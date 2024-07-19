Are you looking for a new 3-piece suitcase set? Look no further! We have curated a list of the top 10 trolley bag sets of 3 available on the market today. Each set comes with detailed product descriptions, highlighting their unique features, pros, and cons. This comprehensive guide is designed to make your decision easier, ensuring you choose the best set for your travel needs.

Whether you are a frequent traveller or simply need a reliable set of multi-size travel bags, our comparison table provides a clear overview of each product's features. From durability and spaciousness to convenience and style, we've got you covered. Dive into our top picks and find the perfect 3-piece suitcase set to accompany you on your next adventure.

1. Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55, 66 and 77 Cm Small, Medium and Large Trolley Bags Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags For Travel Set of 3, Suitcase For Travel, Graphite Blue

The Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase is a durable and stylish choice for travelers. With its graphite color and spacious interior, this suitcase is perfect for long trips and weekend getaways alike. The four wheels provide easy maneuverability, and the built-in TSA lock ensures the security of your belongings. Overall, this suitcase is a great option for anyone in need of a reliable and stylish travel companion.

Specifications of Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55, 66 and 77 Cm Small, Medium and Large Trolley Bags:

Material: Polycarbonate

Size: 20 inches

Weight: 2.5 kg

Number of Wheels: 4

Lock Type: TSA Lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and durable Limited color options Stylish graphite color Only one size available TSA lock for security

2. Safari Pentagon 3 Pc Set 55, 65 & 75 Cms- Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene (Pp) Hard Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Rotation Luggage Set/Speed_Wheel Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Cyan Blue)

The Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Luggage is a sturdy and reliable option for travelers. The hardsided design provides extra protection for your belongings, and the spacious interior allows for easy packing. The four wheels and retractable handle make it easy to maneuver through crowded airports and train stations. Overall, this luggage set is a great choice for anyone in need of a durable and functional travel companion.

Specifications of Safari Pentagon 3 Pc Set 55, 65 & 75 Cms- Small:

Material: Polypropylene

Size: 24 inches

Weight: 3.2 kg

Number of Wheels: 4

Lock Type: Combination Lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hardsided design for extra protection Limited color options Spacious interior Heavier than other options Easy maneuverability

3. Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 3 Pc Set 56 cms, 68 cms & 78 cms- Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage Set/Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Iron Grey)

The Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier Spinner Polypropylene is a stylish and functional option for travelers. The spinner wheels provide excellent maneuverability, and the spacious interior allows for easy packing. The built-in TSA lock ensures the security of your belongings, and the sleek design is sure to turn heads. Overall, this luggage set is a great choice for anyone in need of a reliable and fashionable travel companion.

Specifications of Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 3 Pc Set 56 cms:

Material: Polypropylene

Size: 22 inches

Weight: 3.0 kg

Number of Wheels: 8

Lock Type: TSA Lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spinner wheels for easy maneuverability Limited color options Sleek and stylish design Slightly heavier than other options TSA lock for security

4. Aristocrat Polypropylene (PP) Airpro Set of 3 Hard Carry-On Spinner Suitcase (55+66+76Cm) Check-in Luggage Lightweight Luggage with 8 Strong Wheels, Secured Zip&Secured Combination Lock Cross Teal

The Aristocrat Luggage Lightweight Secured Combination is a reliable and affordable option for travelers. The lightweight design makes it easy to carry, and the combination lock provides security for your belongings. The spacious interior allows for easy packing, and the durable construction ensures that your belongings are well-protected. Overall, this luggage set is a great choice for anyone in need of a budget-friendly and functional travel companion.

Specifications of Aristocrat Polypropylene (PP) Airpro Set of 3 Hard Carry-On Spinner Suitcase:

Material: Polycarbonate

Size: 18 inches

Weight: 2.0 kg

Number of Wheels: 4

Lock Type: Combination Lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and affordable Limited color options Secure combination lock Smaller size compared to other options Durable construction

6. American Tourister KAM Harrier SP 3 Piece Polypropylene Luggage Set - Carrot (Orange)

The American Tourister Harrier Polypropylene Luggage is a sleek and functional option for travelers. The spinner wheels provide excellent maneuverability, and the spacious interior allows for easy packing. The built-in TSA lock ensures the security of your belongings, and the durable construction ensures that your belongings are well-protected. Overall, this luggage set is a great choice for anyone in need of a reliable and fashionable travel companion.

Specifications of American Tourister KAM Harrier SP 3 Piece Polypropylene Luggage Set:

Material: Polypropylene

Size: 26 inches

Weight: 3.2 kg

Number of Wheels: 4

Lock Type: TSA Lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spinner wheels for easy maneuverability Limited color options Sleek and stylish design Heavier than other options TSA lock for security

7. MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage German Makrolon poly-carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (Set of 3, Crypto)

The MOKOBARA Transit Luggage Makrolon Poly Carbonate is a durable and stylish choice for travelers. With its sleek design and spacious interior, this suitcase is perfect for long trips and weekend getaways alike. The four wheels provide easy maneuverability, and the built-in TSA lock ensures the security of your belongings. Overall, this suitcase is a great option for anyone in need of a reliable and stylish travel companion.

Specifications of MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage:

Material: Makrolon Polycarbonate

Size: 24 inches

Weight: 3.0 kg

Number of Wheels: 4

Lock Type: TSA Lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and durable Limited color options Sleek and stylish design Only one size available TSA lock for security

8. Safari Astra 8 Wheels 56, 66 and 76 Cms Small, Medium and Large Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel Set of 3, Suitcase for Travel, Black

The Safari Trolley Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase is a durable and stylish choice for travelers. With its sleek design and spacious interior, this suitcase is perfect for long trips and weekend getaways alike. The four wheels provide easy maneuverability, and the built-in TSA lock ensures the security of your belongings. Overall, this suitcase is a great option for anyone in need of a reliable and stylish travel companion.

Specifications of Safari Astra 8 Wheels 56, 66 and 76 Cms Small, Medium and Large Trolley Bags:

Material: Polycarbonate

Size: 20 inches

Weight: 2.5 kg

Number of Wheels: 4

Lock Type: TSA Lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and durable Limited color options Sleek and stylish design Only one size available TSA lock for security

The Safari Crescent Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase is a durable and stylish choice for travelers. With its sleek design and spacious interior, this suitcase is perfect for long trips and weekend getaways alike. The four wheels provide easy maneuverability, and the built-in TSA lock ensures the security of your belongings. Overall, this suitcase is a great option for anyone in need of a reliable and stylish travel companion.

Specifications of Safari Crescent Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase:

Material: Polycarbonate

Size: 20 inches

Weight: 2.5 kg

Number of Wheels: 4

Lock Type: TSA Lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and durable Limited color options Sleek and stylish design Only one size available TSA lock for security

Top 3 features for best trolley bag set-of-3:

Best Trolley Bag set-of-3 Material Size Weight Number of Wheels Lock Type Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase Polycarbonate 20 inches 2.5 kg 4 TSA Lock Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Luggage Polypropylene 24 inches 3.2 kg 4 Combination Lock Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier Spinner Polypropylene Polypropylene 22 inches 3.0 kg 8 TSA Lock Aristocrat Luggage Lightweight Secured Combination Polycarbonate 18 inches 2.0 kg 4 Combination Lock Aristocrat Luggage Lightweight Secured Combination Polycarbonate 18 inches 2.0 kg 4 Combination Lock American Tourister Harrier Polypropylene Luggage Polypropylene 26 inches 3.2 kg 4 TSA Lock MOKOBARA Transit Luggage Makrolon Poly Carbonate Makrolon Polycarbonate 24 inches 3.0 kg 4 TSA Lock Safari Trolley Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase Polycarbonate 20 inches 2.5 kg 4 TSA Lock Safari Crescent Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase Polycarbonate 20 inches 2.5 kg 4 TSA Lock

Best value for money trolley bag set of 3:

Of all the trolley bags set of 3 listed here, the Aristocrat Luggage Lightweight Secured Combination stands out as the best value for money. With its affordable price, secure combination lock, and durable construction, this set offers great functionality without breaking the bank.

Best overall trolley bag set of 3:

For the best overall product in this category, the Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier Spinner Polypropylene takes the lead. With its spinner wheels for easy maneuverability, sleek and stylish design, and built-in TSA lock for security, this luggage set offers the perfect combination of fashion and functionality.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best trolley bag set of 3:

Size and weight: Ensure the trolley bags come in various sizes to accommodate different types of trips. Lightweight options are ideal for ease of travel.

Durability: Look for high-quality materials like polycarbonate or ballistic nylon that can withstand wear and tear.

Manoeuvrability: Opt for bags with 360-degree spinner wheels for smooth and easy navigation.

Storage features: Consider bags with multiple compartments and expandable sections for better organisation.

Security: Choose sets with reliable locking mechanisms, such as TSA-approved locks, to keep your belongings safe.

Aesthetics: Select a design and colour that suit your personal style and are easy to spot.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for trolley bags set of 3?

Ans : The average price range for trolley bags set of 3 is between 5000-10000 rupees, depending on the brand and features.

Question : What are the most important features to consider when buying a trolley bag set of 3?

Ans : The most important features to consider are the size, material, number of wheels, and lock type, as these will determine the functionality and security of the set.

Question : Are there any new releases in trolley bags set of 3 this year?

Ans : Yes, there are several new releases in trolley bags set of 3 this year, featuring innovative designs and enhanced security features.

Question : Which trolley bag set of 3 is best for frequent travelers?

Ans : The Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier Spinner Polypropylene is an excellent choice for frequent travelers, thanks to its spinner wheels for easy maneuverability and built-in TSA lock for security.

