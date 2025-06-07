Best TV projectors in June 2025 for anyone wanting a big screen without buying an oversized TV

Big screen viewing at home has a certain charm. The lights are low, the sound is steady, and the picture takes over the wall. It feels more personal, more immersive. A standard TV works for most things, but there are moments when something bigger makes all the difference. That is where projectors come in. Not for impressing anyone, but for enjoying what you already love in a better way.

Our Picks Best TV projector 2025 Most trusted brand Affordable TV projector Highly rated on Amazon Smart TV projector Full HD projector Value for money FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best TV projector 2025 Epson EB-E01 XGA Projector Brightness: 3300lm with HDMI Port (White) View Details ₹28,002 Get This Most trusted brand BenQ GP100 4K Support 1080p LED Portable Smart Projector,Brightness 1000 ANSI Lumens,Excellent Colors 97% REC709,Upto 120"Screen Size,Auto 2D keystone,20W Speakers,Certified Android TV,WiFi,HDMI,USB-C View Details ₹79,990 Get This Affordable TV projector Portronics Beem 520 Smart LED Projector with Built-in Stand, Supports 1080p, 2200 Lumens, Ceiling Mountable, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, Auto Keystone, 720p HD Native, 3W Speaker, Adjustable Height & Angle View Details ₹6,499 Get This Highly rated on Amazon E Gate K9 Pro-Max 6X Automatic Projector with 24watt Sound bar (C222-3600 mAh Battery) | 600 ISO Lumens & 1200fc | Full HD 1080p Native | Auto (Focus + Keystone) | Android 9 | HDMI, USB, WiFi & BT View Details ₹13,990 Get This Smart TV projector Lifelong TruePixel Smart Projector for Home, Native 1080p Full HD with 4K Support, Android 11 with Built-in apps (Netflix, Prime, Yotutube) 6000 Lumens, 5W Speaker, Remote Focus, Max 150'' Display View Details ₹11,999 Get This View More

Finding the right one takes a little patience. Some are too complicated, some promise more than they offer. But the good ones are easy to spot. They give you a clear picture, simple setup, and that quiet thrill of seeing your favourite content take up the whole room. This guide is here to help you choose one that does just that.

Top 10 best TV projectors in June 2025:

Epson EB-E01 is the best TV projector to consider in June 2025 for anyone who wants a clear image on a large screen without complex setup. With 3300 lumens brightness and XGA resolution, this projector works well even in rooms with some light.

This model is often used for everyday viewing at home or in casual office settings. It offers long lamp life, easy controls, and crisp image clarity for both movies and presentations.

Specifications Brightness 3300 lumens Resolution XGA (1024 x 768) Ports HDMI and VGA Lamp Life Up to 12000 hours (Eco Mode) Projection Size 30 to 350 inches Speaker Built-in mono speaker Reasons to buy Strong brightness even in well-lit rooms Clear image quality for everyday use Reason to avoid Not ideal for Full HD or 4K content Speakers may need external support for better sound Click Here to Buy Epson EB-E01 XGA Projector Brightness: 3300lm with HDMI Port (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Clear picture, easy to use, and works well for casual viewing.

Why choose this product?

Good pick for basic viewing with stable visuals.

BenQ GP100 is built for people who enjoy clear pictures and easy streaming. It supports 4K content with a native 1080p resolution and offers accurate colour output at 97% Rec.709. With 1000 ANSI lumens, it works best in darker setups.

Android TV comes preloaded, and WiFi, HDMI, and USB-C ports make streaming smooth. The 20 watt speakers are strong enough for a small room. A smart pick if you want one of the best TV projectors in June 2025.

Specifications Brightness 1000 ANSI lumens Resolution Supports 4K, native 1080p Colour Accuracy 97% Rec.709 Speakers 20W built-in Screen Size Up to 120 inches Special Features Built-In Speaker, Portable, Auto Focus, Built-In Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Sharp image with 4K support and rich colour Android TV and streaming apps built in Reason to avoid Works best in darker rooms No support for very large venue projection Click Here to Buy BenQ GP100 4K Support 1080p LED Portable Smart Projector,Brightness 1000 ANSI Lumens,Excellent Colors 97% REC709,Upto 120"Screen Size,Auto 2D keystone,20W Speakers,Certified Android TV,WiFi,HDMI,USB-C

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Picture quality and smart features make it easy to enjoy movies at home.

Why choose this product?

It supports 4K content and streams directly from the projector.

Portronics Beem 520 feels like it was built for movie nights that start late and stretch long. The brightness holds up well in a dim room, and it takes 1080p input without complaints.

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, auto keystone, and a small speaker make it handy for quick streaming. A great product among the best TV projectors in June 2025 if you want big screen fun without the tech headache.

Specifications Brightness 2200 lumens Resolution 720p HD native (supports 1080p input) Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB Audio 3W built-in speaker Special Features Ceiling Mountable, 720p Native, 2200 Lumens, Adjustable Angle Reasons to buy Built-in wireless for easy streaming Stand and angle adjustment included Reason to avoid Native resolution is not Full HD Audio may need external speaker for better sound Click Here to Buy Portronics Beem 520 Smart LED Projector with Built-in Stand, Supports 1080p, 2200 Lumens, Ceiling Mountable, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, Auto Keystone, 720p HD Native, 3W Speaker, Adjustable Height & Angle

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to set up and works well for casual home use.

Why choose this product?

It has wireless access and setup features for everyday use.

E Gate K9 Pro Max 6X brings a strong mix of big sound, clear visuals, and smart controls. It delivers native 1080p picture with 600 ISO lumens brightness and a 24 watt built-in soundbar that fills up the room without extra speakers.

With Android 9, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a battery backup, it's made for weekend movies or match nights. It easily fits in the list of best TV projectors in June 2025 for all-in-one home use.

Specifications Brightness 600 ISO lumens / 1200 foot candles Resolution Full HD 1080p native Audio Built-in 24W soundbar Smart Features Android 9 OS Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Reasons to buy Full HD native resolution Strong built-in sound Reason to avoid Android 9 is slightly dated Battery backup may not last through long content sessions Click Here to Buy E Gate K9 Pro-Max 6X Automatic Projector with 24watt Sound bar (C222-3600 mAh Battery) | 600 ISO Lumens & 1200fc | Full HD 1080p Native | Auto (Focus + Keystone) | Android 9 | HDMI, USB, WiFi & BT

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Clear picture and loud sound without needing extra gear.

Why choose this product?

Good option for those who want everything built-in for home viewing.

Lifelong TruePixel projector gives you full HD native resolution with support for 4K content and Android 11 built right in. Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube are preloaded, so you can stream without any extra device. The 6000 lumens brightness helps with clear viewing in dim rooms.

Remote focus, 5 watt built-in speaker, and a display size of up to 150 inches make it suitable for weekend watching. It holds a good place among the best TV projectors in June 2025 for home streaming.

Specifications Brightness 6000 lumens Resolution 1080p native with 4K support Smart OS Android 11 Built-in Apps Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube Speaker 5W built-in Special Features Built-In Speaker, Auto Obstacle Avoidance, Digital Keystone Correction, Full HD resolution, Electric Focus Reasons to buy Built-in Android 11 with major apps Full HD picture with 4K support Reason to avoid Speaker might not be loud enough for larger rooms Best viewed in darker spaces Click Here to Buy Lifelong TruePixel Smart Projector for Home, Native 1080p Full HD with 4K Support, Android 11 with Built-in apps (Netflix, Prime, Yotutube) 6000 Lumens, 5W Speaker, Remote Focus, Max 150'' Display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to use and perfect for watching OTT content at home.

Why choose this product?

Streaming apps are built in with no need for extra setup.

TOPTRO Q11 Max is built for people who care just as much about sound as they do about pictures. It supports 4K, runs Android 12 smoothly, and brings Dolby-certified audio that actually fills the room. With 30,000 lumens (2500 ANSI), you can watch even with the lights on.

There’s auto focus and auto keystone, so setup doesn’t feel like work. It earns the right spot among the best TV projectors in June 2025 for smart, everyday watching at home.

Specifications Brightness 30000 lumens / 2500 ANSI Resolution 1080p native with 4K support Audio Dolby Digital certified OS Android 12 Memory 2GB RAM, 64GB storage Special Feature Auto Focus and KeyStone, Native 1080p Full HD and True 4K Support, Android 12.0, 2GB 64GB Reasons to buy Dolby sound and high brightness Runs streaming apps smoothly Reason to avoid Slightly heavier than other models Needs strong Wi-Fi for best app use Click Here to Buy Dolby Digital Certified TOPTRO Q11 Max Projector 4K Ultra HD Support, 30000 Lumen (2500 ANSI) HDMI ARC, 1080p Native, Auto (Focus+Keystone) Android 12, 2GB RAM 64GB YouTube Hotstar PrimeVideo

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Clear picture with good sound and fast app support.

Why choose this product?

Best suited for viewers who want sound, clarity, and smart apps in one screen.

Portronics Beem 450 is made for people who just want to turn it on and start watching. With apps like Netflix and Prime Video already built in, there's no need for extra devices. The 1080p Full HD resolution looks sharp in dim rooms, and the 4000 lumens brightness helps hold the picture well.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are included, and screen mirroring is easy to use. It fits right in with the best TV projectors in June 2025 for simple home viewing.

Specifications Brightness 4000 lumens Resolution Full HD 1080p Built-in Apps Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar Audio 5W built-in speaker Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB Special Features Built-in OTT Apps, 5 Watts Built-in Speaker, 1080p Full HD Resolution Reasons to buy Built-in apps make setup simple Full HD resolution with decent brightness Reason to avoid Speaker is basic for larger rooms Works best in lower-light settings Click Here to Buy Portronics Beem 450 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi (Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to set up and good for streaming without extra devices.

Why choose this product?

Apps are built-in for easy streaming with no extra device needed.

E Gate Atom 3X is made for evenings when you just want to switch on and start watching. It brings native 1080p clarity with Android 13 built-in, so apps like Netflix and Prime are ready from the start. With 300 ISO brightness, it’s best enjoyed in low light, and the rotatable body lets you angle it just how you want.

4K HDR support, screen mirroring, ARC-HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth all come packed in. It comfortably sits among the best TV projectors in June 2025 for simple, no-fuss home viewing.

Specifications Resolution 1080p native with 4K HDR support Brightness 300 ISO lumens Smart OS Android 13 Built-in Apps Netflix, Prime Video Design Rotatable body Connectivity ARC-HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Reasons to buy Full HD native with Android 13 Rotatable body for flexible use Reason to avoid Works best in dark or low-light rooms Sound may need external speaker for larger spaces Click Here to Buy E GATE Atom 3X | Real Full HD 1080p Native, 13.0 Automatic Android Projector | 300 ISO | Rotatable Design | 4K HDR Support | Inbuilt Netflix, Prime | ARC-HDMI, USB, Wifi-6, BT, Screen Mirroring, Egate

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Simple to use, picture quality is good, and apps work without delay.

Why choose this product?

Flexible design and smart ports suit small homes and personal viewing setups.

WZATCO Yuva Go Pro is designed to do the setup for you. With auto focus and 4D keystone, you get a sharp screen without touching a thing. It runs on Android 13, supports native 1080p resolution, and accepts 4K HDR content for a solid viewing experience.

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, screen mirroring, and a rotatable build make it easy to use in any room.

Specifications Resolution 1080p native with 4K HDR support Auto Setup Auto focus and auto 4D keystone OS Android 13.0 Brightness 4X brighter LED (Brand spec) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, ARC HDMI, USB Reasons to buy Auto focus and keystone save setup time Rotatable design for flexible spaces Android 13 with wireless options Reason to avoid Works best in dim rooms Sound may need external speakers for large spaces Click Here to Buy WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Fully Automatic Native 1080P Android 13.0 Smart Projector, Auto Focus, Auto 4D Keystone, 4X Brighter, 4K HDR Support, Rotatable Design, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Auto setup works well and the picture looks clear without adjustments.

Why choose this product?

Quick to set up and ready to stream with clear pictures and smart features.

Sometimes all you want is a big screen and a quiet evening with no apps, no logins, just plug in and press play. Fire Turtle’s Big Home Theater Projector does exactly that. It plays Full HD content, stretches up to 200 inches, and connects with just about anything you have lying around.

If it is a TV stick, a laptop, or your phone, it is ready when you are. That is what puts it on the list of best TV projectors in June 2025 for simple big screen fun.

Specifications Resolution 1080p Full HD Display Size Up to 200 inches Connectivity HDMI, USB, AV, VGA Compatibility TV Stick, Laptop, Smartphone Type LED Projector Reasons to buy Supports large 200-inch display Easy connection with most devices Reason to avoid Works best in low light No built-in smart apps Click Here to Buy Fire turtle Big Home Theater Projector | Full HD 1080p LED Projector with HDMI, USB, AV, VGA | 200" Display Support | Compatible with TV Stick, Laptop, Smartphone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Simple projector with large screen size and easy setup.

Why choose this product?

Quick to connect and ready for movie nights on a big screen.

What’s the difference between ANSI lumens and regular lumens? Regular lumens can sometimes be inflated or inconsistently measured, while ANSI lumens follow a standardised method set by the American National Standards Institute. This means 2500 ANSI lumens is a trustworthy rating, while "10,000 lumens" without the ANSI label might not mean much. For home use, aim for at least 2000 ANSI lumens if your room has ambient light. If you're using it in a completely dark room, even 800 to 1000 ANSI lumens can work.

Can I use a projector as a regular TV replacement? Yes, but with some trade-offs. Projectors can replace a TV if you have the right setup — enough space, a dark environment, and a model that supports HDMI or streaming apps. Many smart projectors now come with Android OS, preloaded apps like Netflix or Prime Video, and Wi-Fi support, making them capable of daily use. Just remember that projectors often require external speakers for better sound, and lamp life should be checked if you plan to use it heavily every day.

Are there smart projectors that support apps like Netflix and YouTube? Yes, many modern projectors come with Android-based operating systems and built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Hotstar. These are often called smart projectors, and they allow you to stream directly without a separate TV stick or laptop. Just make sure the projector has certified app support, as some cheaper models may run limited or outdated app versions.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best TV projectors in 2025: Resolution : Look for native 1080p or above. Many projectors claim 4K support, but native resolution tells you how sharp the actual image will be.

: Look for native 1080p or above. Many projectors claim 4K support, but native resolution tells you how sharp the actual image will be. Brightness : Measured in ANSI lumens, this affects visibility. For bright rooms, aim for 2000–2500 ANSI lumens or more. For darker rooms, less can still work well.

: Measured in ANSI lumens, this affects visibility. For bright rooms, aim for 2000–2500 ANSI lumens or more. For darker rooms, less can still work well. Built-in smart features : If you want to stream directly from apps like Netflix or Prime Video, go for projectors with Android OS and app support already installed.

: If you want to stream directly from apps like Netflix or Prime Video, go for projectors with Android OS and app support already installed. Focus and keystone : Auto focus and auto keystone correction save time and help you get a sharp, aligned image without manual setup.

: Auto focus and auto keystone correction save time and help you get a sharp, aligned image without manual setup. Connectivity options: The more ports, the better. HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi allow easy connection with streaming sticks, laptops, or smartphones. Top 3 features of the best TV projectors in June 2025:

Best TV Projectors in June 2025 Type Resolution Special Features Epson EB-E01 XGA TV Projector Lamp-based projector XGA (1024 x 768) 3300 lumens, HDMI port, compact design BenQ GP100 4K Support 1080p LED Portable Projector LED portable smart projector 1080p (Full HD) with 4K support 1000 ANSI lumens, Android TV, 97% REC709, 20W speakers Portronics Beem 520 Smart LED Projector LED smart projector 720p HD Native (supports 1080p) Built-in stand, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, auto keystone E Gate K9 Pro-Max 6X Automatic Projector Automatic Android projector 1080p Native Auto focus + keystone, 24W soundbar, Android 9, rechargeable battery Lifelong TruePixel Smart Projector Smart home projector 1080p Native with 4K support Built-in apps, 6000 lumens, remote focus, 150'' display Dolby Digital Certified TOPTRO Q11 Max Projector Android smart projector with Dolby 1080p Native with 4K support 2500 ANSI lumens, Android 12, 2GB RAM, 64GB, Dolby certified Portronics Beem 450 Smart LED Projector LED smart projector 1080p Full HD Built-in apps, screen mirroring, 4000 lumens, 5W speaker E GATE Atom 3X Real Full HD Android Projector Android smart projector 1080p Native with 4K HDR support Android 13, rotatable, 300 ISO, Wi-Fi 6, ARC HDMI WZATCO Yuva Go Pro 1080P Android Smart Projector Android smart projector 1080p Native with 4K HDR support Auto focus, 4D keystone, Wi-Fi 6, ARC HDMI, rotatable design Fire Turtle Big Home Theater Projector LED home theater projector 1080p Full HD 200" display support, HDMI, USB, AV, VGA, works with TV stick, phone, laptop