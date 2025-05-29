Best tablets with stylus that will change the way you work, create and learn forever

Looking for a device that combines the power of a laptop and the freedom of a notebook? Best tablets with stylus support are the perfect all-in-one solution.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published29 May 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Best tablets with stylus pens for enhanced productivity while working or sketching
Best tablets with stylus pens for enhanced productivity while working or sketching

Xiaomi Pad 6 [Smartchoice]| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details...

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, NavyView Details...

Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1") Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 256GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Graphite GreyView Details...

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, LavenderView Details...

Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| 4G (LTE) + Wi-Fi | 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM (Expandable Upto 1 TB)| 11 Inch Screen, 90 Hz Refresh Rate| Quad Speaker with Dolby Atmos| 13 MP Rear Camera| Google Kids Space, GreenView Details...

Tablets have come a long way, they’re no longer just for streaming or casual browsing. With stylus support, they’ve become powerful companions for artists, students, professionals, and multitaskers who need flexibility and precision in one device.

From sketching and note-taking to editing documents and signing forms, a tablet with a stylus can easily replace your notebook or even your laptop for everyday tasks. But choosing the right one can get tricky with so many models offering different features and price points.

To make it easier, we’ve rounded up the best tablets with stylus that combine performance, smooth writing experience, and top-notch display quality. If you're looking to boost your productivity, get creative, or just work smarter, these tablets are the perfect tools to help you do more with style and ease.

This is more than just one of the best tablets with stylus support, it's your daily multitasking partner. From attending video calls and sketching out creative ideas to managing work and play, everything feels seamless.

The 144Hz display isn't just about speed, it brings clarity that matters when you're switching between apps. With solid storage and audio that's easy on the ears, this stylus tab works hard without distractions. It's reliable, responsive, and adds real value to your routine.

Specifications

Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Display
11-inch 2.8K+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
Memory
8GB RAM, 256GB storage (UFS 3.1)
Audio
Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
Battery
8840mAh with long backup

Reasons to buy

High refresh rate ensures smooth multitasking

Massive storage ideal for work and entertainment

Reason to avoid

No cellular connectivity

Stylus sold separately

Xiaomi Pad 6 [Smartchoice]| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet’s build, display, performance, battery, and sound, calling it the best Android tablet in its category.

Why choose this product?

It offers premium performance and display quality at a price that doesn’t pinch your budget.

For those looking at best tablets with stylus compatibility, this tab fits right into daily life. Whether you're attending online classes, managing your work calls, or simply reading, the large display and smooth refresh rate ensure zero strain.

The memory keeps things fast, the speakers make every word clear, and the battery holds up through long hours. It’s one of those tabs with stylus support where ease of use meets dependable performance without overcomplication.

Specifications

Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375
Display
11-inch WQXGA LCD, 90Hz refresh rate
Memory
8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable)
Audio
Quad speakers with surround sound
Battery
7040mAh

Reasons to buy

Solid RAM and storage for multitasking

Clean, user-friendly interface ideal for students and professionals

Reason to avoid

...

...

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Navy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the tablet’s value and sound impressive, but mention mixed display feedback, touch issues, battery drain, and lag.

Why choose this product?

It simplifies everyday use with speed, sound, and screen space that work well for both learning and working.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G stands out among the best tablets with stylus support. Its 12.1-inch 2.5K display and 120Hz refresh rate make it a visual treat, ideal for content creation. With support for the Redmi Smart Pen, it’s a versatile stylus tab for drawing, note-taking, and multitasking. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and HyperOS, it’s a premium tab with stylus functionality and unbeatable performance.

Specifications

Processor
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4nm)
Display
12.1-inch 2.5K, 120Hz, 600-nit peak brightness
Memory
8GB RAM, 256GB storage
Battery
10000mAh with 33W fast charging
OS
HyperOS with cross-device connectivity

Reasons to buy

Stunning visuals and sound

Massive battery with fast charging

Seamless integration with Xiaomi phones

Reason to avoid

...

...

Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1") Tablet

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this tablet great for movies and study, with vibrant display, strong performance, Dolby sound, but mixed battery reviews.

Why choose this product?

It’s one of the most feature-rich Android tablets with stylus support, perfect for creatives, students, and professionals looking to boost productivity and creativity.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a top-tier stylus tablet featuring a vivid 10.9-inch WQXGA display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Its S Pen lets you write, sketch, or take notes naturally, making it ideal for work and creativity.

The vibrant 10.9-inch display offers sharp visuals, while the long-lasting battery supports your day without interruptions. Built to handle everyday wear with an IP68 rating, this tab keeps up with your pace and lifestyle.

Specifications

Display
10.9-inch, 2304 x 1440 (WQXGA), 90 Hz
Processor
Exynos 1380 chip
Memory
6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable)
Battery
8000 mAh for all-day use
Durability
IP68 rating – water and dust resistant

Reasons to buy

Smooth, natural writing with S Pen included

Strong battery life for extended use

Reason to avoid

...

...

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Lavender

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet’s excellent display, build, Dolby Atmos sound, battery, and value, but note occasional lag during YouTube streaming.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines stylus functionality with powerful performance and durability for daily use.

The Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen is a versatile 11-inch tablet designed for productivity and creativity. It comes with the Lenovo Pen in the box for smooth note-taking and drawing.

Powered by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), it offers seamless multitasking and ample space. With 4G LTE, Android 13, and IP52 dust and water resistance, it’s perfect for work, entertainment, and on-the-go use.

Specifications

Display
11-inch, 1280 x 800, 90 Hz refresh rate
Memory
8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)
Connectivity
4G LTE + Wi-Fi
Audio
Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
Camera
13 MP rear, 8 MP front with face unlock

Reasons to buy

Includes Lenovo Pen for precise input

Reliable 4G connectivity for use anywhere

Reason to avoid

...

...

Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| 4G (LTE) + Wi-Fi | 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM (Expandable Upto 1 TB)| 11 Inch Screen, 90 Hz Refresh Rate| Quad Speaker with Dolby Atmos| 13 MP Rear Camera| Google Kids Space, Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet’s pen function, sound, and value, but note mixed reviews on display and slow battery charging.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it blends stylus convenience with strong connectivity and good storage for daily productivity.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is among the best tablets with stylus options, designed to boost productivity and creativity. Its vivid 3.2K CrystalRes display ensures every detail is crisp and clear, making reading, drawing, or video calls a joy.

Powered by a fast Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, it handles multitasking and entertainment smoothly. The quad speakers deliver rich sound, ideal for calls, music, or shows. Long battery life keeps you working or relaxing without constant charging, giving freedom to your day.

Specifications

Display
11.2-inch, 3200 x 2136, 144 Hz refresh rate
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Memory
8GB RAM, 128GB storage
Audio
Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
Battery
8850 mAh with 45W Turbo Charging

Reasons to buy

Stunning high-res display with smooth refresh

Strong battery life supports all-day use

Reason to avoid

...

Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16") Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet’s smooth performance, vibrant 144Hz display, loud Dolby Atmos sound, and value, but note mixed battery life reviews.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it balances performance, display quality, and long battery life for productive, creative use.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers a vivid 10.9-inch WQXGA (2304 x 1440) display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It features 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable), and comes with the S Pen in-box for creative work.

The tablet boasts an 8000 mAh battery, dual AKG-tuned speakers, and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. With an 8MP rear and 12MP ultra-wide front camera, it’s perfect for work and entertainment on the go.

Specifications

Display Size
10.9 inches (27.69 cm) with 2304 x 1440 resolution
Processor
Exynos 1380 chip for smooth multitasking
Memory
6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage (expandable)
Battery
8000 mAh for all-day use
Durability
IP68 water and dust resistance

Reasons to buy

Includes S Pen for precise input and creative tasks

Robust battery life supports long usage

Reason to avoid

...

...

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet’s stunning display, build, Dolby Atmos sound, battery, and value at 21k, but note lag during YouTube streaming.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable performance, durability, and a stylus experience that fits your everyday needs

The Redmi Pad Pro is one of the best tablets with stylus that brings lasting power and productivity into your daily routine. Its massive 12.1-inch display makes work, reading, or entertainment easier on your eyes, while the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor ensures smooth performance even with multiple tasks. The huge 10,000mAh battery means fewer interruptions, and the quad speakers deliver clear sound, enriching your media experience. With HyperOS, syncing your Xiaomi devices becomes effortless, making this tablet a valuable digital companion.

Specifications

Display Size
12.1 inches with 2560 x 1600 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate
Processor
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4nm technology)
Memory
6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage
Battery
10,000 mAh with up to 33+ days standby
Audio
Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Reasons to buy

Long-lasting battery keeps you unplugged for days

Large screen with smooth refresh rate for comfortable viewing

Reason to avoid

...

...

Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1") Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Mist Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value this tablet for movies and study, praising its vibrant display, fast performance, Dolby quad speakers, but noting mixed battery life.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful performance, extended battery life, and seamless device integration for everyday productivity.

Powered by the efficient MediaTek Dimensity 8300 octa-core processor built on 4nm technology the Lenovo IdeaTab Pro comes with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage expandable up to 1TB via microSD.

The stylus tablet includes an 8MP front and 13MP rear camera with flashlight. Its 10,200mAh battery supports up to 11 hours of YouTube streaming and charges fast with the 45W charger. The Pen Plus stylus adds creative flexibility.

Specifications

Display
12.7-inch LCD, 2944 x 1840 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 8300, Octa-core, 4nm technology
Memory & Storage
8 GB LPDDR5x RAM, 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage, expandable up to 1TB
Audio
Quad JBL speakers optimized with Dolby Atmos
Battery
10,200mAh with 45W fast charging

Reasons to buy

High refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming

Large battery with fast charging supports long use

Reason to avoid

...

...

Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this tablet for students, large display, smooth writing, great sound, 144Hz refresh rate, and value, but note mixed battery life.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines powerful performance, crisp display, and long battery life for daily productivity and creative tasks.

The Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen is an affordable, feature-packed tablet for students, readers, and casual users who want performance without breaking the bank This tab includes an 11-inch Full HD display with 90Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers for immersive visuals and sound.

With 8GB RAM and a powerful octa-core processor, you can multitask smoothly, while the bundled Lenovo Pen adds value for note-taking or sketching.

Specifications

Display
11-inch FHD, 1920x1080, 90Hz, 72% NTSC, 400 nits
Processor
Octa-core
Memory & Storage
8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, expandable up to 1TB
Battery & OS
Android 13, 2 OS upgrades guaranteed, security updates till 2028
Extras
Includes Lenovo Pen, IP52 rating, TÜV Low Blue Light certification

Reasons to buy

Solid audio and visual experience

OS and security support till 2028

Reason to avoid

...

...

Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the pen functionality, Dolby speakers, and value for animation, but report mixed display quality and slow battery charging.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for students, readers, and note-takers, the Lenovo Tab M11 offers balanced performance, productivity tools like the Pen, and long-term software support—all under 18,000.

Can I use any stylus with any tablet?

Not all styluses are compatible with all tablets. Many tablets require specific active styluses that are designed to work with their screen technology. For example, the Apple Pencil works only with certain iPads, and the S Pen is optimised for Samsung tablets. Some universal capacitive styluses may work for basic tasks but won’t offer pressure sensitivity or advanced features. Always check compatibility before buying to ensure you get the full stylus experience.

Are tablets with stylus better than laptops for productivity?

Tablets with stylus support offer a different kind of productivity. They’re better for tasks like handwritten notes, signing documents, sketching, or quick editing. While they don’t fully replace a laptop for heavy multitasking or software-specific work, they provide portability and ease of use that many professionals love. Paired with a keyboard, they become even more versatile. For users who prefer mobility and intuitive interaction, stylus tablets offer an edge in day-to-day productivity.

Are budget tablets with stylus worth buying?

Yes, many budget tablets with stylus support offer great value. Brands like Lenovo, Samsung, and Xiaomi provide capable devices for note-taking, casual drawing, and productivity at lower prices. While they might not match premium models in display quality or stylus responsiveness, they’re more than enough for students, hobbyists, or casual users. Make sure to check if the stylus is included or sold separately and verify the specs before making your purchase decision.

Factors to consider before buying tablets with stylus

  1. Stylus Compatibility: Ensure the tablet supports an active stylus with features like pressure sensitivity, palm rejection, and tilt recognition. Some tablets only work with specific styluses like Apple Pencil or Samsung S Pen.
  2. Display Quality: A high-resolution display with good brightness, colour accuracy, and a smooth refresh rate enhances writing and drawing experiences. Look for laminated screens to reduce parallax while using the stylus.
  3. Performance and Speed: Choose a tablet with a powerful processor and sufficient RAM (at least 4GB) to handle multitasking, drawing apps, and note-taking without lag.
  4. Battery Life: Long battery life is crucial for uninterrupted work or creativity on the go. Look for tablets that offer at least 8–10 hours of usage per charge.
  5. App Support: Check if the tablet’s OS supports the apps you’ll use most, like Procreate, OneNote, GoodNotes, or Adobe apps, for sketching, editing, or note-taking.
  6. Stylus Included or Sold Separately: Some tablets come bundled with a stylus, while others sell it separately. Factor in the additional cost if it’s not included in the box.

Top 3 features of the best tablets with stylus

Best tablets with stylus

Display

Processor

Memory

Xiaomi Pad 611-inch, 2.8K+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rateQualcomm Snapdragon 8708GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+11-inch WQXGA LCD, 90Hz refresh rateQualcomm Snapdragon SM63758GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage
Redmi Pad Pro 5G12.1-inch 2.5K, 120Hz, 600-nit brightnessSnapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4nm)8GB RAM, 256GB storage
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (1st listing)10.9-inch WQXGA (2304 x 1440), 90Hz refresh rateExynos 13806GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage
Lenovo Tab M11 (1280 x 800)11-inch, 1280 x 800, 90Hz refresh rateNot specified8GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage
Xiaomi Pad 711.2-inch, 3200 x 2136, 144Hz refresh rateQualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 38GB RAM, 128GB storage
Redmi Pad Pro (6GB version)12.1-inch, 2560 x 1600, 120Hz refresh rateSnapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4nm)6GB RAM, 128GB storage
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (duplicate listing)10.9-inch (2304 x 1440), 90Hz refresh rateExynos 13806GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage
Lenovo IdeaTab Pro12.7-inch LCD, 2944 x 1840, 144Hz refresh rateMediaTek Dimensity 8300 (4nm)8GB LPDDR5x RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1

FAQs
Yes, students can use stylus tablets for digital notes, diagrams, highlighting, and studying on the go.
An active stylus supports pressure sensitivity and advanced features. A passive stylus works like a basic touch input.
Yes, but functionality may be limited. Only some third-party styluses support pressure sensitivity and palm rejection on all devices.
Yes, it’s crucial for drawing and writing. It lets you control line thickness and shading, making it feel more natural.

