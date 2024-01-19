Best Toshiba washing machine vs other brands: Top 10 picks

Bid farewell to tedious laundry days and embrace a world of sparkling clean clothes with Toshiba washing machines and other brands. Combining cutting-edge technology, exceptional efficiency, and sleek modern design, Toshiba and other brands’ washers redefine the laundry experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unleash the power of a modern washing machine and bid farewell to tedious scrubbing and endless loads. Discover innovative technologies and convenient features that transform laundry from a chore to a breeze, leaving you time to focus on what truly matters.

Experience whisper-quiet operation, lower energy consumption, and extended machine lifespan with Toshiba and other brands' advanced inverter technology. Eliminate even the toughest bacteria and allergens with the power of steam, leaving your clothes hygienically clean and fresh.

Step into the future of washing with AI-powered machines that adjust cycles to your clothes, optimize water and energy use, and deliver sparkling results. Leave the guesswork behind and embrace a new era of intelligent laundry care.

A high-performance washing machine isn't just about clean clothes; it's about reclaiming your precious hours. Discover models that wash faster, dry quicker, and even minimize wrinkles, leaving you with more time for the things you love.

Embrace sustainability with eco-friendly washing machines that boast remarkable energy and water efficiency. Reduce your environmental footprint without compromising on cleaning power, and make a conscious choice for the planet, one load at a time.

Delicate fabrics deserve gentle care. Explore washing machines equipped with specialized cycles and innovative drum designs that pamper your silks, wools, and linens, ensuring they stay vibrant and like-new for years to come.

From compact models for smaller spaces to large-capacity machines for big families, Toshiba and other brands offer a variety of sizes and styles to suit your needs. Don't settle for ordinary laundry. Discover the Toshiba and other brands’ differences and unlock a world of effortless cleaning with advanced technology, stunning design, and innovative features.

1. TOSHIBA 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer

TOSHIBA 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer comes with the Great Waves Technology that uses both Flush Wave and Cold Wash, Which leads to great savings of energy up to 67% and colour-protecting performance of for laundry. The Real Inverter Motor in this Toshiba washing machine generates higher rotational speed, the driving force is stronger, and it brings superior clean performance with less noise.

With Cyclone Mix, the Detergent drawer is implanted with a revolving impeller, which accelerates the dissolution of detergent. Sense Dry, Based on Temperature sensor Sensedry technology, automatically stops the drying process when clothes get the fittest dryness. This Toshiba washing machine’s Anti-Allergy function keeps common allergens at bay. It has 12 Wash Programmes. It comes with 10 year warranty.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer

Capacity: 11 Kilograms

Colour: Silver

Cycle Options: Anti-Bacterial

Controls Type: Touch

Maximum Rotational Speed: 1400 RPM

Access Location: Front Load

Pros Cons Large capacity Higher initial cost Inverter technology Longer wash cycles Fully automatic operation May not be suitable for small spaces

2. TOSHIBA 7 KG Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This TOSHIBA Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine has a Capacity of 7 kg that is suitable for 3 to 4 members. It comes with a Warranty of 2 years on the Product and 10 Years on the Motor. It features 8 different wash programmes. Its independent Softener Dispenser, designed as an independent grid, drops liquid efficiently. This Toshiba washing machine’s No-Angular design ensures that it doesn't scratch.

The independent softener dispenser is designed as an independent grid. The Quick Wash feature is suited better for small loads within 1kg. This Toshiba washing machine possesses a Fuzzy Function, which can detect the weight of clothes and have water levels correspondingly matched. The lid of the washing machine closes safely and gently

Specifications of TOSHIBA 7 KG Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Brand: TOSHIBA

Capacity: 7 Kilograms

Special Feature: Water Level Selection, Fundamentally Clean Technology, Drum Clean, 8 Wash Program

Colour: Silver

Cycle Options: Tub Clean, Quick Wash

Pros Cons Large capacity Higher water consumption Affordable price Less energy-efficient Easy to use with Simple controls May be harsher on clothes

3. TOSHIBA 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

TOSHIBA 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine comes with the Great Waves Technology that uses both Flush Wave and Cold Wash, Which leads to a great saving of energy up to 67% and colour protecting performance for laundry. The Real Inverter Motor in this Toshiba washing machine generates higher rotational speed, the driving force is stronger, and it brings superior clean performance with less noise.

The Drum Clean function keeps your Toshiba Washing Machine ready and as good as new at all times. It has distinctly different 16 Wash Programmes. It comes with a Comprehensive Warranty of 2 Years and a Motor Warranty of 10 Years. Toshiba's Real Inverter motor is designed to create a higher efficiency, reduce noise levels, and reduce energy consumption.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Brand: TOSHIBA

Capacity: 7 Kilograms

Special Feature: Drum Clean

Access Location: Front Load

Finish Type: Metallic

Pros Cons Energy and water efficiency Higher initial cost Gentler on clothes Bending required Better cleaning performance Longer wash cycles

4. Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This Samsung 8 kg fully-automatic top load washing machine is affordable with great wash quality and is easy to use. It has an Energy Star rating of 5 Star for best-in-class efficiency. It comes with a Manufacturer Warranty of 2 Years comprehensive on the product and 20 Years on the Digital Inverter Motor. The Motor has 700 RPM and Higher spin speeds that help in faster washing and drying.

It features 9 Wash Programs and has a Diamond Drum type and a Dual Storm Pulsator. It has a Red LED Panel Display that is Suitable for hard water washing. It features a Quick Wash and Magic Filter. The Special Features include Eco Bubble Technology, BubbleStorm, Dual Storm, Soft Closing Door, Delay End, 5 Water Levels, Auto Restart, Rat Protection, Rust-proof Body, Tempered Glass Window, and Child Lock.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Product Dimensions: 54D x 56.8W x 98.8H Centimeters

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 8 Kilograms

Special Feature: Inverter, Water Level 5.00

Access Location: Top Load

Pros Cons Energy-efficient (5-star rating) Higher price due to additional features Eco Bubble Technology with Super Speed Top-load design may not suit all preferences Soft Closing Door for added safety Limited colour options Digital Inverter Motor for durability Limited smart features (no Wi-Fi)

5. Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This Whirlpool Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is affordable, has the best wash quality, and is easy to use with an in-built heater. It has a capacity of 7.5 kg and is Suitable for Small to Medium-sized families. It has an Energy Star rating of 5 Star for best-in-class efficiency. It comes with a Manufacturer Warranty of 2 years comprehensive and a 10-year warranty on Prime Mover & Motor.

It has a Drum/Pulsator type and a body material of Stainless Steel. Unique hard water wash program that gives better dirt and stain removal even in hard water conditions. It Removes up to 40 Tough Stains with an In-Built Heater. With ZPF Technology, the washing machine fills the tub faster even when the pressure is low. The Additional Features include a Hard Water Wash Programme and an Inbuilt Heater.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Product Dimensions: 58D x 54W x 101H Centimeters

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 7.5 Kilograms

Special Feature: Hard Water Wash Programme, Inbuilt Heater

Access Location: Top Load

Pros Cons Effective stain removal Might require more space 5-star energy rating May consume slightly more water In-built Heater May produce noise

6. Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This Godrej 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is affordable, has great wash quality, and is easy to use. It has an Energy Rating of 5 Star for Best in Class Efficiency, ensuring reduced electricity consumption. It has a 10-year Warranty on the Wash Motor and a 2-year Warranty on the product. It features 5 Wash programs and a Touch Panel. It has a Turbo 6 Pulsator and pre-painted Galvanized iron Body Material.

This machine has 6 ridges on the pulsator, which helps the water move inside the tub and pushes the detergent-rich water into the clothes for a powerful and clean wash. The key features include zero pressure technology, i-wash technology, and built-in soak technology. The Special features include‎ a Child lock, Toughened glass lid, Auto resume, Auto balance system, Stainless steel ACU wash drum, and Mesh Lint Filter.

Specifications of Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 6.5 Kilograms

Colour: Grey

Cycle Options: 5

Controls Type: Push Button

Maximum Rotational Speed: 720 RPM

Access Location: Top Load

Pros Cons 5-star energy rating Lower capacity 6-ridge pulsator Higher water consumption Toughened glass lid Takes up more space

7. LG 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater

This LG 9 kg fully automatic front load washing machine has Hygiene Steam and 6 Motion direct-drive technology. It has the Best Wash Quality and is Energy and Water efficient. It has an Energy Star rating of 5 Star for best-in-class efficiency. It comes with a Manufacturer Warranty of 2 Years Comprehensive & 10 Years on Motor. It features 14 Wash Programs. It has a Stainless Steel Drum, Stainless Steel Lifters, and Steel Body Material.

The Display has a Dial, LED, and Hard Buttons. It also features AIDD for Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection, Steam to reduce allergens with steam cycles, LG smart ThinQ to operate remotely through Wi-Fi, and Smart diagnosis for instant troubleshooting. It has a 6 Motion direct drive for optimal wash for different fabrics and Embossing Inner Drum.

Specifications of LG 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater

Capacity: 9 Kilograms

Colour: Middle Black

Cycle Options: Active Steam, Delicates, Baby Wear, Cotton, Allergen

Controls Type: Touch

Maximum Rotational Speed: 1200 RPM

Access Location: Front Load

Pros Cons High Capacity Higher initial cost Energy and water efficiency Bending required Steam Hygiene Longer wash cycles

8. Bosch 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Bosch 8 Kg fully-automatic front load washing machine is affordable with great wash quality and is easy to use. It has an Energy Rating of 5 Star for Best in Class Efficiency, ensuring reduced electricity consumption. It comes with 2 Year warranty on the Product and 12 Year warranty on the Motor. 1200 RPM Higher spin speed helps in better water extraction from the clothes during the spin cycle, resulting in faster drying.

It features 15 wash programs. The Key Features include the Delicates programme, Easy-care programme, Whites and coloureds programme, Woollens hand wash programme, Start/Reload, Time delay, and In-Built Heater. The special features include an Ecosilence drive, anti-bacteria, anti-tangle, SpeedPerfect, LED display, allergy plus, AI active water plus, and anti-vibration side panels.

Specifications of Bosch 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Product Dimensions: 23.2D x 23.5W x 33.4H Centimeters

Brand: Bosch

Capacity: 8 Kilograms

Special Feature: LED display

Access Location: Front Load

Pros Cons 5-star rating and inverter technology Higher initial cost Front-loading design with tumbling action Loading and unloading clothes requires bending down Advanced drum designs and powerful wash cycles Some eco-friendly or specialised cycles can be lengthy

Also Read: Top 10 washing machines online at best prices in October 2023

9. IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully-automatic Front load washing machine has the best Wash Quality, Energy, and Water efficiency. It has an Energy Star rating of 5 Star for best-in-class efficiency. IFB washers come with India’s best warranty. It comes with a 4-year Comprehensive Warranty, 10 years of Motor Warranty, and 10 years of Spares Support. Its 1200 RPM higher spin speeds help in faster drying.

It features 12 Wash Programmes for various clothes and uses. It has a Drum/Pulsator type & Body material of Stainless Steel. Its key features are AI, Power Cleaning, Water Softening, Better Detergent Action & Color Protection, Cradle Wash for Delicates, Time Saver, Laundry Add, and Quick Express Wash. It has an Inbuilt Heater Temperature Range with various features.

Specifications of IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Brand: ‎IFB

Model: ‎SENATOR NEO MXS 8012

Capacity: ‎8 Kilograms

Maximum Rotational Speed: ‎1200 RPM

Form Factor: ‎Dual

Colour: ‎Mocha

Control Console: ‎Knob

Access Location: ‎Front Load

Material: ‎Stainless Steel

Pros Cons 8 kg capacity suitable for larger households Higher initial cost compared to models with smaller capacities AI-powered technology and 2X Power Steam for thorough cleaning May require more space due to its size

10. Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Motor Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Haier offers an 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Motor Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance. It has an Energy Star rating of 5 Star for best-in-class efficiency. It comes with a Manufacturer Warranty of 5 Years Comprehensive and 12 Years on the Motor. Its 1200 RPM higher spin speeds help in faster drying. It has a Drum/Pulsator type & Body material of Polycarbonate.

Its Special feature is Puri Steam which helps to remove wrinkles, make detergent work more efficiently, and sanitize fabrics. It is Built with AI based on Dynamic Balance Technology that automatically adjusts WM unbalance and comes with 40 complex methods to ensure Balance & Stability. Give your clothes a really deep and hygienic clean, the wash helps in fighting bacteria and minimizes creases.

Specifications of Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Motor Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Product Dimensions: 58D x 55W x 85H Centimeters

Brand: Haier

Capacity: 8 Kilograms

Special Feature: Super Drum, Inverter Motor, Refresh, Leaser Seamless Drum

Access Location: Front Load

Pros Cons 5 Star Energy Rating Might consume more water Inverter Motor Higher initial cost compared to models with smaller capacities 8 Kg Capacity

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 TOSHIBA 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer 11 Kilograms Capacity Crystal Cradle Drum, Washer With Dryer, 1400 RPM, Quick Wash, and Smart Sensor Drying Special Features Anti-Bacterial Cycle Options TOSHIBA 7 KG Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine 7 Kilograms Capacity Water Level Selection, Fundamentally Clean Technology, Drum Clean, and 8 Wash Program Special Features Tub Clean, Quick Wash Cycle Options TOSHIBA 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 7 Kilograms Capacity 1200 RPM Maximum Rotational Speed Drum Clean Special Feature Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine 8 Kilograms Capacity 700 RPM Maximum Rotational Speed Energy Star rating of 5 Star Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine 7.5 Kilograms Capacity Energy Star rating of 5 Star Hard Water Wash Programme, Inbuilt Heater Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine 6.5 Kilograms Capacity Energy Star rating of 5 Star 5 Wash programs and Turbo 6 Pulsator LG 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater 9 Kilograms Capacity Energy Star rating of 5 Star 1200 RPM Maximum Rotational Speed Bosch 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 8 Kilograms Capacity Energy Star rating of 5 Star 1200 RPM Maximum Rotational Speed IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 8 Kilograms Capacity 1200 RPM Maximum Rotational Speed Energy Star rating of 5 Star Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Motor Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 8 Kilograms Capacity 1200 RPM Maximum Rotational Speed Energy Star rating of 5 Star

Best overall product The TOSHIBA Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is the best overall product with a Capacity of 7 kg. It comes with a Warranty of 2 years on the Product and 10 Years on the Motor. It has a Powerful Motor with a Fundamentally Clean function for a high-speed water flow that cleans inner and outer tubs. It features 8 different wash programmes. The key features are a 15-minute quick wash, memory function, fuzzy control, drum clean, water level selector, and child lock. Its independent Softener Dispenser, designed as an independent grid, drops liquid efficiently. This Toshiba washing machine’s No-Angular design ensures that it doesn't scratch. The independent softener dispenser designed as an independent grid helps each dose of a liquid drop from its place.

Best value for money TOSHIBA 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer is the best value for money product. Its Great Waves Technology uses both Flush Wave and Cold Wash. Its Anti-Allergy function keeps common allergens at bay. Its distinctly different 12 Wash Programmes let you find the perfect setting for your laundry. This Toshiba washing machine's Real Inverter motor is designed to create a higher efficiency, reduce noise levels, and reduce energy consumption. With Drum Sterilization you will only need to operate Tub Clean once every 3 months. LED Drum Light helps to illuminate the inner drum in case anything is left inside. Based on the temperature sensor, Sense Dry tech automatically stops the drying process when clothes get the fittest dryness.

How to choose the Right Toshiba Washing Machine? Choosing the right Toshiba washing machine can be overwhelming with the variety of models and features available. But fear not, We're here to help guide you through the process! Consider how many people are in your household and how often you do laundry. If you wash bulky items like blankets or comforters, you'll need a larger capacity machine.

A top-load washing machine is affordable, easy to use, has fast wash cycles, and is good for adding clothes mid-cycle. But it comes with Higher water and energy consumption, harsher clothes, and bulkier design. A front-load washing machine is energy and water-efficient, gentler on clothes, has quieter operation, and has higher spin speeds for faster drying. But it comes with higher initial cost, bending required to load/unload, longer wash cycles, and limited mid-cycle access.

Washing machines range in price from budget-friendly to high-end models. Determine how much you're willing to spend before you start shopping. Consider the available space in your laundry room and make sure the dimensions of the washing machine fit comfortably. By considering these factors and doing your research, you're sure to find the perfect Toshiba washing machine for your needs!

FAQs Question : What is the warranty on a Toshiba washing machine? Ans : Toshiba washing machines typically come with a 2-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the motor. Some models may have longer warranties, so be sure to check the specific model you're interested in. Question : Where can I buy a Toshiba washing machine? Ans : Toshiba washing machines can be purchased online or at major appliance retailers. You can find a list of authorised retailers on the Toshiba website. Question : How long does the Toshiba washing machine last? Ans : A brand-new Toshiba washing machine can last from around 6 to 14 years before it needs to be replaced. Question : Is Toshiba a good brand of washing machine? Ans : With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly features, Toshiba Washing Machine ensures thorough cleaning and care of your clothes without requiring extensive time or effort. Embrace a new level of simplicity as you enjoy clean clothes with minimum fuss. Question : What is air drying in the washing machine? Ans : The Air Dry function is used to reduce the drying time by increasing the dewatering level of laundry. The Air Dry button can only be selected alone.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!