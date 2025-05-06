Best tablet with pen support with upto 60% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025: High performance models from top bran

This is your chance to get the best tablet with pen support from Lenovo, OnePlus, Samsung and more. Get up to 60% off during Amazon summer sale.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Updated6 May 2025, 12:51 PM IST
Creativity meets utility this Amazon sale with best tablets with pen support.
Creativity meets utility this Amazon sale with best tablets with pen support.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, LavenderView Details...

₹28,999

...
Get This

Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6eView Details...

₹29,999

...
Get This

Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6eView Details...

₹29,999

...
Get This

Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1") Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 256GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Graphite GreyView Details...

₹25,999

...
Get This

OnePlus Pad 2 (12.1 Inch)LCD Display,8GB RAM, 128GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]View Details...

₹35,999

...
Get This
View More...

Tablets are seeing a very high demand during the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale. These gadgets are ideal for creative people along with ones who want more utility out of their tablets. Tablets with pen support are good for taking quick notes, making sketches, editing videos and more. The Amazon Great Summer Sale is your time to get back to your shortlisted tablet models and get started with the shopping spree.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a stylish, everyday-use tablet that shines with its vibrant 10.9-inch display and Dolby Atmos speakers. With the Amazon Summer Sale in full swing, this tablet is an incredible value buy. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale 2025 deals to grab a premium device perfect for students, content lovers, and casual gamers.

Specifications

Display
10.9-inch WUXGA+ (2304x1440)
Processor
Exynos 1380 Octa-Core
RAM & Storage
6GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable up to 1TB)
Audio
Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos
Water & Dust Resistance
IP68 rated

Reasons to buy

...

Brilliant display with sharp visuals

...

Dolby Atmos sound for immersive audio

...

S Pen included in the box

...

IP68-rated durability

...

Good for students and casual use

Reason to avoid

...

Occasional lag while streaming videos

...

Not ideal for heavy gaming

Click Here to Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Lavender

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The display is stunning, perfect for movies. Works well for online classes and light gaming.Build quality is solid; feels premium.Performance is good for daily use, but lags slightly on YouTube.Great value for money with Dolby Atmos sound.

Why choose this product?

If you’re looking for a reliable, sleek tablet that balances productivity and entertainment, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a smart pick especially during the Amazon Summer Sale. With the included S Pen, Dolby audio, and IP68 protection, it delivers premium features at a much more accessible price during Amazon Sale 2025.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro offers a powerful blend of performance and style, perfect for work and study. With a stunning 12.7" 3K display and JBL speakers, it's a productivity beast. Don't miss the Amazon Summer Sale deals. Amazon Sale 2025 makes this premium tablet surprisingly affordable for anyone seeking a future-ready, AI-enabled device.

Specifications

Display
12.7-inch 3K, 144Hz refresh rate
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 8300
RAM & Storage
12GB RAM, 256GB ROM
Audio
Quad JBL speakers with immersive sound
Battery
10,200 mAh with 45W fast charging

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent for productivity tasks

...

Big, ultra-smooth display

...

Loud, clear sound with JBL tuning

...

Strong performance with AI capabilities

...

Great value in its segment

Reason to avoid

...

Large form factor may not suit all users

...

Might be overkill for basic needs

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Big screen and audio quality make it perfect for work and media. Top-notch for students—writing experience is fluid. Runs fast and smooth even with multitasking. Amazing setup for productivity. Solid build and high-end specs at a great price.

Why choose this product?

If you’re looking for a high-performance tablet that can replace your laptop for everyday work, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is a killer deal, especially during the Amazon Summer Sale. With top-tier RAM, AI smarts, and vivid visuals, it stands tall in the Amazon Sale 2025 lineup of tablets.

The Lenovo Tab Plus strikes the perfect balance between entertainment and utility. With 8 JBL Hi-Fi speakers and a stunning 2K display, it’s a binge-worthy beast. This Amazon Summer Sale, take advantage of the discounts to grab a premium media tablet with fast charging, a built-in kickstand, and great battery life—all without breaking the bank.

Specifications

Display
11.5-inch 2K, 90Hz
Audio
Octa JBL Hi-Fi speakers
RAM & Storage
8GB RAM, 256GB ROM
Battery
45W fast charging, lasts up to 4 days
Extras
Built-in kickstand, Android 14

Reasons to buy

...

Great sound clarity

...

Long-lasting battery

...

Good for content consumption

...

Fast charging

...

Built-in stand is super convenient

Reason to avoid

...

Not ideal for high-end gaming

...

No stylus support

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Sound is super crisp—great for music and video. Charges in 90 minutes, lasts 3-4 days! Display is bright and vivid. Perfect for basic tasks and entertainment.

Why choose this product?

If your priority is immersive media consumption with loud, high-quality sound and a solid screen, the Lenovo Tab Plus should top your list—especially now, during the Amazon Summer Sale. Amazon Sale 2025 has made it an even sweeter deal.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is built for smooth, on-the-go entertainment with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, Dolby-enhanced audio, and HyperOS. With blazing performance and a vivid 12.1-inch display, this one’s a steal. Grab it during the Amazon Summer Sale—Amazon Sale 2025 prices make it irresistible for students and content lovers alike.

Specifications

Display
12.1-inch 2.5K
Processor
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
RAM & Storage
8GB RAM, 128GB ROM
Battery
10,000mAh with 33+ days standby
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6 + 5G

Reasons to buy

...

Buttery smooth performance

...

Bright, large screen

...

Good for gaming and videos

...

Dolby audio with quad speakers

...

Excellent value

Reason to avoid

...

Mixed reviews on battery drain

...

No stylus support

Click Here to Buy

Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1") Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 256GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Graphite Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Superb for note-taking and movies. Display is vibrant and smooth. Great for casual gaming. Battery could’ve been better.

Why choose this product?

With 5G support, Dolby sound, and solid internals, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G is made for modern users. The Amazon Summer Sale makes this high-performing tab more accessible than ever—Amazon Sale 2025 is the time to buy.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is a flagship-level performer with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a sharp 12.1" LCD, and Dolby-enhanced sound. Known for smooth multitasking, it's perfect for heavy users. Grab yours during the Amazon Summer Sale—thanks to Amazon Sale 2025, this premium tablet now comes with real value attached.

Specifications

Display
12.1-inch LCD, 144Hz refresh
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
RAM & Storage
12GB RAM, 256GB ROM
Audio
6 speakers, Dolby Vision & Atmos
Software
AI features + Open Canvas

Reasons to buy

...

Blazing fast performance

...

Smooth and fluid visuals

...

Rich audio with Dolby

...

Fast charging

...

Modern AI tools

Reason to avoid

...

Some mixed reviews on display quality

...

Pricey without offers

Click Here to Buy

OnePlus Pad 2 (12.1 Inch)LCD Display,8GB RAM, 128GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Battery life is strong, sound is crystal clear. Feels premium, works like a beast. Great multitasking performance.Display could’ve been sharper.

Why choose this product?

If you’re looking for a high-end tablet with flagship specs and cutting-edge design, the OnePlus Pad 2 delivers on all fronts. The Amazon Summer Sale and Amazon Sale 2025 make it even more tempting.

The Lenovo Tab M11 is a budget-friendly workhorse packed with 8GB RAM, LTE, Dolby audio, and a stylus. Perfect for students and families alike, it handles learning and casual work effortlessly. Thanks to the Amazon Summer Sale and ongoing Amazon Sale 2025, it’s now easier than ever to own a versatile everyday tablet.

Specifications

Display
11-inch, 90Hz refresh
RAM & Storage
8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable up to 1TB)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi + 4G LTE
Audio
Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
Extras
Pen included, Google Kids Space

Reasons to buy

...

Stylus included

...

Great for learning and casual use

...

Kid-friendly features

...

Lightweight and portable

...

Budget-friendly

Reason to avoid

...

Mixed feedback on display

...

Battery life inconsistent

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo Tab M11 | LTE (4G) + Wi-Fi | 8 GB Ram, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera,Seafoam Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great for students; pen works well for notes. Sound is surprisingly good. Display is okay, but could be better.Battery drains faster than expected.

Why choose this product?

For those needing a reliable tablet for basic productivity, learning, and light entertainment, the Lenovo Tab M11 is a great pick. The Amazon Summer Sale makes it even more affordable.

What will I primarily use the tablet for—entertainment, work, studying, or gaming?

Understanding your core use case helps narrow down features like display quality, processing power, and battery life.

Do I need LTE/5G connectivity or will Wi-Fi be enough?

If you're mostly at home or office, Wi-Fi works. But for travel or on-the-go use, 4G/5G might be essential.

Is stylus support important to me?

If you plan to draw, take handwritten notes, or mark documents, check if the tablet supports a stylus and if it’s included.

How much storage and RAM do I really need?

Light users can manage with 64–128GB and 4–6GB RAM. Power users or multitaskers should look at 8GB+ RAM and 256GB+ storage options.

Similar articles for you

Best tablet brands in 2025: Top 10 picks from Apple, Samsung, and more with latest features

Limited Period Prices! Up to 60% off on tablets in Amazon Sale! Grab best deals from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and Xiaomi

Best graphic tablets in April 2025 for creatives and designers: Top 10 picks for every budget

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsBest tablet with pen support with upto 60% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025: High performance models from top bran
MoreLess
FAQs
For light tasks like browsing, emails, or note-taking—yes. But for intensive work or software use, a laptop is still better.
No, only select models do. Check product specs to see if a stylus is supported or included.
Higher refresh rates (90Hz or 120Hz) make scrolling and animations smoother, especially useful for gaming or stylus use.
For basic use—yes. But for multitasking or heavy apps, go for at least 6GB or more.
Most modern tablets support Bluetooth keyboards. Some even offer dedicated accessories for a laptop-like experience.

Meet your Guide

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all....Read more

First Published:6 May 2025, 12:49 PM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.