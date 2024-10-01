A toaster is a fundamental kitchen appliance that every home should have. Whether you favour a straightforward pop-up toaster or a multifunctional model equipped with browning controls, the variety of options available can cater to all preferences and needs. A good toaster can simplify your breakfast routine, allowing you to enjoy perfectly toasted bread, bagels, and more with minimal effort.

In this article, we will compare the eight best toasters currently available in India, focusing on their unique features, advantages, and disadvantages. By highlighting these aspects, we aim to provide you with the necessary information to make an informed decision before making a purchase. Whether you’re looking for affordability, advanced features, or reliable performance, our list will help you find the ideal toaster to enhance your kitchen experience. Read on to discover which models stand out in terms of quality and functionality.

1. Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster with Fixed Grill Plates, Black

The Prestige PGMFB Sandwich Toaster is a versatile appliance that can be used to make delicious grilled sandwiches and other snacks. It features fixed grill plates, a non-stick coating, and a compact design, making it ideal for small kitchens.

Specifications of Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster:

Fixed grill plates

Non-stick coating

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile appliance Fixed grill plates Easy to clean Limited capacity Compact design Single-function

2. Bajaj ATX 4 750 W 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster | Dust Cover & Slide Out Crumb Tray | 6-Level Browning Controls | Mid-Cycle Cancel Feature | 2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj | White Electric Toaster

The Bajaj Majesty New SWX 4 Sandwich Toaster is a high-quality appliance that offers browning controls, mid-cycle cancel function, and a two-year warranty. It is perfect for toasting bread, making sandwiches, and grilling snacks.

Specifications of Bajaj ATX 4 750 W 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster:

750-Watt power

Browning controls

Mid-cycle cancel function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality build Limited capacity Browning controls Basic design Two-year warranty No removable plates

3. Philips HD2582/00 Two slice Pop-up toaster with bun warmer | 830W | 6 browning settings

The Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 Pop-up Toaster is designed for easy toasting and features a cool-touch exterior, a slide-out crumb tray, and a high-lift feature for smaller bread types. It is a perfect addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Philips HD2582/00 Two slice Pop-up toaster with bun warmer:

830-Watt power

Cool-touch exterior

Slide-out crumb tray

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to use Basic design Cool-touch exterior Limited toasting options High-lift feature No browning controls

4. Pigeon by Stovekraft 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster. A Smart Bread Toaster for Your Home (750 Watt) (black)

The Pigeon 12412 Pop-up Toaster is a simple and efficient appliance that offers consistent toasting results. It features a removable crumb tray, a high-lift lever, and an auto pop-up function, making it easy to use and maintain.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster:

750-Watt power

Removable crumb tray

High-lift lever

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Simple and efficient Basic design Removable crumb tray Limited toasting options Auto pop-up function No browning controls

5. Philips Daily Collection HD2583/90 600-Watt 2 in 1 - Toaster and Sandwichmaker

The Philips Daily Collection HD2583/90 Pop-up Toaster is a compact and durable appliance that offers multiple toasting options. It features a variable browning control, a reheat function, and a cancel button for added convenience.

Specifications of Philips Daily Collection HD2583/90 600-Watt 2 in 1 - Toaster and Sandwichmaker:

600-Watt power

Variable browning control

Reheat function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and durable Limited capacity Multiple toasting options Basic design Reheat function No removable plates

6. Morphy Richards AT 200 Bread Toaster|700W Toaster 2 slices|6 Different Browning Controls|Removable Crumb Tray|Cool Touch Body With Anti-Skid Feet|Wider Slots & Hi-Lift Feature|Black

The Morphy Richards AT-200 Pop-up Toaster is a stylish and efficient appliance that offers wide slots for toasting various bread sizes. It features a hi-lift feature, a variable browning control, and a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

Specifications of Morphy Richards AT 200 Bread Toaster:

Wide toasting slots

Hi-lift feature

Variable browning control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and efficient Basic design Wide toasting slots Limited toasting options Removable crumb tray No reheat function

7. V-Guard Vt200 | 750 Watts Popup Toaster | 6 Browning Levels | Auto Popup Function | Auto Bread Centering

The V-Guard VT200 Pop-up Toaster is a reliable and durable appliance that offers browning function and centering feature for even toasting. It features a cool-touch exterior, a slide-out crumb tray, and a compact design for easy storage.

Specifications of V-Guard Vt200 | 750 Watts Popup Toaster:

750-Watt power

Browning function

Centering feature

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable and durable Limited capacity Cool-touch exterior Basic design Centering feature No reheat function

8. AGARO Royal 4 Slice Stainless Steel Pop Up Toaster, With Cancel, Reheat And Defrost Functions, Variable Heat Settings, Removable Crumb Tray,Bread, Breakfast, 1450 Watts

The AGARO 33184 Pop-up Toaster is a modern and stylish appliance that offers multiple toasting functions. It features a stainless steel body, a defrost function, and a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Specifications of AGARO Royal 4 Slice Stainless Steel Pop Up Toaster:

Stainless steel body

Multiple toasting functions

Defrost function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Modern and stylish Limited capacity Defrost function Basic design Removable crumb tray No reheat function

Top 3 features of best toasters in India:

Best Toasters in India Power Browning Control Removable Crumb Tray Prestige PGMFB Sandwich Toaster 800 Watts No Yes Bajaj Majesty New SWX 4 Sandwich Toaster 750-Watt Yes No Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 Pop-up Toaster 830-Watt No Yes Pigeon 12412 Pop-up Toaster 750-Watt No Yes Philips Daily Collection HD2583/90 Pop-up Toaster 600-Watt Yes No Morphy Richards AT-200 Pop-up Toaster 700 Watts Yes No V-Guard VT200 Pop-up Toaster 750-Watt Yes No AGARO 33184 Pop-up Toaster 1450 Watts Yes Yes

Best value for money toaster in India:

The Morphy Richards AT-200 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster offers the best value for money with its stylish design, wide toasting slots, and variable browning control. It is perfect for those looking for a versatile and efficient toaster at an affordable price.

Best overall toaster in India:

The AGARO 33184 Stainless Steel 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its modern and stylish design, multiple toasting functions, and easy maintenance features. It is ideal for users looking for a high-quality toaster with advanced features.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best toaster in India:

Type of toaster: Decide between pop-up toasters and toaster ovens based on your cooking preferences and space.

Browning control: Look for models with adjustable browning settings to achieve your desired level of toasting for different breads.

Capacity: Consider the number of slices you typically toast at once. Some toasters offer multiple slots for larger batches.

Ease of cleaning: Choose a toaster with removable crumb trays for easy cleaning and maintenance, ensuring a hygienic appliance.

Safety features: Check for safety features such as cool-touch exteriors and automatic shut-off functions to prevent accidents while toasting.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these toasters?

Ans : The price of these toasters ranges from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 3000, depending on the brand, features, and capacity.

Question : Do these toasters have adjustable browning control?

Ans : Yes, most of these toasters offer adjustable browning control to customize the toasting level according to your preference.

Question : Are these toasters energy efficient?

Ans : Yes, these toasters are designed to be energy efficient, with power-saving features and quick toasting functions.

Question : Can these toasters accommodate different bread sizes?

Ans : Yes, these toasters are equipped with wide toasting slots to accommodate various bread sizes, including artisan bread and bagels.

