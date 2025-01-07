Explore the top 10 smart TV under ₹ 30000 in India featuring HD and Full HD resolutions, immersive sound, and smart features like OTT apps, voice control, and screen mirroring. These options cater to diverse budgets, offering great value for your home entertainment needs.

Finding the perfect TV under ₹30,000 can feel overwhelming with the abundance of choices available today. This price range offers excellent value, with models featuring HD or Full HD resolution, immersive sound, and advanced smart functionalities like voice control, OTT apps, and screen mirroring. These TVs combine affordability with cutting-edge technology, making them an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

In this article, we’ve curated a list of the top 10 smart TVs that deliver exceptional performance and versatility. From well-known brands to emerging favorites, these TVs cater to various preferences, ensuring a seamless entertainment experience. Whether you're upgrading your living room or setting up a second screen, this list will help you find the best option to match your style, space, and viewing needs without exceeding your budget. Dive in to explore the perfect blend of quality and affordability!

The LG 32LM563BPTC is a compact HD Ready Smart LED TV offering immersive visuals with Active HDR for sharper details and enhanced colors. It features WebOS, a user-friendly interface for seamless streaming, screen mirroring, and access to Office 365. With DTS Virtual:X technology and a 10W sound system, the TV ensures a clear and engaging audio experience. Equipped with HDMI and USB ports, it supports gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and other devices. A sleek, slim design makes it ideal for modern interiors.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Sound Output 10 Watts Display Type Slim LED Smart Features WebOS, Screen Mirroring Warranty 1 Year Reasons to buy Active HDR with vibrant colors Intuitive WebOS interface Reasons to avoid Limited sound output (10W) Only 1 USB port available Click Here to Buy LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the LG 32LM563BPTC for its vibrant picture quality and bright display. They also highlight its timely delivery and smart features. However, some buyers have mixed opinions on the sound quality, performance, and the magic remote.

Why choose this product? Choose this product for its excellent picture clarity, smart functionality, and overall performance, offering great value for money and an ideal option for everyday entertainment in smaller spaces.

Xiaomi is known for its value for money products and Xiaomi 32 inch Google TV is one of the best TV under ₹30000. It combines a vibrant HD Ready display with Google TV features for ultimate convenience. Its Vivid Picture Engine optimizes visuals, delivering sharper images and dynamic colours. The 20W Dolby Audio output enhances sound clarity for an immersive experience. Connectivity is seamless with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two HDMI, and USB ports. With 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage, the TV supports Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. Its voice control feature and sleek design make it a versatile, smart entertainment hub.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20 Watts Smart Features Google TV, Voice Control Connectivity 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0 Warranty 1 Year Reasons to buy High-quality sound (Dolby Audio) Broad app support (Google TV) Reasons to avoid Limited RAM (1.5 GB) Slightly bulky design Click Here to Buy Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the television offers good value for money, appreciating the excellent picture quality, sound system, and voice control. However, some have experienced lag when opening multiple apps and noted the limited selection of popular news channels. There are mixed opinions on installation and connectivity.

Why choose this product? Choose this product for its impressive picture and sound quality, voice control, and overall value, making it a great option for everyday viewing, despite minor performance issues like lag and limited channel selection.

The Samsung UA32T4380AKXXL is a feature-rich HD Ready Smart LED TV, delivering crisp visuals with PurColor and Mega Contrast. Equipped with Dolby Digital Plus, its 20W sound system ensures clear audio for movies and music. Smart features like Personal Computer mode, Screen Share, and a content guide enhance functionality, making it a practical addition to any home. With multiple HDMI and USB connectivity options, it's perfect for modern setups. A sleek design and Samsung's trusted quality make it a standout choice.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20 Watts Display Type LED Panel Smart Features Personal Computer, Screen Share Warranty 1 Year + 1 Year on Panel Reasons to buy Vibrant display with PurColor Sleek and stylish design Reasons to avoid Limited app support Basic smart TV features Click Here to Buy Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the television offers great value for money, praising its impressive picture and sound quality. Many are happy with its features and design. However, some buyers mention that the stand is not included, and there are mixed opinions about the installation process.

Why choose this product? Choose this product for its excellent picture and sound quality, stylish design, and solid features, making it a great choice for everyday entertainment, despite the missing stand and varying installation experiences.

Samsung's UA43T5450AKXXL offers Full HD clarity, enhanced by HDR and PurColor technology for vibrant visuals. Its 20W Dolby Digital Plus sound system ensures immersive audio. Smart features like Screen Mirroring, SmartThings app support, and multiple HDMI and USB ports cater to versatile needs. With a wide 178° viewing angle and powerful Hyper Real Picture Engine, it's perfect for large spaces. Its slim, elegant design blends seamlessly into interiors, making it ideal for entertainment enthusiasts who demand quality and style. If you are looking for vibrant picture quality and cutting edge features in a TV under ₹30000 then go for this TV.

Specifications Resolution Full HD (1920x1080) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Sound Output 20 Watts Display Type HDR, PurColor Smart Features SmartThings App, WiFi Direct Warranty 1 Year + 1 Year on Panel Reasons to buy Full HD display with HDR Advanced connectivity options Reasons to avoid Moderate refresh rate (50 Hz) Limited RAM (1.5 GB) Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the television to be great value for money, praising its impressive picture and sound quality, along with its features and design. However, some report issues with the stand not being included, and opinions on installation are mixed.

Why choose this product? Choose this product for its excellent picture and sound quality, sleek design, and solid features, offering great value despite the missing stand and varying experiences with installation.

The Redmi F Series Fire TV features a bezel-less design and vivid HD Ready display for a cinematic viewing experience. Powered by Fire OS, it supports over 12,000 apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+. The 20W Dolby Audio sound output complements its stunning visuals. Alexa voice control and easy switching between DTH and OTT apps add convenience. Dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB ports, and a quad-core processor enhance performance. It's a budget-friendly, stylish option for smart TV lovers.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20 Watts Smart Features Fire TV, Alexa Remote Display Type Metal Bezel-less Warranty 1 Year + 1 Year on Panel Reasons to buy Extensive app library Bezel-less, sleek design Reasons to avoid Limited storage (8 GB) Basic RAM (1 GB) Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the TV’s sleek design, impressive picture quality, and value for money. Many find it a good product with superb visuals. However, there are mixed opinions on the sound quality, functionality, speed, and ease of installation.

Why choose this product? Choose this product for its sleek design, excellent picture quality, and great value, making it a solid option for everyday entertainment, despite varying opinions on sound, speed, and installation.

The TCL 32L4B combines a sleek bezel-less design with HD Ready resolution and HDR10 for life like visuals. It's Micro Dimming and AiPQ Engine optimize picture quality for different viewing scenarios. The TV features 16W Dolby Audio for clear, immersive sound. With Android TV, in-built apps like Netflix and Disney+, and screen mirroring, it offers exceptional smart functionality. Multiple HDMI and USB ports, along with Bluetooth connectivity, make it versatile for various devices. It’s an affordable yet feature-rich entertainment solution. It's not easy to find these features in a TV under ₹30000, but TCL is offering all these features at much less price.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 16 Watts Smart Features Android TV, Multi View Mode Display Type HDR10, Bezel-less Warranty 1 Year Reasons to buy HDR10 for vibrant visuals Smart features at a great price Reasons to avoid Moderate sound output (16W) Slightly bulky interface Click Here to Buy TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV for its good quality, clear picture, and decent value for money. They appreciate its sound quality and viewing experience. However, some are disappointed with the installation service, and there are mixed opinions on functionality, lag, and connectivity.

Why choose this product? Choose this product for its clear picture, good sound quality, and value for money, making it a solid choice for everyday viewing, despite some concerns with installation and connectivity issues.

The VW Playwall Frameless TV delivers Full HD visuals with IPE Technology for sharp images and natural colors. Its 24W stereo sound system ensures an immersive listening experience. Smart features include Miracast, a quad-core processor, and Linux OS, allowing smooth app integration and streaming. The frameless design enhances aesthetics, making it a great addition to any home. Multiple HDMI and USB ports, along with Wi-Fi, ensure seamless connectivity. It’s a value-for-money option for those seeking style and functionality.

Specifications Resolution Full HD (1920x1080) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 24 Watts Smart Features Linux OS, Miracast Display Type IPE Technology Warranty 1 Year Reasons to buy Frameless design for immersion Powerful 24W stereo sound Reasons to avoid Limited OS capabilities Fewer app options Click Here to Buy VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F2 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the TV offers good value for money, with an HD-ready display, clear sound, and vibrant colors. The built-in speakers provide loud and clear sound, and many appreciate the Android and smart TV features. However, opinions vary on functionality and wireless connectivity.

Why choose this product? Choose this product for its vibrant colors, HD display, clear sound, and great smart TV features, making it a solid option for everyday use, despite mixed reviews on connectivity and functionality.

The VW 32S Frameless TV offers an HD Ready display with IPE Technology, delivering clear visuals with vibrant colors. Its 20W stereo sound ensures a balanced audio experience. Smart features like Android OS, built-in Wi-Fi, and screen mirroring make it easy to access your favorite apps and content. With HDMI and USB connectivity options, it supports multiple devices. The frameless design adds a modern touch, making it a budget-friendly option for compact spaces with smart entertainment needs.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20 Watts Smart Features Android OS, Screen Mirroring Display Type IPE Technology Warranty 1 Year Reasons to buy Reliable Android interface Frameless design Reasons to avoid Limited connectivity options Basic sound quality Click Here to Buy VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the television offers good value for money, appreciating its picture and sound quality. Some highlight its features, but others have differing opinions on its functionality, ease of installation, and performance.

Why choose this product? Choose this product for its solid picture and sound quality at an affordable price, making it a good option for budget-conscious buyers, despite varied opinions on installation and overall performance.

The Acer I Pro Series Smart TV brings stunning HD Ready visuals with HDR10 for sharper contrast and vibrant colors. It features a 30W Dolby Audio sound system with five sound modes, ensuring an immersive audio experience. Powered by Google TV, it supports personalized profiles, Google Assistant, and hotkeys for quick access to apps. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and HDMI/USB ports offer seamless connectivity. With a sleek design and eco mode, it’s perfect for energy-efficient, modern entertainment setups.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 30 Watts Smart Features Google TV, Voice Remote Display Type HDR10 Warranty 1 Year Reasons to buy High-quality audio (30W) HDR10 for better visuals Reasons to avoid Limited storage (16 GB) Slightly higher price range Click Here to Buy Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Pro Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32HDIGU2841AT (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the TV’s quality, 4K resolution, vibrant colours, and deep blacks, calling it a great value for money. Many consider it a good product by Acer, though opinions vary on speed, functionality, ease of installation, and connectivity.

Why choose this product? Choose this product for its stunning 4K resolution, vibrant display, and value for money, offering an excellent viewing experience, despite mixed opinions on installation and performance.

10. Dyanora Sigma 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV

The Dyanora Sigma offers Full HD resolution with an A+ grade display panel for detailed and bright visuals. Its 30W surround sound system ensures an engaging audio experience. Smart features like Coolita OS, screen mirroring, and access to popular apps make it a user-friendly choice. Dual HDMI and USB ports, along with dual-band Wi-Fi, provide versatile connectivity. Its silver frame and slim design add elegance, making it a great fit for both entertainment and aesthetics on a budget. Dynora is known for producing high-quality TVs, making a TV under ₹30000 from this brand an excellent choice.

Specifications Resolution Full HD (1920x1080) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 30 Watts Smart Features Coolita OS, Screen Mirroring Display Type A+ Grade Panel Warranty 1 Year Reasons to buy Affordable and feature-packed Excellent sound and display Reasons to avoid Limited RAM and storage OS Lacks advanced features Click Here to Buy Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Pro Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32HDIGU2841AT (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the TV's overall quality, picture, and sound, finding it good value for money. Many like its performance, TV quality, and ease of use. However, opinions differ on its functionality.

Why choose this product? Choose this product for its solid picture and sound quality, ease of use, and value for money, despite mixed opinions on its functionality.

Are the smart TVs under ₹ 30,000 suitable for gaming? Yes, many TVs in this range offer features like low input lag, HDMI connectivity, and refresh rates of 50-60 Hz, making them suitable for casual gaming. However, for competitive gaming, you may need higher refresh rates and advanced gaming-specific features.

Do these TVs offer good durability and after-sales support? Most TVs in this list are from reputable brands with a standard 1-year warranty, often extended for panels. Durability depends on usage and maintenance. Ensure proper after-sales support by choosing brands with reliable service networks in your area.

Factors to consider when buying a TV under ₹ 30000 Display Quality: Choose between HD Ready and Full HD based on viewing preferences. Full HD offers sharper images, especially for larger screens.

Smart Features: Ensure the TV supports popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, and has voice control or casting options.

Sound Quality: Look for models with good sound output (at least 20W) and Dolby Audio for better audio clarity.

Connectivity: Check HDMI and USB ports for external devices. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are essential for seamless streaming and smart functionality.

Warranty & After-Sales Service: Ensure reliable warranty coverage and accessible customer service.

Energy Efficiency: Opt for energy-efficient models to reduce power consumption.

Brand Reputation: Choose well-known brands that offer better durability and after-sales support.

Top 3 features of best tv under ₹ 30000

TV under ₹30000 Resolution Sound Output Smart Features LG 32LM563BPTC (32 inches) HD Ready (1366x768) 10W with DTS Virtual:X WebOS, Screen Mirroring, Office 365 Xiaomi Smart TV A L32MA-AIN (32 inches) HD Ready (1366x768) 20W with Dolby Audio Google TV, Voice Control, OTT Apps Support Samsung UA32T4380AKXXL (32 inches) HD Ready (1366x768) 20W with Dolby Digital+ Screen Share, Personal Computer Mode Samsung UA43T5450AKXXL (43 inches) Full HD (1920x1080) 20W with Dolby Digital+ SmartThings, Screen Mirroring, Game Mode Redmi F Series Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (32 inches) HD Ready (1366x768) 20W with Dolby Audio Fire OS, Alexa, OTT Apps Integration TCL 32L4B (32 inches) HD Ready (1366x768) 16W with Dolby Audio Android TV, Screen Mirroring, Bezel-less Design VW Playwall VW43F2 (43 inches) Full HD (1920x1080) 24W Stereo Surround Sound Linux OS, Miracast, Quad-Core Processor VW Frameless Series VW32S (32 inches) HD Ready (1366x768) 20W Stereo Sound Android, Screen Mirroring, Eco Display Acer I Pro Series AR32HDIGU2841AT (32 inches) HD Ready (1366x768) 30W Dolby Audio Google TV, HDR10, Personalized Profiles Dyanora Sigma DY-LD43F1S (43 inches) Full HD (1920x1080) 30W Surround Sound Coolita OS, Screen Mirroring, OTT Apps

