

Reasons to avoid

No remote control feature

Slightly bulky compared to compact fans

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

V-Guard Esfera Table Fan | 3 Speed Settings | 1350 RPM Powerful Motor | Corrosion Resistant Powder-Coated Metal Guards | White Red | 40cm (400mm)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan’s build and airflow, finding it efficient and worth the price. However, opinions vary on speed, noise, and assembly.

Why choose this product?

The V-Guard Esfera Table Fan is an efficient, durable, and budget-friendly cooling solution, making it ideal for homes and offices.

Stay cool anywhere with one of the best table fans in 2025, the ARCTICOOL 5.5-inch Small Table Fan, featuring 90° automatic oscillation and 5 wind speed modes for a refreshing breeze. With a 2600mAh rechargeable battery, it runs 3-6 hours on a single charge and supports USB charging via laptops, power banks, and adapters. The quiet operation and child-safe grill make it ideal for bedrooms, offices, and travel.

Specifications

Oscillation
Oscillation: 90° auto oscillation with 20° manual tilt
Speed Levels
5 adjustable wind speed settings
Battery
2600mAh rechargeable battery
Charging
Type-C USB charging

Reasons to buy

Compact, lightweight, and portable

Quiet operation with multiple speed settings

Reasons to avoid

Battery life may vary at higher speeds

No remote control feature

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

ARCTICOOL 5.5 Inch Small Table Fan, 90° Auto Oscillation with 5 Wind Modes, Cordless Desk Fan, Rechargeable USB Fan Battery Powered Quiet, Portable Personal Table Fan for Home, Office (Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fan’s effectiveness, portability, and five speeds. It’s great for office, travel, and power cuts, with a compact, quiet design.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides efficient cooling, flexible USB charging, and a compact design for easy portability.

Orient Electric is known for its reliable and efficient home appliances, and the 225MM Zippy Table Fan is no exception. This compact yet powerful fan features a heavy-duty 2500 RPM motor for strong airflow, aerodynamic blades for better air thrust, and a dual-purpose design for wall mounting or table-top use. With thermal overload protection, this is one of the best table fans in 2025 that ensures safety and durability.

Specifications

Motor speed
2500 RPM for high air thrust
Power consumption
75 Watts
Design
Aerodynamic plastic blades for strong airflow
Safety
Thermal overload protection for motor durability

Reasons to buy

Powerful motor ensures strong airflow

Dual-use as a table or wall-mounted fan

Reasons to avoid

Only one speed setting available

No oscillation feature

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Orient Electric 225 MM Zippy Table Fan (Blue-White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan’s high speed, good airflow, and portability, but some find it too noisy.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers powerful airflow, offers versatile placement options, and ensures safety with thermal overload protection.

Gaiatop is known for its efficient and travel-friendly cooling solutions, and this USB-powered desk fan is a great option for personal cooling. It offers three adjustable speeds, a quiet motor, and a lightweight, portable design that makes it perfect for home, office, or travel. With USB compatibility, you can power it through laptops, power banks, or adapters for convenient use.

Specifications

Speed levels
3 speed settings
Noise level
Ultra-quiet operation at 50 dB
Power source
USB-powered
Adjustability
90-degree tilt for flexible airflow

Reasons to buy

Quiet operation

Lightweight and easy to carry for travel

Reasons to avoid

No built-in battery, requires a power source

Does not include a wall charger

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Gaiatop USB Desk Fan, 3 Speeds Portable Small Fan with Strong Airflow, 5.5 Inch Quiet Table Fan, 90° Rotate Personal Cooling Fan For Bedroom Home Office Desktop Travel (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan’s three quiet speeds and performance. It’s a good value, but opinions differ on size and noise level.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it is quiet, portable, and USB-powered, making it ideal for personal cooling anywhere.

USHA, a trusted name in home appliances, offers the Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan designed for powerful cooling. With a 400mm sweep size, aerodynamic blades, and a 100% copper motor, it ensures high air delivery while maintaining durability. The fan features three-speed settings, an adjustable tilt, and corrosion-resistant plastic blades, making it a reliable choice for home or office use.

Specifications

Sweep size
400mm
Motor speed
1350 RPM
Air flow
350 CMM
Material
Plastic with corrosion protection

Reasons to buy

High air delivery with aerodynamic blades

100% copper motor for durability

Reasons to avoid

No remote control feature

Fixed corded power source

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | 100% Copper Motor | 2 Year Warranty | White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan’s build, low noise, and airflow. It’s lightweight and easy to assemble, but opinions vary on speed and functionality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers powerful cooling, features a durable copper motor, and offers adjustable tilt and oscillation for better airflow.

Is a table fan with a copper motor better than one with an aluminium motor?

A table fan with a 100% copper motor is generally more durable and efficient than one with an aluminium motor. Copper motors generate less heat, offer better conductivity, and have a longer lifespan. They also provide consistent performance with lower energy consumption. While aluminium motors are lighter and cheaper, they tend to wear out faster, making copper motors a better long-term investment.

Should I choose a table fan with multiple speed settings and oscillation?

Yes, multiple speed settings allow you to control the airflow based on your comfort, making the fan more versatile. Oscillation ensures better air distribution across the room instead of directing air in just one direction. An adjustable tilt feature further enhances usability by allowing you to direct airflow where needed. These features contribute to a more comfortable and effective cooling experience in different settings.

Do the best table fans also make noise?

Noise level is crucial, especially if you plan to use the fan in a bedroom, study, or office. A quieter fan ensures uninterrupted sleep, better concentration, and minimal disturbance. Fans with brushless motors or aerodynamic blade designs tend to operate more silently. Checking the noise level in decibels (dB) before purchasing helps in selecting a model that provides both efficient cooling and quiet performance.

Factors to consider while buying the best table fan in 2025

Airflow and speed settings: Look for fans with multiple speed options to adjust airflow based on your needs. High RPM ensures better cooling, while lower speeds provide quieter operation.

Noise level: A fan with minimal noise is essential for offices, bedrooms, and study areas. Check the decibel (dB) rating to ensure a peaceful environment.

Power source and energy efficiency: Choose between USB-powered and corded electric models based on portability needs. Energy-efficient fans consume less power and reduce electricity bills.

Size and portability: Compact, lightweight fans are ideal for small spaces and easy to move around. Ensure the fan fits your desk, bedside table, or workspace.

Oscillation and adjustable tilt: A fan with oscillation and tilt adjustment distributes air evenly across the room, improving comfort in larger spaces.

Blade design and material: Aerodynamic blades enhance airflow, while plastic blades prevent rust and ensure durability. Consider models with protective grills for safety.

Warranty and durability: A reliable warranty ensures long-term performance. Choose fans from trusted brands with good after-sales service for hassle-free maintenance.

Top 3 features of the best table fans in 2025

Best table fans in 2025Power sourceNoise levelSpecial feature
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan (Maroon)Corded Electric65 dBAerodynamic Blade Design, High Air Delivery
Gaiatop Small Table Fan (Black Leaf)USB Powered50 dB90° Adjustment, Portable Mini Design
Amazon Basics High-Speed Table Fan (White)Corded ElectricModerateRust Resistant Body, 2100 RPM Speed
Crompton Wave Star 400MM Table Fan (Cool Grey)Corded ElectricLowHigh Air Delivery, Smooth Oscillation
NUUK FOLDE Cordless Desk FanRechargeable Battery32 dB4 Wind Speeds, 17-Hour Run Time
V-Guard Esfera Table Fan (White Red)Corded Electric40 dBCorrosion Resistant, Powerful Motor
ARCTICOOL 5.5 Inch Small Table Fan (Blue)USB & Battery PoweredQuiet90° Auto Oscillation, 5 Wind Modes
Orient Electric 225 MM Zippy Table Fan (Blue-White)Corded ElectricLowCompact Design, High-Speed Cooling
Gaiatop USB Desk Fan (Black)USB Powered50 dB90° Rotation, Strong Airflow
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan (White)Corded ElectricModerateAerodynamic Blade Design, 3 Speed Settings
 
 

Similar articles for you

Best table fans to keep you cool: 10 options to choose from

Crompton table fan: 7 choices for versatile cooling solutions

Best Bajaj table fans in India: Compare top 10 models for you

Best ceiling fans for your home: 10 noteworthy options to consider

Best ceiling fans for your next home upgrade: Top 10 options to suit your taste

FAQs

Question : What features should I look for in a table fan?

Ans : Look for adjustable speed settings, oscillation, noise levels, power efficiency, portability, and build quality for durability.

Question : Are table fans better than ceiling fans?

Ans : Table fans provide targeted cooling, are portable, and consume less power, while ceiling fans cover larger areas but are fixed.

Question : Can table fans work without electricity?

Ans : Some models have rechargeable batteries, allowing them to work without direct power, making them ideal for power cuts.

Question : Which is better: plastic or metal-blade table fans?

Ans : Plastic blades are lightweight and corrosion-resistant, while metal blades are sturdier and provide stronger airflow.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Faraswal

I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in a bunch of domains such as entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I use my experience in covering these assorted list of industries in helping readers find the latest products for their daily use.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.