Find the best tablet brands in 2025, featuring top picks from Apple, Samsung, and more. These tablets offer cutting-edge features like powerful processors, high-resolution displays, and 5G connectivity, perfect for entertainment, productivity, and creativity. Find your ideal tablet now!

Tablets have evolved into powerful tools that can transform how we work, create, and relax. In 2025, top brands like Apple, Samsung, and others offer devices packed with advanced features designed to meet the needs of both professionals and everyday users. Whether you're working from home, managing your business, or exploring creative projects, the right tablet can streamline tasks and boost productivity.

With stunning displays, faster processors, and longer battery life, these tablets provide seamless performance, whether you're editing photos, attending meetings, or enjoying entertainment on the go. From enhanced multitasking to more immersive media experiences, the latest tablets help you do more with less effort. As technology continues to advance, these devices are becoming more than just gadgets—they’re becoming essential tools that help you live and work smarter. Let’s take a look at the best tablet brands of 2025, offering the most cutting-edge features for every need.

The Apple iPad (10th Generation) is a powerful tablet that blends performance with style. Featuring the A14 Bionic chip, a stunning 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina display, and 256GB of storage, it’s perfect for both work and play. With a 12MP front and rear camera, this iPad is ideal for video calls and photography. Equipped with Wi-Fi 6, Touch ID, and all-day battery life, it’s a versatile device from one of the best tablet brands in 2025.

Specifications Chip A14 Bionic Display 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Storage 256GB Camera 12MP Front, 12MP Back Reasons to buy Fast performance, ideal for multitasking. Great display for media and work. Reasons to avoid Limited storage options. No support for advanced stylus features. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the iPad’s speed, display quality, and versatility for both work and entertainment, though some wish for more storage.

Why choose this product?

The iPad 10th Gen delivers strong performance, a fantastic display, and long-lasting battery life, making Apple one of the best tablet brands in 2025.

The Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2) is a powerhouse tablet, offering outstanding performance with the M2 chip and a brilliant Liquid Retina display. Perfect for creative work, it supports multitasking and demanding applications with ease. With Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, and all-day battery life, it's designed to keep up with your busy lifestyle, whether you're working, creating, or relaxing. As one of the best tablet brands in 2025, Apple’s iPad Air combines performance and portability seamlessly.

Specifications Chip M2 Display Liquid Retina Display Storage 128GB Camera 12MP Front / 12MP Back Reasons to buy M2 chip offers fast performance. Excellent display quality for work and media. Reasons to avoid 128GB may feel limiting for heavy storage needs. No support for expandable storage. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the iPad Air’s powerful M2 chip and vivid display, though some feel the storage could be larger.

Why choose this product?

The iPad Air 11″ (M2) offers top-tier performance, a stunning display, and all-day battery life, making it one of the best tablet brands in 2025.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ offers an ideal balance of performance and versatility, making it a strong choice for work, entertainment, and creativity. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, this tablet ensures smooth multitasking and ample space for files, apps, and media. The 11-inch display provides a sharp and vibrant viewing experience, while Wi-Fi connectivity keeps you connected wherever you go. As one of the best tablet brands in 2025, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9+ combines value and functionality in a sleek graphite design.

Specifications RAM 8GB Storage 128GB (Expandable) Display 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Connectivity Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Large display enhances work and media viewing. Expandable storage accommodates growing file needs. Reasons to avoid No 5G support. May feel underpowered for heavy gaming or advanced apps. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the tablet’s performance, display size, and expandable storage, though some mention it lacks advanced features like 5G.

Why choose this product?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ offers strong performance, a large display, and expandable storage, making it one of the best tablet brands in 2025.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers an impressive blend of performance and functionality, ideal for both work and creativity. With 6GB RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and a sharp 10.9-inch display, this tablet makes multitasking effortless. The included S Pen enhances productivity and creativity, while IP68 rating ensures durability against water and dust. As one of the best tablet brands in 2025, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a solid choice for users seeking reliability, performance, and portability.

Specifications RAM 6GB Storage 128GB (Expandable) Display 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Connectivity Wi-Fi Reasons to buy S Pen included for added creativity and productivity. IP68 rating for durability in various environments. Reasons to avoid 6GB RAM may limit heavy multitasking. No 5G support. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Mint

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers love the S Pen, display quality, and durability. Some mention that performance could be better for demanding tasks.

Why choose this product? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers solid performance, an S Pen for creativity, and an IP68 rating, making Samsung one of the best tablet brands in 2025.

The OnePlus Pad 2 (12.1-inch) combines high performance with impressive features, making OnePlus one of the best tablet brands in 2025. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB storage, it ensures smooth multitasking and plenty of space. The 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision & Atmos, and six speakers provide an exceptional multimedia experience. With Wi-Fi and cellular data sharing, it’s perfect for both work and play, supporting creativity and productivity in every task.

Specifications RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Display 12.1-inch LCD Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Reasons to buy High refresh rate and Dolby features enhance multimedia. Powerful performance with ample storage for apps and media. Reasons to avoid Larger size may be less portable. Price may be higher compared to other tablets. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the high-performance specs, especially for gaming and media. Some note that the tablet is bulky for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

The OnePlus Pad 2 offers powerful performance, a vibrant display, and impressive audio, making it a top choice among the best tablet brands in 2025.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is a powerful tablet, ideal for both productivity and creativity, making Samsung one of the best tablet brands in 2025. With a 12GB RAM, 256GB expandable storage, and an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, it offers smooth performance and stunning visuals. The included S Pen enhances precision for drawing, note-taking, and creative tasks. Combined with Wi-Fi connectivity, this tablet is perfect for professionals and creatives who demand efficiency, performance, and versatility.

Specifications RAM 12GB Storage 256GB (Expandable) Display 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Connectivity Wi-Fi Reasons to buy S Pen included for enhanced creativity and productivity. High-performance RAM and expandable storage. Reasons to avoid No 5G connectivity. Larger size may not be ideal for portability. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the high-quality display and S Pen functionality for creativity. Some mention the tablet's large size for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 offers powerful performance, an exceptional display, and S Pen functionality, making Samsung one of the best tablet brands in 2025.

HONOR’s Pad 9 offers a powerful tablet experience, making it one of the best tablet brands in 2025. With a 12.1-inch 2.5K display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, and 8GB RAM, it delivers excellent performance for both work and entertainment. The included Bluetooth keyboard makes it a great productivity tool. With 256GB of storage and up to 17 hours of battery life, it's perfect for users who want a versatile, portable device for creativity and daily tasks.

Specifications RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Display 12.1-inch 2.5K Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Reasons to buy Free Bluetooth keyboard enhances productivity. Long battery life for extended use. Reasons to avoid No expandable storage. Android 13 may not be optimised for all apps. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the display quality and keyboard for work, though some wish for more app optimisation on Android 13.

Why choose this product?

The HONOR Pad 9 offers excellent performance, a great display, and long battery life, making HONOR one of the best tablet brands in 2025.

The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen is a versatile tablet, making it a strong contender among the best tablet brands in 2025. With a 10.1-inch Full HD display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage, it offers smooth performance for both entertainment and productivity. The inclusion of LTE and voice calling features makes it perfect for users who need connectivity on the go. Dual speakers and an octa-core processor ensure an enjoyable multimedia experience, making it a reliable choice for everyday tasks.

Specifications RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Display 10.1-inch Full HD Processor Octa-Core Reasons to buy LTE and voice calling for added convenience. Full HD display with dual speakers for good media quality. Reasons to avoid Limited RAM and storage for heavy multitasking. Display may not be as sharp as premium tablets. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen| 10.1 Inch (25.65 cm) | 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM| Wi-Fi + LTE, Voice Calling | Full HD Display| Dual Speakers| Octa-Core Processor (Storm Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its performance and connectivity options, but some mention that it struggles with demanding apps or multitasking.

Why choose this product?

The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen offers solid performance, LTE, and voice calling, making it one of the best tablet brands in 2025 for everyday use.

The Lenovo Tab P12 offers exceptional performance, making it one of the best tablet brands in 2025. Featuring a 12.7-inch 3K display, 8GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage, it’s ideal for both work and play. The 13MP front camera and JBL quad speakers with Dolby Atmos provide excellent media and video call quality. With Wi-Fi 6 and a 10200mAh battery, this tablet ensures smooth performance and long-lasting use, making it perfect for productivity and creativity on the go.

Specifications RAM 8GB Storage 128GB (Expandable) Display 12.7-inch 3K Battery 10200mAh Reasons to buy Stunning 3K display for crisp visuals. Long-lasting battery for extended use. Reasons to avoid Larger size may not be ideal for portability. Price may be higher compared to mid-range tablets. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab P12| 12.7 Inch| 8 GB, 128 GB Expandable| 3K Display| 10200 mAh Battery| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Wi-Fi 6 Certified| Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZACH0070IN)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the tablet’s display quality and battery life, though some note that its size can be a bit bulky for travel.

Why choose this product?

The Lenovo Tab P12 offers a powerful display, excellent audio, and long battery life, making it one of the best tablet brands in 2025.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 offers powerful performance and advanced features, making it one of the best tablet brands in 2025. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, it’s perfect for both work and play. The 28.44cm (11.2") 3.2K CrystalRes display, featuring Dolby Vision and Atmos, delivers vibrant visuals and immersive audio. With HyperOS 2 and Wi-Fi 6e, this tablet provides a smooth and responsive experience for creativity, productivity, and entertainment.

Specifications RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Display 28.44cm (11.2") 3.2K CrystalRes Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Reasons to buy Stunning display with Dolby Vision for vibrant visuals. Excellent performance with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Reasons to avoid No expandable storage. Larger size may be less portable. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.44cm(11.2) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers rave about the display quality and performance, although some mention that the tablet could be lighter for easier handling.

Why choose this product?

The Xiaomi Pad 7 offers excellent performance, a stunning display, and Dolby Vision, making it one of the best tablet brands in 2025.

What are the best tablet brands in India in 2025? In 2025, leading tablet brands in India include Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and OnePlus. These brands offer a range of features, such as high-resolution displays, powerful processors, and long battery life, making them ideal for productivity and entertainment.

Which tablet brand offers the best performance in India for professionals? Apple and Samsung are considered the best tablet brands in India for professionals. Both offer powerful processors, high RAM options, and excellent displays, ideal for multitasking, creative work, and business tasks. These tablets also support productivity tools and accessories.

What factors should you consider when choosing the best tablet brands in India? When choosing the best tablet brands in India, consider display quality, processing power, battery life, storage options, and brand reputation. These features ensure the tablet meets your needs for work, creativity, and entertainment, offering great value for money.

Are budget-friendly tablets from the best tablet brands in India worth it? Yes, budget-friendly tablets from top brands like Lenovo and Xiaomi offer excellent performance at a lower price. While they may not have premium features, these tablets provide reliable processing, good displays, and ample storage, making them great for everyday tasks.

Factors to consider while buying the best tablets in India Display quality: Look for high-resolution screens (FHD or higher) for crisp visuals and an enjoyable viewing experience.

Performance: Choose a tablet with a fast processor and ample RAM (8GB or more) for smooth multitasking.

Battery life: Opt for tablets with long battery life (10 hours or more) for extended usage without frequent charging.

Storage: Ensure sufficient storage (128GB or more) with expandable options for apps, media, and files.

Connectivity: Check for Wi-Fi and optional cellular support for reliable internet access on the go.

Operating system: Consider tablets with the latest OS (Android, iPadOS) for better features and app compatibility.

Brand reputation: Choose well-established brands like Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo for quality, after-sales service, and reliability.

Top 3 features of the best tablet brands in 2025

Best tablet brands in 2025 Display Features Size Additional Features Apple iPad 10th Gen 27.69 cm Liquid Retina Display 10.9 inch A14 Bionic Chip, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life Apple iPad Air M2 Liquid Retina Display 11 inch M2 Chip, 128GB Storage, S Pen Compatibility Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11-inch Display, 2560 x 1600 11 inch 8GB RAM, IP68 Rating, S Pen Included Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Display 11 inch S Pen in Box, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6 OnePlus Pad 2 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision 12.1 inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM, Bluetooth Keyboard Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 11 inch 12GB RAM, S Pen in Box, Wi-Fi 6 HONOR Pad 9 2.5K Display, Dolby Vision & Atmos 12.1 inch Free Bluetooth Keyboard, IP68 Rating Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen Full HD Display 10.1 inch LTE & Voice Calling, Octa-Core Processor Lenovo Tab P12 3K Display, 100% RGB 12.7 inch JBL Quad Speakers, 13MP Front Camera, Wi-Fi 6 Xiaomi Pad 7 3.2K CrystalRes, 68 Billion Colours 11.2 inch Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, Dolby Vision & Atmos, Wi-Fi 6e

Similar articles for you

FAQs Question : Are Android tablets as good as iPads in 2025? Ans : Android tablets offer great value, versatility, and customisation, while iPads excel in performance, software, and ecosystem integration. Question : What is the most affordable tablet brand in 2025? Ans : Brands like Lenovo and Xiaomi offer affordable tablets with solid performance, making them ideal for budget-conscious users. Question : What features should I look for in a 2025 tablet? Ans : Look for high-resolution displays, fast processors, ample RAM, long battery life, and reliable brand support for optimal performance. Question : Is it worth buying a budget tablet in 2025? Ans : Yes, budget tablets from trusted brands offer great performance for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and basic productivity. Question : Are Samsung tablets better than Apple in 2025? Ans : Both brands are excellent; Apple excels in performance and ecosystem, while Samsung offers better value with feature-rich options and S Pen.