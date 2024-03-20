Best tablets under ₹40000: Top 10 options of 2024 in India

Tablets have become an essential gadget for work, entertainment, and productivity. With a budget of 40000, you can get a tablet with impressive features and performance. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 tablets under 40000 in India, offering a detailed comparison of their specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision on which tablet to buy.
1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with a 90Hz refresh rate display and dual stereo speakers. It offers a sleek design and excellent camera performance.
Specifications of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- 6.55-inch AMOLED display
- Snapdragon 732G processor
- 64MP triple camera setup
- 4,250mAh battery
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Sleek design
|Average battery life
|Smooth performance
|No 5G support
|Great camera quality
2. Honor Pad X7
The Honor Pad X7 boasts a stunning 8-inch display with Mediatek processor and TUV Rheinland certified eye protection. It offers a compact and lightweight design for on-the-go usage.
Specifications of Honor Pad X7
- 8-inch IPS LCD display
- Mediatek MT8786 processor
- 5MP main camera
- 5,100mAh battery
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Compact and lightweight
|Limited storage capacity
|Eye protection feature
|Average camera quality
|Long-lasting battery
3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers a 10.4-inch display with S-Pen support and a powerful Exynos processor. It provides a premium multimedia experience for entertainment and productivity.
Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- 10.4-inch TFT display
- Exynos 9611 processor
- 8MP main camera
- 7,040mAh battery
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|S-Pen support
|Limited storage capacity
|Vibrant display
|No AMOLED display
|Sleek and lightweight design
Also read: Best tablets under ₹30000: Top 10 picks for every need
4. OnePlus 9R
The OnePlus 9R features a 6.55-inch 120Hz fluid AMOLED display with a powerful Snapdragon 870 processor. It offers a high refresh rate and smooth gaming experience.
Specifications of OnePlus 9R
- 6.55-inch AMOLED display
- Snapdragon 870 processor
- 48MP quad camera setup
- 4,500mAh battery
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High refresh rate display
|No wireless charging
|Powerful performance
|Limited storage options
|Impressive camera capabilities
5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 offers a 10.4-inch display with expandable storage and quad speakers. It provides a cinematic audio-visual experience for entertainment and gaming.
Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
- 10.4-inch TFT display
- Snapdragon 662 processor
- 8MP main camera
- 7,040mAh battery
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Immersive audio experience
|Average camera quality
|Expandable storage
|Limited RAM capacity
|Long battery life
6. Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus
The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus features a 10.3-inch FHD display with dual speakers and a powerful Octa-Core processor. It offers a family-friendly entertainment experience.
Specifications of Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus
- 10.3-inch FHD display
- MediaTek Helio P22T processor
- 8MP main camera
- 5,000mAh battery
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Immersive display
|Average battery life
|Enhanced audio experience
|Limited camera performance
|Ample storage capacity
7. Lenovo Tab P11
The Lenovo Tab P11 offers an 11-inch 2K display with quad speakers and a Snapdragon processor. It provides a premium audio-visual experience for entertainment and productivity.
Specifications of Lenovo Tab P11
- 11-inch 2K display
- Snapdragon 662 processor
- 13MP main camera
- 7,700mAh battery
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Crisp 2K display
|Limited camera performance
|Immersive audio experience
|No AMOLED display
|Long battery life
Also read: Best tablets between ₹20,000-30,000. Choose from 8 value for money options
8. realme Pad
The realme Pad boasts a 10.4-inch display with quad speakers and a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It offers a cinematic audio-visual experience for entertainment and gaming.
Specifications of realme Pad
- 10.4-inch display
- MediaTek Helio G80 processor
- 8MP main camera
- 7,100mAh battery
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Immersive audio experience
|Limited storage capacity
|Long battery life
|Average camera quality
|Sleek and lightweight design
9. OnePlus 9
The OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch 120Hz fluid AMOLED display with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. It offers a high refresh rate and smooth performance.
Specifications of OnePlus 9
- 6.55-inch AMOLED display
- MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor
- 48MP triple camera setup
- 4,500mAh battery
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High refresh rate display
|No wireless charging
|Powerful performance
|Limited storage options
|Impressive camera capabilities
10. Lenovo Tab M10
The Lenovo Tab M10 offers a 10.1-inch display with TUV Rheinland certified eye protection and a powerful Octa-Core processor. It provides a safe and immersive viewing experience for all ages.
Specifications of Lenovo Tab M10
- 10.1-inch display
- MediaTek Helio P22T processor
- 8MP main camera
- 5,000mAh battery
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Eye protection feature
|Average battery life
|Enhanced audio experience
|Limited camera performance
|Ample storage capacity
Best tablet under 40000 Top Features Comparison:
|Product Name
|Display
|Processor
|Camera
|Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
|AMOLED
|Qualcomm Snapdragon
|64MP triple camera
|Honor Pad X7
|IPS LCD
|Mediatek MT8786
|5MP main camera
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
|TFT
|Exynos 9611
|8MP main camera
|OnePlus 9R
|AMOLED
|Snapdragon 870
|48MP quad camera
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
|TFT
|Snapdragon 662
|8MP main camera
|Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus
|FHD
|MediaTek Helio P22T
|8MP main camera
|Lenovo Tab P11
|2K
|Snapdragon 662
|13MP main camera
|realme Pad
|IPS LCD
|MediaTek Helio G80
|8MP main camera
|OnePlus 9
|AMOLED
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|48MP triple camera
|Lenovo Tab M10
|IPS LCD
|MediaTek Helio P22T
|8MP main camera
Best value for money:
The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite stands out as the best value for money with its sleek design, smooth performance, and great camera quality, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-packed tablet.
Best overall product:
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite takes the lead with its S-Pen support, vibrant display, and sleek design, offering the best overall features in the category for a premium multimedia experience.
How to find the perfect Best tablet under 40000:
When choosing the perfect tablet from the ones listed in this article, consider the display size, processor performance, camera capabilities, and overall design. Assess the pros and cons of each tablet to match your specific needs for work, entertainment, or productivity.
FAQs
Question : Which tablet offers the best camera performance?
Ans : The OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 both offer impressive camera capabilities with their high-resolution sensors and advanced processing features.
Question : Are these tablets suitable for gaming?
Ans : Yes, the OnePlus 9R, realme Pad, and Lenovo Tab P11 provide a smooth and immersive gaming experience with their powerful processors and high refresh rate displays.
Question : Do any of these tablets support expandable storage?
Ans : Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus offer expandable storage options to accommodate your growing media and app library.
Question : Which tablet is best for multimedia consumption?
Ans : The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and realme Pad excel in providing a cinematic audio-visual experience with their vibrant displays and quad speakers.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!