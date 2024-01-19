Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best Toshiba washing machine vs other brands: Top 10 picks

Best Toshiba washing machine vs other brands: Top 10 picks

Affiliate Desk

Best Toshiba washing machine: Forget the drudgery of laundry day with Toshiba washing machines and other brands’ washing machines. These innovative appliances elevate your laundry routine, combining cutting-edge technology, exceptional efficiency, and sleek modern design.

Best Toshiba washing machine: Washing machines from Toshiba offer long lasting laundry support.

Bid farewell to tedious laundry days and embrace a world of sparkling clean clothes with Toshiba washing machines and other brands. Combining cutting-edge technology, exceptional efficiency, and sleek modern design, Toshiba and other brands’ washers redefine the laundry experience.

Unleash the power of a modern washing machine and bid farewell to tedious scrubbing and endless loads. Discover innovative technologies and convenient features that transform laundry from a chore to a breeze, leaving you time to focus on what truly matters.

Experience whisper-quiet operation, lower energy consumption, and extended machine lifespan with Toshiba and other brands' advanced inverter technology. Eliminate even the toughest bacteria and allergens with the power of steam, leaving your clothes hygienically clean and fresh.

Step into the future of washing with AI-powered machines that adjust cycles to your clothes, optimize water and energy use, and deliver sparkling results. Leave the guesswork behind and embrace a new era of intelligent laundry care.

A high-performance washing machine isn't just about clean clothes; it's about reclaiming your precious hours. Discover models that wash faster, dry quicker, and even minimize wrinkles, leaving you with more time for the things you love.

Embrace sustainability with eco-friendly washing machines that boast remarkable energy and water efficiency. Reduce your environmental footprint without compromising on cleaning power, and make a conscious choice for the planet, one load at a time.

Delicate fabrics deserve gentle care. Explore washing machines equipped with specialized cycles and innovative drum designs that pamper your silks, wools, and linens, ensuring they stay vibrant and like-new for years to come.

From compact models for smaller spaces to large-capacity machines for big families, Toshiba and other brands offer a variety of sizes and styles to suit your needs. Don't settle for ordinary laundry. Discover the Toshiba and other brands’ differences and unlock a world of effortless cleaning with advanced technology, stunning design, and innovative features.

Also Read: Best washing machines under Rs. 8000: Top 10 choices to consider

1. TOSHIBA 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer

TOSHIBA 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer comes with the Great Waves Technology that uses both Flush Wave and Cold Wash, Which leads to great savings of energy up to 67% and colour-protecting performance of for laundry. The Real Inverter Motor in this Toshiba washing machine generates higher rotational speed, the driving force is stronger, and it brings superior clean performance with less noise.

With Cyclone Mix, the Detergent drawer is implanted with a revolving impeller, which accelerates the dissolution of detergent. Sense Dry, Based on Temperature sensor Sensedry technology, automatically stops the drying process when clothes get the fittest dryness. This Toshiba washing machine’s Anti-Allergy function keeps common allergens at bay. It has 12 Wash Programmes. It comes with 10 year warranty.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer

Capacity: 11 Kilograms

Colour: Silver

Cycle Options: Anti-Bacterial

Controls Type: Touch

Maximum Rotational Speed: 1400 RPM

Access Location: Front Load

ProsCons
Large capacityHigher initial cost
Inverter technologyLonger wash cycles
Fully automatic operationMay not be suitable for small spaces

2. TOSHIBA 7 KG Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This TOSHIBA Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine has a Capacity of 7 kg that is suitable for 3 to 4 members. It comes with a Warranty of 2 years on the Product and 10 Years on the Motor. It features 8 different wash programmes. Its independent Softener Dispenser, designed as an independent grid, drops liquid efficiently. This Toshiba washing machine’s No-Angular design ensures that it doesn't scratch.

The independent softener dispenser is designed as an independent grid. The Quick Wash feature is suited better for small loads within 1kg. This Toshiba washing machine possesses a Fuzzy Function, which can detect the weight of clothes and have water levels correspondingly matched. The lid of the washing machine closes safely and gently

Specifications of TOSHIBA 7 KG Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Brand: TOSHIBA

Capacity: 7 Kilograms

Special Feature: Water Level Selection, Fundamentally Clean Technology, Drum Clean, 8 Wash Program

Colour: Silver

Cycle Options: Tub Clean, Quick Wash

ProsCons
Large capacityHigher water consumption
Affordable priceLess energy-efficient
Easy to use with Simple controlsMay be harsher on clothes

3. TOSHIBA 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

TOSHIBA 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine comes with the Great Waves Technology that uses both Flush Wave and Cold Wash, Which leads to a great saving of energy up to 67% and colour protecting performance for laundry. The Real Inverter Motor in this Toshiba washing machine generates higher rotational speed, the driving force is stronger, and it brings superior clean performance with less noise.

The Drum Clean function keeps your Toshiba Washing Machine ready and as good as new at all times. It has distinctly different 16 Wash Programmes. It comes with a Comprehensive Warranty of 2 Years and a Motor Warranty of 10 Years. Toshiba's Real Inverter motor is designed to create a higher efficiency, reduce noise levels, and reduce energy consumption.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Brand: TOSHIBA

Capacity: 7 Kilograms

Special Feature: Drum Clean

Access Location: Front Load

Finish Type: Metallic

ProsCons
Energy and water efficiencyHigher initial cost
Gentler on clothesBending required
Better cleaning performanceLonger wash cycles

4. Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This Samsung 8 kg fully-automatic top load washing machine is affordable with great wash quality and is easy to use. It has an Energy Star rating of 5 Star for best-in-class efficiency. It comes with a Manufacturer Warranty of 2 Years comprehensive on the product and 20 Years on the Digital Inverter Motor. The Motor has 700 RPM and Higher spin speeds that help in faster washing and drying.

It features 9 Wash Programs and has a Diamond Drum type and a Dual Storm Pulsator. It has a Red LED Panel Display that is Suitable for hard water washing. It features a Quick Wash and Magic Filter. The Special Features include Eco Bubble Technology, BubbleStorm, Dual Storm, Soft Closing Door, Delay End, 5 Water Levels, Auto Restart, Rat Protection, Rust-proof Body, Tempered Glass Window, and Child Lock.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Product Dimensions: 54D x 56.8W x 98.8H Centimeters

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 8 Kilograms

Special Feature: Inverter, Water Level 5.00

Access Location: Top Load

ProsCons
Energy-efficient (5-star rating)Higher price due to additional features
Eco Bubble Technology with Super SpeedTop-load design may not suit all preferences
Soft Closing Door for added safetyLimited colour options
Digital Inverter Motor for durabilityLimited smart features (no Wi-Fi)

5. Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This Whirlpool Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is affordable, has the best wash quality, and is easy to use with an in-built heater. It has a capacity of 7.5 kg and is Suitable for Small to Medium-sized families. It has an Energy Star rating of 5 Star for best-in-class efficiency. It comes with a Manufacturer Warranty of 2 years comprehensive and a 10-year warranty on Prime Mover & Motor.

It has a Drum/Pulsator type and a body material of Stainless Steel. Unique hard water wash program that gives better dirt and stain removal even in hard water conditions. It Removes up to 40 Tough Stains with an In-Built Heater. With ZPF Technology, the washing machine fills the tub faster even when the pressure is low. The Additional Features include a Hard Water Wash Programme and an Inbuilt Heater.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Product Dimensions: 58D x 54W x 101H Centimeters

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 7.5 Kilograms

Special Feature: Hard Water Wash Programme, Inbuilt Heater

Access Location: Top Load

ProsCons
Effective stain removalMight require more space
5-star energy rating May consume slightly more water 
In-built Heater May produce noise 

6. Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This Godrej 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is affordable, has great wash quality, and is easy to use. It has an Energy Rating of 5 Star for Best in Class Efficiency, ensuring reduced electricity consumption. It has a 10-year Warranty on the Wash Motor and a 2-year Warranty on the product. It features 5 Wash programs and a Touch Panel. It has a Turbo 6 Pulsator and pre-painted Galvanized iron Body Material.

This machine has 6 ridges on the pulsator, which helps the water move inside the tub and pushes the detergent-rich water into the clothes for a powerful and clean wash. The key features include zero pressure technology, i-wash technology, and built-in soak technology. The Special features include‎ a Child lock, Toughened glass lid, Auto resume, Auto balance system, Stainless steel ACU wash drum, and Mesh Lint Filter.

Specifications of Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 6.5 Kilograms

Colour: Grey

Cycle Options: 5

Controls Type: Push Button

Maximum Rotational Speed: 720 RPM

Access Location: Top Load

ProsCons
5-star energy ratingLower capacity
6-ridge pulsatorHigher water consumption
Toughened glass lidTakes up more space

7. LG 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater

This LG 9 kg fully automatic front load washing machine has Hygiene Steam and 6 Motion direct-drive technology. It has the Best Wash Quality and is Energy and Water efficient. It has an Energy Star rating of 5 Star for best-in-class efficiency. It comes with a Manufacturer Warranty of 2 Years Comprehensive & 10 Years on Motor. It features 14 Wash Programs. It has a Stainless Steel Drum, Stainless Steel Lifters, and Steel Body Material.

The Display has a Dial, LED, and Hard Buttons. It also features AIDD for Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection, Steam to reduce allergens with steam cycles, LG smart ThinQ to operate remotely through Wi-Fi, and Smart diagnosis for instant troubleshooting. It has a 6 Motion direct drive for optimal wash for different fabrics and Embossing Inner Drum.

Specifications of LG 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater

Capacity: 9 Kilograms

Colour: Middle Black

Cycle Options: Active Steam, Delicates, Baby Wear, Cotton, Allergen

Controls Type: Touch

Maximum Rotational Speed: 1200 RPM

Access Location: Front Load

ProsCons
High CapacityHigher initial cost
Energy and water efficiencyBending required
Steam HygieneLonger wash cycles

8. Bosch 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Bosch 8 Kg fully-automatic front load washing machine is affordable with great wash quality and is easy to use. It has an Energy Rating of 5 Star for Best in Class Efficiency, ensuring reduced electricity consumption. It comes with 2 Year warranty on the Product and 12 Year warranty on the Motor. 1200 RPM Higher spin speed helps in better water extraction from the clothes during the spin cycle, resulting in faster drying.

It features 15 wash programs. The Key Features include the Delicates programme, Easy-care programme, Whites and coloureds programme, Woollens hand wash programme, Start/Reload, Time delay, and In-Built Heater. The special features include an Ecosilence drive, anti-bacteria, anti-tangle, SpeedPerfect, LED display, allergy plus, AI active water plus, and anti-vibration side panels.

Specifications of Bosch 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Product Dimensions: 23.2D x 23.5W x 33.4H Centimeters

Brand: Bosch

Capacity: 8 Kilograms

Special Feature: LED display

Access Location: Front Load

ProsCons
5-star rating and inverter technologyHigher initial cost
Front-loading design with tumbling actionLoading and unloading clothes requires bending down
Advanced drum designs and powerful wash cyclesSome eco-friendly or specialised cycles can be lengthy

Also Read: Top 10 washing machines online at best prices in October 2023

9. IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully-automatic Front load washing machine has the best Wash Quality, Energy, and Water efficiency. It has an Energy Star rating of 5 Star for best-in-class efficiency. IFB washers come with India’s best warranty. It comes with a 4-year Comprehensive Warranty, 10 years of Motor Warranty, and 10 years of Spares Support. Its 1200 RPM higher spin speeds help in faster drying.

It features 12 Wash Programmes for various clothes and uses. It has a Drum/Pulsator type & Body material of Stainless Steel. Its key features are AI, Power Cleaning, Water Softening, Better Detergent Action & Color Protection, Cradle Wash for Delicates, Time Saver, Laundry Add, and Quick Express Wash. It has an Inbuilt Heater Temperature Range with various features.

Specifications of IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Brand: ‎IFB

Model: ‎SENATOR NEO MXS 8012

Capacity: ‎8 Kilograms

Maximum Rotational Speed: ‎1200 RPM

Form Factor: ‎Dual

Colour: ‎Mocha

Control Console: ‎Knob

Access Location: ‎Front Load

Material: ‎Stainless Steel

ProsCons
8 kg capacity suitable for larger householdsHigher initial cost compared to models with smaller capacities
AI-powered technology and 2X Power Steam for thorough cleaningMay require more space due to its size

10. Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Motor Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Haier offers an 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Motor Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance. It has an Energy Star rating of 5 Star for best-in-class efficiency. It comes with a Manufacturer Warranty of 5 Years Comprehensive and 12 Years on the Motor. Its 1200 RPM higher spin speeds help in faster drying. It has a Drum/Pulsator type & Body material of Polycarbonate.

Its Special feature is Puri Steam which helps to remove wrinkles, make detergent work more efficiently, and sanitize fabrics. It is Built with AI based on Dynamic Balance Technology that automatically adjusts WM unbalance and comes with 40 complex methods to ensure Balance & Stability. Give your clothes a really deep and hygienic clean, the wash helps in fighting bacteria and minimizes creases.

Specifications of Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Motor Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Product Dimensions: 58D x 55W x 85H Centimeters

Brand: Haier

Capacity: 8 Kilograms

Special Feature: Super Drum, Inverter Motor, Refresh, Leaser Seamless Drum

Access Location: Front Load

ProsCons
5 Star Energy RatingMight consume more water
Inverter MotorHigher initial cost compared to models with smaller capacities
8 Kg Capacity 

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
TOSHIBA 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer11 Kilograms CapacityCrystal Cradle Drum, Washer With Dryer, 1400 RPM, Quick Wash, and Smart Sensor Drying Special Features
Anti-Bacterial Cycle Options
TOSHIBA 7 KG Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine7 Kilograms CapacityWater Level Selection, Fundamentally Clean Technology, Drum Clean, and 8 Wash Program Special Features
Tub Clean, Quick Wash Cycle Options
TOSHIBA 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine7 Kilograms Capacity1200 RPM Maximum Rotational Speed
Drum Clean Special Feature
Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine8 Kilograms Capacity700 RPM Maximum Rotational Speed
Energy Star rating of 5 Star
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine7.5 Kilograms CapacityEnergy Star rating of 5 Star
Hard Water Wash Programme, Inbuilt Heater
Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine6.5 Kilograms CapacityEnergy Star rating of 5 Star
5 Wash programs and Turbo 6 Pulsator
LG 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater9 Kilograms CapacityEnergy Star rating of 5 Star
1200 RPM Maximum Rotational Speed
Bosch 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine8 Kilograms CapacityEnergy Star rating of 5 Star
1200 RPM Maximum Rotational Speed
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine8 Kilograms Capacity1200 RPM Maximum Rotational Speed
Energy Star rating of 5 Star
Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Motor Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine8 Kilograms Capacity1200 RPM Maximum Rotational Speed
Energy Star rating of 5 Star

Best overall product

The TOSHIBA Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is the best overall product with a Capacity of 7 kg. It comes with a Warranty of 2 years on the Product and 10 Years on the Motor. It has a Powerful Motor with a Fundamentally Clean function for a high-speed water flow that cleans inner and outer tubs. It features 8 different wash programmes. The key features are a 15-minute quick wash, memory function, fuzzy control, drum clean, water level selector, and child lock. Its independent Softener Dispenser, designed as an independent grid, drops liquid efficiently. This Toshiba washing machine’s No-Angular design ensures that it doesn't scratch. The independent softener dispenser designed as an independent grid helps each dose of a liquid drop from its place.

Best value for money

TOSHIBA 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer is the best value for money product. Its Great Waves Technology uses both Flush Wave and Cold Wash. Its Anti-Allergy function keeps common allergens at bay. Its distinctly different 12 Wash Programmes let you find the perfect setting for your laundry. This Toshiba washing machine's Real Inverter motor is designed to create a higher efficiency, reduce noise levels, and reduce energy consumption. With Drum Sterilization you will only need to operate Tub Clean once every 3 months. LED Drum Light helps to illuminate the inner drum in case anything is left inside. Based on the temperature sensor, Sense Dry tech automatically stops the drying process when clothes get the fittest dryness.

How to choose the Right Toshiba Washing Machine?

Choosing the right Toshiba washing machine can be overwhelming with the variety of models and features available. But fear not, We're here to help guide you through the process! Consider how many people are in your household and how often you do laundry. If you wash bulky items like blankets or comforters, you'll need a larger capacity machine.

A top-load washing machine is affordable, easy to use, has fast wash cycles, and is good for adding clothes mid-cycle. But it comes with Higher water and energy consumption, harsher clothes, and bulkier design. A front-load washing machine is energy and water-efficient, gentler on clothes, has quieter operation, and has higher spin speeds for faster drying. But it comes with higher initial cost, bending required to load/unload, longer wash cycles, and limited mid-cycle access.

Washing machines range in price from budget-friendly to high-end models. Determine how much you're willing to spend before you start shopping. Consider the available space in your laundry room and make sure the dimensions of the washing machine fit comfortably. By considering these factors and doing your research, you're sure to find the perfect Toshiba washing machine for your needs!

FAQs

Question : What is the warranty on a Toshiba washing machine?

Ans : Toshiba washing machines typically come with a 2-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the motor. Some models may have longer warranties, so be sure to check the specific model you're interested in.

Question : Where can I buy a Toshiba washing machine?

Ans : Toshiba washing machines can be purchased online or at major appliance retailers. You can find a list of authorised retailers on the Toshiba website.

Question : How long does the Toshiba washing machine last?

Ans : A brand-new Toshiba washing machine can last from around 6 to 14 years before it needs to be replaced.

Question : Is Toshiba a good brand of washing machine?

Ans : With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly features, Toshiba Washing Machine ensures thorough cleaning and care of your clothes without requiring extensive time or effort. Embrace a new level of simplicity as you enjoy clean clothes with minimum fuss.

Question : What is air drying in the washing machine?

Ans : The Air Dry function is used to reduce the drying time by increasing the dewatering level of laundry. The Air Dry button can only be selected alone.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.