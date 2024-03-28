Best tower air coolers in India: Buying guide for top 9 options in 2024

Looking for the best tower air cooler for your space-saving needs? Check out our detailed reviews and buying guide to make an informed decision.

When it comes to beating the scorching heat during the summer, a tower air cooler is a convenient and cost-effective solution. These space-saving coolers are designed to provide efficient cooling while taking up minimal floor space. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 9 tower air coolers available in India in 2024 to help you choose the best one for your needs. Whether you're looking for a cooler with advanced features, efficient cooling, or the best value for money, we've got you covered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution designed for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a powerful air throw and a high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad that ensures effective cooling. With its ergonomic design and easy mobility, this cooler is perfect for homes and offices.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler 12-litre capacity

Honeycomb cooling pad

Powerful air throw

Compact and portable

Low power consumption

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable design Smaller capacity compared to other models Efficient cooling performance

2. Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler

The Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler is a premium tower air cooler with advanced features such as a touchscreen control panel, mosquito net, and multi-stage air purification. With its 30-litre capacity and powerful cooling performance, this cooler is ideal for large rooms and commercial spaces.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler 30-litre capacity

Touchscreen control panel

Multi-stage air purification

High air delivery

Low noise operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced touchscreen controls Higher price point Effective air purification Bulky design

3. Symphony Portable Honeycomb Cooler

The Symphony Portable Honeycomb Cooler is a versatile and energy-efficient air cooler with a unique dispenser design for easy water filling. It features a 15-litre capacity and powerful cooling performance, making it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms and outdoor spaces.

Specifications of Symphony Portable Honeycomb Cooler 15-litre capacity

Honeycomb cooling pad

Unique water dispenser design

Portable and easy to move

Energy-efficient operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique water dispenser design Smaller capacity for larger rooms Portable and energy-efficient

Also read: Best air coolers in India: Top 10 models from renowned cooler brands 4. iBELL 25-foot Air Cooler

The iBELL 25-foot Air Cooler is a high-capacity tower cooler with a 25-litre water tank and long air throw for effective cooling in large spaces. It features a durable anti-rust body, low power consumption, and an ergonomic design for easy mobility and maintenance.

Specifications of iBELL 25-foot Air Cooler 25-litre capacity

Long air throw

Anti-rust body

Low power consumption

Ergonomic design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-capacity cooling Large footprint Durable and low maintenance Higher power consumption

5. HIFRESH Cooler with Evaporative Cooling

The HIFRESH Cooler with Evaporative Cooling is a budget-friendly tower air cooler with 3-speed settings and low power consumption. It features a large water tank capacity and efficient evaporative cooling technology for effective and energy-efficient cooling.

Specifications of HIFRESH Cooler with Evaporative Cooling Large water tank capacity

3-speed settings

Evaporative cooling technology

Low power consumption

Compact and lightweight design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly Limited features compared to premium models Efficient evaporative cooling

6. Crompton Optimus Neo 27-litre Cooler

The Crompton Optimus Neo 27-litre Cooler is a stylish and efficient tower air cooler with a 27-litre water tank and honeycomb cooling pads for superior cooling performance. It features a sleek design, powerful air delivery, and low noise operation for a comfortable cooling experience.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus Neo 27-litre Cooler 27-litre capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Stylish and sleek design

Powerful air delivery

Low noise operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and efficient design Higher price point Superior cooling performance Limited availability

7. Symphony Diet 20i Touchscreen Cooler

The Symphony Diet 20i Touchscreen Cooler is an advanced tower air cooler with a 20-litre water tank and touchscreen control panel for easy operation. It features multi-stage air purification, high air delivery, and compact design for efficient and convenient cooling.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 20i Touchscreen Cooler 20-litre capacity

Touchscreen control panel

Multi-stage air purification

High air delivery

Compact and portable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced touchscreen controls Higher price point Effective air purification Limited availability

Also read: Best Havells air coolers: Top 10 options to deal with sultry summer heat 8. Symphony Surround i-Bladeless Cooler

The Symphony Surround i-Bladeless Cooler is a futuristic tower air cooler with innovative bladeless technology and a touchscreen control panel. It features multi-stage air purification, high air delivery, and a sleek design for efficient and safe cooling.

Specifications of Symphony Surround i-Bladeless Cooler Bladeless cooling technology

Touchscreen control panel

Multi-stage air purification

High air delivery

Sleek and futuristic design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Innovative bladeless cooling Higher price point Effective air purification Limited availability

9. Symphony Duet Personal Pedestal Cooler

The Symphony Duet Personal Pedestal Cooler is a compact and versatile tower air cooler with a pedestal design for easy placement in any room. It features a 15-litre water tank, powerful air throw, and energy-efficient cooling for personal and targeted cooling.

Specifications of Symphony Duet Personal Pedestal Cooler 15-litre capacity

Pedestal design

Powerful air throw

Energy-efficient operation

Compact and versatile

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Personalized and targeted cooling Smaller capacity for larger spaces Compact and versatile design

Tower air cooler Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Capacity Cooling Technology Control Panel Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler 12 litres Honeycomb Manual Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler 30 litres Multi-stage Touchscreen Symphony Portable Honeycomb Cooler 15 litres Honeycomb Manual iBELL 25-foot Air Cooler 25 litres Standard Manual HIFRESH Cooler with Evaporative Cooling 20 litres Evaporative Manual Crompton Optimus Neo 27-litre Cooler 27 litres Honeycomb Manual Symphony Diet 20i Touchscreen Cooler 20 litres Multi-stage Touchscreen Symphony Surround i-Bladeless Cooler 25 litres Bladeless Touchscreen Symphony Duet Personal Pedestal Cooler 15 litres Standard Manual

Best value for money: The Symphony Portable Honeycomb Cooler offers the best value for money with its unique water dispenser design, energy-efficient operation, and powerful cooling performance. It is a versatile and budget-friendly option for small to medium-sized spaces.

Best overall product: Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler stands out as the best overall product. With its 12-liter capacity, it provides adequate cooling for small to medium-sized rooms. Being part of the Diet series, it offers energy efficiency and a portable design.

How to find the perfect tower air cooler: When choosing the perfect tower air cooler, consider the capacity, cooling technology, control panel, and additional features such as air purification and energy efficiency. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to find the best fit for your specific needs.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of tower air coolers? Ans : The price of tower air coolers in India varies from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 25000 depending on the capacity, features, and brand. Question : Do tower air coolers require installation? Ans : Tower air coolers are portable and do not require any installation. Simply fill the water tank, plug in the cooler, and enjoy the cooling breeze. Question : Are tower air coolers effective for large rooms? Ans : Tower air coolers with higher capacity and powerful air delivery are suitable for cooling large rooms and commercial spaces effectively. Question : What are the key features to consider when buying a tower air cooler? Ans : When buying a tower air cooler, consider the capacity, cooling technology, control panel, air purification, energy efficiency, and additional features such as remote control and timer settings.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!