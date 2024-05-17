Looking for the best Toshiba TV? Here are the top 10 models available in India in 2022, with detailed product descriptions and a feature comparison table.

When it comes to purchasing a new television, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. With so many options available, it's important to consider the features, specifications, and budget before making a decision. Toshiba has a wide range of TVs to choose from, including smart TVs, Ultra HD TVs, and Google TVs. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 best Toshiba TVs available in India in 2022, to help you make an informed decision based on your needs and preferences.

1. TOSHIBA 32V35MP

The TOSHIBA 32V35MP is a budget-friendly option with HD ready resolution, smart features, and built-in Chromecast. It provides a seamless viewing experience for streaming and gaming.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 32 inches HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP HD Ready resolution Smart Android TV with built-in Chromecast Dolby Audio for enhanced sound Multiple connectivity options Voice remote with Google Assistant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly Smaller screen size Smart TV features Dolby Audio for immersive sound

The TOSHIBA 43V35MP offers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, smart features, and HDR support for vibrant colors and enhanced contrast. It's a great choice for a cinematic viewing experience at home.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 43 inches Smart 4K Ultra HD Android LED TV 43V35MP 4K Ultra HD resolution Smart Android TV with HDR support Dolby Vision for lifelike visuals Voice remote with Google Assistant Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price point HDR support for vibrant colors Dolby Vision for lifelike visuals

The TOSHIBA 43C350MP features a Google TV interface with voice search, a 1-year extended warranty, and Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. It's a reliable choice for an enhanced entertainment experience.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 43 inches Google TV 43C350MP with 1 Year Extended Warranty Google TV interface with voice search 1-year extended warranty Dolby Atmos for immersive audio Multiple connectivity options Slim design with narrow bezels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Google TV interface Limited availability 1-year extended warranty Dolby Atmos for immersive audio

The TOSHIBA 43C450ME offers Ultra HD 4K resolution, smart features, and a sleek silver design. It's ideal for those looking for a stylish and high-performance TV for their home entertainment setup.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 43 inches Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV 43C450ME - Silver Ultra HD 4K resolution Smart TV with multiple apps Dolby Audio for immersive sound Sleek silver design Voice remote with dedicated buttons

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra HD 4K resolution Limited availability Sleek silver design Higher price point Dolby Audio for immersive sound

The TOSHIBA 55M650MP offers a large 55-inch screen with Ultra HD 4K resolution, smart features, and Dolby Vision for stunning visuals. It's an excellent choice for a premium home entertainment setup.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 55 inches Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV 55M650MP Ultra HD 4K resolution Smart TV with built-in apps Dolby Vision for lifelike visuals Voice remote with Google Assistant Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 55-inch screen Higher price point Ultra HD 4K resolution Dolby Vision for stunning visuals

The TOSHIBA 65M550MP features a large 65-inch screen with Ultra HD 4K resolution, Google TV interface, and Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. It's a top-of-the-line choice for a cinematic viewing experience at home.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 65 inches Ultra HD 4K Google TV 65M550MP Ultra HD 4K resolution Google TV interface with voice search Dolby Atmos for immersive audio Voice remote with dedicated buttons Slim design with narrow bezels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 65-inch screen Higher price point Ultra HD 4K resolution Limited availability Google TV interface

The TOSHIBA 55M550LP offers a 55-inch screen with Ultra HD 4K resolution, Google TV interface, and Dolby Audio for enhanced sound. It's a reliable choice for a premium home entertainment setup.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 55 inches Ultra HD 4K Google TV 55M550LP Ultra HD 4K resolution Google TV interface with voice search Dolby Audio for enhanced sound Slim design with narrow bezels Voice remote with dedicated buttons

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra HD 4K resolution Limited availability Google TV interface Higher price point Sleek design

The Acer AR40GR2841FDFL features a 43-inch screen with Advanced 4K Ultra HD resolution, Google TV interface, and Dolby Audio for immersive sound. It's a great alternative to Toshiba TVs with similar features and performance.

Specifications of Acer 43 inches Advanced 4K Ultra HD Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL Advanced 4K Ultra HD resolution Google TV interface with voice search Dolby Audio for immersive sound Multiple HDMI and USB ports Slim design with narrow bezels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited availability Google TV interface Higher price point Dolby Audio for immersive sound

Toshiba TV Top Features Comparison:

Toshiba TV Resolution Smart Features Audio TOSHIBA 32V35MP HD Ready Smart Android TV Dolby Audio TOSHIBA 43V35MP 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV Dolby Vision TOSHIBA 43C350MP 4K Ultra HD Google TV Dolby Atmos TOSHIBA 43C450ME 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Dolby Audio TOSHIBA 32V35MP HD Ready Smart Android TV Dolby Audio TOSHIBA 55M650MP 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Dolby Vision TOSHIBA 65M550MP 4K Ultra HD Google TV Dolby Atmos TOSHIBA 55M550LP 4K Ultra HD Google TV Dolby Audio Acer AR40GR2841FDFL Advanced 4K Ultra HD Google TV Dolby Audio

Best value for money Toshiba TV: TOSHIBA 43C350MP

The TOSHIBA 43C350MP offers great value for money with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, Google TV interface, and Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. It's a reliable and budget-friendly choice for an enhanced entertainment experience.

Best overall product Toshiba TV: TOSHIBA 65M550MP

The TOSHIBA 65M550MP stands out as the best overall product with its large 65-inch screen, Ultra HD 4K resolution, Google TV interface, and Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. It's a top-of-the-line choice for a cinematic viewing experience at home.

How to find the perfect Toshiba TV: When choosing the perfect Toshiba TV, consider the screen size, resolution, smart features, audio quality, and budget. Assess the pros and cons of each model to find the one that best suits your preferences and needs for a superior viewing experience.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of Toshiba TVs? Ans : Toshiba TVs in India are available in a price range starting from Rs. 15,000 up to Rs. 1,00,000, depending on the screen size, resolution, and features. Question : Do Toshiba TVs support streaming apps? Ans : Yes, Toshiba Smart TVs come with a range of pre-installed streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar for a seamless viewing experience. Question : What are the key features to look for in a Toshiba TV? Ans : Key features to consider include screen size, resolution (HD, 4K), smart features, audio quality, connectivity options, and additional warranty and support. Question : Are Toshiba TVs durable and long-lasting? Ans : Toshiba TVs are known for their durability and long-lasting performance, backed by reliable customer support and warranty options for added peace of mind.

