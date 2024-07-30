Delve into our comprehensive to uncover the best televisions for every budget in 2024, including economical choices and high-end models featuring 4K resolution, HDR, as well as smart capabilities.

Best televisions for every budget in 2024: Selecting the best television requires navigating through a landscape brimming with cutting-edge technology, diverse features, and varying price ranges. Whether you are a film buff craving a cinematic experience, a gamer seeking high refresh rates, or a family in search of a versatile entertainment centre, there is a TV that suits your financial plan. This comprehensive guide encompasses a variety of televisions, ranging from budget-friendly options that deliver excellent value without compromising on quality to premium models loaded with the latest innovations such as 4K resolution, HDR, and smart functionalities. We have thoughtfully curated TVs across various price brackets to assist you in finding the perfect match for your requirements. Our compilation provides all the details that you will need to choose the perfect television that seamlessly combines performance, features, and value. Delve into our suggestions to pinpoint the best television for every budget in 2024.

Read Less Read More Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

Enhance your entertainment experience with the Xiaomi 50M8-A2IN 50-inch Smart Google TV. Featuring a 4K resolution and Dolby Vision support, this television presents stunningly clear images and vivid colours. The built-in Google Voice Search makes locating content straightforward, while the 20W speaker system ensures an engaging audio experience. With Google TV and integrated Wi-Fi, users can easily connect to various streaming services. Additionally, the built-in Chromecast functionality allows for simple wireless screen mirroring, making this television a flexible option for diverse entertainment needs.

Specifications of Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV Screen Size: 50 inches

Resolution: 4K

Audio: 20W speaker system

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Integrated Google Voice Search and Chromecast Limited selection of apps compared to other models Excellent 4K display with Dolby Vision

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The Xiaomi TV is well-regarded for its picture quality and smart features. Some users have noted issues with the display and remote control.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Xiaomi 50M8-A2IN if you want stunning visuals and versatile smart features, including Google TV and wireless screen mirroring.

2. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K

The Hisense 55E7K 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV in Black redefines home entertainment with its stunning Quantum Dot technology and 4K resolution, providing brilliant and accurate colour reproduction. It is designed for convenience and offers built-in Wi-Fi, easy access to popular streaming services, and voice control capabilities. Enjoy rich audio and vibrant visuals with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. Multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure seamless connection to your devices, while its sleek black finish adds a touch of modern sophistication to your space.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K Resolution: 4K

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rich 4K picture quality with vibrant colours App selection may be limited Superior Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the excellent picture quality and value for money. Some concerns exist regarding installation difficulty and colour accuracy.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV if you’re looking for exceptional 4K visuals and a sleek design, combined with advanced smart features and immersive sound.

3. TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

The Toshiba 4K Smart QLED Google TV brings a cinematic experience to your living room. With its 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display and local dimming technology, expect enhanced contrast and deeper blacks for a more dynamic image. The built-in Google Assistant makes it easy to control your TV and smart home devices with simple voice commands. Dolby Vision HDR enhances colour and clarity, making every detail stand out. Its modern design complements any decor, and the TV’s numerous connectivity options ensure easy integration with other devices.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV Resolution: 4K

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Google Assistant integration for voice control May not be suitable for high-end gaming Dolby Vision HDR

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The Toshiba TV is praised by buyers for its picture quality and design, but some report issues with service and performance consistency.

Why choose this product?

Go for the Toshiba 55M550MP for its superior contrast and colour accuracy, along with the convenience of built-in Google Assistant.

4. Samsung 43-Inch Crystal 4K Neo Series Smart LED TV

Indulge in stunning clarity with the Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo Series TV. The 4K resolution and Crystal 4K Neo technology offer vibrant colours and sharp details, bringing every moment to life. Immerse yourself in rich, multi-dimensional audio with the TV's 3D sound system, elevating your viewing experience. Seamlessly stream your preferred shows and movies using its smart features and various popular apps. Its elegant design seamlessly complements any space, combining style and functionality to enhance your entertainment area.

Specifications of Samsung 43-Inch Crystal 4K Neo Series Smart LED TV Resolution: 4K

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Refresh rate: 50 Hz

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive smart features for streaming Lower refresh rate compared to other models High-quality 4K display with vibrant colours

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the TV’s picture quality and ease of setup, though there are mixed reviews regarding sound and performance.

Why choose this product?

This Samsung TV is ideal for those seeking a high-quality 4K display with a sleek design and solid smart features for an enhanced viewing experience.

5. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

The Redmi X43 43-inch television delivers an exceptional high-definition viewing experience, featuring a 4K Ultra HD resolution. Powered by the Android TV platform, it grants users access to a diverse array of applications and services, including well-known streaming options. The robust quad-core processor guarantees seamless performance, while the incorporation of Dolby and DTS-HD technologies elevates the audio quality. Additionally, the integration of Google Assistant facilitates convenient voice control, positioning this television as a smart and adaptable solution for your entertainment requirements.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Resolution: 4K

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart Android features with voice control Sound quality may not be the best in the category Sharp 4K display with vibrant colours

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its excellent value and modern features, though there are some concerns about service and sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Select the Redmi X43 for its impressive 4K display, Android TV features, and intelligent functionality, offering a versatile and enjoyable viewing experience.

6. Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google presents a remarkable viewing experience with its 4K HDR resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Featuring a 4K Color Engine, Wide Viewing Angle, and Hexa Chroma Drive, it guarantees vibrant and accurate colour representation. The television is compatible with popular streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, and includes built-in Wi-Fi for smooth connectivity. The audio quality is noteworthy, with 20W Dolby Digital sound and an integrated home theatre system. Furthermore, it is equipped with several HDMI and USB ports, Bluetooth functionality, and Google Assistant, providing a well-rounded smart TV experience.

Specifications of Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Display technology: LED

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Resolution: 1080p

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K HDR display 1080p resolution may not be preferred by some users 20W Dolby Digital sound system

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the television for its value and visual quality.Nonetheless, opinions differ regarding its performance, quality, and the simplicity of installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV for its exceptional picture quality and smart features.

7. Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Enhance your home entertainment experience with the Kodak 43-inch Bezel-Less TV. Featuring a 4K Ultra HD display, this television delivers exceptional detail and clarity. Its bezel-less design optimizes screen real estate, creating a more immersive viewing environment. With a wide viewing angle and robust audio from the 40W speakers, you can enjoy your favourite content like never before. The integration of Android TV provides access to a multitude of streaming applications, while Chromecast facilitates seamless wireless mirroring. This television merges an elegant design with advanced features to elevate your viewing enjoyment.

Specifications of Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Display technology: LED

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution 4K display with wide viewing angles May lag when using heavy apps Bezel-less design for a modern look

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Kodak TV’s high-quality visuals and Android TV features, though some report issues with connectivity and service.

Why choose this product?

The Kodak is perfect for those who want a stylish, high-resolution display with Android TV’s smart features and a sleek bezel-less design.

8. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Android Smart LED TV

Visio World’s 32-inch Smart TV offers an excellent viewing experience at an affordable price. It features an HD Ready display that delivers sharp and clear visuals. Powered by an Android-based operating system, this TV provides access to various streaming services. The built-in 20W speaker system ensures powerful and immersive audio, while the integrated Wi-Fi allows for seamless connectivity. Its sleek and modern design, combined with advanced connectivity options, makes it an ideal choice for a compact and efficient entertainment setup. This TV balances quality, functionality, and cost, making it perfect for budget-conscious consumers seeking premium features.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Android Smart LED TV Display technology: LED

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Resolution: 720p

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and frameless design Limited connectivity options Vibrant HD display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the Visio World TV to be a great value for its price, with strong picture and sound quality, though some have issues with the remote control.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Visio World 32-inch Smart TV for its sleek design, vibrant display, and advanced connectivity, offering a solid performance for its size.

9. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG 32-inch Smart TV impresses with its sleek and slim design, complemented by top-notch features. Its HD Ready screen offers clear and vibrant visuals, while the WebOS platform simplifies access to a plethora of apps and services. The Magic Remote enhances usability with its intuitive controls, and the 20W speaker system delivers decent sound quality. Equipped with built-in Wi-Fi, this TV allows for easy streaming from different platforms, making it a well-rounded choice for everyday entertainment.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV Display technology: LED

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Resolution: 720p

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Good connectivity with popular streaming services Limited app support Elegant slim design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer the stylish design and ease of use, though there are varying opinions on the performance and remote control functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose LG LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV for its sleek appearance, user-friendly features, and effective connectivity, ideal for a modern entertainment setup.

10. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) G Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

Offering a refined viewing experience, the Acer 32-inch Google TV boasts a vibrant HD Ready display and intelligent features. Users can enjoy seamless voice control and wireless screen mirroring thanks to the integrated Google Assistant and Chromecast. Enhanced sound quality is achieved through Dolby Audio, providing users with a premium audio experience. With its sleek design, this TV is a stylish and functional choice for tech-savvy individuals looking for a smart and interactive entertainment solution.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) G Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV Display technology: LED

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Resolution: 720p

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design with a vibrant display Limited app store options Smart functionality with Google Assistant and Chromecast

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Acer TV’s smart features and design, though some have mixed opinions on setup speed and connectivity.

Why choose this product?

The Acer 32-inch Google TV is perfect for those who want an elegant, smart TV with versatile features and seamless integration with Google services.

What features should I prioritise when choosing a budget TV? When selecting a budget TV, focus on key features like resolution (at least Full HD), smart capabilities for streaming, and a sufficient number of HDMI ports. Good sound quality and a user-friendly interface are also important for an enjoyable viewing experience.

Are high-end TVs worth the investment? High-end TVs offer superior picture quality, advanced features like 4K resolution, HDR, and higher refresh rates, which enhance the viewing experience. They also typically include better build quality, more connectivity options, and future-proof technology, making them a worthwhile investment for enthusiasts.

How do I ensure a TV fits my space? Measure the space where the TV will be placed, considering both the width and height. Ensure there's adequate ventilation and check the TV's dimensions, including the stand. For wall-mounted TVs, verify the VESA mount compatibility and ensure you have the necessary brackets.

Best value for money television for every budget in 2024 The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series delivers outstanding value through its HD Ready screen and advanced Android functionalities. Its borderless construction offers a sleek aesthetic, while the inclusion of Wi-Fi and numerous connectivity options ensures effortless streaming and device connectivity. An excellent choice for those in search of top-notch performance without breaking the bank.

Best overall television for every budget in 2024 The Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV is distinguished by its remarkable 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR support, and smart Google TV features. Its superior audio performance, fluid operation, and broad compatibility with various applications position it as an ideal choice for a captivating and flexible entertainment experience.

Factors to consider before buying the best television for every budget in 2024 Resolution: Look for at least Full HD (1080p) for budget TVs, with 4K resolution being ideal for mid to high-end models. Higher resolutions offer sharper and more detailed images. Screen

Size: Determine the optimal screen size based on your room size and viewing distance. Larger screens provide a more immersive experience but ensure they fit comfortably in your space.

Smart Features: Ensure the TV has smart capabilities, allowing access to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. Look for user-friendly interfaces and compatibility with voice assistants.

HDR Support: High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhances the colour and contrast of the display, providing more vivid and lifelike images. This feature is more common in mid to high-end models.

Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate (60Hz to 120Hz) results in smoother motion, which is beneficial for watching sports and playing video games.

Connectivity: Check for multiple HDMI and USB ports to connect various devices such as gaming consoles, soundbars, and streaming devices. Ensure there’s built-in Wi-Fi for internet connectivity.

Audio Quality: Good sound quality is crucial for an immersive experience. Look for TVs with Dolby Atmos or other advanced audio technologies. Consider additional sound systems if necessary.

Top 3 features of the best television for every budget in 2024

Best television for every budget in 2024 Size Refresh rate Special feature Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV 50-inch 60 Hz 4K Dolby Visio, Hey Google, Google TV, HDR 10 | HLG,Wide Color Gamut Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K 55-inch 60 Hz Floating Display Design, Dolby Atmos TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55-inch 60 Hz Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA Samsung 43-Inch Crystal 4K Neo Series Smart LED TV 43-inch 50 Hz Voice Assistants, Smart Remote, Universal Guide, PC Mode, Screen Mirroring Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 43-inch 60 Hz Built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, Ok Google, Auto Low Latency Mod Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43-inch 60 Hz 4K Color Engine, Wide Viewing Angle, Hexa Chroma Drive, Wide Color Gamut, Dolby Digital Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43-inch 60 Hz 178 Degree wide viewing angle, HDR 10+, 4K display VW 80 cm (32 inches) Android Smart LED TV 32-inch 60 Hz Built-in WiFi, Android, Screen Mirroring, PC Connectivity LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32-inch 60 Hz Web OS Smart TV, Wi-Fi, Home Dashboard, Screen Mirroring, Mini TV Browser Acer 80 cm (32 inches) G Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV 32-inch 60 Hz Google TV, Framesles Design, 20W Dolby Audio, HDR10, Dual band Wifi

FAQs Question : What is the difference between LED, OLED, and QLED TVs? Ans : LED TVs use a backlight to illuminate pixels, OLED TVs have self-illuminating pixels for better contrast and colour accuracy, and QLED TVs use Quantum Dots for enhanced brightness and colour. Question : How important is the TV's operating system? Ans : The TV's operating system determines the user interface and app compatibility. Popular systems like Android TV, webOS, and Tizen offer a wide range of apps and ease of use, enhancing the overall experience. Question : What size TV should I buy for my living room? Ans : For living rooms, a TV between 55 to 65 inches is generally recommended, but the ideal size depends on your viewing distance and room size. Ensure the TV fits comfortably in your space without overwhelming it. Question : Do I need an additional soundbar for my TV? Ans : While many TVs have built-in speakers, a soundbar can significantly enhance audio quality, providing clearer dialogue, better bass, and a more immersive sound experience, especially for larger rooms or home theatres.

