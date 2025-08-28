Subscribe

Best tablets for children for studying, drawing, entertainment and more: Top picks with parental controls

Explore the best tablets for children combining learning, fun, creativity, and safety with durable design, parental controls, and engaging features.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published28 Aug 2025, 06:08 PM IST
Check out tablets for children with preloaded educational apps, strong parental controls, and good screen size.
Check out tablets for children with preloaded educational apps, strong parental controls, and good screen size.

Finding the perfect tablet for your child means balancing fun, learning, creativity, and safety. Do your kids like to draw colourful masterpieces, tackling school assignments, catching up on shows, or exploring educational apps, a quality tablet can adapt with them.

Our PicksBest tablet for childrenLargest screenBest value for moneyFAQs

Our Picks

In this guide, we highlight the top tablets that excel across studying, entertainment, and artistic expression, without compromising on parental controls. From budget-friendly models built for little hands to high-performance devices that grow with them, each pick offers durable design, intuitive safety features, and age-appropriate software.

Dive in to discover devices that inspire curiosity and creativity, offer peace of mind for parents, and are designed to handle energetic use. Welcome to your go-to guide for smart, secure, and stylish kids’ tablets.

BEST TABLET FOR CHILDREN

The best tablets for children aren’t just about specifications; they’re about how they fit into everyday family life. Parents looking for reliable kids' tablets will appreciate its eye-friendly display, long-lasting battery, and smooth performance.

For children, it feels engaging, be it drawing with a pen, attending online classes, or reading e-books. It reduces distractions by keeping everything in one safe space, making it one of the most dependable children’s tablets available today.

Specifications

Screen Size
11-inch 2.5K display
RAM & Storage
4GB RAM, 128GB storage
Battery
9000mAh with fast charging
Operating System
Android with HyperOS 2
Audio
Dolby Atmos-supported speakers

Reason to buy

Strong all-day battery backup

Sharp display ideal for studying and drawing

Reason to avoid

Active pen sold separately

No SIM support for calls

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it balances study, creativity, and entertainment, offering long-lasting value for both kids and parents.

When choosing the best tablets for children, size and portability matter just as much as performance. The Redmi Pad SE 4G is a handy option for parents who want a lightweight device that kids can comfortably use anywhere, in online classes at home, reading in the car, or streaming cartoons on vacation. Its bright 8.7-inch display and long-lasting battery make it practical for daily learning and entertainment, while the 4G connectivity ensures uninterrupted access.

Specifications

Screen Size
8.7-inch display (1340 x 800)
RAM & Storage
4GB RAM, 128GB storage
Battery
6650mAh with long usage support
Processor
MediaTek Helio G55
Audio
Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

Reason to buy

Lightweight and easy for kids to carry

4G support for learning and entertainment on the go

Reason to avoid

Display resolution is basic compared to larger tabs

Limited multitasking power with 4GB RAM

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like battery life, ease of use, and value, but share mixed opinions on display quality, screen size, and performance lag.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s portable, child-friendly, and keeps kids connected for learning and fun without frequent charging.

The Lenovo Tab M9 stands out among the best tablets for children because it combines portability, reliability, and ease of use at an affordable price. With a 9-inch HD display, it’s well-sized for reading, online classes, and watching cartoons without straining the eyes.

Parents will value its lightweight design, all-day battery life, and expandable storage, which keeps learning materials, books, and videos easily accessible. For families seeking practical, durable, and budget-friendly children’s tablets, this one is a strong pick.

Specifications

Screen Size
9-inch HD IPS (1340 x 800)
RAM & Storage
4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB)
Battery
5100mAh, up to 13 hours video playback
Processor
MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core
Audio
Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

Reason to buy

Lightweight and easy to carry for kids

Good battery backup for study and entertainment

Reason to avoid

Limited storage compared to larger tabs

Display resolution is modest, not full HD

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate build quality, battery life, easy setup, and crisp display, though functionality feedback is mixed with some noting smooth performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s budget-friendly, lightweight, and offers reliable performance for children’s daily learning and fun.

The best tablets for children are the ones that balance durability, performance, and long-term value. The Redmi Pad 2 makes a strong case with its large 11-inch 2.5K display, making reading, drawing, and attending classes more comfortable for kids.

Parents will appreciate its all-day battery life and smooth performance that keeps up with learning apps and entertainment. With support for an active stylus (sold separately), it also doubles as a creative tool, helping children express ideas freely.

Specifications

Screen Size
11-inch 2.5K display (2560 x 1600)
RAM & Storage
4GB RAM, 128GB storage
Battery
9000mAh with 18W fast charging
Operating System
Android with HyperOS 2
Audio
Dolby Atmos quad speakers

Reason to buy

Large, sharp display for reading and studying

Long-lasting battery suitable for school and entertainment

Reason to avoid

Active pen sold separately

No SIM card slot for calling support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value clear display, excellent sound, and smooth performance, but report mixed battery life and are concerned about the missing stylus.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers sharp visuals, strong battery life, and supports both learning and creativity for children.

The best tablets for children combine safety, learning, and entertainment in one device, and the Plimpton Kids20 delivers exactly that. With its 10-inch HD display, low blue light technology, and adjustable brightness, children can read, watch, and draw comfortably without straining their eyes.

Parents will value the robust Kids Space, user-friendly parental controls, and pre-installed educational apps. Its durable EVA case and lightweight design make it perfect for toddlers to hold, making this tablet a practical choice for both learning and play.

Specifications

Screen Size
10-inch HD IPS display (1280 x 800)
RAM & Storage
4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)
Processor
Octa-core processor with Android 14
Battery
Long-lasting, supports hours of learning and entertainment
Features
Kids Space, parental controls, multi-mode learning apps

Reason to buy

Ad-free learning environment with diverse educational modes

Durable shockproof EVA case with rotatable stand

Reason to avoid

Slightly lower resolution than premium tablets

Heavy use may drain the battery faster

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The product works well with built-in, age-appropriate apps for kids, and Plimpton’s customer support is highly responsive and commendable.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers safe, engaging learning with strong parental controls and durable design for children.

The best tablets for children combine portability, performance, and versatility, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 fits the bill. Its 8.7-inch display and vibrant colours make learning, reading, and entertainment comfortable for kids, while dual speakers deliver clear sound for videos and online classes.

Parents will value the lightweight design, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage with expandable memory, ensuring plenty of space for apps and educational content. With 4G LTE, children can stay connected anywhere, making this a practical and dependable children’s tablet.

Specifications

Screen Size
8.7-inch TFT display (1340 x 800)
RAM & Storage
4GB RAM, 64GB storage
Processor
MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core (6nm)
Battery
5100mAh with moderate usage support
Audio
Dual speakers with clear sound

Reason to buy

4G LTE connectivity keeps kids online anywhere

Compact, lightweight design suitable for small hands

Reason to avoid

International model, no domestic warranty

Calling feature limited to certain carriers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Ideal for casual use like videos, calls, and browsing, this tablet isn’t suited for gaming but works well for light, media-focused users.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s compact, connected, and reliable for learning, entertainment, and staying online for children.

LARGEST SCREEN

The HONOR Pad X8a Kids Edition is one of the best tablets for children, designed to balance learning, creativity, and entertainment. Its 11-inch FHD display with eye comfort technology ensures children can read, draw, and watch videos without straining their eyes.

This tablet is a complete package for modern learning and fun, offering children a safe, engaging, and versatile experience while helping parents guide usage effectively. It adds real value by combining productivity, entertainment, and safety in one energy-efficient device.

Specifications

Screen Size
11 Inches FHD
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-Core
RAM
4GB + 4GB Turbo
Storage
128GB (Expandable up to 1TB)
Battery
8300mAh, up to 14 hours

Reason to buy

TÜV Rheinland certified eye protection

Pre-installed parental controls with Family Link

Reason to avoid

Slightly heavier than smaller kids’ tablets

Limited to Wi-Fi connectivity (no cellular option)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the tablet suitable for kids 6+, praising battery life, sound, quality, and value, though display and performance receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines safety, performance, and entertainment for children’s daily learning and play.

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

The Baatu Enable Tablet is one of the best tablets for children, designed to keep kids safe, engaged, and learning responsibly. With built-in parental controls, parents can monitor screen time, block harmful apps, and track location, giving peace of mind while encouraging healthy digital habits.

Its 10.1-inch display and smooth performance make learning and online classes enjoyable. The long-lasting 6000 mAH battery ensures uninterrupted use, while expandable storage and dual speakers add value for multimedia, study, and play.

Specifications

Screen Size
10.1 Inches
Display Resolution
1280 x 720 Pixels
Processor & OS
MediaTek Processor, Android 12
Memory & Storage
4GB RAM, 64GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB)
Battery
6000 mAh

Reason to buy

Comprehensive parental control features for safe digital usage

4G & Wi-Fi calling for connectivity on the go

Reason to avoid

Display resolution is lower compared to premium kids’ tabs

Slightly heavier for prolonged use by younger children

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the tablet great for kids, praising performance, parental controls, and value, but share mixed feedback on SIM slot, software, camera, and battery.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it ensures safety, learning, and fun, all in a single children-friendly tablet.

Are tablets safe for kids to use?

Yes, tablets are safe for children if used with proper parental controls. Most kids’ tablets come with screen-time limits, app restrictions, and safe browsing modes. Parents can monitor usage and ensure kids access only age-appropriate content. Choosing a tablet with a durable design, eye-protection features like blue-light filters, and educational apps makes them safer. Balance is key, encouraging healthy screen habits is just as important as the device itself.

What features should I look for in a kids’ tablet?

Look for durability, a strong battery life, good parental controls, and a child-friendly interface. A sturdy case or shockproof design is essential since kids often drop devices. Educational apps, drawing tools, and expandable storage add long-term value. Consider tablets with blue-light filters and appropriate screen size for comfortable use. Wi-Fi safety settings and regular software updates also ensure security and smooth performance for your child.

How much should I spend on a kids’ tablet?

The price depends on your child’s needs. Entry-level kids’ tablets start around 7,000– 10,000 and are suitable for basic learning and games. Mid-range options ( 12,000– 20,000) offer better screens, faster performance, and more storage. Premium tablets, above 25,000, provide advanced features like stylus support for drawing and multi-user profiles. Always balance affordability with safety features and durability, ensuring the tablet grows with your child’s learning and entertainment requirements.

Factors to consider while buying tablets for children

  1. Parental Controls: A must-have for any kids’ tablet. Strong parental control features let you set screen-time limits, block unwanted apps, and monitor browsing. This ensures children stay safe online while accessing only age-appropriate content.
  2. Durability and Design: Kids tend to drop devices, so choose a tablet with a sturdy body, a protective case, and a scratch-resistant screen. Lightweight designs are also easier for children to handle.
  3. Screen Size and Eye Protection: Pick a screen size comfortable for reading, drawing, or studying, usually 8 to 10 inches works best. Look for blue-light filters or eye-comfort modes to reduce strain during long use.
  4. Educational and Entertainment Features: Opt for tablets with preloaded learning apps, drawing tools, e-books, and entertainment options. A good balance between study and fun keeps kids engaged productively.
  5. Battery Life and Storage: Long battery life is essential for uninterrupted learning and entertainment. Ensure there’s enough storage (or expandable memory) to handle apps, videos, and drawings without lag.

Top 3 features of the best tablets for children

Tablet Name

Screen Size

Display Resolution

Processor & OS

Radmi Pad 2 11-inch Tablet11-inch2.5KAndroid with HyperOS 2
Redmi Pad SE 4G8.7-inch1340 x 800MediaTek Helio G55
Lenovo Tab M99-inch HD IPS1340 x 800MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core
Redmi Pad 211-inch 2.5K2560 x 1600Android with HyperOS 2
Plimpton Kids2010-inch HD IPS1280 x 800Octa-core processor, Android 14
Samsung Galaxy Tab A98.7-inch TFT1340 x 800MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core
HONOR Pad X8a Kids Edition11-inch FHD1920 x 1200Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-Core
Baatu Enable Tablet10.1-inch1280 x 720MediaTek Processor, Android 12

Similar stories for you

Best Intel-powered AI laptops of 2025 for smart productivity with long battery life

Best tablet brands in 2025: Top 10 picks from Apple, Samsung, and more with latest features

Best smart value tablets of 2025 for performance, portability and everyday use

Latest tablets of 2025 bringing you the best in performance, design, and features for every use and preference

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsBest tablets for children for studying, drawing, entertainment and more: Top picks with parental controls

FAQs

Are kids’ tablets different from regular tablets?

Yes, kids’ tablets usually come with parental controls, child-safe content, and durable designs, while regular tablets need manual setup for safety.

What screen size is ideal for kids?

An 8–10 inch display is perfect, it’s big enough for studying and drawing but still comfortable for small hands.

Can kids use tablets for online classes?

Yes, most tablets support video calling apps like Zoom, Google Meet, or Teams, making them suitable for online classes and schoolwork.

Do children’s tablets support drawing?

Many tablets allow digital drawing using a stylus or touch features, helping kids explore creativity alongside learning.

How durable are kids’ tablets?

Most kids’ tablets come with shockproof cases and scratch-resistant screens. For extra protection, parents can add rugged covers.

Read Next Story