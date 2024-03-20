Active Stocks
Best tablets under ₹50000: Top 10 options for high-performance users

Affiliate Desk

Find the best tablet under 50000 with premium features and high-performance options. Compare the top tablets to make an informed decision based on your needs.

Tablets under ₹50000 give an all round performance.Premium
Tablets under 50000 give an all round performance.

Looking for the best tablet under 50000? We’ve compiled a list of the top tablets with premium features and high-performance options to help you make an informed decision. Whether you need a tablet for work, entertainment, or creative pursuits, we’ve got you covered. From Xiaomi to Samsung, we’ve compared the best options to ensure you find the perfect tablet for your needs.

1. Xiaomi Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet

The Xiaomi Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet is a high-performance device with a sleek design. It features a powerful processor, vibrant display, and long-lasting battery life. The tablet is perfect for users who need a versatile device for work and entertainment.

Specifications of Xiaomi Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet

  • 10.4-inch display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
  • Dolby Atmos speakers
  • Keyboard support
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful performanceLimited availability
Sleek designKeyboard sold separately
Long battery life

2. OnePlus MediaTek Dimensity Tablet

The OnePlus MediaTek Dimensity Tablet offers premium features and high-speed performance. With 5G connectivity and a stunning display, this tablet is ideal for users who need a fast and reliable device for work and entertainment.

Specifications of OnePlus MediaTek Dimensity Tablet

  • 29.49cm display
  • MediaTek Dimensity processor
  • 5G cellular support
  • Long-lasting battery
  • High-quality camera

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

5G connectivityLimited storage options
Stunning displayHigher price point
High-speed performance

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a large display, expandable storage, and a powerful processor. With an S Pen and high-speed performance, this tablet is perfect for users who need a versatile device for work and creativity.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

  • 12.4-inch display
  • Expandable storage
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
  • S Pen included
  • Up to 14 hours of battery life

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Large displayHigher price point
Expandable storageHeavier than other models
S Pen included

Also read: Best tablets between 20,000-30,000. Choose from 8 value for money options

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite offers a compact design, expandable storage, and a long-lasting battery. With a lightweight build and immersive display, this tablet is perfect for users who need a portable and affordable device for entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

  • 8.7-inch display
  • Expandable storage
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Lightweight design
  • Dolby Atmos speakers

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact designLower screen resolution
Affordable priceLimited multitasking capabilities
Long battery life

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features a vibrant display, expandable storage, and powerful speakers. With a slim design and long battery life, this tablet is perfect for users who need an affordable and reliable device for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

  • 10.4-inch display
  • Expandable storage
  • Dolby Atmos speakers
  • Slim design
  • Up to 13 hours of battery life

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Vibrant displayLimited multitasking capabilities
Affordable priceLower screen resolution
Powerful speakers

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a high-resolution display, S Pen support, and long-lasting battery. With premium features and a sleek design, this tablet is perfect for users who need a versatile device for work, creativity, and entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

  • 10.4-inch display
  • S Pen included
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Slim design
  • Quad speakers

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-resolution displayHigher price point
Sleek designLimited availability
S Pen included

7. Lenovo Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet

The Lenovo Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet offers a powerful processor, anti-fingerprint coating, and long battery life. With a sleek design and high-speed performance, this tablet is perfect for users who need a reliable device for work and entertainment.

Specifications of Lenovo Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet

  • 11-inch display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
  • Anti-fingerprint coating
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • High-resolution camera

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful performanceLimited availability
Sleek designHigher price point
Long battery life

Also read: Best tablets under 30000: Top 10 picks for every need

8. Lenovo 29.21cm Screen Tablet

The Lenovo 29.21cm Screen Tablet features a vibrant display, high-quality speakers, and long-lasting battery. With a compact design and reliable performance, this tablet is perfect for users who need a portable and affordable device for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Lenovo 29.21cm Screen Tablet

  • 29.21cm display
  • High-quality speakers
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Compact design
  • Up to 11 hours of battery life

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Vibrant displayLimited multitasking capabilities
Affordable priceLower screen resolution
Long battery life

Best tablet under 50000 Top Features Comparison:

Product NameDisplayProcessorBattery Life
Xiaomi Qualcomm Snapdragon10.4-inchQualcomm Snapdragon12 hours
OnePlus MediaTek Dimensity29.49cmMediaTek DimensityLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE12.4-inchQualcomm Snapdragon14 hours
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite8.7-inchExpandable storageLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy Tab A710.4-inchExpandable storage13 hours
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite10.4-inchS Pen includedLong-lasting
Lenovo Qualcomm Snapdragon11-inchQualcomm Snapdragon10 hours
Lenovo 29.21cm Screen29.21cmHigh-quality speakers11 hours

Best value for money:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite offers the best value for money with its compact design, long-lasting battery, and affordable price. It's the perfect choice for users who need a portable and budget-friendly tablet for entertainment.

Best overall product:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE stands out as the best overall product with its large display, expandable storage, powerful processor, and included S Pen. It offers premium features and high-performance capabilities for work and creativity.

How to find the perfect Best tablet under 50000:

To find the perfect tablet from our list, consider your specific needs for work, entertainment, and creativity. Look for features such as display size, processor performance, battery life, and included accessories like the S Pen. Compare the pros and cons to make an informed decision based on what matters most to you.

FAQs

Question : What are the price ranges for these tablets?

Ans : The price ranges for these tablets vary based on the brand, features, and specifications. You can find options under 50000 with premium features and high-performance capabilities.

Question : Do these tablets support multitasking?

Ans : Yes, these tablets support multitasking with powerful processors and ample memory. You can easily switch between apps and tasks for work and entertainment.

Question : Are these tablets suitable for creative work?

Ans : Yes, these tablets are suitable for creative work with features like the S Pen, vibrant displays, and high-resolution cameras. They offer versatile options for art, design, and content creation.

Question : Can these tablets replace a laptop for work?

Ans : These tablets offer productivity features and accessories like keyboard support, making them suitable for work tasks. While they can replace a laptop for some users, it depends on individual needs and preferences.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

 

