Best tech gifts 2022: Our guide to gadgets this holiday shopping season

Sure, these new Pros resemble their predecessors, but they have some sound upgrades: twice the noise-canceling power and a more natural-sounding transparency mode that can reduce extra-loud, hearing-damaging sounds. Best of all, the case now behaves like an AirTag. When you lose it in the couch cushions, your iPhone can ping it or point you in the right direction. The AirPods Pro still go flying if you’re not careful about how you take off a sweater, however—and lanyards are sold separately. apple.com