Best touch screen monitors in 2025: Top 7 options for creative and professional use

Touch screen monitors have come a long way, offering a more natural, intuitive way to interact with your devices. Whether you're a designer, a business professional, or just someone who enjoys smooth navigation, these displays bring convenience and versatility to any workspace. They're perfect for boosting productivity or simply making everyday tasks more enjoyable.

Brands like Dell, ViewSonic, Acer and others are leading the way with sleek designs, crisp visuals, and impressive touch responsiveness. With so many options out there, finding the right monitor can feel overwhelming—so we’ve rounded up the best to help you make the right choice.

The ViewSonic TD1655 is a compact, travel-ready 15.6" Full HD IPS touchscreen monitor. With 10-point capacitive touch, dual USB-C ports for data, video, and 60W power, and built-in speakers, it's ideal for professionals on the move. A scratch-resistant screen and durable metal build enhance longevity, while wide compatibility with Windows, Android, Mac, and Chrome devices ensures excellent versatility for work and play.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the portable design and performance but report mixed touch response, poor resolution, weak sound, and low stylus quality.

Why choose this product?

A compact touch screen monitor with decent performance but drawbacks in sound, display, and stylus may affect value for money.

Designed for versatility and daily productivity, the ViewSonic TD1630-3 features a 16" HD touchscreen with 10-point touch capability. With VGA, HDMI, and USB connectivity, it supports a wide range of devices. Its matte screen and 7H hardness ensure durability, while the ergonomic stand allows angle adjustments for a comfortable viewing and touch experience—ideal for home offices, education, or commercial applications.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the portable design and build, but touch response, screen clarity, sound, and stylus quality receive mixed to poor feedback.

Why choose this product?

A handy touch screen monitor with solid build and portability, though drawbacks in display, sound, and stylus may not suit all users.

The TD2230 from ViewSonic is a 22" Full HD touchscreen monitor with vivid colour output and wide viewing angles. Its frameless design enhances the touch experience, and its rugged 7H screen resists scratches. Multiple connectivity options including HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.2 make it suitable for modern setups. It’s perfect for interactive office spaces, kiosks, and productivity-focused users seeking durability and responsiveness.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the build and portability but report poor screen resolution, weak sound, and mixed touch performance. Stylus quality is generally criticised.

Why choose this product?

A portable monitor with decent build and usability, though issues with touch, sound, and stylus may affect overall value.

Dell’s P2418HT is a 24" Full HD IPS touch-screen monitor offering reliable performance and crisp visuals. Designed for professional environments, it includes an integrated USB hub and supports 16.7 million colours with excellent brightness. The touchscreen supports intuitive gestures, making it a solid choice for collaborative workspaces, creatives, or anyone needing precise interaction with onscreen content.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the monitor’s excellent touch response, sturdy stand, and Linux compatibility. They like the brightness and slim bezels, though some note washed-out colours and wobbly screen.

Why choose this product?

Reliable touch screen with great design and flexibility. Ideal for Linux users. Some trade-offs in colour and build stability may affect the experience.

The ViewSonic TD2455 is a professional-grade 24" Full HD touchscreen monitor with cutting-edge features like DisplayPort daisy chaining and USB-C single cable connection for power, data, and video. Designed for productivity, it includes a magnetic stylus for accurate touch input and an ergonomic dual-hinge stand. It’s perfect for business meetings, classrooms, and multitasking setups that require precision and flexibility.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its sharp display, responsive touch, Linux compatibility and design. Some mention colour washout, USB issues and reflective screen as drawbacks.

Why choose this product?

Reliable performance, plug and play on Linux, one-cable setup, and flexible stand. Best for productivity and multi-device setups with minor touch and port issues.

The Acer UT222Q is a value-packed 21.5" Full HD touchscreen monitor offering AMD FreeSync support and a 75Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. It features a responsive 10-point touch surface, 7H scratch resistance, and an ErgoStand for flexible positioning. With HDMI, DP, VGA, and USB ports, it's well suited for both home entertainment and office productivity.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the monitor's touch accuracy and smooth finger responsiveness. The display also receives positive remarks for its colour accuracy and visual clarity.

Why choose this product?

It offers precise touch functionality and sharp colour rendering, making it suitable for interactive and visual tasks.

The TD2423 is a 23.8" Full HD infrared touchscreen monitor suited for public or hygiene-sensitive environments. It supports stylus, glove, and finger touch input, offering flexibility for healthcare, education, and retail. Dual speakers, a 7H scratch-resistant surface, and compatibility with major OS platforms make it an excellent all-rounder for interactive and durable use cases.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers showed some love for the touch accuracy and screen quality, while others faced defects, poor customer service, and installation issues.

Why choose this product?

It offers good value for its price, with responsive touch and decent screen quality, but be cautious of potential defects and customer service challenges.

Factors to consider when buying a touch screen monitor Screen size and resolution : Choose a size that suits your space and a resolution (like Full HD or 4K) for sharp visuals.

: Choose a size that suits your space and a resolution (like Full HD or 4K) for sharp visuals. Touch technology : Capacitive screens offer better accuracy and multi-touch support than resistive ones.

: Capacitive screens offer better accuracy and multi-touch support than resistive ones. Connectivity options : Ensure it has the right ports (HDMI, USB-C, DisplayPort) for your devices.

: Ensure it has the right ports (HDMI, USB-C, DisplayPort) for your devices. Adjustability and ergonomics: A stand with tilt or height adjustments improves comfort and usability.

A stand with tilt or height adjustments improves comfort and usability. Compatibility: Make sure it's fully compatible with your operating system and touch-enabled applications. Are touch screen monitors suitable for professional use? Yes, many touch screen monitors are designed for professionals, offering precise input, high-resolution displays, and responsive performance. They’re ideal for creative tasks, presentations, and multitasking, especially in fields like design, education, and customer-facing roles.

What are the drawbacks of using a touch screen monitor? Touch screen monitors can cause fingerprints, may be more expensive, and sometimes lack the same precision as a mouse for detailed tasks. Prolonged touch use might also lead to arm fatigue, especially without ergonomic positioning or adjustable stands.

Do touch screen monitors work with all computers? Most touch screen monitors are compatible with modern PCs and laptops, but it’s essential to check operating system support and available ports. Some features may require additional drivers or specific OS versions like Windows 10 or later.

Top 3 features of best touch screen monitors

Touch Screen Monitor Display Size Resolution Touch Technology ViewSonic TD1655 15.6 inches Full HD 1920×1080 10-point capacitive ViewSonic TD1630-3 16 inches HD 10-point capacitive ViewSonic TD2230 22 inches Full HD 1920×1080 10-point capacitive Dell P2418HT 24 inches Full HD 1920×1080 10-point capacitive ViewSonic TD2455 24 inches Full HD 1920×1080 In-cell 10-point capacitive Acer UT222Q 21.5 inches Full HD 1920×1080 10-point capacitive ViewSonic TD2423 23.8 inches Full HD 1920×1080 10-point infrared (IR)

