Best tablets for children for studying, drawing, entertainment and more: Top picks with parental controls

Finding the perfect tablet for your child means balancing fun, learning, creativity, and safety. Do your kids like to draw colourful masterpieces, tackling school assignments, catching up on shows, or exploring educational apps, a quality tablet can adapt with them.

In this guide, we highlight the top tablets that excel across studying, entertainment, and artistic expression, without compromising on parental controls. From budget-friendly models built for little hands to high-performance devices that grow with them, each pick offers durable design, intuitive safety features, and age-appropriate software.

Dive in to discover devices that inspire curiosity and creativity, offer peace of mind for parents, and are designed to handle energetic use. Welcome to your go-to guide for smart, secure, and stylish kids’ tablets.

The best tablets for children aren’t just about specifications; they’re about how they fit into everyday family life. Parents looking for reliable kids' tablets will appreciate its eye-friendly display, long-lasting battery, and smooth performance.

For children, it feels engaging, be it drawing with a pen, attending online classes, or reading e-books. It reduces distractions by keeping everything in one safe space, making it one of the most dependable children’s tablets available today.

Specifications Screen Size 11-inch 2.5K display RAM & Storage 4GB RAM, 128GB storage Battery 9000mAh with fast charging Operating System Android with HyperOS 2 Audio Dolby Atmos-supported speakers Reasons to buy Strong all-day battery backup Sharp display ideal for studying and drawing Reason to avoid Active pen sold separately No SIM support for calls

You should choose this product because it balances study, creativity, and entertainment, offering long-lasting value for both kids and parents.

When choosing the best tablets for children, size and portability matter just as much as performance. The Redmi Pad SE 4G is a handy option for parents who want a lightweight device that kids can comfortably use anywhere, in online classes at home, reading in the car, or streaming cartoons on vacation. Its bright 8.7-inch display and long-lasting battery make it practical for daily learning and entertainment, while the 4G connectivity ensures uninterrupted access.

Specifications Screen Size 8.7-inch display (1340 x 800) RAM & Storage 4GB RAM, 128GB storage Battery 6650mAh with long usage support Processor MediaTek Helio G55 Audio Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos Reasons to buy Lightweight and easy for kids to carry 4G support for learning and entertainment on the go Reason to avoid Display resolution is basic compared to larger tabs Limited multitasking power with 4GB RAM

Buyers like battery life, ease of use, and value, but share mixed opinions on display quality, screen size, and performance lag.

You should choose this product because it’s portable, child-friendly, and keeps kids connected for learning and fun without frequent charging.

The Lenovo Tab M9 stands out among the best tablets for children because it combines portability, reliability, and ease of use at an affordable price. With a 9-inch HD display, it’s well-sized for reading, online classes, and watching cartoons without straining the eyes.

Parents will value its lightweight design, all-day battery life, and expandable storage, which keeps learning materials, books, and videos easily accessible. For families seeking practical, durable, and budget-friendly children’s tablets, this one is a strong pick.

Specifications Screen Size 9-inch HD IPS (1340 x 800) RAM & Storage 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB) Battery 5100mAh, up to 13 hours video playback Processor MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core Audio Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos Reasons to buy Lightweight and easy to carry for kids Good battery backup for study and entertainment Reason to avoid Limited storage compared to larger tabs Display resolution is modest, not full HD

Buyers appreciate build quality, battery life, easy setup, and crisp display, though functionality feedback is mixed with some noting smooth performance.

You should choose this product because it’s budget-friendly, lightweight, and offers reliable performance for children’s daily learning and fun.

The best tablets for children are the ones that balance durability, performance, and long-term value. The Redmi Pad 2 makes a strong case with its large 11-inch 2.5K display, making reading, drawing, and attending classes more comfortable for kids.

Parents will appreciate its all-day battery life and smooth performance that keeps up with learning apps and entertainment. With support for an active stylus (sold separately), it also doubles as a creative tool, helping children express ideas freely.

Specifications Screen Size 11-inch 2.5K display (2560 x 1600) RAM & Storage 4GB RAM, 128GB storage Battery 9000mAh with 18W fast charging Operating System Android with HyperOS 2 Audio Dolby Atmos quad speakers Reasons to buy Large, sharp display for reading and studying Long-lasting battery suitable for school and entertainment Reason to avoid Active pen sold separately No SIM card slot for calling support

Buyers value clear display, excellent sound, and smooth performance, but report mixed battery life and are concerned about the missing stylus.

You should choose this product because it delivers sharp visuals, strong battery life, and supports both learning and creativity for children.

The best tablets for children combine safety, learning, and entertainment in one device, and the Plimpton Kids20 delivers exactly that. With its 10-inch HD display, low blue light technology, and adjustable brightness, children can read, watch, and draw comfortably without straining their eyes.

Parents will value the robust Kids Space, user-friendly parental controls, and pre-installed educational apps. Its durable EVA case and lightweight design make it perfect for toddlers to hold, making this tablet a practical choice for both learning and play.

Specifications Screen Size 10-inch HD IPS display (1280 x 800) RAM & Storage 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) Processor Octa-core processor with Android 14 Battery Long-lasting, supports hours of learning and entertainment Features Kids Space, parental controls, multi-mode learning apps Reasons to buy Ad-free learning environment with diverse educational modes Durable shockproof EVA case with rotatable stand Reason to avoid Slightly lower resolution than premium tablets Heavy use may drain the battery faster

The product works well with built-in, age-appropriate apps for kids, and Plimpton’s customer support is highly responsive and commendable.

You should choose this product because it offers safe, engaging learning with strong parental controls and durable design for children.

The best tablets for children combine portability, performance, and versatility, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 fits the bill. Its 8.7-inch display and vibrant colours make learning, reading, and entertainment comfortable for kids, while dual speakers deliver clear sound for videos and online classes.

Parents will value the lightweight design, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage with expandable memory, ensuring plenty of space for apps and educational content. With 4G LTE, children can stay connected anywhere, making this a practical and dependable children’s tablet.

Specifications Screen Size 8.7-inch TFT display (1340 x 800) RAM & Storage 4GB RAM, 64GB storage Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core (6nm) Battery 5100mAh with moderate usage support Audio Dual speakers with clear sound Reasons to buy 4G LTE connectivity keeps kids online anywhere Compact, lightweight design suitable for small hands Reason to avoid International model, no domestic warranty Calling feature limited to certain carriers

Ideal for casual use like videos, calls, and browsing, this tablet isn’t suited for gaming but works well for light, media-focused users.

You should choose this product because it’s compact, connected, and reliable for learning, entertainment, and staying online for children.

The HONOR Pad X8a Kids Edition is one of the best tablets for children, designed to balance learning, creativity, and entertainment. Its 11-inch FHD display with eye comfort technology ensures children can read, draw, and watch videos without straining their eyes.

This tablet is a complete package for modern learning and fun, offering children a safe, engaging, and versatile experience while helping parents guide usage effectively. It adds real value by combining productivity, entertainment, and safety in one energy-efficient device.

Specifications Screen Size 11 Inches FHD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-Core RAM 4GB + 4GB Turbo Storage 128GB (Expandable up to 1TB) Battery 8300mAh, up to 14 hours Reasons to buy TÜV Rheinland certified eye protection Pre-installed parental controls with Family Link Reason to avoid Slightly heavier than smaller kids’ tablets Limited to Wi-Fi connectivity (no cellular option)

Buyers find the tablet suitable for kids 6+, praising battery life, sound, quality, and value, though display and performance receive mixed feedback.

You should choose this product because it combines safety, performance, and entertainment for children’s daily learning and play.

The Baatu Enable Tablet is one of the best tablets for children, designed to keep kids safe, engaged, and learning responsibly. With built-in parental controls, parents can monitor screen time, block harmful apps, and track location, giving peace of mind while encouraging healthy digital habits.

Its 10.1-inch display and smooth performance make learning and online classes enjoyable. The long-lasting 6000 mAH battery ensures uninterrupted use, while expandable storage and dual speakers add value for multimedia, study, and play.

Specifications Screen Size 10.1 Inches Display Resolution 1280 x 720 Pixels Processor & OS MediaTek Processor, Android 12 Memory & Storage 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB) Battery 6000 mAh Reasons to buy Comprehensive parental control features for safe digital usage 4G & Wi-Fi calling for connectivity on the go Reason to avoid Display resolution is lower compared to premium kids’ tabs Slightly heavier for prolonged use by younger children

Buyers find the tablet great for kids, praising performance, parental controls, and value, but share mixed feedback on SIM slot, software, camera, and battery.

You should choose this product because it ensures safety, learning, and fun, all in a single children-friendly tablet.

Are tablets safe for kids to use? Yes, tablets are safe for children if used with proper parental controls. Most kids’ tablets come with screen-time limits, app restrictions, and safe browsing modes. Parents can monitor usage and ensure kids access only age-appropriate content. Choosing a tablet with a durable design, eye-protection features like blue-light filters, and educational apps makes them safer. Balance is key, encouraging healthy screen habits is just as important as the device itself.

What features should I look for in a kids’ tablet? Look for durability, a strong battery life, good parental controls, and a child-friendly interface. A sturdy case or shockproof design is essential since kids often drop devices. Educational apps, drawing tools, and expandable storage add long-term value. Consider tablets with blue-light filters and appropriate screen size for comfortable use. Wi-Fi safety settings and regular software updates also ensure security and smooth performance for your child.

How much should I spend on a kids’ tablet? The price depends on your child’s needs. Entry-level kids’ tablets start around ₹7,000– ₹10,000 and are suitable for basic learning and games. Mid-range options ( ₹12,000– ₹20,000) offer better screens, faster performance, and more storage. Premium tablets, above ₹25,000, provide advanced features like stylus support for drawing and multi-user profiles. Always balance affordability with safety features and durability, ensuring the tablet grows with your child’s learning and entertainment requirements.

Factors to consider while buying tablets for children Parental Controls: A must-have for any kids’ tablet. Strong parental control features let you set screen-time limits, block unwanted apps, and monitor browsing. This ensures children stay safe online while accessing only age-appropriate content. Durability and Design: Kids tend to drop devices, so choose a tablet with a sturdy body, a protective case, and a scratch-resistant screen. Lightweight designs are also easier for children to handle. Screen Size and Eye Protection: Pick a screen size comfortable for reading, drawing, or studying, usually 8 to 10 inches works best. Look for blue-light filters or eye-comfort modes to reduce strain during long use. Educational and Entertainment Features: Opt for tablets with preloaded learning apps, drawing tools, e-books, and entertainment options. A good balance between study and fun keeps kids engaged productively. Battery Life and Storage: Long battery life is essential for uninterrupted learning and entertainment. Ensure there’s enough storage (or expandable memory) to handle apps, videos, and drawings without lag. Top 3 features of the best tablets for children

Tablet Name Screen Size Display Resolution Processor & OS Radmi Pad 2 11-inch Tablet 11-inch 2.5K Android with HyperOS 2 Redmi Pad SE 4G 8.7-inch 1340 x 800 MediaTek Helio G55 Lenovo Tab M9 9-inch HD IPS 1340 x 800 MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core Redmi Pad 2 11-inch 2.5K 2560 x 1600 Android with HyperOS 2 Plimpton Kids20 10-inch HD IPS 1280 x 800 Octa-core processor, Android 14 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 8.7-inch TFT 1340 x 800 MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core HONOR Pad X8a Kids Edition 11-inch FHD 1920 x 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-Core Baatu Enable Tablet 10.1-inch 1280 x 720 MediaTek Processor, Android 12

