Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best tablets in 2025 compared: Buying guide for all shoppers

Best tablets in 2025 compared: Buying guide for all shoppers

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 7 tablets available in 2025, featuring in-depth product details, a feature comparison table, and tips on finding the perfect product for your needs.

Top tablets of 2025: Sleek, powerful, versatile, and feature-packed.
Our Picks Best Overall Product

Our Picks

The year 2025 has brought an array of impressive tablets to the market, each boasting unique features and capabilities. Whether you're seeking a device for work, entertainment, or creative pursuits, there's a tablet designed to meet your needs. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the top 7 tablets of 2025, providing detailed product information, a feature comparison table, and tips for choosing the perfect tablet for you.

The Xiaomi Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet is a versatile and powerful device, featuring a stunning display, high-performance Snapdragon processor, and immersive speakers. With its sleek design and impressive specifications, this tablet is perfect for both work and entertainment.

Specifications

Display
10.4-inch HD screen
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon
Storage
64GB, expandable
Battery Life
Up to 12 hours

Reasons to buy

Powerful Snapdragon processor

Immersive speakers

Ample storage

Reasons to avoid

May be bulky for some users

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

Also read: Best room heaters for winter: Top 8 options to keep your home warm and comfortable

The OnePlus 11.35-inch 2.4K Tablet offers a stunning visual experience with its large, high-resolution display. Powered by advanced technology, this tablet delivers exceptional performance and impressive features, making it a top choice for tech enthusiasts.

Specifications

Display
11.35-inch 2.4K screen
Processor
High-performance
Storage
128GB
Battery Life
Up to 14 hours

Reasons to buy

Large high-resolution display

Exceptional performance

Ample storage

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm (11.35 Inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display,Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet,8Gb Ram 256 Gb Storage Expandable Up-to 1Tb,Green

Also read: Best graphic design tablets: Top 8 options with precision and performance for artists

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is a versatile and expandable tablet designed to enhance productivity and entertainment. With its sleek design, expandable storage, and long-lasting battery, this tablet is a reliable choice for a wide range of users.

Specifications

Display
10.1-inch display
Processor
Octa-core
Storage
64GB, expandable
Battery Life
Up to 13 hours

Reasons to buy

Expandable storage

Sleek design

Long battery life

Reasons to avoid

May lack some advanced features

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite

Also read: Best latex mattresses in India: Top 10 options with unmatched comfort for a restful sleep

Similar to the previous model, this Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 offers expandable storage, a sleek design, and long battery life. It is a reliable and versatile option for users seeking a high-quality tablet for work and entertainment.

Specifications

Display
10.1-inch display
Processor
Octa-core
Storage
128GB, expandable
Battery Life
Up to 14 hours

Reasons to buy

Expanded storage capacity

Sleek design

Long-lasting battery

Reasons to avoid

May be priced higher than other models

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Navy

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: From the best sofas to the best beds, avail up to 70% off on the top selling furniture

The Lenovo Android Tablet with Speakers is a feature-rich device with a unique kickstand design, impressive speakers, and a high-definition display. Its versatile features make it a great choice for multimedia enthusiasts and creative professionals.

Specifications

Display
11-inch HD screen
Processor
Quad-core
Storage
128GB
Battery Life
Up to 10 hours

Reasons to buy

Impressive speakers

Unique kickstand design

Ample storage

Reasons to avoid

Slightly shorter battery life

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey

Also read: Best electric steamers: Top 7 picks for cooking delicious and healthy meals at home for friends and family

Similar to the previous model, this Lenovo Android Tablet with Speakers offers impressive speakers, a unique kickstand design, and ample storage. With its high-definition display, this tablet is perfect for multimedia and entertainment.

Specifications

Display
11-inch HD screen
Processor
Octa-core
Storage
256GB
Battery Life
Up to 12 hours

Reasons to buy

Ample storage capacity

Impressive speakers

High-definition display

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey

Also read: Best steamers for clothes: Top 7 options to keep your clothes wrinkle-free and crisp without any worries

The latest model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 offers enhanced features, including a larger display, advanced processor, and expanded storage capacity. With its modern design and powerful performance, this tablet is ideal for demanding tasks and entertainment.

Specifications

Display
11-inch high-resolution screen
Processor
Octa-core
Storage
256GB, expandable
Battery Life
Up to 15 hours

Reasons to buy

Large high-resolution display

Powerful processor

Expanded storage

Reasons to avoid

May be too advanced for some users

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Graphite

Best 3 features of the top tablets in 2025

Best tablets of 2025DisplayProcessorStorageBattery Life
Xiaomi Qualcomm Snapdragon10.4-inch HD screenQualcomm Snapdragon64GB, expandableUp to 12 hours
OnePlus 11.35-inch 2.4K11.35-inch 2.4K screenHigh-performance128GBUp to 14 hours
Samsung Galaxy Tab A910.1-inch displayOcta-core64GB, expandableUp to 13 hours
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 (Alternate Model)10.1-inch displayOcta-core128GB, expandableUp to 14 hours
Lenovo Android Tablet with Speakers11-inch HD screenQuad-core128GBUp to 10 hours
Lenovo Android Tablet with Speakers (Alternate Model)11-inch HD screenOcta-core256GBUp to 12 hours
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 (New Model)11-inch high-resolution screenOcta-core256GB, expandableUp to 15 hours

Similar articles for you

Best UV water purifiers to keep your family safe and healthy: Top 8 picks to consider

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Exciting offers on treadmill, dumbbells, fitness trackers and more

Best food processors to buy for your kitchen: Top 8 picks for effortless chopping and slicing

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Day 2: Unlock huge discounts on top ACs from LG, Haier and more; up to 60% off

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these tablets?

Ans : The price range of these tablets varies, with options available to suit different budgets and preferences.

Question : Do these tablets support expandable storage?

Ans : Yes, most of these tablets offer expandable storage options, allowing users to increase their storage capacity as needed.

Question : What are the battery life specifications of these tablets?

Ans : The tablets featured in this list offer impressive battery life, ranging from 10 to 15 hours, ensuring long-lasting usage.

Question : Are these tablets suitable for gaming and multimedia?

Ans : Yes, these tablets are well-suited for gaming and multimedia, offering high-resolution displays, powerful processors, and immersive audio capabilities.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Grab amazing deals on laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets, winter essentials, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with Amazon's blockbuster sale and save big on top brands.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.