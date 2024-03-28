Hello User
Best tower air coolers in India: Buying guide for top 9 options in 2024

Best tower air coolers in India: Buying guide for top 9 options in 2024

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best tower air cooler for your space-saving needs? Check out our detailed reviews and buying guide to make an informed decision.

Tower coolers are portable and have a heavy airflow.

When it comes to beating the scorching heat during the summer, a tower air cooler is a convenient and cost-effective solution. These space-saving coolers are designed to provide efficient cooling while taking up minimal floor space. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 9 tower air coolers available in India in 2024 to help you choose the best one for your needs. Whether you're looking for a cooler with advanced features, efficient cooling, or the best value for money, we've got you covered.

1. Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution designed for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a powerful air throw and a high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad that ensures effective cooling. With its ergonomic design and easy mobility, this cooler is perfect for homes and offices.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler

  • 12-litre capacity
  • Honeycomb cooling pad
  • Powerful air throw
  • Compact and portable
  • Low power consumption

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and portable designSmaller capacity compared to other models
Efficient cooling performance

2. Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler

The Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler is a premium tower air cooler with advanced features such as a touchscreen control panel, mosquito net, and multi-stage air purification. With its 30-litre capacity and powerful cooling performance, this cooler is ideal for large rooms and commercial spaces.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler

  • 30-litre capacity
  • Touchscreen control panel
  • Multi-stage air purification
  • High air delivery
  • Low noise operation

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Advanced touchscreen controlsHigher price point
Effective air purificationBulky design

3. Symphony Portable Honeycomb Cooler

The Symphony Portable Honeycomb Cooler is a versatile and energy-efficient air cooler with a unique dispenser design for easy water filling. It features a 15-litre capacity and powerful cooling performance, making it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms and outdoor spaces.

Specifications of Symphony Portable Honeycomb Cooler

  • 15-litre capacity
  • Honeycomb cooling pad
  • Unique water dispenser design
  • Portable and easy to move
  • Energy-efficient operation

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Unique water dispenser designSmaller capacity for larger rooms
Portable and energy-efficient

Also read: Best air coolers in India: Top 10 models from renowned cooler brands

4. iBELL 25-foot Air Cooler

The iBELL 25-foot Air Cooler is a high-capacity tower cooler with a 25-litre water tank and long air throw for effective cooling in large spaces. It features a durable anti-rust body, low power consumption, and an ergonomic design for easy mobility and maintenance.

Specifications of iBELL 25-foot Air Cooler

  • 25-litre capacity
  • Long air throw
  • Anti-rust body
  • Low power consumption
  • Ergonomic design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-capacity coolingLarge footprint
Durable and low maintenanceHigher power consumption

5. HIFRESH Cooler with Evaporative Cooling

The HIFRESH Cooler with Evaporative Cooling is a budget-friendly tower air cooler with 3-speed settings and low power consumption. It features a large water tank capacity and efficient evaporative cooling technology for effective and energy-efficient cooling.

Specifications of HIFRESH Cooler with Evaporative Cooling

  • Large water tank capacity
  • 3-speed settings
  • Evaporative cooling technology
  • Low power consumption
  • Compact and lightweight design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Budget-friendlyLimited features compared to premium models
Efficient evaporative cooling

6. Crompton Optimus Neo 27-litre Cooler

The Crompton Optimus Neo 27-litre Cooler is a stylish and efficient tower air cooler with a 27-litre water tank and honeycomb cooling pads for superior cooling performance. It features a sleek design, powerful air delivery, and low noise operation for a comfortable cooling experience.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus Neo 27-litre Cooler

  • 27-litre capacity
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Stylish and sleek design
  • Powerful air delivery
  • Low noise operation

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stylish and efficient designHigher price point
Superior cooling performanceLimited availability

7. Symphony Diet 20i Touchscreen Cooler

The Symphony Diet 20i Touchscreen Cooler is an advanced tower air cooler with a 20-litre water tank and touchscreen control panel for easy operation. It features multi-stage air purification, high air delivery, and compact design for efficient and convenient cooling.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 20i Touchscreen Cooler

  • 20-litre capacity
  • Touchscreen control panel
  • Multi-stage air purification
  • High air delivery
  • Compact and portable

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Advanced touchscreen controlsHigher price point
Effective air purificationLimited availability

Also read: Best Havells air coolers: Top 10 options to deal with sultry summer heat

8. Symphony Surround i-Bladeless Cooler

The Symphony Surround i-Bladeless Cooler is a futuristic tower air cooler with innovative bladeless technology and a touchscreen control panel. It features multi-stage air purification, high air delivery, and a sleek design for efficient and safe cooling.

Specifications of Symphony Surround i-Bladeless Cooler

  • Bladeless cooling technology
  • Touchscreen control panel
  • Multi-stage air purification
  • High air delivery
  • Sleek and futuristic design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Innovative bladeless coolingHigher price point
Effective air purificationLimited availability

9. Symphony Duet Personal Pedestal Cooler

The Symphony Duet Personal Pedestal Cooler is a compact and versatile tower air cooler with a pedestal design for easy placement in any room. It features a 15-litre water tank, powerful air throw, and energy-efficient cooling for personal and targeted cooling.

Specifications of Symphony Duet Personal Pedestal Cooler

  • 15-litre capacity
  • Pedestal design
  • Powerful air throw
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Compact and versatile

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Personalized and targeted coolingSmaller capacity for larger spaces
Compact and versatile design

Tower air cooler Top Features Comparison:

Product NameCapacityCooling TechnologyControl Panel
Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler12 litresHoneycombManual
Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler30 litresMulti-stageTouchscreen
Symphony Portable Honeycomb Cooler15 litresHoneycombManual
iBELL 25-foot Air Cooler25 litresStandardManual
HIFRESH Cooler with Evaporative Cooling20 litresEvaporativeManual
Crompton Optimus Neo 27-litre Cooler27 litresHoneycombManual
Symphony Diet 20i Touchscreen Cooler20 litresMulti-stageTouchscreen
Symphony Surround i-Bladeless Cooler25 litresBladelessTouchscreen
Symphony Duet Personal Pedestal Cooler15 litresStandardManual

Best value for money:

The Symphony Portable Honeycomb Cooler offers the best value for money with its unique water dispenser design, energy-efficient operation, and powerful cooling performance. It is a versatile and budget-friendly option for small to medium-sized spaces.

Best overall product:

Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler stands out as the best overall product. With its 12-liter capacity, it provides adequate cooling for small to medium-sized rooms. Being part of the Diet series, it offers energy efficiency and a portable design.

How to find the perfect tower air cooler:

When choosing the perfect tower air cooler, consider the capacity, cooling technology, control panel, and additional features such as air purification and energy efficiency. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to find the best fit for your specific needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of tower air coolers?

Ans : The price of tower air coolers in India varies from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 25000 depending on the capacity, features, and brand.

Question : Do tower air coolers require installation?

Ans : Tower air coolers are portable and do not require any installation. Simply fill the water tank, plug in the cooler, and enjoy the cooling breeze.

Question : Are tower air coolers effective for large rooms?

Ans : Tower air coolers with higher capacity and powerful air delivery are suitable for cooling large rooms and commercial spaces effectively.

Question : What are the key features to consider when buying a tower air cooler?

Ans : When buying a tower air cooler, consider the capacity, cooling technology, control panel, air purification, energy efficiency, and additional features such as remote control and timer settings.

