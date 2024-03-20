Active Stocks
Wed Mar 20 2024 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.70 -1.98%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 264.55 2.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 940.70 -1.76%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,230.30 0.20%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 736.30 1.83%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best tablets under 40000: Top 10 options of 2024 in India
BackBack

Best tablets under ₹40000: Top 10 options of 2024 in India

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best tablet under 40000? Check out our top picks for affordable and budget tablets that offer great value for money.

Tablets under ₹40000 offer great value for money.Premium
Tablets under 40000 offer great value for money.

Tablets have become an essential gadget for work, entertainment, and productivity. With a budget of 40000, you can get a tablet with impressive features and performance. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 tablets under 40000 in India, offering a detailed comparison of their specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision on which tablet to buy.

1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with a 90Hz refresh rate display and dual stereo speakers. It offers a sleek design and excellent camera performance.

Specifications of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

  • 6.55-inch AMOLED display
  • Snapdragon 732G processor
  • 64MP triple camera setup
  • 4,250mAh battery
  • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek designAverage battery life
Smooth performanceNo 5G support
Great camera quality

2. Honor Pad X7

The Honor Pad X7 boasts a stunning 8-inch display with Mediatek processor and TUV Rheinland certified eye protection. It offers a compact and lightweight design for on-the-go usage.

Specifications of Honor Pad X7

  • 8-inch IPS LCD display
  • Mediatek MT8786 processor
  • 5MP main camera
  • 5,100mAh battery
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and lightweightLimited storage capacity
Eye protection featureAverage camera quality
Long-lasting battery

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers a 10.4-inch display with S-Pen support and a powerful Exynos processor. It provides a premium multimedia experience for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

  • 10.4-inch TFT display
  • Exynos 9611 processor
  • 8MP main camera
  • 7,040mAh battery
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

S-Pen supportLimited storage capacity
Vibrant displayNo AMOLED display
Sleek and lightweight design

Also read: Best tablets under 30000: Top 10 picks for every need

4. OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9R features a 6.55-inch 120Hz fluid AMOLED display with a powerful Snapdragon 870 processor. It offers a high refresh rate and smooth gaming experience.

Specifications of OnePlus 9R

  • 6.55-inch AMOLED display
  • Snapdragon 870 processor
  • 48MP quad camera setup
  • 4,500mAh battery
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High refresh rate displayNo wireless charging
Powerful performanceLimited storage options
Impressive camera capabilities

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 offers a 10.4-inch display with expandable storage and quad speakers. It provides a cinematic audio-visual experience for entertainment and gaming.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

  • 10.4-inch TFT display
  • Snapdragon 662 processor
  • 8MP main camera
  • 7,040mAh battery
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Immersive audio experienceAverage camera quality
Expandable storageLimited RAM capacity
Long battery life

6. Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus

The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus features a 10.3-inch FHD display with dual speakers and a powerful Octa-Core processor. It offers a family-friendly entertainment experience.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus

  • 10.3-inch FHD display
  • MediaTek Helio P22T processor
  • 8MP main camera
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB storage

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Immersive displayAverage battery life
Enhanced audio experienceLimited camera performance
Ample storage capacity

7. Lenovo Tab P11

The Lenovo Tab P11 offers an 11-inch 2K display with quad speakers and a Snapdragon processor. It provides a premium audio-visual experience for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab P11

  • 11-inch 2K display
  • Snapdragon 662 processor
  • 13MP main camera
  • 7,700mAh battery
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB storage

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Crisp 2K displayLimited camera performance
Immersive audio experienceNo AMOLED display
Long battery life

Also read: Best tablets between 20,000-30,000. Choose from 8 value for money options

8. realme Pad

The realme Pad boasts a 10.4-inch display with quad speakers and a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It offers a cinematic audio-visual experience for entertainment and gaming.

Specifications of realme Pad

  • 10.4-inch display
  • MediaTek Helio G80 processor
  • 8MP main camera
  • 7,100mAh battery
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Immersive audio experienceLimited storage capacity
Long battery lifeAverage camera quality
Sleek and lightweight design

9. OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch 120Hz fluid AMOLED display with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. It offers a high refresh rate and smooth performance.

Specifications of OnePlus 9

  • 6.55-inch AMOLED display
  • MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor
  • 48MP triple camera setup
  • 4,500mAh battery
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High refresh rate displayNo wireless charging
Powerful performanceLimited storage options
Impressive camera capabilities

10. Lenovo Tab M10

The Lenovo Tab M10 offers a 10.1-inch display with TUV Rheinland certified eye protection and a powerful Octa-Core processor. It provides a safe and immersive viewing experience for all ages.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M10

  • 10.1-inch display
  • MediaTek Helio P22T processor
  • 8MP main camera
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Eye protection featureAverage battery life
Enhanced audio experienceLimited camera performance
Ample storage capacity

Best tablet under 40000 Top Features Comparison:

Product NameDisplayProcessorCamera
Xiaomi Mi 11 LiteAMOLEDQualcomm Snapdragon64MP triple camera
Honor Pad X7IPS LCDMediatek MT87865MP main camera
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteTFTExynos 96118MP main camera
OnePlus 9RAMOLEDSnapdragon 87048MP quad camera
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7TFTSnapdragon 6628MP main camera
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD PlusFHDMediaTek Helio P22T8MP main camera
Lenovo Tab P112KSnapdragon 66213MP main camera
realme PadIPS LCDMediaTek Helio G808MP main camera
OnePlus 9AMOLEDMediaTek Dimensity 120048MP triple camera
Lenovo Tab M10IPS LCDMediaTek Helio P22T8MP main camera

Best value for money:

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite stands out as the best value for money with its sleek design, smooth performance, and great camera quality, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-packed tablet.

Best overall product:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite takes the lead with its S-Pen support, vibrant display, and sleek design, offering the best overall features in the category for a premium multimedia experience.

How to find the perfect Best tablet under 40000:

When choosing the perfect tablet from the ones listed in this article, consider the display size, processor performance, camera capabilities, and overall design. Assess the pros and cons of each tablet to match your specific needs for work, entertainment, or productivity.

FAQs

Question : Which tablet offers the best camera performance?

Ans : The OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 both offer impressive camera capabilities with their high-resolution sensors and advanced processing features.

Question : Are these tablets suitable for gaming?

Ans : Yes, the OnePlus 9R, realme Pad, and Lenovo Tab P11 provide a smooth and immersive gaming experience with their powerful processors and high refresh rate displays.

Question : Do any of these tablets support expandable storage?

Ans : Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus offer expandable storage options to accommodate your growing media and app library.

Question : Which tablet is best for multimedia consumption?

Ans : The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and realme Pad excel in providing a cinematic audio-visual experience with their vibrant displays and quad speakers.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 20 Mar 2024, 11:39 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App