Treadmills are a staple in the world of fitness, offering a convenient and effective way to improve cardiovascular health, build endurance, and manage weight - all at once. Owing to their multifaceted benefits, treadmills are considered the standard for gym enthusiasts. These machines provide a moving platform with a wide conveyor belt that mimics the action of walking or running while staying in one place.

Treadmills date back to when the same mechanism was used to harness the power of animals or humans to do work, such as grinding grain. Some claims suggest they originated in the 19th century as prison punishment devices, designed to harness inmate labour for tasks like grinding grain. Now, treadmills are used as exercise machines in homes and gyms across the globe. There are a range of options available - from basic manual models to advanced motor-driven machines, our picks of treadmills cater to a range of needs and requirements.

Read Less Read More 1. Lifelong FitPro

The Lifelong FitPro LLTM09 is a versatile motorised treadmill designed for home use, featuring a 2.5 HP peak motor and manual incline. With this treadmill, you get 12 preset workouts, a maximum speed of 12km/hr, and a Bluetooth speaker for an engaging exercise experience. Amazing, right? This treadmill has a user weight capacity of 100kg, making it suitable for a wide range of users. This treadmill has a foldable design and alloy steel frame that make it a durable yet compact addition to anyone’s fitness routine.

Specifications of Lifelong FitPro Motor Power: 2.5 HP Peak

Speed: Max Speed 12 km/hr

Features: 12 preset workouts, Bluetooth Speaker

Capacity: Max User Weight 100 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 2.5 HP motor for effective workouts Maximum user weight limit of 100 kg 12 preset workouts and Bluetooth speaker included Manual incline adjustment might be inconvenient

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the treadmill's speed options, compact size, and value. It offers 8 speeds, is easy to install, and budget-friendly. Mixed opinions on noise and size.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Lifelong FitPro for its powerful 2.5 HP motor, 12 preset workouts, Bluetooth speaker, and 100 kg user weight capacity.

The Fitkit by Cult FT200M treadmill is a powerhouse for home gym enthusiasts, featuring a 4.5HP peak DC motor and auto incline for varied workout intensities. This treadmill supports a maximum user weight of 110kg and offers a top speed of 16km/hr. With this model, you get a built-in massager to improve your fitness regime. Its spacious belt(1240x420mm) provides enough running space and the machine comes with a year-long warranty, ensuring reliability and customer satisfaction in the long run.

Specifications of Fitkit by Cult Treadmill Motor Power: 4.5 HP Peak

Capacity: Max User Weight 110 kg

Speed: Max Speed 16 km/hr

Features: Auto Incline, Massager

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 4.5 HP motor and auto incline Higher price compared to basic models Max user weight 110 kg and included massager Potentially bulky for smaller home spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the treadmill's performance, quality, and variety of workout programmes. It's ideal for home use, easy to assemble, and great value.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Fitkit FT200M for its powerful 4.5 HP motor, higher weight capacity, auto incline, and included massager for comprehensive home workouts.

The MAXPRO treadmill features a powerful 4 HP Peak DC Motor, multifunctional capabilities, and a maximum speed of 14km/hr. It also has an LCD display that provides real-time feedback. Users also get a free diet plan to support their fitness journey. This treadmill also features a convenient folding design, making it easy to store when not in use, which is perfect for home gyms where space might be a constraint. The electric motorised power allows for a maximum speed of 14km/hr, catering to both brisk walking and intense running sessions. This way, you get to make the most of your workout.

Specifications of MAXPRO Treadmill Motor Power: 4 HP Peak DC Motor

Speed: Max Speed 14 km/hr

Features: Multifunction folding design, Electric motorized power, LCD Display

Extras: Free diet plan

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 4 HP motor for intense workouts Max speed of 14 km/hr may be limiting for advanced users Multifunction folding design with LCD display May be bulky for smaller spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the exercise machine's value, performance, and ease of installation. It suits both domestic and commercial use, offers effective speed adjustment, and satisfaction with quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose the MAXPRO PTM405M for its powerful motor, multifunction design, high speed, LCD display, and included free diet plan.

The Durafit Panther is a multifunction treadmill with a 5.5 HP Peak DC Motor and auto incline feature. It comes with a foldable design for easy storage, supports up to 130 Kg, and reaches speeds up to 18 Km/Hr. Amazing, right? You also get free installation, spring suspension for comfort, and a stunning black colour. This treadmill is ideal for home use and will add joy to your life while meeting your fitness goals, especially if you don’t have the time to sign up for a gym membership.

Specifications of Durafit Panther Treadmill Motor Power: 5.5 HP Peak DC Motor

Incline: Auto Incline

Speed: Max Speed 18 km/hr

Capacity: Max User Weight 130 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 5.5 HP motor for intense workouts Potentially high price point compared to basic models Auto incline feature for varied workout intensities May be bulky for smaller home spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the treadmill's quality, value, and service. It suits beginners and experienced users, offers easy assembly, and tension-free installation guidance.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Durafit Panther for its powerful motor, auto incline feature, high speed, sturdy build, and free installation assistance.

5. Lifelong FitPro Treadmill

The Lifelong FitPro treadmill offers a 2.5 HP Peak motor, 12 preset workouts, and a top speed of 14km/hr. This treadmill is designed for home use, includes a Bluetooth speaker, supports up to 110kg, and comes with a 1-year warranty. What a perfect combination of factors, right? This treadmill is ideal for a varied and connected workout experience without any fuss. What are you waiting for? Stay fit and get healthier with this Lifelong treadmill. Enjoy the best-in-class features and unmatched quality with this treadmill.

Specifications of Lifelong FitPro Treadmill Motor Power: 2.5 HP Peak

Speed: Max Speed 14 km/hr

Features: 12 preset workouts, Bluetooth Speaker

Capacity: Max User Weight 110 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 2.5 HP motor and max speed of 14 km/hr Limited maximum user weight of 110 kg Variety of 12 preset workouts and Bluetooth speaker May not have advanced features found in higher-end models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the treadmill's service, quality, and compactness, suitable for home workouts. It offers user-friendly controls, good value, versatility, and performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose Lifelong FitPro for its powerful motor, variety of workouts, Bluetooth speaker, sturdy build, and generous user weight capacity.

The Reach T-601 treadmill is a robust and versatile piece of fitness equipment designed for home gyms. Why do we say that? This treadmill features a 5.5 HP peak motor that supports jogging and running activities and it is also foldable, making it space-efficient for home use. In addition, this treadmill comes with an auto incline function, considerably improving your workout intensity and variety. It has a maximum user weight capacity of 110 kg and is suitable for a wide range of individuals. On top of this all, the treadmill comes equipped with 15 preset workouts, allowing users to choose different routines for their fitness goals. This is the best value-for-money product.

Specifications of Reach Treadmill Motor Power: 5.5 HP Peak

Incline: Auto Incline

Capacity: Max User Weight 110 kg

Features: 15 Preset Workouts, LCD display

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 5.5 HP motor and auto incline feature May be relatively expensive compared to basic models High user weight capacity and 15 preset workouts Could be bulky for smaller home gym spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the treadmill's quality, ease of use, and value, finding it easy to install and versatile. Mixed opinions on noise and service.

Why choose this product?

Opt for Reach T-601 for its powerful motor, auto incline feature, high user weight capacity, preset workouts, and LCD display.

The Cultsport C2 treadmill is a high-performance exercise machine that will transform your home gyms. This treadmill features a 4HP peak DC motor for a smooth and efficient workout experience. This treadmill can reach a maximum speed of 16 km/hr, catering to various fitness levels, from walking to running. In addition, it supports a maximum user weight of 120 kg. Buyers will also get a year-long warranty with this product for long-term reliability and customer satisfaction. On top of this all, its robust construction and powerful motor make it a great choice for those committed to regular home workouts.

Specifications of Cultsport c2 Treadmill Motor Power: 4 HP Peak DC Motor

Speed: Max Speed 16 km/hr

Warranty: 1 Year Warranty

Capacity: Max User Weight 120 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 4 HP motor and max speed of 16 km/hr May lack advanced features found in higher-end models High user weight capacity of 120 kg Warranty duration may be relatively short

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the treadmill's appearance, build quality, and value, finding it sturdy and impressive. Installation is easy, and noise, service, and mobility are satisfactory.

Why choose this product?

Opt for Cultsport c2 for its powerful motor, high speed, generous weight capacity, and reliable 1-year warranty coverage.

8. AGARO Acute Motorised Treadmill

The AGARO Acute is a motorised, foldable treadmill that offers a 2.25 HP continuous duty motor with a peak of 4.5 HP, suitable for both walking and running. This treadmill can support a maximum user weight of 110 kg and features a 15-level automatic incline for varied workout intensity, allowing users to meet their diverse needs. In addition, the treadmill includes 12 automatic workout programmes to cater to different fitness needs and goals. In addition, this treadmill is equipped with modern features such as built-in speakers, making it a convenient and effective solution for home fitness enthusiasts and the best overall product.

Specifications of AGARO Acute Motorised Treadmill Motor Power: 2.25 HP (Peak 4.5 HP)

Capacity: Max User Weight 110 kg

Incline: 15 Level Automatic Incline

Workout Programs: 12 Automatic Programmes, Built-in Speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 4.5 HP peak motor and 15-level automatic incline May lack advanced features compared to higher-end models Variety of 12 automatic workout programs and built-in speakers Relatively lower maximum user weight capacity of 110 kg

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the treadmill's auto incline feature for versatile home use. Clear instructions, responsive performance, and reliable build quality are also worth noting.

Why choose this product?

Choose AGARO Acute for its powerful motor, adjustable incline levels, variety of workout programmes, and built-in speakers for entertainment.

How do treadmills operate? Treadmills primarily operate using a motor that spins the belt. The motor’s horsepower (HP) affects performance and durability in the long term. Larger and heavier rollers can improve the lifespan of a treadmill.

How do you choose a treadmill based on body weight? For brisk walking, select a treadmill that supports your weight. For jogging, consider your weight + 10 kilograms and for running, consider your weight + 20 kilograms.

How much electricity do treadmills consume? It depends on motor HP and user weight. For example, a 4.0HP motor consumes approximately 2.948 units of power per hour when running at full speed with a 120 kg user.

What is the difference between manual and motorised treadmills? Manual treadmills are user-powered while motorised ones are motor-driven.

Factors to keep in while buying a new treadmill Here are four essential factors to consider when purchasing a new treadmill.

Budget and quality: Figure out how much you’re willing to spend and aim for the best quality within your budget. Higher quality treadmills are more comfortable, long-lasting and have modern features.

Motor horsepower: The motor is the heart of the treadmill. You must look for at least 1.5 HP for light use, but if you plan on running regularly, aim for 2.5 to 3.0 HP to ensure smooth operation in the long-term.

Size and space: It’s very important to measure your available space before buying. If space is limited, consider a folding treadmill.

Features and warranty: Check for features like programme options, incline settings, and heart rate monitors. It’s also a good idea to get a treadmill with a good warranty coverage. Which brand is better for buying a treadmill in India? In India, Cultsport is recognised for offering a range of treadmills that cater to different fitness levels and budgets, providing quality, durability, and user-friendly features.Also, Durafit is known for budget-friendly options and Lifelong for compact models.

Top 3 features of best treadmill brands

Best treadmill brands Speed/Motor Health features Bonus features Lifelong FitPro 2.5 HP Peak 12 preset workouts, Bluetooth Speaker Manual incline, Max User Weight 100 Kg Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5 HP Peak Auto Incline, Massager 1 Year Warranty, Max Weight: 110 Kg MAXPRO PTM405M 4 HP Peak DC Motor Free Diet Plan LCD Display, Electric Motorized Power Durafit Panther 5.5 HP Peak DC Motor Auto Incline, Spring Suspension Foldable, Free Installation Assistance Lifelong FitPro LLTM111 2.5 HP Peak 12 preset workouts, Bluetooth Speaker Max User Weight 110kg, 1 Year Warranty Reach T-601 5.5 HP Peak Auto Incline, LCD display Foldable, 15 Preset Workouts Cultsport c2 4 HP Peak DC Motor - Max Weight: 120 Kg, 1 Year Warranty AGARO Acute 2.25 HP (Peak 4.5 HP) 15 Level Automatic Incline, 12 Automatic Workout Programs Built-in Speakers

FAQs Question : What factors should I consider when choosing a treadmill? Ans : Consider factors like motor power, maximum speed, incline options, cushioning, workout programmes, user weight capacity, and available space. Question : What are the benefits of using a treadmill for fitness? Ans : Treadmill workouts offer cardiovascular exercise, calorie burning, weight management, improved endurance, and convenience for indoor exercise. Question : How often should I use a treadmill for effective fitness results? Ans : For effective fitness results, aim for at least 30 minutes of treadmill exercise most days of the week, gradually increasing intensity and duration as fitness improves. Question : How do I maintain my treadmill for longevity? Ans : Regular maintenance includes cleaning the belt and deck, lubricating moving parts, checking and tightening bolts, and keeping the machine in a well-ventilated area. Question : Can treadmills accommodate users of different fitness levels? Ans : Yes, treadmills offer adjustable speed and incline settings to accommodate users of varying fitness levels, from beginners to advanced athletes.

