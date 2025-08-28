Best tablets for children for studying, drawing, entertainment and more: Top picks with parental controls

Finding the perfect tablet for your child means balancing fun, learning, creativity, and safety. Do your kids like to draw colourful masterpieces, tackling school assignments, catching up on shows, or exploring educational apps, a quality tablet can adapt with them.
In this guide, we highlight the top tablets that excel across studying, entertainment, and artistic expression, without compromising on parental controls. From budget-friendly models built for little hands to high-performance devices that grow with them, each pick offers durable design, intuitive safety features, and age-appropriate software.
Dive in to discover devices that inspire curiosity and creativity, offer peace of mind for parents, and are designed to handle energetic use. Welcome to your go-to guide for smart, secure, and stylish kids’ tablets.
The best tablets for children aren’t just about specifications; they’re about how they fit into everyday family life. Parents looking for reliable kids' tablets will appreciate its eye-friendly display, long-lasting battery, and smooth performance.
For children, it feels engaging, be it drawing with a pen, attending online classes, or reading e-books. It reduces distractions by keeping everything in one safe space, making it one of the most dependable children’s tablets available today.
Strong all-day battery backup
Sharp display ideal for studying and drawing
Active pen sold separately
No SIM support for calls
You should choose this product because it balances study, creativity, and entertainment, offering long-lasting value for both kids and parents.
When choosing the best tablets for children, size and portability matter just as much as performance. The Redmi Pad SE 4G is a handy option for parents who want a lightweight device that kids can comfortably use anywhere, in online classes at home, reading in the car, or streaming cartoons on vacation. Its bright 8.7-inch display and long-lasting battery make it practical for daily learning and entertainment, while the 4G connectivity ensures uninterrupted access.
Lightweight and easy for kids to carry
4G support for learning and entertainment on the go
Display resolution is basic compared to larger tabs
Limited multitasking power with 4GB RAM
Buyers like battery life, ease of use, and value, but share mixed opinions on display quality, screen size, and performance lag.
You should choose this product because it’s portable, child-friendly, and keeps kids connected for learning and fun without frequent charging.
The Lenovo Tab M9 stands out among the best tablets for children because it combines portability, reliability, and ease of use at an affordable price. With a 9-inch HD display, it’s well-sized for reading, online classes, and watching cartoons without straining the eyes.
Parents will value its lightweight design, all-day battery life, and expandable storage, which keeps learning materials, books, and videos easily accessible. For families seeking practical, durable, and budget-friendly children’s tablets, this one is a strong pick.
Lightweight and easy to carry for kids
Good battery backup for study and entertainment
Limited storage compared to larger tabs
Display resolution is modest, not full HD
Buyers appreciate build quality, battery life, easy setup, and crisp display, though functionality feedback is mixed with some noting smooth performance.
You should choose this product because it’s budget-friendly, lightweight, and offers reliable performance for children’s daily learning and fun.
The best tablets for children are the ones that balance durability, performance, and long-term value. The Redmi Pad 2 makes a strong case with its large 11-inch 2.5K display, making reading, drawing, and attending classes more comfortable for kids.
Parents will appreciate its all-day battery life and smooth performance that keeps up with learning apps and entertainment. With support for an active stylus (sold separately), it also doubles as a creative tool, helping children express ideas freely.
Large, sharp display for reading and studying
Long-lasting battery suitable for school and entertainment
Active pen sold separately
No SIM card slot for calling support
Buyers value clear display, excellent sound, and smooth performance, but report mixed battery life and are concerned about the missing stylus.
You should choose this product because it delivers sharp visuals, strong battery life, and supports both learning and creativity for children.
The best tablets for children combine safety, learning, and entertainment in one device, and the Plimpton Kids20 delivers exactly that. With its 10-inch HD display, low blue light technology, and adjustable brightness, children can read, watch, and draw comfortably without straining their eyes.
Parents will value the robust Kids Space, user-friendly parental controls, and pre-installed educational apps. Its durable EVA case and lightweight design make it perfect for toddlers to hold, making this tablet a practical choice for both learning and play.
Ad-free learning environment with diverse educational modes
Durable shockproof EVA case with rotatable stand
Slightly lower resolution than premium tablets
Heavy use may drain the battery faster
The product works well with built-in, age-appropriate apps for kids, and Plimpton’s customer support is highly responsive and commendable.
You should choose this product because it offers safe, engaging learning with strong parental controls and durable design for children.
The best tablets for children combine portability, performance, and versatility, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 fits the bill. Its 8.7-inch display and vibrant colours make learning, reading, and entertainment comfortable for kids, while dual speakers deliver clear sound for videos and online classes.
Parents will value the lightweight design, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage with expandable memory, ensuring plenty of space for apps and educational content. With 4G LTE, children can stay connected anywhere, making this a practical and dependable children’s tablet.
4G LTE connectivity keeps kids online anywhere
Compact, lightweight design suitable for small hands
International model, no domestic warranty
Calling feature limited to certain carriers
Ideal for casual use like videos, calls, and browsing, this tablet isn’t suited for gaming but works well for light, media-focused users.
You should choose this product because it’s compact, connected, and reliable for learning, entertainment, and staying online for children.
The HONOR Pad X8a Kids Edition is one of the best tablets for children, designed to balance learning, creativity, and entertainment. Its 11-inch FHD display with eye comfort technology ensures children can read, draw, and watch videos without straining their eyes.
This tablet is a complete package for modern learning and fun, offering children a safe, engaging, and versatile experience while helping parents guide usage effectively. It adds real value by combining productivity, entertainment, and safety in one energy-efficient device.
TÜV Rheinland certified eye protection
Pre-installed parental controls with Family Link
Slightly heavier than smaller kids’ tablets
Limited to Wi-Fi connectivity (no cellular option)
Buyers find the tablet suitable for kids 6+, praising battery life, sound, quality, and value, though display and performance receive mixed feedback.
You should choose this product because it combines safety, performance, and entertainment for children’s daily learning and play.
The Baatu Enable Tablet is one of the best tablets for children, designed to keep kids safe, engaged, and learning responsibly. With built-in parental controls, parents can monitor screen time, block harmful apps, and track location, giving peace of mind while encouraging healthy digital habits.
Its 10.1-inch display and smooth performance make learning and online classes enjoyable. The long-lasting 6000 mAH battery ensures uninterrupted use, while expandable storage and dual speakers add value for multimedia, study, and play.
Comprehensive parental control features for safe digital usage
4G & Wi-Fi calling for connectivity on the go
Display resolution is lower compared to premium kids’ tabs
Slightly heavier for prolonged use by younger children
Buyers find the tablet great for kids, praising performance, parental controls, and value, but share mixed feedback on SIM slot, software, camera, and battery.
You should choose this product because it ensures safety, learning, and fun, all in a single children-friendly tablet.
Yes, tablets are safe for children if used with proper parental controls. Most kids’ tablets come with screen-time limits, app restrictions, and safe browsing modes. Parents can monitor usage and ensure kids access only age-appropriate content. Choosing a tablet with a durable design, eye-protection features like blue-light filters, and educational apps makes them safer. Balance is key, encouraging healthy screen habits is just as important as the device itself.
Look for durability, a strong battery life, good parental controls, and a child-friendly interface. A sturdy case or shockproof design is essential since kids often drop devices. Educational apps, drawing tools, and expandable storage add long-term value. Consider tablets with blue-light filters and appropriate screen size for comfortable use. Wi-Fi safety settings and regular software updates also ensure security and smooth performance for your child.
The price depends on your child’s needs. Entry-level kids’ tablets start around ₹7,000– ₹10,000 and are suitable for basic learning and games. Mid-range options ( ₹12,000– ₹20,000) offer better screens, faster performance, and more storage. Premium tablets, above ₹25,000, provide advanced features like stylus support for drawing and multi-user profiles. Always balance affordability with safety features and durability, ensuring the tablet grows with your child’s learning and entertainment requirements.
Tablet Name
Screen Size
Display Resolution
Processor & OS
|Radmi Pad 2 11-inch Tablet
|11-inch
|2.5K
|Android with HyperOS 2
|Redmi Pad SE 4G
|8.7-inch
|1340 x 800
|MediaTek Helio G55
|Lenovo Tab M9
|9-inch HD IPS
|1340 x 800
|MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core
|Redmi Pad 2
|11-inch 2.5K
|2560 x 1600
|Android with HyperOS 2
|Plimpton Kids20
|10-inch HD IPS
|1280 x 800
|Octa-core processor, Android 14
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
|8.7-inch TFT
|1340 x 800
|MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core
|HONOR Pad X8a Kids Edition
|11-inch FHD
|1920 x 1200
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-Core
|Baatu Enable Tablet
|10.1-inch
|1280 x 720
|MediaTek Processor, Android 12
FAQs
Are kids’ tablets different from regular tablets?
Yes, kids’ tablets usually come with parental controls, child-safe content, and durable designs, while regular tablets need manual setup for safety.
What screen size is ideal for kids?
An 8–10 inch display is perfect, it’s big enough for studying and drawing but still comfortable for small hands.
Can kids use tablets for online classes?
Yes, most tablets support video calling apps like Zoom, Google Meet, or Teams, making them suitable for online classes and schoolwork.
Do children’s tablets support drawing?
Many tablets allow digital drawing using a stylus or touch features, helping kids explore creativity alongside learning.
How durable are kids’ tablets?
Most kids’ tablets come with shockproof cases and scratch-resistant screens. For extra protection, parents can add rugged covers.