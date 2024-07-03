If you want to discover unparalleled viewing experiences, now’s the time to check out our selection of the best TVs that are feature packed and ready to take your entertainment experience to the next level. Whether you prioritise stunning picture clarity, hypnotic sound quality, or seamless smart functionality, our line-up ensures superior performance to meet diverse entertainment needs. With each TV, you can expect advanced technology, such as vibrant QLED or OLED displays that deliver vivid colours and deep contrasts.

In addition, our selection of the best TVs includes smart TV options that provide effortless access to a multitude of streaming services and apps, guaranteeing endless entertainment possibilities at your fingertips. These best TVs are designed with modern aesthetics and durable build quality, which means that feature packed abilities are a bonus for users who want to improve their viewing pleasure while also adding value to their living space.

Whether you're a cinephile, gamer, or avid sports enthusiast, our collection of the best TVs offers the best in class, promising exceptional value and reliability. What are you waiting for? Improve your home entertainment setup with these top-tier feature packed TVs that redefine what it means to watch TV in the digital age.

1. Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

If you’re looking for immersive entertainment and can’t find the best TV, check out the Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV in black. Its advanced 4K resolution delivers stunning clarity, while Google TV integration provides seamless access to a vast range of apps and content. On this feature packed TV, users can expect vibrant colours and unmatched contrast with HDR support, optimising every scene. The TV's sleek design enhances any space, complemented by its user-friendly interface and robust build quality. Perfect for film nights or gaming sessions, the Sony Bravia promises exceptional visual quality and smart features for a superior viewing experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Type: LED

Smart Features: Google TV platform for seamless access to apps and content

HDR Support: Enhances contrast and colour accuracy for a more dynamic viewing experience

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Google TV integration for seamless app access Higher price compared to similar models Advanced 4K resolution for stunning picture clarity Potential issues with software updates or bugs

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the Sony Bravia TV for its features, sound quality, and easy installation, along with its worthwhile apps and performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Sony Bravia TV for its advanced 4K clarity and seamless Google TV integration, ideal for immersive home entertainment.

2. OnePlus 43 inches Y Series Smart Android LED TV

The OnePlus 43 inches Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV in black is among the best TVs you can buy right now. Why do we say that? This feature packed TV offers a sleek viewing experience with its 4K resolution and Android TV platform. It features vivid colours and sharp contrasts, which means you get better visual clarity for movies and games. Users appreciate its seamless integration with Android apps and Google Assistant for voice control. The TV's slim design complements modern spaces, while its multiple connectivity options ensure versatility. Its affordability and intuitive user interface make it a great choice for buyers.

Specifications of OnePlus 43 inches Y Series Smart Android LED TV

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Type: LED

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI ports, USB ports, Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable 4K smart TV with Android platform Occasional software lag or performance issues Vibrant display with good colour reproduction Limited app selection compared to other platforms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise the OnePlus TV for its picture quality and value, showcasing vivid visuals and lifelike details, despite reported installation and performance issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose the OnePlus TV for its affordable 4K clarity and Android TV integration, ideal for budget-conscious users seeking quality entertainment.

3. VW 32 inches Frameless Series Android Smart LED TV

Considered one of the best TVs you can buy, the VW 32 inches Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV offers sleek design and smart functionality. Its HD Ready resolution delivers clear visuals, suitable for smaller spaces, along with feature packed functionalities. Android TV integration provides access to a variety of apps and services, enhancing entertainment options. Its frameless design maximises screen space and blends seamlessly into any environment. Connectivity options include HDMI and USB ports for multimedia versatility. Consider buying this TV if you want the best viewing experience at home.

Specifications of VW 32 inches Frameless Series Android Smart LED TV

Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Display Type: LED

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: HDMI ports, USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Frameless design enhances aesthetics Limited screen size (32 inches) may be small for some Android TV integration for app access HD Ready resolution may not satisfy all viewers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers appreciate the value, sound quality, and comprehensive features of the VW TV, noting its affordability and satisfactory picture quality, despite occasional remote issues.

Why choose this product?

Select the VW TV for its sleek frameless design and Android TV integration, offering smart features and modern aesthetics at home.

Also Read: Best Samsung 32 inch smart TV and monitor: Enjoy viewing like never before with family and friends

4. Samsung 43 inches Full HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 43 inches Full HD Smart LED TV in black offers vibrant Full HD resolution with smart TV capabilities, making it among the best TVs you can buy right now. This feature packed TV comes with Samsung's Tizen operating system, providing seamless access to various streaming apps and services. Its sleek design and sturdy build quality fit well in any room, while the TV's Full HD display ensures crisp details and vivid colours for impressive viewing experiences. In addition, its user-friendly interface and reliable performance make it worth considering for your next best TV purchase. Overall, it's a solid choice for those seeking a reliable smart TV with good picture quality and smart features.

Specifications of Samsung 43 inches Full HD Smart LED TV

Display Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Display Type: LED

Smart Features: Samsung Tizen operating system for smart TV functionalities

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI ports, USB ports, Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD resolution for crisp visuals Lacks 4K resolution for higher picture quality Samsung Tizen OS for seamless smart features Limited to Full HD, may not future-proof for some

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers value the Samsung for its affordability, sound quality, and visual performance, though issues with functionality and installation vary.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Samsung TV for its Full HD clarity and seamless Samsung Tizen smart features, ideal for immersive home entertainment.

5. Samsung 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

Looking for the best TV? The Samsung 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a compact yet feature packed TV viewing experience. Its HD Ready resolution ensures clear visuals suitable for smaller spaces, complemented by Samsung's smart TV features for easy access to streaming services and apps. Its sleek design and sturdy build blend seamlessly with various environments. Its affordability and intuitive interface make it among the best TVs to buy. Overall, it's a practical choice for those seeking a reliable smart TV for smaller rooms or secondary viewing areas.

Specifications of Samsung 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Display Type: LED

Smart Features: Samsung's Tizen operating system for smart TV functionalities

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI ports, USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size ideal for smaller spaces HD Ready resolution may not satisfy all viewers Samsung Tizen OS for smart TV features Limited connectivity options compared to larger models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the Samsung TV for its affordability, sound, and picture quality, but some encounter issues with functionality and installation reliability.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Samsung TV for its compact size and Samsung Tizen smart features, perfect for smaller spaces and seamless entertainment.

Also Read: Samsung 8K TVs: Choose from powerful options with beautiful displays

6. Samsung 43 inches D Series Crystal Smart LED TV

The Samsung 43 inches D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV in black offers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with Crystal Display technology for vivid, lifelike visuals, making it one of the best TVs you can buy right now. Its feature packed TV capabilities include access to popular streaming apps and services through Samsung's Tizen operating system. Users appreciate its sleek design and robust build quality, enhancing any living space. The TV supports HDR for improved contrast and colour accuracy, providing a cinematic viewing experience. Its clarity and smart features make it a worthy consideration for your next TV purchase.

Specifications of Samsung 43 inches D Series Crystal Smart LED TV

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) with Crystal Display technology

Display Type: LED

Smart Features: Samsung Tizen operating system for smart TV functionalities

HDR Support: Yes, for enhanced contrast and colour accuracy

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with Crystal Display technology Potential initial setup complexities Smart TV features with Samsung Tizen OS Occasional software glitches

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers appreciate the Samsung TV for its quality, easy installation, and sound reproduction. Positive feedback includes prompt delivery and good value.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Samsung TV for its vibrant 4K display and smart features, perfect for immersive entertainment and sleek modern design.

7. VW 32 inches Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV

Among the best TVs in India is the VW 32 inches Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV. This feature packed TV combines sleek aesthetics with smart functionality. Its HD Ready resolution offers clear visuals suitable for smaller rooms or secondary viewing areas. Android TV integration provides access to a variety of apps and services, enhancing entertainment options. Its frameless design maximises screen space and blends seamlessly into modern interiors. Connectivity options on this feature packed TV include HDMI and USB ports for versatile multimedia use. Its affordability and intuitive user interface make it a worthy purchase.

Specifications of VW 32 inches Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV

Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Display Type: LED

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: HDMI ports, USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek frameless design enhances room aesthetics Limited to HD Ready resolution Android TV integration for versatile app access May not satisfy viewers wanting higher resolution

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the VW TV for its picture and sound quality, smart features, and compatibility with STB and internet OTT services.

Why choose this product?

Purchase the VW TV for its stylish frameless design and Android TV capabilities, offering smart features and modern aesthetics for homes.

Also Read: Best Toshiba TVs: Top 10 options to upgrade your home entertainment experience

8. VW 43 inches Playwall Frameless Series Full HD LED TV

The VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV combines sleek design with Full HD clarity, making it among the best TVs in India. Its frameless display enhances visual immersion, suitable for various viewing environments and its feature packed TV capabilities include Android TV integration for access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. Its modern aesthetics and sturdy build quality make it an option worth considering. The TV supports Full HD resolution and delivers crisp details and vibrant colours.

Specifications of VW 43 inches Playwall Frameless Series Full HD LED TV

Display Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Display Type: LED

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: HDMI ports, USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD resolution and sleek frameless design No higher resolutions beyond Full HD Android TV integration for app access Doesn't offer premium display technologies like OLED or QLED

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the VW TV for its performance, sound, and picture quality, noting smooth operation, a robust processor, and support for external sound systems.

Why choose this product?

Choose the VW TV for its sleek frameless design, Full HD clarity, and integrated Android TV platform for versatile entertainment options.

How to choose the best TVs in India

Choosing the best TV in India involves considering factors like display technology (LED, QLED, OLED), resolution (Full HD, 4K), smart features (platforms like Android TV), sound quality, and budget. Reviews and comparisons help gauge performance and value.

Also Read: Best 65-inch smart TVs: Choose from our top 8 picks to help you achieve pleasant viewing-all day, every day!

Which features are worth looking for in the best TVs in India

Key features to prioritise in India include display resolution (preferably 4K for sharpness), HDR support for vivid colours, smart TV capabilities (Android or Tizen), sound quality (Dolby Atmos), connectivity options (HDMI, USB), and screen size suitable for your viewing distance.

How do I decide if the screen size of a TV is right for me?

Determine screen size based on viewing distance; a general rule is the TV diagonal (in inches) should be approximately 1.5 to 2 times the viewing distance (in feet). Consider room size and seating arrangement to ensure comfortable viewing without straining.

Also Read: Best 43 inch LED TV: Indulge in vibrant picture quality, smart features and more

Which are the best TV brands in India?

Leading TV brands in India include Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, VW, and TCL, known for quality, innovation, and customer support. Factors like performance, reliability, smart features, and pricing influence brand popularity and consumer choice.

Factors to consider while buying a new TV

Display technology: Choose between LED, QLED, or OLED based on budget and preference for picture quality and energy efficiency.

Resolution: Opt for Full HD (1080p) or 4K Ultra HD for sharper images and better clarity, especially for larger screens.

Screen size: Select a size suitable for your room and viewing distance to enhance immersion without overwhelming the space.

Smart features: Look for built-in smart TV platforms like Android TV for easy access to streaming services, apps, and internet browsing.

Sound quality: Consider the TV's audio capabilities or plan for additional sound systems like soundbars for enhanced audio experience.

Connectivity: Ensure sufficient HDMI, USB ports, and Wi-Fi for connecting external devices like gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and streaming devices.

Best value for money TV

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL offers excellent value with its Full HD resolution, smart TV capabilities, and sleek design. It combines vibrant visuals with essential smart features, making it ideal for those seeking reliable performance and connectivity without compromising on picture quality, all at an affordable price point.

Best overall TV

The Sony Bravia KD-55X74L excels with its 4K Ultra HD display and integrated Google TV platform, offering stunning visuals and comprehensive smart features. Its sleek design and robust performance make it a top choice for immersive entertainment experiences.

Top 3 features of the best TVs in India

Best TVs Display size Viewing features Connectivity Sony Bravia KD-55X74L 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD, Smart LED with Google TV Multiple HDMI, USB ports, Wi-Fi OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD, Smart Android LED HDMI ports, USB ports, Wi-Fi VW VW32S 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready, Frameless design, Android Smart LED HDMI ports, USB ports, Wi-Fi Samsung UA43T5450AKXXL 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD, Smart LED HDMI ports, USB ports, Wi-Fi Samsung UA32T4380AKXXL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready, Smart LED HDMI ports, USB ports, Wi-Fi Samsung UA43DUE70BKLXL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Crystal Ultra HD, Smart LED HDMI ports, USB ports, Wi-Fi VW VW3251 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready, Playwall Frameless design, Android HDMI ports, USB ports, Wi-Fi VW VW43F1 109 cm (43 inches) Full HD, Playwall Frameless design, Android HDMI ports, USB ports, Wi-Fi

Similar articles for you

Best Mi 55 inch TVs: Pick from our top choices to upgrade your everyday entertainment

Best Samsung 43 inch 4K smart TVs for crystal clear home entertainment: Top 6 picks

Best Sony android TVs in India: Top 10 affordable smart TVs for your home entertainment

LED vs OLED vs QLED TV: Which one should you buy and why? A comprehensive comparison

FAQs

Question : What are the main differences between LED, QLED, and OLED TVs?

Ans : LED TVs use LCD panels with LED backlighting, QLED TVs utilise quantum dot technology for enhanced colour and brightness, while OLED TVs feature self-emitting pixels for superior contrast and black levels.

Question : How do I determine the right screen size for my TV?

Ans : Measure your viewing distance in feet and multiply by 1.5 to 2 to find the ideal screen size in inches, considering room size and seating arrangements.

Question : What are the benefits of owning a smart TV?

Ans : Smart TVs provide access to streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more, offer built-in Wi-Fi for internet connectivity, and often include voice control features for smart home integration.

Question : Why is HDR important in a TV?

Ans : HDR (High Dynamic Range) improves contrast and colour accuracy, expands the range of brightness levels displayed, and enhances the visual quality of content by making colours appear more vibrant and true to life.

Question : How does sound quality impact TV viewing?

Ans : Good sound quality enhances the overall viewing experience by providing clearer dialogue and immersive audio effects. Look for TVs with built-in Dolby Atmos or consider external sound systems like soundbars for better audio performance.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!