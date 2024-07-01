With a plethora of options to choose from, it can become a daunting task to find the right tablet that matches your requirements. But fear not! In order to solve that issue, we have compiled a list of top tablets one can buy under ₹30,000 in July 2024. So without further ado, let's get straight to the list.

Top tablets to buy under ₹ 30,000 in July 2024:

1) Xiaomi Pad 6:

Xiaomi Pad 6 is equipped with an 11-inch display having a variable refresh rate of 144Hz and a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels. The tablet comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the display for protection.

Powering the device is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Xiaomi Pad 6 runs Android 13 operating system topped with the company's own MIUI 14 custom skin for tablets.

There is a 13MP sensor on the back with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the tablet comes with an 8MP camera for video calls and selfies. Xiaomi Pad 6 is backed by a 8,840mAh battery. It comes with a 33W fast charging adapter.

2) iPad 10th Generation:

The iPad 10th generation is priced at ₹32,790 on Croma but with a ₹3,000 instant discount on various cards, the price of device comes down to ₹29,790. The tablet features a 10.9 inch multi-touch IPS LED display with a resolution of 2360x1640-pixels and a pixel density of 264 ppi. The display on iPad 10th Gen comes supports a peak brightness of 500 nits and comes with support for Apple Pencil 1st generation. The tablet runs on the 6 core A14 Bionic chipset and runs on the latest iPadOS 17.

3) Honor Pad 9:

Priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, Honor Pad 9 features a 12.1 inch WQXGA TFT LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The tablet runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and is paired with Adreno 710 GPU for handling all the graphics intensive tasks.

It runs on Honor's own MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13. On the camera front, the tablet comes with a 13MP rear shooter that can shoot up to 4k videos. Meanwhile, there is a 8MP shooter on the front for taking selfies and attending video calls.

It comes with an 8-speaker setup and 2 microphones. The tablet features an 8300mAh battery pack with support for 35W fast charging. Moreover, Honor also packs its tablet with a free attachable keyboard.

3) Samsung Tab S6 Lite:

Samsung Tab S6 Lite is almost a 4-year-old device but with a price tag of ₹24,999, it could still be a very compelling device for users who want to buy a Samsung tablet on a budget.

It features a 10.1 inch TFT panel with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The tablet runs on Exynos 9611 processor based on 10nm process and is paired with Mali-G72 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with option of adding up to 1TB extra storage via a microSD card slot.

4) OnePlus Pad Go LTE:

The tablet comes equipped with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2 right out of the box. It features an 11.35-inch 2.4K (2408 x 1720 pixels) LCD display, boasting a fixed 90Hz refresh rate, a pixel density of 220ppi, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and a peak brightness of 400nits.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad Go is driven by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage options of up to 256GB on UFS 2.2. The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS) support, while the front camera is also an 8-megapixel shooter.

Regarding battery life, the OnePlus Pad Go is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery and supports 33W SUPERVOOC charging. OnePlus states that the tablet can achieve 514 hours of standby life. For audio capabilities, the OnePlus Pad Go features Omnibearing Sound Field and Dolby Atmos quad speakers. In terms of connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

