Best touch screen monitors in 2025: Top 7 options for creative and professional use

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallViewsonic Portable Touch Monitor Td1655, 15.6 Inch(39.624 Cm) 1920 x 1080 pixels Led With Ips Panel, 10 Point Capacitive Touch Screen, Frameless, 2 Way Powered 60W Usb C, Dual Speakers(Metalic Silver)View Details
₹23,499
ViewSonic (USA Brand)-TD1630-3 40.64 Cm(16") Touch Portable Monitor with10-Point Capacitive Touch | Advanced Ergonomic | 7H Hardness Screen | EyeCare | Integrated Speakers| VGA| HDMI |USB 2.0 Type BView Details
₹21,999
Big displayViewSonic (from USA) - TD2230 55.88Cm (22") FHD10-PointTouch Portable Monitor |7H Scratch Resistant | Adjustable Stand | Dual Speaker | Eye Care | Comfort Viewing, Frameless HDMI | DP | VGA | USB 3.2View Details
₹26,999
Dell 24" (60.96 cm) FHD Touch-Screen Monitor 1920 x 1080 at 60 Hz| IPS Panel|Built-in Devices USB Hub|Brightness: 250 cd/m²|16.7 Million Colors|Color Gamut 72% (CIE 1931), 84% (CIE 1976)|P2418HT-BlackView Details
₹32,777
Value for moneyViewSonic 24 Inch FHD IPS Touch Monitor one Cable Solution USB Type-C, 10-Point in-Cell Projected Capacitive Touch, Advanced Ergonomics, Magnetic Stylus Pen, Adv DP, USB 3.1 Type- A,B,C,HDMI -TD2455View Details
₹34,090
Touch screen monitors have come a long way, offering a more natural, intuitive way to interact with your devices. Whether you're a designer, a business professional, or just someone who enjoys smooth navigation, these displays bring convenience and versatility to any workspace. They're perfect for boosting productivity or simply making everyday tasks more enjoyable.
Brands like Dell, ViewSonic, Acer and others are leading the way with sleek designs, crisp visuals, and impressive touch responsiveness. With so many options out there, finding the right monitor can feel overwhelming—so we’ve rounded up the best to help you make the right choice.
The ViewSonic TD1655 is a compact, travel-ready 15.6" Full HD IPS touchscreen monitor. With 10-point capacitive touch, dual USB-C ports for data, video, and 60W power, and built-in speakers, it's ideal for professionals on the move. A scratch-resistant screen and durable metal build enhance longevity, while wide compatibility with Windows, Android, Mac, and Chrome devices ensures excellent versatility for work and play.
Excellent portability and build quality
Simple single-cable connectivity
No HDMI input
Glossy screen can reflect light
Viewsonic Portable Touch Monitor Td1655, 15.6 Inch(39.624 Cm) 1920 x 1080 pixels Led With Ips Panel, 10 Point Capacitive Touch Screen, Frameless, 2 Way Powered 60W Usb C, Dual Speakers(Metalic Silver)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the portable design and performance but report mixed touch response, poor resolution, weak sound, and low stylus quality.
Why choose this product?
A compact touch screen monitor with decent performance but drawbacks in sound, display, and stylus may affect value for money.
Designed for versatility and daily productivity, the ViewSonic TD1630-3 features a 16" HD touchscreen with 10-point touch capability. With VGA, HDMI, and USB connectivity, it supports a wide range of devices. Its matte screen and 7H hardness ensure durability, while the ergonomic stand allows angle adjustments for a comfortable viewing and touch experience—ideal for home offices, education, or commercial applications.
Easy setup across platforms
Flexible ergonomic positioning
Resolution not Full HD
Outdated USB 2.0
ViewSonic (USA Brand)-TD1630-3 40.64 Cm(16") Touch Portable Monitor with10-Point Capacitive Touch | Advanced Ergonomic | 7H Hardness Screen | EyeCare | Integrated Speakers| VGA| HDMI |USB 2.0 Type B
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the portable design and build, but touch response, screen clarity, sound, and stylus quality receive mixed to poor feedback.
Why choose this product?
A handy touch screen monitor with solid build and portability, though drawbacks in display, sound, and stylus may not suit all users.
The TD2230 from ViewSonic is a 22" Full HD touchscreen monitor with vivid colour output and wide viewing angles. Its frameless design enhances the touch experience, and its rugged 7H screen resists scratches. Multiple connectivity options including HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.2 make it suitable for modern setups. It’s perfect for interactive office spaces, kiosks, and productivity-focused users seeking durability and responsiveness.
Sharp display with wide angles
Robust connectivity options
No USB-C
Less portable due to size
ViewSonic (from USA) - TD2230 55.88Cm (22") FHD10-PointTouch Portable Monitor |7H Scratch Resistant | Adjustable Stand | Dual Speaker | Eye Care | Comfort Viewing, Frameless HDMI | DP | VGA | USB 3.2
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the build and portability but report poor screen resolution, weak sound, and mixed touch performance. Stylus quality is generally criticised.
Why choose this product?
A portable monitor with decent build and usability, though issues with touch, sound, and stylus may affect overall value.
Dell’s P2418HT is a 24" Full HD IPS touch-screen monitor offering reliable performance and crisp visuals. Designed for professional environments, it includes an integrated USB hub and supports 16.7 million colours with excellent brightness. The touchscreen supports intuitive gestures, making it a solid choice for collaborative workspaces, creatives, or anyone needing precise interaction with onscreen content.
Accurate colour and responsive touch
Convenient USB hub integration
No in-built speakers
Limited tilt adjustment
Dell 24" (60.96 cm) FHD Touch-Screen Monitor 1920 x 1080 at 60 Hz| IPS Panel|Built-in Devices USB Hub|Brightness: 250 cd/m²|16.7 Million Colors|Color Gamut 72% (CIE 1931), 84% (CIE 1976)|P2418HT-Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the monitor’s excellent touch response, sturdy stand, and Linux compatibility. They like the brightness and slim bezels, though some note washed-out colours and wobbly screen.
Why choose this product?
Reliable touch screen with great design and flexibility. Ideal for Linux users. Some trade-offs in colour and build stability may affect the experience.
The ViewSonic TD2455 is a professional-grade 24" Full HD touchscreen monitor with cutting-edge features like DisplayPort daisy chaining and USB-C single cable connection for power, data, and video. Designed for productivity, it includes a magnetic stylus for accurate touch input and an ergonomic dual-hinge stand. It’s perfect for business meetings, classrooms, and multitasking setups that require precision and flexibility.
USB-C all-in-one solution
Multi-display support with daisy chaining
Higher price point
Stylus lacks pressure sensitivity
ViewSonic 24 Inch FHD IPS Touch Monitor one Cable Solution USB Type-C, 10-Point in-Cell Projected Capacitive Touch, Advanced Ergonomics, Magnetic Stylus Pen, Adv DP, USB 3.1 Type- A,B,C,HDMI -TD2455
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its sharp display, responsive touch, Linux compatibility and design. Some mention colour washout, USB issues and reflective screen as drawbacks.
Why choose this product?
Reliable performance, plug and play on Linux, one-cable setup, and flexible stand. Best for productivity and multi-device setups with minor touch and port issues.
The Acer UT222Q is a value-packed 21.5" Full HD touchscreen monitor offering AMD FreeSync support and a 75Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. It features a responsive 10-point touch surface, 7H scratch resistance, and an ErgoStand for flexible positioning. With HDMI, DP, VGA, and USB ports, it's well suited for both home entertainment and office productivity.
Smooth visuals with FreeSync
Excellent port variety
No USB-C or DP daisy chaining
Lower contrast in bright rooms
Acer UT222Q 21.5 Inch (54.61cm) Full HD IPS
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the monitor's touch accuracy and smooth finger responsiveness. The display also receives positive remarks for its colour accuracy and visual clarity.
Why choose this product?
It offers precise touch functionality and sharp colour rendering, making it suitable for interactive and visual tasks.
The TD2423 is a 23.8" Full HD infrared touchscreen monitor suited for public or hygiene-sensitive environments. It supports stylus, glove, and finger touch input, offering flexibility for healthcare, education, and retail. Dual speakers, a 7H scratch-resistant surface, and compatibility with major OS platforms make it an excellent all-rounder for interactive and durable use cases.
Touch works with gloves or stylus
Multiple input options
IR touch less precise than capacitive
No USB-C connectivity
ViewSonic (from USA)- TD2423 60.45Cm (23.8") FHD Touch Monitor 1080, IR10-Point Touch, 7H Hardness, 75Hz, Dual Speakers, Finger|Glove|Stylus Compatible, USB 2.0 (Type A x 2; Type B), HDMI, DVI, VGA
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers showed some love for the touch accuracy and screen quality, while others faced defects, poor customer service, and installation issues.
Why choose this product?
It offers good value for its price, with responsive touch and decent screen quality, but be cautious of potential defects and customer service challenges.
Yes, many touch screen monitors are designed for professionals, offering precise input, high-resolution displays, and responsive performance. They’re ideal for creative tasks, presentations, and multitasking, especially in fields like design, education, and customer-facing roles.
Touch screen monitors can cause fingerprints, may be more expensive, and sometimes lack the same precision as a mouse for detailed tasks. Prolonged touch use might also lead to arm fatigue, especially without ergonomic positioning or adjustable stands.
Most touch screen monitors are compatible with modern PCs and laptops, but it’s essential to check operating system support and available ports. Some features may require additional drivers or specific OS versions like Windows 10 or later.
|Touch Screen Monitor
|Display Size
|Resolution
|Touch Technology
|ViewSonic TD1655
|15.6 inches
|Full HD 1920×1080
|10-point capacitive
|ViewSonic TD1630-3
|16 inches
|HD
|10-point capacitive
|ViewSonic TD2230
|22 inches
|Full HD 1920×1080
|10-point capacitive
|Dell P2418HT
|24 inches
|Full HD 1920×1080
|10-point capacitive
|ViewSonic TD2455
|24 inches
|Full HD 1920×1080
|In-cell 10-point capacitive
|Acer UT222Q
|21.5 inches
|Full HD 1920×1080
|10-point capacitive
|ViewSonic TD2423
|23.8 inches
|Full HD 1920×1080
|10-point infrared (IR)
Similar articles for you
Best external monitor for laptop: Top 10 picks to enhance productivity, gaming, and multitasking for every day use
Best monitors for home office: Top 10 picks with IPS panels, smart features, and eye comfort for all-day use
Best OLED monitors: Experience high contrast gaming with the top 6 picks from Alienware, MSI and more
Best 2K monitors from Dell, MSI, and BenQ for gaming, content creation, and work with sharp visuals and smooth motion
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.