In the bustling world of technology, finding a tablet that balances cost and performance is not an easy task. Our curated list of the top 8 tablets under ₹15,000 is here to simplify your search.

With these devices, you get budget-friendly options that are packed with features that cater to various needs, whether you’re a student, a professional, or a casual user.

These Android tablets have slim designs, impressive battery life, crisp displays, and robust processing power, making each tablet a gateway into the world of improved digital experience… without breaking the bank, of course.

Go ahead and embrace efficiency and portability with our selection of tablets under ₹15,000 for computing on-the-go. Whether you're streaming, studying, or working, there's something for everyone in our lineup.

Discover affordable tablets offering seamless performance and versatility, ensuring you stay productive and entertained without compromising your budget. Happy browsing!

1. HONOR Pad X8 with Free Flip-Cover, 25.65cm (10.1 inch) FHD Display, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM, Mediatek MT8786, Android 12, TUV Rheinland Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery WiFi Tablet, Blue Hour

The HONOR Pad X8 is a modern marvel. This sleek tablet offers a 10.1-inch FHD display for crystal-clear visuals. It also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and is powered by a Mediatek MT8786 processor and runs on Android 12. It’s designed with your eyes in mind - featuring TUV Rheinland Certified Eye Protection to reduce strain. In addition, the 14-hour battery life on this tablet ensures you stay connected all day. It also comes with a free flip-cover and is currently available in a gorgeous Blue Hour shade.

Specifications of HONOR Pad X8

Display: 25.65cm (10.1 inch) FHD

Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM

Processor: Mediatek MT8786

Battery Life: Up to 14 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality FHD display (10.1 inch) Limited to WiFi only, no cellular connectivity Long battery life (up to 14 hours) Mediocre performance for heavy multitasking

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's quality, performance, and battery life, making it ideal for study and entertainment. Some reported charging issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose HONOR Pad X8 for its FHD display, 4GB RAM, long battery life, eye protection, and excellent performance with Android 12.

2. HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 7GB (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray

Step into the future with the HONOR Pad X9! This tablet boasts an expansive 11.5-inch 2K display for immersive viewing. In addition, it’s equipped with a Snapdragon 685 chipset and innovative 7GB RAM Turbo (4GB+3GB), alongside 128GB storage. Buyers can also experience rich audio through its 6 speakers and experience prolonged use with up to 13 hours of battery life. This WiFi tablet runs on Android 13 and features a durable metal body in a sophisticated grey finish. You also get a free flip-cover for added protection.

Specifications of HONOR Pad X9

Display: 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K

Memory: 7GB RAM (4GB + 3GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage

Processor: Snapdragon 685

Battery Life: Up to 13 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution 2K display (11.5-inch) No cellular connectivity, WiFi only Ample storage (128GB) and 7GB RAM (with Turbo) Potentially heavy and less portable due to size

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the tablet's battery life, performance, vivid display, and sound quality. However, some have complaints about the camera.

Why choose this product?

Choose HONOR Pad X9 for its 2K display, ample RAM and storage, long battery life, excellent sound quality, and sleek metal body.

Also read: Elevate your creative pursuits: Discover top 8 tablets with pen support

3. Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) (10.61 inch (26.94 cm), 4 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi & LTE), Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor, 7700 mAH Battery and Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Grey

If you wish to change the way you use your tech, check out the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen). This tablet features a 10.61-inch display for vivid visuals, backed by 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. In addition, it offers versatile connectivity with both Wi-Fi & LTE options. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor, this affordable tablet is engineered for smooth performance. You get a 7700 mAH battery and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for long-lasting entertainment with this tablet - all encased in a sleek grey design.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M10

Display: 10.61 inch (26.94 cm) FHD

Memory: 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon

Battery: 7700 mAh with Quad Speakers featuring Dolby Atmos

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 10.61-inch FHD display Limited availability of LTE connectivity Ample memory (4 GB RAM) and storage (128 GB) Average battery capacity for heavy usage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's audio quality with clear sound. However, connectivity and stability issues arise, along with slow charging and interface speed.

Why choose this product?

Opt for Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) for its large FHD display, ample memory and storage, powerful processor, and immersive audio.

Also read: Best gaming tablets with high refresh rate display: Top 10 options to consider

4. Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus(3rd Gen)| 10.61 Inch, 2K Display| 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| Wi-Fi| Snapdragon Processor| 7700 mAH Battery| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos| TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified

The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) is a versatile tablet for your mini computing needs. Why do we say that? It comes with a 10.61-inch 2K display, providing crisp and clear visuals. In addition, it also has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM, so that you get smooth performance and ample storage. Connectivity is covered with Wi-Fi capabilities, and it’s powered by a reliable Snapdragon processor. You also get a long-lasting 7700 mAH battery and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos on this awesome tablet in this price range. Additionally, it’s TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified,which means that it is easier on the eyes during extended use.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen)

Display: 10.61-inch 2K

Memory: 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM

Processor: Snapdragon

Battery: 7700 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp 2K display for enhanced visual experience Limited to Wi-Fi connectivity Ample memory (4 GB RAM) and storage (128 GB ROM) Relatively smaller battery capacity for intensive use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the tablet's screen resolution, value, and sound quality. Some encounter touch screen issues, while opinions vary on performance and battery life.

Why choose this product?

Choose Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) for its immersive 2K display, ample memory, powerful processor, long battery life, and improved audio experience.

5. Motorola Tab G70 | 11 Inch Display, 2K Resolution | 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM | Wi-Fi + 4G | Mediatek Helio G90T Processor | Quadcore Speakers with Dolby Atmos | Face Unlock Feature & Google Assistant

The Motorola Tab G70 is a feature-packed device with an 11-inch display that offers 2K resolution for sharp and bright visuals. It’s also equipped with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM which means you get decent multitasking and storage capabilities. In addition, the tablet supports both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity, providing access to the internet on the go. It runs on a Mediatek Helio G90T processor, and for audio, it has quad-core speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. Plus, it comes with Google Assistant for voice-activated convenience. Looking for performance and portability? Opt for this tablet.

Specifications of Motorola Tab G70

Display: 11-inch with 2K resolution

Memory: 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM

Processor: Mediatek Helio G90T

Connectivity: Wi-Fi + 4G, Face Unlock Feature & Google Assistant, Quadcore Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 2K display Limited internal storage (64 GB) Powerful performance with Mediatek Helio G90T Limited availability of Wi-Fi + 4G connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the tablet's video and graphics quality, along with its clear screen and excellent sound. Yet, some encounter lag and freezing issues, disliking battery drain.

Why choose this product?

Choose Motorola Tab G70 for its 2K display, powerful performance, versatile connectivity options, impressive audio, and convenient face unlock feature.

Also read: Picture perfect: Top 8 tablets tailored for photography

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 features a 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) TFT LCD display with a resolution of 800x1340 pixels. This powerful tablet is powered by a Mediatek Helio G99 chipset and comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage, which means you get decent performance. In addition, the tablet runs on Android 13, One UI 5.1, and is equipped with an 8 MP main camera and a 2 MP selfie camera. With this tablet, you also get stereo speakers, a 5100 mAh battery, WiFi connectivity, and more in a graphite finish.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Display: 22.10 cm (8.7 inch)

Memory: 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM (Expandable)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Colour: Graphite

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact yet vibrant 8.7-inch display Limited connectivity options, Wi-Fi only Ample memory (4 GB RAM) and expandable storage Limited internal storage (64 GB)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's battery life, suitable for daily tasks, and value, performance, and sound quality. Yet, some encounter S-pen issues.

Why choose this product?

Opt for Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 for its compact yet vibrant display, ample memory, expandable storage, reliable Wi-Fi connectivity, and sleek design.

7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Tablet, Gray

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is a compact and versatile tablet featuring a 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) TFT LCD display with a resolution of 800x1340 pixels. This tablet is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage, providing ample space for apps and media. In addition, this model supports both WiFi and 4G connectivity, giving you numerous ways to stay connected on-the-go. Available in a stunning grey finish, this tablet is a stylish choice for personal and professional use.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 (Grey)

Display: 22.10 cm (8.7 inch)

Memory: 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM (Expandable)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi + 4G

Colour: Grey

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Wi-Fi + 4G connectivity Limited internal storage (64 GB) Ample memory (4 GB RAM) and expandable storage May be relatively smaller in size for some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's long battery life, ideal for daily tasks, along with its value, performance, and sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 for its compact design, ample memory, expandable storage, versatile connectivity, and sleek aesthetic in grey.

Also read: Best Apple iPads to consider buying in 2024: Top 10 picks for people looking for tablet

8. Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 4GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

The Redmi Pad SE runs on an all-day battery to keep you powered through work and play. This tablet is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor for smooth performance. Users can enjoy a seamless visual experience with a 90Hz refresh rate on its FHD+ display, measuring 11 inches. There’s 4GB RAM and 128GB storage to handle multitasking effortlessly. Dolby Atmos and quad speakers means impressive audio for your needs. Go ahead and stay connected with Wi-Fi capability, all encased in a sleek grey design.

Specifications of Redmi Pad SE

Battery: All-day battery life

Processor:Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Display: FHD+ 11-inch (27.81cm) with 90Hz refresh rate

Memory: 4GB RAM, 128GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long-lasting all-day battery life Limited to Wi-Fi connectivity Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor Some users may find the 11-inch size inconvenient

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the Redmi Pad SE for its entertainment value, long-lasting battery, great display, and reliable performance, enhancing browsing and multimedia.

Why choose this product?

Choose Redmi Pad SE for its long-lasting battery, powerful Snapdragon processor, immersive FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, and ample storage.

What are the key features to prioritise in a tablet?

Evaluate if the tablet’s display quality, battery life, and performance meet your primary needs for work or entertainment.

How important is brand reliability and support when buying a tablet?

Consider the manufacturer’s reputation for durability and customer service, which can be crucial for long-term satisfaction.

Does the tablet offer the best value for my budget?

Compare the specifications and features of available tablets to ensure you’re getting the most functionality and quality for your money.

Factors to keep in mind when buying a tablet below ₹ 15,000:

When purchasing a tablet under ₹15,000, consider the following factors to make an informed decision:

Performance and processing power: Look for a tablet with a capable processor (such as Snapdragon or MediaTek) and sufficient RAM. Smooth multitasking and app performance are essential for a tablet.

Display quality: Opt for a tablet with a vibrant display. Consider factors like screen size, resolution, and refresh rate. A Full HD display with a higher refresh rate (e.g., 90Hz) improves your viewing experience.

Battery life: Check the battery capacity (measured in mAh). A tablet with long-lasting battery life ensures uninterrupted usage throughout the day.

Storage and expandability: Evaluate the internal storage (ROM) and whether it’s expandable via microSD cards. With sufficient storage, you can store all your apps, files, and media comfortably.

Which brand is better for buying a tablet under ₹ 15,000 in India?

In India, for tablets under ₹15,000, Xiaomi’s Redmi Pad series offers a good balance of performance and features, with options like the Redmi Pad SE standing out. They provide a solid build, decent processors, and a clean software experience with promised updates for an overall great computing experience.

Also read: iPad mini 6th generation models you should consider buying: Top 10 options for tablet enthusiasts

Top 3 features of best tablets under ₹ 15,000

Best tablets under ₹ 15,000 Display details Special features Colour HONOR Pad X8 10.1 inch FHD Android 12, TUV Rheinland Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery Blue HONOR Pad X9 11.5-inch 2K 6 Speakers, Android 13, Metal Body, Up-to 13 Hours Battery Grey Lenovo Tab M10 FHD+ 10.61 inch FHD, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos LTE, 7700 mAH Battery, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified Grey Lenovo Tab M10 FHD+ 10.61 inch FHD+ Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi+LTE, Face Unlock Feature Grey Motorola Tab G70 11-inch 2K Resolution Wi-Fi + 4G, Face Unlock Feature & Google Assistant Blue Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 8.7 inch Expandable ROM, Wi-Fi Graphite Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 8.7 inch Wi-Fi+4G, Expandable ROM Grey Redmi Pad SE 11-inch FHD+ All Day Battery, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Atmos, Quad Speakers Grey

Similar articles for you

Best tablets with pen: From sketch to script, top 6 options to unlock your creativity

Best tablets under ₹50000: Top 10 options for high-performance users

Best tablets under ₹40000: Top 10 options of 2024 in India

Best iPad 9th gen: Choose from top 8 affordable tablets on great deals to look out for

FAQs

Question : What are some good tablets under ₹15,000?

Ans : Some good options include HONOR Pad X8, Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Redmi Pad SE, and Motorola Tab G70.

Question : Which tablet offers the best battery life in this price range?

Ans : The Redmi Pad SE stands out for its all-day battery life, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent recharging.

Question : Are there any tablets with expandable storage under ₹15,000?

Ans : Yes, tablets like Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus and Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 offer expandable storage options, allowing you to increase storage capacity with microSD cards

Question : Can I find a tablet with a high-resolution display in this price range?

Ans : Certainly, tablets like HONOR Pad X9 and Redmi Pad SE offer high-resolution displays, providing crisp and clear visuals for an immersive viewing experience.

Question : Do any tablets under ₹15,000 support 4G connectivity?

Ans : Yes, some tablets like Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and Redmi Pad SE offer variants with Wi-Fi+4G connectivity, allowing you to stay connected on the go.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!