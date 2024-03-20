Best tablets under ₹40000: Top 10 options of 2024 in India

Looking for the best tablet under 40000? Check out our top picks for affordable and budget tablets that offer great value for money.

Tablets have become an essential gadget for work, entertainment, and productivity. With a budget of 40000, you can get a tablet with impressive features and performance. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 tablets under 40000 in India, offering a detailed comparison of their specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision on which tablet to buy.

1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with a 90Hz refresh rate display and dual stereo speakers. It offers a sleek design and excellent camera performance.

Specifications of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 6.55-inch AMOLED display

Snapdragon 732G processor

64MP triple camera setup

4,250mAh battery

6GB RAM, 128GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Average battery life Smooth performance No 5G support Great camera quality

2. Honor Pad X7

The Honor Pad X7 boasts a stunning 8-inch display with Mediatek processor and TUV Rheinland certified eye protection. It offers a compact and lightweight design for on-the-go usage.

Specifications of Honor Pad X7 8-inch IPS LCD display

Mediatek MT8786 processor

5MP main camera

5,100mAh battery

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight Limited storage capacity Eye protection feature Average camera quality Long-lasting battery

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers a 10.4-inch display with S-Pen support and a powerful Exynos processor. It provides a premium multimedia experience for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch TFT display

Exynos 9611 processor

8MP main camera

7,040mAh battery

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid S-Pen support Limited storage capacity Vibrant display No AMOLED display Sleek and lightweight design

Also read: Best tablets under ₹ 30000: Top 10 picks for every need 4. OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9R features a 6.55-inch 120Hz fluid AMOLED display with a powerful Snapdragon 870 processor. It offers a high refresh rate and smooth gaming experience.

Specifications of OnePlus 9R 6.55-inch AMOLED display

Snapdragon 870 processor

48MP quad camera setup

4,500mAh battery

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate display No wireless charging Powerful performance Limited storage options Impressive camera capabilities

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 offers a 10.4-inch display with expandable storage and quad speakers. It provides a cinematic audio-visual experience for entertainment and gaming.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch TFT display

Snapdragon 662 processor

8MP main camera

7,040mAh battery

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive audio experience Average camera quality Expandable storage Limited RAM capacity Long battery life

6. Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus

The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus features a 10.3-inch FHD display with dual speakers and a powerful Octa-Core processor. It offers a family-friendly entertainment experience.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 10.3-inch FHD display

MediaTek Helio P22T processor

8MP main camera

5,000mAh battery

4GB RAM, 128GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive display Average battery life Enhanced audio experience Limited camera performance Ample storage capacity

7. Lenovo Tab P11

The Lenovo Tab P11 offers an 11-inch 2K display with quad speakers and a Snapdragon processor. It provides a premium audio-visual experience for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab P11 11-inch 2K display

Snapdragon 662 processor

13MP main camera

7,700mAh battery

4GB RAM, 128GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp 2K display Limited camera performance Immersive audio experience No AMOLED display Long battery life

Also read: Best tablets between ₹ 20,000-30,000. Choose from 8 value for money options 8. realme Pad

The realme Pad boasts a 10.4-inch display with quad speakers and a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It offers a cinematic audio-visual experience for entertainment and gaming.

Specifications of realme Pad 10.4-inch display

MediaTek Helio G80 processor

8MP main camera

7,100mAh battery

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive audio experience Limited storage capacity Long battery life Average camera quality Sleek and lightweight design

9. OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch 120Hz fluid AMOLED display with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. It offers a high refresh rate and smooth performance.

Specifications of OnePlus 9 6.55-inch AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor

48MP triple camera setup

4,500mAh battery

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate display No wireless charging Powerful performance Limited storage options Impressive camera capabilities

10. Lenovo Tab M10

The Lenovo Tab M10 offers a 10.1-inch display with TUV Rheinland certified eye protection and a powerful Octa-Core processor. It provides a safe and immersive viewing experience for all ages.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M10 10.1-inch display

MediaTek Helio P22T processor

8MP main camera

5,000mAh battery

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Eye protection feature Average battery life Enhanced audio experience Limited camera performance Ample storage capacity

Best tablet under 40000 Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Display Processor Camera Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite AMOLED Qualcomm Snapdragon 64MP triple camera Honor Pad X7 IPS LCD Mediatek MT8786 5MP main camera Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite TFT Exynos 9611 8MP main camera OnePlus 9R AMOLED Snapdragon 870 48MP quad camera Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 TFT Snapdragon 662 8MP main camera Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus FHD MediaTek Helio P22T 8MP main camera Lenovo Tab P11 2K Snapdragon 662 13MP main camera realme Pad IPS LCD MediaTek Helio G80 8MP main camera OnePlus 9 AMOLED MediaTek Dimensity 1200 48MP triple camera Lenovo Tab M10 IPS LCD MediaTek Helio P22T 8MP main camera

Best value for money: The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite stands out as the best value for money with its sleek design, smooth performance, and great camera quality, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-packed tablet.

Best overall product: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite takes the lead with its S-Pen support, vibrant display, and sleek design, offering the best overall features in the category for a premium multimedia experience.

How to find the perfect Best tablet under 40000: When choosing the perfect tablet from the ones listed in this article, consider the display size, processor performance, camera capabilities, and overall design. Assess the pros and cons of each tablet to match your specific needs for work, entertainment, or productivity.

FAQs Question : Which tablet offers the best camera performance? Ans : The OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 both offer impressive camera capabilities with their high-resolution sensors and advanced processing features. Question : Are these tablets suitable for gaming? Ans : Yes, the OnePlus 9R, realme Pad, and Lenovo Tab P11 provide a smooth and immersive gaming experience with their powerful processors and high refresh rate displays. Question : Do any of these tablets support expandable storage? Ans : Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus offer expandable storage options to accommodate your growing media and app library. Question : Which tablet is best for multimedia consumption? Ans : The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and realme Pad excel in providing a cinematic audio-visual experience with their vibrant displays and quad speakers.

