Best tablets to play Zenless Zone Zero: This guide explores the best tablets to conquer the world of Zenless Zone Zero. We compare features like powerful processors, high refresh rate displays, and long battery life, all to ensure smooth gameplay.

Best tablets can help you dominate the Hollows and explore the mysterious world of New Eridu in Zenless Zone Zero. The new action packed game from miHoYo is here and if you want to unravel the story then check out these tablets to play Zenless Zone Zero on the go. We carefully created a list of tablets that can handle the action and immerse you into the world of New Eridu. These versatile tablets can conquer Zenless Zone Zero and any other game you throw at them.

Whether you are looking for a tablet with large stunning display for crisp visuals or a high refresh rate display for smooth gaming, this list got it all. Not only gaming, but these tablets also are great for streaming your favourite shows and movies anytime. Buckle up and discover the freedom of portable gaming with these versatile powerhouses and pick the one that fits your budget.

Read Less Read More What are the requirements for a tablet to run Zenless Zone Zero? The official minimum system requirements for Zenless Zone Zero for Android device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Dimensity 1200 and Kirin 990 or higher. The recommended required chipset for best experience is Snapdragon 888. Dimensity 8200 and Kirin 9000 or higher. For iOS device, the minimum requirement is A12 Bionic and recommended is A 13 Bionic chipset. The Android device needs at least 8GB RAM and for iOS is 4GB or higher.

To get the ultimate experience, aim for a tablet with a powerful processor like the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen series or an Apple M chip. These will ensure smooth gameplay during those flashy combat sequences. A high refresh rate display (think 120Hz or more) is also your friend, making everything feel buttery smooth, especially when dodging enemy attacks. Don't worry, we'll explore specific tablet options that tick these boxes in the next section.

Does Zenless Zone Zero support gaming controllers? Yes, Zenless Zone Zero supports gaming controllers from Sony and Xbox both. If tapping on a screen isn’t your thing, then connect any of the Bluetooth controller with your device and play like you do on a console. Few Android tablets my not be completely compatible with these controllers, so you need to confirm that before opting for one.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is a premium tablet from the brand with top-shelf hardware and a beautiful, sleek design. This slim and lightweight tablet is perfect for playing Zenless Zone Zero on the couch. To handle the demands of gaming, it comes equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring a smoother and stutter-free gaming experience. The AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate will immerse you in the world of gaming and entertainment. The tablet features a large battery, so you won't need to be hooked to the charger during your gaming session.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Display: 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 8-core CPU

Storage: 128 GB (expandable)

Cameras: 13 MP rear, 12 MP ultra-wide front

Battery: 8400 mAh

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality AMOLED display with 120 Hz May be expensive for some users IP68 weatherproof durability No cellular connectivity option

OnePlus Pad is the first iteration of a powerful tablet from the brand, and it already is the best tablet to find for gaming and multitasking. It features a powerful Dimensity 9000 chipset that can handle all the games and multitasking without breaking a sweat. The large 11 inches LCD display and Dolby Atmos supported speakers are perfect for any multimedia application. The software includes a gaming mode that enhances the gaming experience by improving the frame rates and pausing notifications for distraction free gaming.

Specifications of OnePlus Pad Display: 11.61-inch IPS LCD, 2800 x 2000 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000

Operating System: Android 13.1

Battery Capacity: 9510mAh

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-resolution 3K+ display with 144Hz refresh rate Accessories sold separately Powerful performance with 12GB RAM Premium price may not fit all budgets

OnePlus Pad Go will be the best choice for you if the OnePlus Pad does not fit your budget. The tablet is a trimmed down version of its bigger brother, but it still packs a punch thanks to the MediaTek Helio G99 gaming chipset. Its display is same 11 inches LCD with 2.4K resolution making it perfect for any multimedia task be it gaming or streaming movies. It packs the same software as the OnePlus Pad and a large battery with fast charging support, making it perfect to play Zenless Zone Zero. The LTE support makes it a true portable gaming device with on the go internet connectivity.

Specifications of OnePlus Pad Go Display: 11.3 inches 2.4K LCD

Audio: Dolby Atmos quad speakers

Connectivity: 4G LTE (Calling) and Wi-Fi

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99

Operating System: Android Oxygen OS 13.2

Storage and RAM: 256GB storage, 8GB RAM

Battery: 8000 mAh

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-resolution display No 5G support Dolby Atmos quad speakers Not suitable for high-end gaming

If you are already part of the Apple ecosystem, then iPad Air is a no-brainer for playing Zenless Zone Zero. This tablet from Apple features a powerful M2 chipset, which is powerful enough to handle console games. Not only gaming, the large 11-inch expansive display is perfect for watching movies and shows. The iPad is also great for multitasking and creative jobs when paired with the Apple Pencil, which you need to buy separately. It is also perfect because you can sync game progress of all the games you are playing on your iPhone.

Specifications of Apple iPad Air Screen Size: 11 Inches

Display: Liquid Retina, 2360 x 1640 Pixels

Storage: 128GB

Front Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide

Back Camera: 12MP Wide

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning Liquid Retina display Higher price compared to other tablets Powerful M2 chip for multitasking Limited to 128GB storage in base model

The Apple iPad Mini offers the full iPad experience in a compact size. It rocks a powerful A15 Bionic chip, powerful enough to handle the gaming at high frame rates. The 8.3 inch Liquid Retina display is perfect to explore the vibrant and action packed world of Zenless Zone Zero. It features Touch ID, and all-day battery life so the gaming never ends. Apple iPad Mini is perfect for note-taking, photo editing, and multitasking with iPadOS. Available in Space Grey, it supports Apple Pencil and Smart Folio covers.

Specifications of Apple iPad Mini A15 Bionic chip

8.3 inch Liquid Retina display

64GB storage

Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

12MP front and back cameras

All-day battery life

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and portable Accessories sold separately Powerful A15 Bionic chip Limited to 64GB or 256GB storage options

The realme Pad 2 is a versatile Android tablet with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, perfect for multitasking and playing your favourite games. It features an 11.5-inch 2K display with up to 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals in Zenless Zone Zero. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, it runs on Android 13 with realme UI 4.0. The tablet includes a 33W SUPERVOOC charger, an 8360 mAh battery, and Dolby Atmos Quad speakers for high-quality audio.

Specifications of realme Pad 2 8 GB RAM

256 GB ROM

11.5-inch 2K Display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution

MediaTek Helio G99 Chipset

Android 13 with realme UI 4.0

8360 mAh Lithium-Ion battery

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-resolution 2K display with 120Hz refresh No 5G support Large 8360 mAh battery with 33W fast charging Limited color options available

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is a high-performance tablet powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and HyperOS. It features an 11-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2.8K resolution, ensuring smooth and vibrant visuals. The tablet comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, making it ideal for multitasking and media storage. It includes quad speakers with Dolby Vision Atmos for an immersive audio experience. The metal unibody design adds durability, and the long-lasting 8840mAh battery ensures extended usage.

Specifications of Xiaomi Pad 6 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core Processor

8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

144Hz 11-inch display with 2.8K resolution (2880x1800)

Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera with focus frame

Long-lasting 8840mAh battery

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-performance Snapdragon 870 processor Limited to Wi-Fi, no cellular option Stunning 144Hz 2.8K display Might be pricey for some users

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen-2 is an 11.2-inch tablet featuring a high-resolution OLED display with 600 nits brightness. It comes with a Precision Pen 3, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage, expandable up to 1 TB with a microSD card. The tablet runs on Android 12 and includes powerful Quad JBL speakers optimised with Dolby Atmos for excellent audio. It has a long-lasting 8200 mAh battery and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Connectivity options include WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, with a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen-2 Display: 11.2 Inch 2.5K (2560x1536) OLED, 600 nits brightness

RAM/Storage: 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD

Audio: Quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos

Battery: 8200 mAh

Operating System: Android 12

Camera: 13 MP rear, 8 MP front

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-resolution OLED display Relatively high price Powerful Quad JBL speakers No cellular connectivity option

Factors to consider when buying a tablet to play Zenless Zone Zero Determine Your Needs: Identify what you will use the tablet for (e.g., productivity, gaming, media consumption). This will help narrow down essential features.

Display quality: Look for a high-resolution display with good brightness and colour accuracy. A higher refresh rate (120Hz or more) can provide smoother visuals.

Performance: Ensure the tablet has a powerful processor (e.g., Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Apple M2) and sufficient RAM to handle multitasking and demanding applications.

Storage: Consider your storage needs. Tablets with expandable storage options can be more versatile.

Battery life: Check for a long-lasting battery, preferably with fast-charging capabilities.

Best value for money tablet to play Zenless Zone Zero The OnePlus Pad offers excellent value for money with its high-resolution 11.61-inch 3K+ IPS LCD display and 144Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, it ensures smooth performance and multitasking with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additional features like Dolby Vision Atmos and the ability to support cellular data sharing and calls via Auto Connect enhance its versatility. Despite its premium performance, it remains competitively priced, making it an attractive option for those seeking a powerful and feature-rich tablet without breaking the bank.

Best overall tablet to play Zenless Zone Zero The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 stands out as the best overall tablet, featuring an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate for vibrant and fluid visuals. It is powered by the robust Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, ensuring top-tier performance. The tablet includes an S Pen with bidirectional charging, enhancing productivity and creativity. With IP68 weatherproof durability, it is built to withstand various conditions. Additionally, the 8400 mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, making it ideal for both work and entertainment. This combination of features makes the Galaxy Tab S9 a top choice in the tablet market.

Top 3 features of best tablets to play Zenless Zone Zero

Best tablets Display Processor Features Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 IP68 weatherproof, S Pen with bi-directional charging OnePlus Pad 11.61-inch 3K+ IPS LCD MediaTek Dimensity 9000 144Hz refresh rate, 12GB RAM OnePlus Pad Go 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD MediaTek Helio G99 Dolby Atmos quad speakers, 4G LTE Apple iPad Air 11-inch Liquid Retina M2 Wi-Fi 6E, Apple Pencil Pro compatibility Apple iPad Mini 8.3-inch Liquid Retina A15 Bionic Compact size, Touch ID realme Pad 2 11.5-inch 2K MediaTek Helio G99 120Hz refresh rate, 33W fast charging Xiaomi Pad 6 11-inch 2.8K Snapdragon 870 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision Atmos speakers Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen-2 11.2-inch 2.5K OLED Not specified Quad JBL speakers, expandable storage

FAQs Question : Which tablet is ideal for playing Zenless Zone Zero? Ans : For a smooth and immersive experience in Zenless Zone Zero, prioritize tablets with powerful processors like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Apple M chips. High refresh rate displays (120Hz or more) are also key for fluid gameplay during combat sequences. Some great options include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and the latest iPad Air. Question : Will my current tablet run Zenless Zone Zero? Ans : Check your tablet's specifications, particularly the processor and graphics capabilities. The miHoYo website may also list specific system requirements for Zenless Zone Zero. If your tablet has a mid-range processor or a low refresh rate display, you might experience lag or choppy visuals in the game. Question : What's the best tablet for productivity? Ans : Look for tablets with powerful processors like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Apple M chips, a high-quality display for crisp visuals, and stylus support (like the S Pen on Samsung tablets) for note-taking and creative tasks. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is a popular choice for productivity. Question : Are tablets good for gaming? Ans : Absolutely! Tablets with high refresh rate displays (120Hz or more) and powerful processors like the MediaTek Helio G99 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 are excellent for gaming. The OnePlus Pad and Xiaomi Pad 6 are solid options. Question : Can a tablet replace a laptop? Ans : Some tablets, like the Apple iPad Air and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, can function as laptop replacements, especially with keyboard accessories. They offer multitasking features suitable for browsing, watching videos, and even light work tasks. However, applications requiring specific software or heavy processing might be better suited for a traditional laptop.

