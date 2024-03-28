Best tower air coolers in India: Buying guide for top 9 options in 2024

When it comes to beating the scorching heat during the summer, a tower air cooler is a convenient and cost-effective solution. These space-saving coolers are designed to provide efficient cooling while taking up minimal floor space. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 9 tower air coolers available in India in 2024 to help you choose the best one for your needs. Whether you're looking for a cooler with advanced features, efficient cooling, or the best value for money, we've got you covered.
1. Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler
The Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution designed for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a powerful air throw and a high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad that ensures effective cooling. With its ergonomic design and easy mobility, this cooler is perfect for homes and offices.
Specifications of Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler
- 12-litre capacity
- Honeycomb cooling pad
- Powerful air throw
- Compact and portable
- Low power consumption
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Compact and portable design
|Smaller capacity compared to other models
|Efficient cooling performance
2. Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler
The Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler is a premium tower air cooler with advanced features such as a touchscreen control panel, mosquito net, and multi-stage air purification. With its 30-litre capacity and powerful cooling performance, this cooler is ideal for large rooms and commercial spaces.
Specifications of Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler
- 30-litre capacity
- Touchscreen control panel
- Multi-stage air purification
- High air delivery
- Low noise operation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Advanced touchscreen controls
|Higher price point
|Effective air purification
|Bulky design
3. Symphony Portable Honeycomb Cooler
The Symphony Portable Honeycomb Cooler is a versatile and energy-efficient air cooler with a unique dispenser design for easy water filling. It features a 15-litre capacity and powerful cooling performance, making it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms and outdoor spaces.
Specifications of Symphony Portable Honeycomb Cooler
- 15-litre capacity
- Honeycomb cooling pad
- Unique water dispenser design
- Portable and easy to move
- Energy-efficient operation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Unique water dispenser design
|Smaller capacity for larger rooms
|Portable and energy-efficient
4. iBELL 25-foot Air Cooler
The iBELL 25-foot Air Cooler is a high-capacity tower cooler with a 25-litre water tank and long air throw for effective cooling in large spaces. It features a durable anti-rust body, low power consumption, and an ergonomic design for easy mobility and maintenance.
Specifications of iBELL 25-foot Air Cooler
- 25-litre capacity
- Long air throw
- Anti-rust body
- Low power consumption
- Ergonomic design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High-capacity cooling
|Large footprint
|Durable and low maintenance
|Higher power consumption
5. HIFRESH Cooler with Evaporative Cooling
The HIFRESH Cooler with Evaporative Cooling is a budget-friendly tower air cooler with 3-speed settings and low power consumption. It features a large water tank capacity and efficient evaporative cooling technology for effective and energy-efficient cooling.
Specifications of HIFRESH Cooler with Evaporative Cooling
- Large water tank capacity
- 3-speed settings
- Evaporative cooling technology
- Low power consumption
- Compact and lightweight design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Budget-friendly
|Limited features compared to premium models
|Efficient evaporative cooling
6. Crompton Optimus Neo 27-litre Cooler
The Crompton Optimus Neo 27-litre Cooler is a stylish and efficient tower air cooler with a 27-litre water tank and honeycomb cooling pads for superior cooling performance. It features a sleek design, powerful air delivery, and low noise operation for a comfortable cooling experience.
Specifications of Crompton Optimus Neo 27-litre Cooler
- 27-litre capacity
- Honeycomb cooling pads
- Stylish and sleek design
- Powerful air delivery
- Low noise operation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Stylish and efficient design
|Higher price point
|Superior cooling performance
|Limited availability
7. Symphony Diet 20i Touchscreen Cooler
The Symphony Diet 20i Touchscreen Cooler is an advanced tower air cooler with a 20-litre water tank and touchscreen control panel for easy operation. It features multi-stage air purification, high air delivery, and compact design for efficient and convenient cooling.
Specifications of Symphony Diet 20i Touchscreen Cooler
- 20-litre capacity
- Touchscreen control panel
- Multi-stage air purification
- High air delivery
- Compact and portable
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Advanced touchscreen controls
|Higher price point
|Effective air purification
|Limited availability
8. Symphony Surround i-Bladeless Cooler
The Symphony Surround i-Bladeless Cooler is a futuristic tower air cooler with innovative bladeless technology and a touchscreen control panel. It features multi-stage air purification, high air delivery, and a sleek design for efficient and safe cooling.
Specifications of Symphony Surround i-Bladeless Cooler
- Bladeless cooling technology
- Touchscreen control panel
- Multi-stage air purification
- High air delivery
- Sleek and futuristic design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Innovative bladeless cooling
|Higher price point
|Effective air purification
|Limited availability
9. Symphony Duet Personal Pedestal Cooler
The Symphony Duet Personal Pedestal Cooler is a compact and versatile tower air cooler with a pedestal design for easy placement in any room. It features a 15-litre water tank, powerful air throw, and energy-efficient cooling for personal and targeted cooling.
Specifications of Symphony Duet Personal Pedestal Cooler
- 15-litre capacity
- Pedestal design
- Powerful air throw
- Energy-efficient operation
- Compact and versatile
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Personalized and targeted cooling
|Smaller capacity for larger spaces
|Compact and versatile design
Tower air cooler Top Features Comparison:
|Product Name
|Capacity
|Cooling Technology
|Control Panel
|Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler
|12 litres
|Honeycomb
|Manual
|Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler
|30 litres
|Multi-stage
|Touchscreen
|Symphony Portable Honeycomb Cooler
|15 litres
|Honeycomb
|Manual
|iBELL 25-foot Air Cooler
|25 litres
|Standard
|Manual
|HIFRESH Cooler with Evaporative Cooling
|20 litres
|Evaporative
|Manual
|Crompton Optimus Neo 27-litre Cooler
|27 litres
|Honeycomb
|Manual
|Symphony Diet 20i Touchscreen Cooler
|20 litres
|Multi-stage
|Touchscreen
|Symphony Surround i-Bladeless Cooler
|25 litres
|Bladeless
|Touchscreen
|Symphony Duet Personal Pedestal Cooler
|15 litres
|Standard
|Manual
Best value for money:
The Symphony Portable Honeycomb Cooler offers the best value for money with its unique water dispenser design, energy-efficient operation, and powerful cooling performance. It is a versatile and budget-friendly option for small to medium-sized spaces.
Best overall product:
Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler stands out as the best overall product. With its 12-liter capacity, it provides adequate cooling for small to medium-sized rooms. Being part of the Diet series, it offers energy efficiency and a portable design.
How to find the perfect tower air cooler:
When choosing the perfect tower air cooler, consider the capacity, cooling technology, control panel, and additional features such as air purification and energy efficiency. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to find the best fit for your specific needs.
FAQs
Question : What is the price range of tower air coolers?
Ans : The price of tower air coolers in India varies from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 25000 depending on the capacity, features, and brand.
Question : Do tower air coolers require installation?
Ans : Tower air coolers are portable and do not require any installation. Simply fill the water tank, plug in the cooler, and enjoy the cooling breeze.
Question : Are tower air coolers effective for large rooms?
Ans : Tower air coolers with higher capacity and powerful air delivery are suitable for cooling large rooms and commercial spaces effectively.
Question : What are the key features to consider when buying a tower air cooler?
Ans : When buying a tower air cooler, consider the capacity, cooling technology, control panel, air purification, energy efficiency, and additional features such as remote control and timer settings.
