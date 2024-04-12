Looking for a TV under ₹15,000 to upgrade your viewing experience without breaking the bank? Look no further! In this guide, we'll explore the best TVs available. Ensuring you get the most out of your television without the need for expensive upgrades. Whether you're looking to access digital channels, record your favourite shows, or simply improve your TV's audio and video quality, there's a TV on this list to suit your needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a range of features and connectivity options, these TVs offer an affordable way to transform your TV into a complete entertainment hub. From compact USB tuners to feature-rich set-top boxes, each product has been carefully selected based on its performance, reliability, and overall value for money. So, if you're ready to take your TV viewing to the next level without breaking the bank, read on to discover the best TV under ₹15,000.

1. MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV offers a vibrant viewing experience with its HD Ready display and HDR 10 technology. It features Google TV, built-in WiFi, and Chromecast for seamless streaming of your favourite content. The TV comes with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB ROM, supporting apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. Its 20 Watts sound output with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD provides immersive audio. With dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, this TV offers versatile connectivity options.

Screen Size:32 Inches

Brand:MI

Display Technology: LED

Resolution:720p

Refresh Rate:60 Hz

Special Feature: Hey Google, Google TV, HDR 10

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant HD Ready display Lower resolution compared to Full HD TVs Google TV, Built-In WiFi, Chromecast

2. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a vibrant viewing experience with its HD Ready resolution and LED panel technology. It features a 60 Hz refresh rate for smooth motion, and Dolby Digital Plus sound technology for immersive audio. With Smart TV capabilities, it supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, and includes features like Screen Share and Content Guide. The TV comes with a comprehensive warranty of 1 year, with an additional 1-year warranty on the panel.

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: Samsung

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 768p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid HD Ready resolution for crisp visuals Limited connectivity options with only 2 HDMI ports Dolby Digital Plus for immersive sound

3. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall HD Ready Android Smart LED TV

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its HD Ready display and 60 Hz refresh rate. With its frameless design and wide range of supported internet services and applications, including Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, this TV is perfect for entertainment enthusiasts. It features IPE technology for enhanced picture quality, a quad-core processor for smooth performance, and multiple connectivity options. The TV also comes with a user-friendly remote with shortcut keys and in-built box speakers for a complete viewing experience.

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: VW

Supported Internet Services:Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 72D x 22W x 42H Centimeters

Resolution: 720p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Frameless design for immersive viewing Resolution limited to 720p Wide range of supported internet services and applications The refresh rate could be higher for smoother motion

4. VW 101 cm (40 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV

The VW 101 cm (40 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a sleek design and smart features. With a resolution of 1080p and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, it delivers crisp images and smooth motion. The TV supports popular streaming services like Prime Video, YouTube, and more. It comes with a quad-core processor and runs on Linux OS, providing a seamless smart TV experience. The frameless design enhances the viewing experience, and the included components make setup easy.

Screen Size: 40 Inches

Brand: VW

Supported Internet Services:Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 12D x 89W x 55H Centimeters

Resolution: 1080p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp 1080p resolution Limited app selection Smooth 60 Hz refresh rate Average sound quality

5. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV offers a vivid viewing experience with its HD Ready display and 60 Hz refresh rate. It features Fire OS 7 with access to popular streaming apps like Prime Video and Netflix. The TV comes with a voice remote powered by Alexa for easy navigation and DTH set-top box integration. With dual-band Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, you can easily connect your devices. The TV also boasts Dolby Audio for immersive sound quality.

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: Redmi

Supported Internet Services:Netflix, 12000+ Apps from App Store, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8.3D x 71.6W x 42.4H Centimeters

Resolution: 720p

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid HD Ready display for a vivid viewing experience 720p resolution may not be ideal for all content Fire OS 7 with access to popular streaming apps Limited internal storage

6. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV offers a vibrant viewing experience with its HD Ready display and 60 Hz refresh rate. It comes with Google TV for seamless access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The TV features 30W High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio for immersive sound quality. With dual-band Wifi and 2 way Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily connect your devices. The TV also includes special features like Blue Light Reduction and Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine for enhanced viewing comfort.

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: Acer

Supported Internet Services:Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, Hungama

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8.5D x 71.6W x 42.1H Centimeters

Resolution: 720p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Google TV for smart entertainment Not full HD resolution 30W high-fidelity speakers with Dolby Audio Limited HDMI and USB ports

7. Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) Special Edition Series Full HD Smart LED TV

The Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) Special Edition Series Full HD Smart LED TV offers a vibrant viewing experience with its Full HD resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. This Smart TV features a high-brightness display and wide colour gamut, delivering crisp and vivid visuals. You can easily connect your favourite devices with built-in Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. The TV also has a remote with dedicated app buttons for convenient access to popular streaming services like SonyLiv, Prime Video, Zee5, and YouTube.

Screen Size: 40 Inches

Brand: Kodak

Supported Internet Services:Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, SonyLiv, Youtube

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 11D x 92.5W x 54.5H Centimeters

Resolution: 1080p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD resolution for crisp visuals Limited smart features compared to other models Built-in Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity options Average sound quality

8. SANSUI 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart A+ LED Google TV

The SANSUI 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart A+ LED Google TV offers a crisp viewing experience with its HD Ready display. It comes with Google TV, Google Assistant, and a built-in Chromecast for seamless streaming. The smart remote with voice search makes navigation easy. Supported apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Google Play provide endless entertainment options. The TV's sleek design and compact size make it suitable for any room.

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: SANSUI

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Google Play, Youtube, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8.4D x 71.8W x 42.3H Centimeters

Resolution: 1366 x 768

Refresh Rate:60 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid HD Ready display for crisp visuals Limited to HD resolution Google TV and Google Assistant for smart features The refresh rate is limited to 60 Hz

Top 3 features of best TV under ₹ 15000

Best TV under ₹ 15000 Resolution OS Features MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV 720p Google Vibrant HD Ready display, Google TV, Built-In WiFi Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 768p Tizen HD Ready resolution, Dolby Digital Plus VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 720p Android Frameless design, Wide range of supported internet services VW 101 cm (40 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV 1080p Linux Crisp 1080p resolution, Smooth 60 Hz refresh rate Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 720p Fire OS HD Ready display, Fire OS 7 with access to popular streaming apps Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV 720p Google Google TV for smart entertainment, 30W high-fidelity speakers Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) Special Edition Series Full HD Smart LED TV 1080p Linux Full HD resolution, Built-in Wi-Fi, multiple connectivity options SANSUI 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart A+ LED Google TV 768p Google HD Ready display, Google TV, Google Assistant

Best value for money TV under ₹ 15000 The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall HD Ready Android Smart LED TV stands out as the best value-for-money TV under ₹15000. It offers a frameless design, a wide range of supported internet services, and a quad-core processor for smooth performance. Additionally, it features IPE technology for enhanced picture quality and a user-friendly remote with shortcut keys. Despite its lower resolution, it provides an immersive viewing experience, making it a great choice for entertainment enthusiasts on a budget.

Best Overall TV under ₹ 15000 The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV is the best overall TV under ₹15000. It features a vibrant HD Ready display, Google TV, built-in WiFi, and Chromecast for seamless streaming of your favourite content. The TV also comes with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB ROM, supporting apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. With its 20 Watts sound output with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, it provides an immersive audio experience. Additionally, its dual-band WiFi, 2 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports offer versatile connectivity options.

How to find the best TV under ₹ 15000? To find the best TV under ₹15000, consider the following factors: display resolution, smart features, sound quality, connectivity options, and brand reputation. Look for TVs with at least HD Ready resolution for a decent viewing experience. Smart features like built-in WiFi, support for popular streaming services, and voice assistants can enhance your TV usage. Good sound quality is important for an immersive viewing experience. Check for multiple connectivity options like HDMI and USB ports. Finally, consider reputed brands known for their quality and after-sales service to ensure a reliable purchase.

FAQs Question : What is the difference between HD Ready and Full HD resolution? Ans : HD Ready resolution is 1280x720 pixels, while Full HD resolution is 1920x1080 pixels. Full HD offers higher clarity and detail compared to HD Ready. Question : Can I connect my gaming console to these TVs? Ans : Yes, most of these TVs come with HDMI ports, allowing you to connect gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and other devices easily. Question : Do these TVs support screen mirroring from smartphones? Ans : Yes, many of these TVs support screen mirroring or casting from compatible smartphones. Question : Are these TVs wall-mountable? Ans : Yes, most of these TVs are wall-mountable, but you may need to purchase a compatible wall mount-separately. Question : Do these TVs come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, these TVs come with a warranty. The duration and coverage may vary, so it's best to check with the manufacturer or seller.

