Best tablets under ₹50000: Top 10 options for high-performance users

Looking for the best tablet under 50000? We’ve compiled a list of the top tablets with premium features and high-performance options to help you make an informed decision. Whether you need a tablet for work, entertainment, or creative pursuits, we’ve got you covered. From Xiaomi to Samsung, we’ve compared the best options to ensure you find the perfect tablet for your needs.

1. Xiaomi Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet

The Xiaomi Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet is a high-performance device with a sleek design. It features a powerful processor, vibrant display, and long-lasting battery life. The tablet is perfect for users who need a versatile device for work and entertainment.

Specifications of Xiaomi Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet

10.4-inch display

Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

Dolby Atmos speakers

Keyboard support

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Limited availability Sleek design Keyboard sold separately Long battery life

2. OnePlus MediaTek Dimensity Tablet

The OnePlus MediaTek Dimensity Tablet offers premium features and high-speed performance. With 5G connectivity and a stunning display, this tablet is ideal for users who need a fast and reliable device for work and entertainment.

Specifications of OnePlus MediaTek Dimensity Tablet

29.49cm display

MediaTek Dimensity processor

5G cellular support

Long-lasting battery

High-quality camera

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5G connectivity Limited storage options Stunning display Higher price point High-speed performance

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a large display, expandable storage, and a powerful processor. With an S Pen and high-speed performance, this tablet is perfect for users who need a versatile device for work and creativity.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

12.4-inch display

Expandable storage

Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

S Pen included

Up to 14 hours of battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large display Higher price point Expandable storage Heavier than other models S Pen included

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite offers a compact design, expandable storage, and a long-lasting battery. With a lightweight build and immersive display, this tablet is perfect for users who need a portable and affordable device for entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

8.7-inch display

Expandable storage

Long-lasting battery

Lightweight design

Dolby Atmos speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design Lower screen resolution Affordable price Limited multitasking capabilities Long battery life

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features a vibrant display, expandable storage, and powerful speakers. With a slim design and long battery life, this tablet is perfect for users who need an affordable and reliable device for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

10.4-inch display

Expandable storage

Dolby Atmos speakers

Slim design

Up to 13 hours of battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display Limited multitasking capabilities Affordable price Lower screen resolution Powerful speakers

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a high-resolution display, S Pen support, and long-lasting battery. With premium features and a sleek design, this tablet is perfect for users who need a versatile device for work, creativity, and entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

10.4-inch display

S Pen included

Long-lasting battery

Slim design

Quad speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution display Higher price point Sleek design Limited availability S Pen included

7. Lenovo Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet

The Lenovo Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet offers a powerful processor, anti-fingerprint coating, and long battery life. With a sleek design and high-speed performance, this tablet is perfect for users who need a reliable device for work and entertainment.

Specifications of Lenovo Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet

11-inch display

Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

Anti-fingerprint coating

Up to 10 hours of battery life

High-resolution camera

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Limited availability Sleek design Higher price point Long battery life

8. Lenovo 29.21cm Screen Tablet

The Lenovo 29.21cm Screen Tablet features a vibrant display, high-quality speakers, and long-lasting battery. With a compact design and reliable performance, this tablet is perfect for users who need a portable and affordable device for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Lenovo 29.21cm Screen Tablet

29.21cm display

High-quality speakers

Long-lasting battery

Compact design

Up to 11 hours of battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display Limited multitasking capabilities Affordable price Lower screen resolution Long battery life

Best tablet under 50000 Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Display Processor Battery Life Xiaomi Qualcomm Snapdragon 10.4-inch Qualcomm Snapdragon 12 hours OnePlus MediaTek Dimensity 29.49cm MediaTek Dimensity Long-lasting Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Qualcomm Snapdragon 14 hours Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-inch Expandable storage Long-lasting Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch Expandable storage 13 hours Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch S Pen included Long-lasting Lenovo Qualcomm Snapdragon 11-inch Qualcomm Snapdragon 10 hours Lenovo 29.21cm Screen 29.21cm High-quality speakers 11 hours

Best value for money:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite offers the best value for money with its compact design, long-lasting battery, and affordable price. It's the perfect choice for users who need a portable and budget-friendly tablet for entertainment.

Best overall product:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE stands out as the best overall product with its large display, expandable storage, powerful processor, and included S Pen. It offers premium features and high-performance capabilities for work and creativity.

How to find the perfect Best tablet under 50000:

To find the perfect tablet from our list, consider your specific needs for work, entertainment, and creativity. Look for features such as display size, processor performance, battery life, and included accessories like the S Pen. Compare the pros and cons to make an informed decision based on what matters most to you.

FAQs

Question : What are the price ranges for these tablets?

Ans : The price ranges for these tablets vary based on the brand, features, and specifications. You can find options under 50000 with premium features and high-performance capabilities.

Question : Do these tablets support multitasking?

Ans : Yes, these tablets support multitasking with powerful processors and ample memory. You can easily switch between apps and tasks for work and entertainment.

Question : Are these tablets suitable for creative work?

Ans : Yes, these tablets are suitable for creative work with features like the S Pen, vibrant displays, and high-resolution cameras. They offer versatile options for art, design, and content creation.

Question : Can these tablets replace a laptop for work?

Ans : These tablets offer productivity features and accessories like keyboard support, making them suitable for work tasks. While they can replace a laptop for some users, it depends on individual needs and preferences.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!