Best tablets between 20,000-30,000. Choose from 8 value for money options

Choosing a suitable tablet can be a daunting task, especially when you're looking for a balance between affordability and performance. For those with a budget between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000, the market offers a diverse option of tablets that promise value without compromising on key features. In this segment, consumers can expect to find devices that cater to both everyday use and specific needs like gaming or professional work. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This article presents eight tablets that stand out in this price range, each carefully selected to offer the best combination of performance, durability, and features. These tablets are not just about basic functionality; they are equipped with better processors, higher resolution displays, and longer battery life, enhancing your digital experience. Whether you're a student, a professional, or someone who enjoys streaming content, there's a tablet here to fit your lifestyle. Join us as we explore these eight value-for-money options, helping you make an informed choice for your next tablet purchase.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ with its 11.0-inch LCD display showcases an excellent blend of size and clarity, ideal for both work and entertainment. Its Snapdragon processor ensures smooth operation, while the 8 MP rear and 5 MP front cameras are adept for basic photography and video calls. The quad speakers enhance the audio experience, and a 7040 mAh battery ensures prolonged usage. This tablet is a solid choice for users seeking a reliable, mid-range device.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: Display: 27.94 cm (11.0 inch), 1920 x 1200 (WQXGA), LCD, 90 Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375

Camera: 8 MP AF Rear, 5 MP FF Front

Audio: Quad Speakers Surround Sound

Battery: 7040 mAh

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vivid large display Limited camera quality Efficient Snapdragon CPU Not 5G compatible

2. Xiaomi Pad 6

The Xiaomi Pad 6 stands out with its Snapdragon 870 processor and a stunning 144Hz, 2.8K display, making it a top choice for gaming and multimedia. The combination of Dolby Vision Atmos and quad speakers provides an immersive audio-visual experience. With 8GB RAM and a robust 8840mAh battery, it's well-equipped for prolonged, intense use. Its 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras are decent, and the MIUI 14 ensures a smooth interface.

Specifications of Xiaomi Pad 6: Display: 27.81cm (11 inch), 2.8K, 144Hz, 1 Billion Colors

Processor: Snapdragon 870, Adreno 650

Camera: 13MP Rear, 8MP Front

Audio: Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos

Battery: 8840mAh

OS: Android 13, MIUI 14

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exceptional high-res display Heavier than competitors Superior audio quality

Also read: Best tablets in India: Top 8 options worth considering 3. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (Wi-Fi+5G)

The Wi-Fi+5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ offers the same great features as its Wi-Fi-only counterpart, but with added 5G connectivity. The 11.0-inch display and Snapdragon processor provide a reliable performance for everyday tasks. The tablet's quad speakers deliver good sound quality, and the 7040 mAh battery ensures lasting usage. Its 8 MP rear and 5 MP front cameras are suitable for basic needs.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (Wi-Fi+5G): Display: 27.94 cm (11.0 inch), 1920 x 1200 (WQXGA), LCD, 90 Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375

Camera: 8 MP AF Rear, 5 MP FF Front

Audio: Quad Speakers Surround Sound

Battery: 7040 mAh

Connectivity: Wi-Fi+5G, nano SIM

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5G connectivity Limited camera quality Vibrant display

4. realme Pad 2

The realme Pad 2 is an impressive choice for users who prioritize display and performance. Featuring a 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it's well-suited for streaming and gaming. The MediaTek Helio G99 chipset ensures a smooth user experience. Its Dolby Atmos quad speakers and 8360 mAh battery add to its appeal, making it a strong contender in the mid-range tablet market.

Specifications of realme Pad 2:

Display: 11.5 inch, 2K, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99

Audio: Dolby Atmos Quad Speaker

Battery: 8360 mAh

OS: Android 13

Connectivity: Wi-Fi+4G

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High refresh rate display No 5G support Powerful processor Heavier form factor

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an all-rounder in the mid-range segment. Its 10.4-inch TFT display, combined with Dolby Atmos sound, offers an enjoyable multimedia experience. The tablet's lightweight, slim design and included S-Pen enhance its functionality, making it suitable for note-taking and creativity. The 7040mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance, although the camera setup is basic but functional for routine use.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Display: 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), TFT, 60Hz

Processor: Octa-Core

Camera: 8MP Rear, 5MP Front

Audio: Dual speakers, AKG, Dolby Atmos

Battery: 7040mAh

OS: Android 12

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and slim design Basic camera capabilities S-Pen included

6. Lenovo Tab M10 5G

Lenovo Tab M10 5G is a versatile tablet with 5G connectivity, making it ideal for users who value speed and efficiency. The 10.61-inch FHD+ display and Dolby Atmos dual speakers provide a decent entertainment experience. The tablet's Snapdragon 695 processor handles tasks smoothly, and the 7700 mAh battery is reliable. The 13 MP rear and 8 MP front cameras are satisfactory for basic photography needs.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M10 5G: Display: 26.9 cm (10.6 inch), FHD+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Camera: 13MP Rear, 8MP Front

Audio: Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos

Battery: 7700 mAh

Connectivity: Wi-Fi+5G

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5G connectivity Limited storage options Good performance

7. OnePlus Pad Go

The OnePlus Pad Go stands out with its 2.4K display and a unique 7:5 ReadFit eye care LCD screen. The Dolby Atmos quad speakers offer an immersive audio experience. Its MediaTek Helio G99 processor ensures smooth performance. The 8000 mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charging are impressive features. This tablet is ideal for users who prioritize display quality and sound in a portable device.

Specifications of OnePlus Pad Go: Display: 28.85cm (11.35 inch), 2.4K, 400 nits

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99

Audio: Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers

Battery: 8000 mAh, 33W Charging

Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi

OS: Android Oxygen OS 13.2

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior display quality No 5G support Excellent audio experience

The Lenovo Tab P12 offers a large 12.7-inch 3K display, making it a top choice for users who prefer a bigger screen. The JBL quad speakers with Dolby Atmos enhance the audio experience. It boasts 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, ensuring efficient multitasking and ample space. The Mediatek Dimensity Octa-Core processor provides reliable performance, and the tablet's 10200 mAh battery is a standout feature for prolonged usage.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab P12: Display: 12.7 Inch, 3K (2944 x 1840), 400 nits

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity Octa-Core

Audio: Quad JBL Speakers, Dolby Atmos

Battery: 10200 mAh

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

OS: Android OS 13

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large and vivid display Bulky for handheld use High-quality audio

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Display Size & Quality RAM & ROM Cameras Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (11-inch, Wi-Fi) 11.0 inch LCD, 1920x1200, 90Hz 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM 8MP AF Rear, 5MP FF Front Xiaomi Pad 6 11 inch, 2.8K+ (2880*1800), 144Hz, 1 Billion Colours 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM 13MP Rear, 8MP Front Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (Wi-Fi+5G) 11.0 inch LCD, 1920x1200, 90Hz 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM 8MP AF Rear, 5MP FF Front realme Pad 2 11.5 inch, 2K, 120Hz 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM Unspecified Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4 inch TFT, 60Hz 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM 8MP Rear, 5MP Front Lenovo Tab M10 5G 10.61 inch, 2K (2000x1200), 90Hz 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM 13MP Rear, 8MP Front OnePlus Pad Go 11.35 inch, 2.4K, 7:5 Ratio 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM 8 MP Front, 8 MP Rear Lenovo Tab P12 12.7 Inch, 3K (2944 x 1840) 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM 13MP Front, Unspecified Rear

Best value for money: The Lenovo Tab M10 5G offers exceptional value for its price. It features a 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing a great viewing experience. The combination of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB, makes it a versatile option for various users. Additionally, the 7700 mAh battery and Snapdragon 695 processor offer good performance and battery life, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a balance between price and features.

Best overall product: The Xiaomi Pad 6 stands out as the best overall product. It boasts a high-quality 2.8K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1 billion colour support, offering an unparalleled visual experience. The combination of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, along with the Snapdragon 870 processor, ensures smooth performance for both work and entertainment. The addition of features like Dolby Vision Atmos and a high-capacity battery further enhances its appeal as the top choice.

How to find the best tablet between ₹ 20,000-30,000? When searching for the best tablet within the ₹20,000-30,000 range, consider the following factors: Display quality (look for Full HD or 2K resolution), Processor performance (preferably an Octa-Core processor), RAM and storage (at least 4GB RAM and 64GB storage), Battery life (look for 7000mAh or higher), Build quality and design, and Brand reputation and after-sales service. It's also wise to check for the latest Android OS version and future update support. Reading user reviews and expert opinions can provide valuable insights into the real-world performance of the tablet. Lastly, consider your specific needs, such as gaming, media consumption, or productivity, to ensure the tablet meets your requirements.

FAQs Question : How important is the processor in a tablet? Ans : The processor is crucial as it determines the overall speed and efficiency of the tablet. A faster processor means better performance for multitasking, gaming, and running heavy apps. Question : Can I expand the storage of a tablet? Ans : Many tablets allow storage expansion via a microSD card, but it's essential to check the specific model's specifications. Question : How does screen size and quality affect tablet usage? Ans : Screen size and quality significantly impact the viewing experience, especially for media consumption and reading. Higher resolution and better display technology provide clearer and more vibrant visuals. Question : Are cameras on tablets as good as smartphones? Ans : While tablet cameras have improved, they often lag behind the latest smartphones in terms of quality and features, particularly in low-light conditions. Question : Is it worth buying a 5G tablet? Ans : A 5G tablet is a future-proof investment, especially if you need high-speed internet on the go. However, consider if 5G is available in your area and if you need such speeds for your activities.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!