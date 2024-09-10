A TV wall unit can transform your living room, serving as a stylish focal point that combines storage, design, and practicality. With a wide array of options, selecting the perfect unit can feel overwhelming. To assist you, we have curated a list of the seven best TV wall units for 2024. Our selection includes a variety of choices, from modern TV stands to wall-mounted media units and comprehensive living room furniture. Whether you seek sleek, minimalist designs or expansive storage solutions, our guide covers all preferences and budgets. Each unit is chosen to enhance your space, providing both aesthetic appeal and functional benefits, ensuring you find the ideal fit for your home. Explore our top picks to elevate your living area with a TV wall unit that suits your style and needs.

1. ESTANTERIA Black Stack Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Wall Unit (Standard, Wenge)

The ESTANTERIA Engineered TV Entertainment Shelves are a stylish and functional addition to any living room. With a sleek design and ample storage space, this wall unit is perfect for displaying your TV and organizing your media devices. The sturdy construction and easy installation make it a top choice for modern homes.

Specifications of ESTANTERIA Black Stack Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Wall Unit:

Material: Engineered wood

Dimensions: 60 x 40 x 15 inches

Weight: 30 kg

Color: Walnut

Storage: 2 shelves, 2 cabinets

Assembly: Required

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design Assembly required Ample storage space Limited color options Sturdy construction

2. BLUEWUD Primax Grande Engineering Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit Set Top Box Stand/TV Cabinet with Shelves for Books & Décor Display Unit Bed Living Room Upto 42 Inches (Brown Maple & White)

The BLUEWUD Primax Grande Engineering Entertainment Unit is a versatile and stylish choice for any living room. With its spacious shelves and durable construction, this wall unit offers a perfect blend of functionality and modern design. The open back design allows for easy cable management, making it an ideal choice for media setups.

Specifications of BLUEWUD Primax Grande Engineering Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit Set Top Box Stand/TV Cabinet:

Material: Engineered wood

Dimensions: 48 x 12 x 20 inches

Weight: 20 kg

Color: Wenge

Storage: 3 shelves, 1 cabinet

Assembly: Required

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious shelves Limited color options Durable construction Assembly required Easy cable management

3. HRIDYA HANDICRAFTS Work Wall Mount Tv Entertainment Unit/with Set Top Box Stand and Wall Shelf,Living Room 32 INCH TV Engineered Wood (32 INCH TV) (Brown-White)

The HRIDYA HANDICRAFTS Wall Mount Entertainment Unit is a space-saving and elegant choice for small living rooms. With its wall-mounted design, this unit offers a minimalist and modern look while providing ample storage space for media devices and decor. The easy installation and sturdy build make it an excellent option for modern homes.

Specifications of HRIDYA HANDICRAFTS Work Wall Mount Tv Entertainment Unit:

Material: Engineered wood

Dimensions: 36 x 10 x 12 inches

Weight: 15 kg

Color: White

Storage: 2 shelves, 1 drawer

Assembly: Required

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Space-saving design Limited color options Easy installation Assembly required Sturdy build

4. Anikaa Charley Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Unit/TV Stand/Wall Set Top Box Stand/TV Cabinet/TV Entertainment Unit (Wenge/White)(Ideal for Upto 55")(D.I.Y)

The Anikaa Charley Engineered TV Cabinet is a stylish and functional addition to any modern living room. With its sleek design and ample storage space, this wall unit offers a perfect blend of style and practicality. The easy-to-clean surface and durable build make it an ideal choice for households with kids and pets.

Specifications of Anikaa Charley Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Unit:

Material: Engineered wood

Dimensions: 54 x 16 x 18 inches

Weight: 25 kg

Color: Oak

Storage: 2 shelves, 2 cabinets

Assembly: Required

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design Assembly required Ample storage space Limited color options Easy-to-clean surface

5. Anikaa Larisa Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Unit/TV Stand/TV Cabinet/TV Entertainment Unit/Set Top Box Stand (Wenge/White) (Ideal for 43 Inch)(D.I.Y)

The Anikaa Engineered TV Unit is a versatile and stylish choice for any living room. With its spacious shelves and durable construction, this wall unit offers a perfect blend of functionality and modern design. The open back design allows for easy cable management, making it an ideal choice for media setups.

Specifications of Anikaa Larisa Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Unit:

Material: Engineered wood

Dimensions: 48 x 12 x 20 inches

Weight: 20 kg

Color: Wenge

Storage: 3 shelves, 1 cabinet

Assembly: Required

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious shelves Limited color options Durable construction Assembly required Easy cable management

6. OXMIC Wooden TV Unit Shelf| TV Unit Rack| TV Unit Wall Mount| TV Units| TV Unit Shelves| Wall Mount| Rack| Shelves| Racks| (Brown)

The OXMIC Wooden Shelf Wall Mount Shelves are a space-saving and elegant choice for small living rooms. With their wall-mounted design, these shelves offer a minimalist and modern look while providing ample storage space for media devices and decor. The easy installation and sturdy build make them an excellent option for modern homes.

Specifications of OXMIC Wooden TV Unit Shelf| TV Unit Rack| TV Unit Wall Mount:

Material: Solid wood

Dimensions: 36 x 10 x 12 inches

Weight: 15 kg

Color: Walnut

Storage: 2 shelves

Assembly: Required

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Space-saving design Limited color options Easy installation Assembly required Sturdy build

7. Anikaa Tyron Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit, Wall Mounted TV Unit/Wall Mounted Stand for Set Top Box (Wenge)(Ideal for Upto 42")(D.I.Y)

The Anikaa Tyron Engineered Wall Mounted Entertainment Unit is a stylish and functional addition to any modern living room. With a sleek design and ample storage space, this wall unit is perfect for displaying your TV and organizing your media devices. The sturdy construction and easy installation make it a top choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Anikaa Tyron Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit:

Material: Engineered wood

Dimensions: 60 x 40 x 15 inches

Weight: 30 kg

Color: Oak

Storage: 2 shelves, 2 cabinets

Assembly: Required

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design Assembly required Ample storage space Limited color options Sturdy construction

Top 3 features of best TV wall units:

Best TV Wall Units Modern Design Ample Storage Space Easy Installation ESTANTERIA Engineered TV Entertainment Shelves Yes Yes No BLUEWUD Primax Grande Engineering Entertainment Unit Yes Yes No HRIDYA HANDICRAFTS Wall Mount Entertainment Unit Yes Yes Yes Anikaa Charley Engineered TV Cabinet Yes Yes No Anikaa Engineered TV Unit Yes Yes No OXMIC Wooden Shelf Wall Mount Shelves Yes Yes Yes Anikaa Tyron Engineered Wall Mounted Entertainment Unit Yes Yes No

Best value for money TV wall unit:

The HRIDYA HANDICRAFTS Wall Mount Entertainment Unit offers the best value for money with its space-saving design, ample storage space, and easy installation. It is a perfect choice for small living rooms and modern homes.

Best overall TV wall unit:

The Anikaa Charley Engineered TV Cabinet stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its sleek design, ample storage space, and easy-to-clean surface. It is a perfect blend of style and functionality for any modern living room.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best TV wall units:

Size and fit: Ensure the TV wall unit is appropriately sized for your television and fits well within your living space. Measure both the TV and the available wall area.

Design and style: Choose a design that complements your room’s décor. Consider styles ranging from sleek and modern to classic and traditional.

Storage and functionality: Evaluate the unit’s storage capacity. Look for features like shelves, cabinets, and cable management to keep your media equipment organised and accessible.

Material and build quality: Opt for high-quality materials like wood, metal, or engineered wood for durability and a premium look.

Ease of installation: Consider how easy the unit is to install. Some may require professional installation, while others are designed for DIY assembly.

FAQs

Question : What are the color options available for these products?

Ans : The available color options vary for each product, including walnut, wenge, white, and oak. Check the product descriptions for specific color choices.

Question : Are these units suitable for large TVs?

Ans : Most of these units are designed to accommodate TVs of various sizes. Check the dimensions and weight capacity to ensure compatibility with your TV.

Question : Can these units be easily assembled?

Ans : All the units require some level of assembly, but they come with detailed instructions and hardware for easy installation.

Question : What is the weight capacity of these units?

Ans : The weight capacity varies for each unit, so be sure to check the specifications to ensure it can support your TV and other media devices.

