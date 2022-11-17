Best tech gifts 2022: Our guide to gadgets this holiday shopping season
- This year’s focus is on value for you and your loved ones, including rugged smartwatches, hand-held PC-game consoles, bike helmets with turn signals and more
Gift giving? In this economy? We hear you. Creeping prices are this year’s Grinch, so our team focused on essentials in our annual list of favorites. Throughout the year, we tested all sorts of gadgets, and only ones worth the money made it into this guide. We’ve even bought some for ourselves.
Gift giving? In this economy? We hear you. Creeping prices are this year’s Grinch, so our team focused on essentials in our annual list of favorites. Throughout the year, we tested all sorts of gadgets, and only ones worth the money made it into this guide. We’ve even bought some for ourselves.
This season, the best gear is stuff you and your loved ones will put to good use, such as a Wi-Fi-boosting Alexa speaker, a noise-canceling earbud upgrade and an adjustable light to illuminate webcam appearances. There are plenty of fun products, including a projector that plugs into a lightbulb socket, and a sensible splurge or two. A $1,100 vacuuming and mopping robot, anyone?
This season, the best gear is stuff you and your loved ones will put to good use, such as a Wi-Fi-boosting Alexa speaker, a noise-canceling earbud upgrade and an adjustable light to illuminate webcam appearances. There are plenty of fun products, including a projector that plugs into a lightbulb socket, and a sensible splurge or two. A $1,100 vacuuming and mopping robot, anyone?
The Wall Street Journal isn’t compensated by the brands or retailers for being listed in this guide.
DribbleUp Smart Boxing Gloves ($50)
Exercising from home became a necessity during the pandemic. For those who still prefer it, the DribbleUp Smart Boxing Gloves provide a simple, fun way for boxing noobs to work up a sweat in their living rooms. The app offers live and on-demand workouts, and tracks your punches and progress over time. There’s a $17 monthly fee, though limited practice sessions are available if you don’t pay. The price is marked down from $150 through the holidays. dribbleup.com
Valve Steam Deck Hand-held Game Console ($399 and up)
The portable Nintendo Switch remains wildly popular (and even hard to buy), but its catalog centers around Nintendo’s tried-and-true family-friendly titles. Valve’s Steam Deck—a new, heftier entrant with powerful processors, 16GB of RAM and a wide 7-inch screen—focuses on the more intense PC gaming the Valve’s Steam platform already offers. Promised battery life ranges from two to eight hours, so it’s probably good to keep a backup battery handy. steampowered.com
Fitbit Sense 2 Wearable ($200)
Just starting a fitness journey? Fitbits are good coaches for getting more steps and sleep. The Sense 2 is more advanced than most, measuring skin temperature, blood oxygen and heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation. A sensor detects possible stress, then logs your mood and nudges you to guided breathing sessions. The Sense 2’s biggest draw: how thin and light it is compared with other popular smartwatches. And it works with iOS and Android phones. fitbit.com
Moft Laptop Sleeve/Stand ($60 and up)
This smooth plastic (aka “vegan leather") laptop sleeve doesn’t just protect your machine. Using some origami-esque folds, you can also transform the sleeve into a stand. There are two height options based on your activity. Lower is good for typing, while higher is better for video-calling and browsing. Another nifty feature: One side of the sleeve is a neoprene pocket for stashing chargers and other small accessories. moft.us
Giro Ethos Mips Turn-Signal Bike Helmet ($250 and up)
One bike tech trend we’re excited about: integrated lights, especially in helmets. Giro is the latest maker of light-up head protection for bike commuters. The Ethos helmet has front and rear LEDs that provide four light modes (solid or flashing and high or low intensity) and also can be turn signals, which you control using a paired controller attached to your handlebars. An optional eye shield adds protection and warmth in chilly weather. giro.com
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock ($60)
Amazon‘s newest talking speaker comes with a bonus: It doubles as a Wi-Fi extender. The fifth-generation Echo Dot with Clock can add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to an existing Eero mesh Wi-Fi network. (Amazon is also giving this capability to other new Echo speakers and some of the previous generation, too.) It also has better sound quality and an updated clock display that is capable of scrolling through information such as song titles and outside temperature. amazon.com
Samsung Freestyle Projector ($800)
Samsung‘s new portable projector, the Freestyle, is roughly the size of a peanut-butter jar, and can project an image up to 100 inches diagonally. It’s powered by a standard wall plug, a USB-C smartphone battery pack or its own $190 battery base. It has Netflix, Hulu and other apps on board and can be a smart speaker and lighting system. An $80 adapter lets you screw the Freestyle into a standard lightbulb socket for overhead projection and mood lighting. samsung.com
RukusFX Hand-Held Music Maker ($50)
If you’ve felt like your life is missing a soundtrack, check out the RukusFX hand-held music mixer with built-in microphone. This Gen Z-targeted musical toy can provide one-of-a-kind remixes in response to your hand gestures alone. After uploading tracks from your computer (or choosing from 120 preloaded songs), you punch, swipe, twist or flick your hands to make the tune your own. Luckily, there’s a headphone jack, so no one else has to hear your RukusFX ruckus. rukusfx.com
Sony LinkBuds S ($200)
For Android users—or anyone preferring a bud-only, stemless design—Sony‘s LinkBuds S have surprisingly good noise cancellation for their price. (You can find the buds on sale for less than list price at many retailers.) They’re light and comfortable enough that you can tune out your colleagues all day. A Swift Pair feature automatically connects the earbuds to recent Windows devices, while integrated Google Fast Pair tech offers one-tap pairing with devices running Android 6 or later. sony.com
Apple MacBook Air M2 ($1,199 and up)
Apple‘s latest Air laptop has a new M2 chip, but the surface improvements are the real allure. There’s a bigger, brighter screen, higher-resolution webcam, larger top row of keys and the return of klutz-proof MagSafe charging—plus new deep-blue and champagne color options. If the $200 price hike on entry-level MacBook Airs is a deal breaker, Apple is selling refurbished versions of its still-excellent M1 model at a discount. apple.com
Garmin Epix Smartwatch ($1,000)
The cult of Garmin watches is strong among sporty types who require long battery life, accurate GPS tracking, mapping capabilities and advanced training features. The trade-off for these impressive features had been a complicated five-button interface. The Epix has a touch screen, which simplifies many of those interactions. (To save power, you can disable touch.) The color display also makes deciphering trail maps easier. We recommend the Sapphire edition, with tougher glass for outdoor adventurers. garmin.com
Logitech Litra Beam Webcam Light ($100)
What do hybrid workers and Twitch streamers have in common? Both need to look great on webcams. Logitech‘s Litra Beam produces diffused, flattering light that won’t burn your eyeballs. You can adjust intensity and color temperature, and the stand lets you turn the Beam into a desk lamp when you’re off camera. Connect the Litra Beam via Bluetooth to control its settings via your laptop. For travelers, the $60 Litra Glow is a dimmer but more portable option. logitech.com
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation ($249)
Sure, these new Pros resemble their predecessors, but they have some sound upgrades: twice the noise-canceling power and a more natural-sounding transparency mode that can reduce extra-loud, hearing-damaging sounds. Best of all, the case now behaves like an AirTag. When you lose it in the couch cushions, your iPhone can ping it or point you in the right direction. The AirPods Pro still go flying if you’re not careful about how you take off a sweater, however—and lanyards are sold separately. apple.com
EspressoDisplay Portable Monitor ($339 and up)
Portable monitors are the productivity gadgets working travelers didn’t know they needed. The EspressoDisplay is among the sleekest options, with a super-thin, iMac-style aluminum frame and 1080p display. Upgrade options include touch-screen capability and several stands. The screen is USB-C-powered and has an extra port to charge your laptop. It comes in 13-inch and 15-inch variants, with the larger weighing under 2 pounds. espres.so
Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi Router ($700)
Just because you pay for superfast internet doesn’t mean you’ll see those speeds. Your old Wi-Fi router is a common culprit. Netgear‘s router-and-satellite RBK852 system is pricey but it’s one of the most impressive mesh Wi-Fi routers we’ve tested. It can beam a fast connection, up to six gigabits per second, across over 5,000 square feet. Each node comes with multiple Ethernet ports for wired connections to TVs, game consoles and other high-bandwidth gadgets. netgear.com
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop ($1,100)
The newest robot vacuum from iRobot (which Amazon has agreed to buy) can now mop, too. The Roomba Combo j7+ vacuums and mops in a single cleaning cycle and has a retractable mop pad. Not only does it stash the mop like some kind of Transformer toy when not needed, it also hides it when it reaches carpet. And while it won’t refill its water tank when it’s finished, it will automatically empty the dirt bin. irobot.com
Belkin iPhone Mount for Mac ($30)
Apple’s newest system updates let you turn an iPhone into a webcam for a Mac, resulting in higher-quality Zoom and FaceTime calls. But you’d need some way to prop your phone in just the right spot. An elegant early design is the Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe. The portable accessory uses a magnet to grip your phone (and even rotate between portrait and landscape) and a notch to snugly sit atop your laptop. belkin.com
Apple Watch Ultra ($799)
The bestselling Apple Watch has become a useful iPhone companion and health tracker, but most models need to be charged daily, which can be a pain. The chunky Ultra is the first with multiday battery life—great for long-distance athletes or just anyone who wants more time on a single charge. It’s no Garmin killer, but compared with other Apple Watch models, the Ultra has greater GPS accuracy and water resistance, as well as more glove-friendly physical buttons. apple.com
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text