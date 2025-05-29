Best tablets with stylus that will change the way you work, create and learn forever

Tablets have come a long way, they’re no longer just for streaming or casual browsing. With stylus support, they’ve become powerful companions for artists, students, professionals, and multitaskers who need flexibility and precision in one device.
From sketching and note-taking to editing documents and signing forms, a tablet with a stylus can easily replace your notebook or even your laptop for everyday tasks. But choosing the right one can get tricky with so many models offering different features and price points.
To make it easier, we’ve rounded up the best tablets with stylus that combine performance, smooth writing experience, and top-notch display quality. If you're looking to boost your productivity, get creative, or just work smarter, these tablets are the perfect tools to help you do more with style and ease.
This is more than just one of the best tablets with stylus support, it's your daily multitasking partner. From attending video calls and sketching out creative ideas to managing work and play, everything feels seamless.
The 144Hz display isn't just about speed, it brings clarity that matters when you're switching between apps. With solid storage and audio that's easy on the ears, this stylus tab works hard without distractions. It's reliable, responsive, and adds real value to your routine.
High refresh rate ensures smooth multitasking
Massive storage ideal for work and entertainment
No cellular connectivity
Stylus sold separately
Xiaomi Pad 6 [Smartchoice]| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet’s build, display, performance, battery, and sound, calling it the best Android tablet in its category.
Why choose this product?
It offers premium performance and display quality at a price that doesn’t pinch your budget.
For those looking at best tablets with stylus compatibility, this tab fits right into daily life. Whether you're attending online classes, managing your work calls, or simply reading, the large display and smooth refresh rate ensure zero strain.
The memory keeps things fast, the speakers make every word clear, and the battery holds up through long hours. It’s one of those tabs with stylus support where ease of use meets dependable performance without overcomplication.
Solid RAM and storage for multitasking
Clean, user-friendly interface ideal for students and professionals
No bundled stylus
Display could’ve had higher resolution for this price
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Navy
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the tablet’s value and sound impressive, but mention mixed display feedback, touch issues, battery drain, and lag.
Why choose this product?
It simplifies everyday use with speed, sound, and screen space that work well for both learning and working.
The Redmi Pad Pro 5G stands out among the best tablets with stylus support. Its 12.1-inch 2.5K display and 120Hz refresh rate make it a visual treat, ideal for content creation. With support for the Redmi Smart Pen, it’s a versatile stylus tab for drawing, note-taking, and multitasking. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and HyperOS, it’s a premium tab with stylus functionality and unbeatable performance.
Stunning visuals and sound
Massive battery with fast charging
Seamless integration with Xiaomi phones
Stylus and keyboard sold separately
Slightly premium pricing
Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1") Tablet
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this tablet great for movies and study, with vibrant display, strong performance, Dolby sound, but mixed battery reviews.
Why choose this product?
It’s one of the most feature-rich Android tablets with stylus support, perfect for creatives, students, and professionals looking to boost productivity and creativity.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a top-tier stylus tablet featuring a vivid 10.9-inch WQXGA display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Its S Pen lets you write, sketch, or take notes naturally, making it ideal for work and creativity.
The vibrant 10.9-inch display offers sharp visuals, while the long-lasting battery supports your day without interruptions. Built to handle everyday wear with an IP68 rating, this tab keeps up with your pace and lifestyle.
Smooth, natural writing with S Pen included
Strong battery life for extended use
No cellular option in basic model
Limited to Wi-Fi unless you buy higher variants
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Lavender
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet’s excellent display, build, Dolby Atmos sound, battery, and value, but note occasional lag during YouTube streaming.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines stylus functionality with powerful performance and durability for daily use.
The Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen is a versatile 11-inch tablet designed for productivity and creativity. It comes with the Lenovo Pen in the box for smooth note-taking and drawing.
Powered by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), it offers seamless multitasking and ample space. With 4G LTE, Android 13, and IP52 dust and water resistance, it’s perfect for work, entertainment, and on-the-go use.
Includes Lenovo Pen for precise input
Reliable 4G connectivity for use anywhere
Display resolution is basic for the size
IP52 rating offers limited water resistance
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| 4G (LTE) + Wi-Fi | 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM (Expandable Upto 1 TB)| 11 Inch Screen, 90 Hz Refresh Rate| Quad Speaker with Dolby Atmos| 13 MP Rear Camera| Google Kids Space, Green
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet’s pen function, sound, and value, but note mixed reviews on display and slow battery charging.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it blends stylus convenience with strong connectivity and good storage for daily productivity.
The Xiaomi Pad 7 is among the best tablets with stylus options, designed to boost productivity and creativity. Its vivid 3.2K CrystalRes display ensures every detail is crisp and clear, making reading, drawing, or video calls a joy.
Powered by a fast Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, it handles multitasking and entertainment smoothly. The quad speakers deliver rich sound, ideal for calls, music, or shows. Long battery life keeps you working or relaxing without constant charging, giving freedom to your day.
Stunning high-res display with smooth refresh
Strong battery life supports all-day use
Keyboard accessory not included
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16") Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet’s smooth performance, vibrant 144Hz display, loud Dolby Atmos sound, and value, but note mixed battery life reviews.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it balances performance, display quality, and long battery life for productive, creative use.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers a vivid 10.9-inch WQXGA (2304 x 1440) display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It features 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable), and comes with the S Pen in-box for creative work.
The tablet boasts an 8000 mAh battery, dual AKG-tuned speakers, and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. With an 8MP rear and 12MP ultra-wide front camera, it’s perfect for work and entertainment on the go.
Includes S Pen for precise input and creative tasks
Robust battery life supports long usage
No 5G in the base model
Limited colour options for some variants
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet’s stunning display, build, Dolby Atmos sound, battery, and value at 21k, but note lag during YouTube streaming.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers reliable performance, durability, and a stylus experience that fits your everyday needs
The Redmi Pad Pro is one of the best tablets with stylus that brings lasting power and productivity into your daily routine. Its massive 12.1-inch display makes work, reading, or entertainment easier on your eyes, while the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor ensures smooth performance even with multiple tasks. The huge 10,000mAh battery means fewer interruptions, and the quad speakers deliver clear sound, enriching your media experience. With HyperOS, syncing your Xiaomi devices becomes effortless, making this tablet a valuable digital companion.
Long-lasting battery keeps you unplugged for days
Large screen with smooth refresh rate for comfortable viewing
Stylus and keyboard sold separately
No cellular connectivity in base Wi-Fi model
Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1") Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Mist Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers value this tablet for movies and study, praising its vibrant display, fast performance, Dolby quad speakers, but noting mixed battery life.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers powerful performance, extended battery life, and seamless device integration for everyday productivity.
Powered by the efficient MediaTek Dimensity 8300 octa-core processor built on 4nm technology the Lenovo IdeaTab Pro comes with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage expandable up to 1TB via microSD.
The stylus tablet includes an 8MP front and 13MP rear camera with flashlight. Its 10,200mAh battery supports up to 11 hours of YouTube streaming and charges fast with the 45W charger. The Pen Plus stylus adds creative flexibility.
High refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming
Large battery with fast charging supports long use
Stylus sold separately
Brightness at 400 nits may struggle in direct sunlight
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise this tablet for students, large display, smooth writing, great sound, 144Hz refresh rate, and value, but note mixed battery life.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines powerful performance, crisp display, and long battery life for daily productivity and creative tasks.
The Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen is an affordable, feature-packed tablet for students, readers, and casual users who want performance without breaking the bank This tab includes an 11-inch Full HD display with 90Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers for immersive visuals and sound.
With 8GB RAM and a powerful octa-core processor, you can multitask smoothly, while the bundled Lenovo Pen adds value for note-taking or sketching.
Solid audio and visual experience
OS and security support till 2028
400 nits brightness may be average outdoors
No 5G or LTE on Wi-Fi variant
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the pen functionality, Dolby speakers, and value for animation, but report mixed display quality and slow battery charging.
Why choose this product?
Perfect for students, readers, and note-takers, the Lenovo Tab M11 offers balanced performance, productivity tools like the Pen, and long-term software support—all under ₹18,000.
Not all styluses are compatible with all tablets. Many tablets require specific active styluses that are designed to work with their screen technology. For example, the Apple Pencil works only with certain iPads, and the S Pen is optimised for Samsung tablets. Some universal capacitive styluses may work for basic tasks but won’t offer pressure sensitivity or advanced features. Always check compatibility before buying to ensure you get the full stylus experience.
Tablets with stylus support offer a different kind of productivity. They’re better for tasks like handwritten notes, signing documents, sketching, or quick editing. While they don’t fully replace a laptop for heavy multitasking or software-specific work, they provide portability and ease of use that many professionals love. Paired with a keyboard, they become even more versatile. For users who prefer mobility and intuitive interaction, stylus tablets offer an edge in day-to-day productivity.
Yes, many budget tablets with stylus support offer great value. Brands like Lenovo, Samsung, and Xiaomi provide capable devices for note-taking, casual drawing, and productivity at lower prices. While they might not match premium models in display quality or stylus responsiveness, they’re more than enough for students, hobbyists, or casual users. Make sure to check if the stylus is included or sold separately and verify the specs before making your purchase decision.
Best tablets with stylus
Display
Processor
Memory
|Xiaomi Pad 6
|11-inch, 2.8K+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|8GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
|11-inch WQXGA LCD, 90Hz refresh rate
|Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375
|8GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage
|Redmi Pad Pro 5G
|12.1-inch 2.5K, 120Hz, 600-nit brightness
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4nm)
|8GB RAM, 256GB storage
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (1st listing)
|10.9-inch WQXGA (2304 x 1440), 90Hz refresh rate
|Exynos 1380
|6GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage
|Lenovo Tab M11 (1280 x 800)
|11-inch, 1280 x 800, 90Hz refresh rate
|Not specified
|8GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage
|Xiaomi Pad 7
|11.2-inch, 3200 x 2136, 144Hz refresh rate
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
|8GB RAM, 128GB storage
|Redmi Pad Pro (6GB version)
|12.1-inch, 2560 x 1600, 120Hz refresh rate
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4nm)
|6GB RAM, 128GB storage
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (duplicate listing)
|10.9-inch (2304 x 1440), 90Hz refresh rate
|Exynos 1380
|6GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage
|Lenovo IdeaTab Pro
|12.7-inch LCD, 2944 x 1840, 144Hz refresh rate
|MediaTek Dimensity 8300 (4nm)
|8GB LPDDR5x RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1
Best tablet brands in 2025: Top 10 picks from Apple, Samsung, and more with latest features
Best tablet with pen support with upto 60% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025: High performance models from top bran
Limited Period Prices! Up to 60% off on tablets in Amazon Sale! Grab best deals from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and Xiaomi
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Is a stylus tablet good for students?
Yes, students can use stylus tablets for digital notes, diagrams, highlighting, and studying on the go.
What’s the difference between an active and passive stylus?
An active stylus supports pressure sensitivity and advanced features. A passive stylus works like a basic touch input.
Can I use a third-party stylus on my tablet?
Yes, but functionality may be limited. Only some third-party styluses support pressure sensitivity and palm rejection on all devices.
Is pressure sensitivity important in a stylus?
Yes, it’s crucial for drawing and writing. It lets you control line thickness and shading, making it feel more natural.