Best tablets in India: Top 8 options worth considering

If you're looking for the perfect tablet that effortlessly integrates into your lifestyle, stop right here. With our comprehensive buying guide, you can choose the right tablet for your needs - whether it is for work, entertainment, or for creative purposes. A few factors to consider while buying a tablet are processing capabilities, display quality, battery life, and connectivity options. In this list, there's something for everyone - whether you're looking for budget-friendly options or high-end tablets that suit your needs. Transform your daily digital experience with our selection of top 8 tablets from the biggest brands, including Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus. Unleash the creative beast inside of you with these performance tablets! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 | 27.81cm (11.0") LCD Display | 4nm Processor | 8,000 mAh Battery | Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers | Android 12.0 | 8GB+128GB | Wi-Fi | S Pen Support | Graphite

Samsung tablets are known for their sharp displays and impressive battery life. The Galaxy Tab S8 is no different with its 11-inch LCD display, a powerful 4nm processor, and 8,000 mAh battery - all put together to deliver exceptional performance. The Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers are designed for cinematic sound, complemented by Android 12's features. This particular tablet offers 8GB+128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, S Pen support - all put together in an attractive graphite finish.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8:

Display: 27.81cm (11.0-inch) LCD

Processor: 4nm

Battery: 8,000 mAh

Storage: 8GB RAM + 128GB

Dolby Atmos Quad speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display Price point Powerful performance Weight

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

Bring out your creativity and productivity with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. With this tab, you get an impressive 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for crisp visuals. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 features 12GB RAM and 256 ROM for unfettered multitasking and large storage for all your media files. With the in-box S Pen, take your creative energies to the next level and experiment. This Wi-Fi tablet is available in grey and is a solid choice for those planning to buy a new tablet.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9:

Display: 27.81 cm (11-inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB (Expandable)

Included: In-box S Pen

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vivid display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X display Price tag Ample RAM and storage Weight

3. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro (12.6 Inch AMOLED Display with Precision Pen-3, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM, Snapdragon 870 Processor, 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 600 Nits Brightness, Quad JBL Speakers, 10200 mAh Battery)

Experience brilliance with the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. The tablet sports a 12.6-inch AMOLED display and Precision Pen-3. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor, promising efficiency with 8GB RAM and a capacious 256GB storage. The tablet has a refresh rate of 120Hz and brightness of up to 600 nits. These features, coupled with Quad JBL speakers, make the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro a device worth considering, especially if you're looking for an immersive audio-visual experience.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab P12 Pro:

Display: 12.6-inch AMOLED with Precision Pen-3

Processor: Snapdragon 870

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Quad JBL Speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 12.6-inch AMOLED screen Heftier design Snapdragon 870 processor Premium price tag

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is designed for a toned down yet impressive delivery - featuring a sophisticated 10.9-inch display in grey. The tablet is equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. To top it off, the tablet also comes with an in-box S Pen, balancing power and productivity. To make sure it's durable, Samsung has added an IP68 rating, so you can take it out for work and play - all in style!

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE:

Display: 27.69 cm (10.9 inch)

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB (Expandable)

Included: In-box S Pen

Durability: IP68 rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ample storage Only Wi-Fi connectivity In-box S Pen

5. Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver (10th Generation)

A list of tablets without mentioning Apple is inherently incomplete. With the Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad in available in silver, users can get a sneak peek into the capabilities of iOS. Mind you, this particular tablet is not designed for the most sophisticated user and may be a good option for a beginner. It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and 64GB storage and is versatile companion for work and creativity.

Specifications of Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver (10th Generation):

Display: 10.9-inch Retina display

Storage: 64GB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

10th Generation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid iOS ecosystem Older model Vivid display Limited storage

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Large Display, S-Pen in Box, Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Mystic Black

There's a reason why Samsung keeps recurring in this list - because the company has been at the forefront of making tabs for Android users. With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, users can enjoy visuals on a large 12.4-inch display and enhance their creativity with the in-box S Pen. The tablet is encased in a slim metal body and boasts an immersive Dolby Atmos sound while benefiting from 4GB RAM and 64GB expendable storage.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE:

Display: 31.5 cm (12.4 inch)

Included: In-box S-Pen

Slim metal body

Dolby Atmos sound

Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 12.4-inch display Limited RAM In-box S Pen

7. Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip (10.9-inch/27.69 cm, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (5th Generation)

Want to switch to the iOS ecosystem? Check out the Apple 2022 iPad Air, featuring the cutting-edge M1 chip for unrivalled performance. Its 10.9-inch display offers a vibrant canvas for your entertainment and creativity needs. The iPad is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity and 64GB storage, currently available in the striking blue colour. Meet the demands of modern work and entertainment with this iPad.

Specifications of Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip:

Processor: M1 chip

Display: 10.9-inch/27.69 cm

Storage: 64GB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Beautiful display Less storage Slim body Old model

8. OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 256 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB

The OnePlus Pad Go features a 11.35-inch LCD display and is the company's first range of products in this category. With Dolby Atmos Quad speakers, you don't even need a Bluetooth speaker while using this tab, simply use it as a stand alone device for all your productivity and creative needs. The tablet offers versatile connectivity with 4G LTE calling and Wi-Fi support and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (expendable up to 1TB). Bring home this performance beast today!

Specifications of OnePlus Pad Go:

Display: 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K ReadFit Eye Care LCD

Audio: Dolby Atmos Quad speakers

Connectivity: 4G LTE (calling) + Wi-Fi

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB (Expandable up to 1TB)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid OxygenOS packs a punch Display is average Affordable Bezels

Best 3 features for you

Product name Connectivity Expandable storage Colour Samsung Tab S8 Wi-Fi + cellular Yes Graphite Samsung Tab S9 Wi-Fi + celullar Yes Grey Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Wi-Fi Yes Storm grey Samsung Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Yes Grey Apple iPad 10.9 Wi-Fi No Silver Samsung Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Yes Mystic black Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi No Blue OnePlus Pad Go 4G LTE + Wi-Fi Yes Twin mint

Best value for money The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE stands out as the best value for money, offering a balance of performance and features. With a 10.9-inch display, 6GB RAM, and expandable 128GB storage, it delivers a robust experience without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 emerges as the best overall product, featuring an 11.0-inch LCD display, powerful 4nm processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage. Its Graphite design, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, Android 12.0, and S Pen support make it a versatile and high-performance tablet.

How to find the right tablets To find the right tablet, consider your specific needs. Evaluate factors like display size, processor power, and storage capacity. Check for connectivity options, such as Wi-Fi or cellular capabilities, and whether it suits your usage patterns. Assess design elements, like colour and form factor, for a personalised touch. Additionally, read reviews, compare prices, and look for value-added features such as included accessories. Lastly, consider the brand reputation and after-sales support for a well-rounded decision.

FAQs Question : Can I expand the storage on these tablets? Ans : Yes, most of the tablets, including Samsung Tab S8, Tab S9, Lenovo P12 Pro, Tab S9 FE, and OnePlus Pad Go, offer expandable storage options. Question : Do these tablets support cellular connectivity? Ans : Most tablets, like Samsung Tab S8, Tab S9, and OnePlus Pad Go, offer 4G LTE capabilities for cellular connectivity. Question : What is the battery capacity of these tablets? Ans : Notable battery capacities include 8,000 mAh (Tab S8), 10,200 mAh (Lenovo P12 Pro), and 6,000 mAh (Tab S9 FE). Question : Can I use these tablets for gaming? Ans : Yes, these tablets, particularly those with robust processors like the Samsung Tab S8 and Lenovo P12 Pro, are suitable for gaming, providing a smooth and immersive experience. Question : Do these tablets support third-party accessories? Ans : Yes, most tablets are designed to be compatible with a variety of third-party accessories, ensuring flexibility for users to personalize their experience with cases, keyboards, and other peripherals.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

