With the growing interest in the tablet space, companies have started announcing more and more tablets, leading to a cluttered market with a variety of great options. To solve this problem, we have compiled a list of the best tablets you can buy under ₹25,000 with top options from Poco, Honor and more.

Best tablets under ₹ 25,000 in India: 1) Poco Pad 5G: Poco Pad 5G features a 12.1-inch 2K display with a 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution. The screen supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio, ensuring a smooth visual experience. The display offers a peak brightness of 600 nits and comes with TÜV Rheinland triple certification, along with Corning Gorilla Glass for added protection.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded further to 1.5TB via a microSD card. The device runs on HyperOS, which is based on Android 14.

2) Honor Pad 9: Priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, Honor Pad 9 features a 12.1 inch WQXGA TFT LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The tablet runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and is paired with Adreno 710 GPU for handling all the graphics intensive tasks.

It runs on Honor's own MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13. On the camera front, the tablet comes with a 13MP rear shooter that can shoot up to 4k videos. Meanwhile, there is a 8MP shooter on the front for taking selfies and attending video calls.

It comes with an 8-speaker setup and 2 microphones. The tablet features an 8300mAh battery pack with support for 35W fast charging. Moreover, Honor also packs its tablet with a free attachable keyboard.

3) Xiaomi Pad 6: Xiaomi Pad 6 is equipped with an 11-inch display having a variable refresh rate of 144Hz and a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels. The tablet comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the display for protection.

Powering the device is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Xiaomi Pad 6 runs Android 13 operating system topped with the company's own MIUI 14 custom skin for tablets.

There is a 13MP sensor on the back with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the tablet comes with an 8MP camera for video calls and selfies. Xiaomi Pad 6 is backed by a 8,840mAh battery. It comes with a 33W fast charging adapter.

4) OnePlus Pad Go LTE: The OnePlus Pad Go comes equipped with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2 right out of the box. It features an 11.35-inch 2.4K (2408 x 1720 pixels) LCD display, boasting a fixed 90Hz refresh rate, a pixel density of 220ppi, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and a peak brightness of 400nits.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad Go is driven by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage options of up to 256GB on UFS 2.2. The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS) support, while the front camera is also an 8-megapixel shooter.

Regarding battery life, the OnePlus Pad Go is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery and supports 33W SUPERVOOC charging. OnePlus states that the tablet can achieve 514 hours of standby life. For audio capabilities, the OnePlus Pad Go features Omnibearing Sound Field and Dolby Atmos quad speakers. In terms of connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port.