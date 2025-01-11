Our Picks Best overall product Best value for money FAQs

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is fast approaching, and it’s bringing incredible deals on the best TVs from top brands like Samsung and LG. This is the moment to elevate your viewing experience with a brand-new TV at a price you can’t resist.

If you're looking for a high-performance OLED for a cinematic experience or a sharp 4K LED for stunning detail, there's a perfect option for every home. Expect deep discounts on smart features like voice control, streaming options, and immersive sound technology.

With discounts of over 70%, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment system. The sale kicks off on January 13, with Prime members gaining early access on January 12. Don’t miss the chance to grab the TV you’ve always wanted and take your movie nights to the next level!

The TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B offers an impressive bezel-less design, delivering stunning visuals and smart functionality. Enjoy crisp, vibrant 4K quality with Google TV integration, giving you easy access to apps and content. Ideal for larger spaces, this model provides an immersive viewing experience. Grab this top pick in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale for unbeatable value on best TVs.

Specifications Display Size 189 cm (75 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Smart Features Google TV, Voice Assistant Bezel Metallic, Bezel-Less Design Click Here to Buy TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B (Black)

The Vu 126 cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV 50VIBE24 offers stunning 4K visuals with vibrant colours and advanced smart features. With Google TV integration, you can access your favourite apps and enjoy seamless connectivity. Perfect for medium-sized spaces, this TV brings premium quality at an unbeatable price. Grab it during the Amazon sale 2025 for incredible savings on best TVs.

Specifications Display Size 126 cm (50 inches) Resolution 4K QLED Smart Features Google TV, Voice Control Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Click Here to Buy Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV 50VIBE24 (Black)

The LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC offers impressive picture clarity and vibrant colours in a compact size. Featuring smart functionality and easy access to streaming apps, it’s perfect for smaller spaces. Don’t miss out on amazing deals during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale for the best TVs at unbeatable prices.

Specifications Display Size 108 cm (43 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Smart Features WebOS, Voice Assistant Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Click Here to Buy LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers stunning 4K visuals with vibrant colours and clarity. Ideal for larger rooms, this TV comes with smart features for seamless streaming. Don't miss your chance to grab this deal during the Amazon sale 2025 and secure one of the best TVs at a fantastic price.

Specifications Display Size 138 cm (55 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Smart Features Tizen OS, Voice Assistant Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV brings cutting-edge QLED technology for unparalleled picture quality. With smart features, this TV is perfect for those who want a top-tier viewing experience. Don't miss the chance to buy this best TV at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Specifications Display Size 138 cm (55 inches) Technology QLED Resolution 4K Ultra HD Smart Features Tizen OS, Voice Control Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL (Black)

The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers dynamic crystal-clear visuals. It’s a perfect addition to any home entertainment setup, offering 4K quality with smart features. Grab this best TV during the Amazon sale 2025 for unbeatable prices.

Specifications Display Size 138 cm (55 inches) Technology Brighter Crystal, 4K Dynamic Resolution 4K Ultra HD Smart Features Voice Control, Smart Hub Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)

The LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV brings vibrant 4K visuals to your living room. With smart features and impeccable design, it’s perfect for movie nights and gaming. Don’t miss the Amazon Great Republic Day sale for the best TVs at great prices.

Specifications Display Size 164 cm (65 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Smart Features Voice Control, WebOS Colour Dark Iron Grey Click Here to Buy LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV offers stunning visuals with deep blacks and vivid colours. This TV is ideal for immersive entertainment. Take advantage of the Amazon sale 2025 to get your hands on one of the best TVs at unbeatable prices.

Specifications Display Size 139 cm (55 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD OLED Smart Features WebOS, AI ThinQ Colour Black Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B3PSA (Black)

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32F5 offers a compact yet powerful viewing experience. Perfect for smaller spaces, it comes with smart features that cater to modern entertainment needs. Grab the best TVs at a great price during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Specifications Display Size 80 cm (32 inches) Resolution HD Ready Smart Features Android TV Colour Black Click Here to Buy VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32F5 (Black)

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC offers stunning visuals and smart capabilities, perfect for enhancing your entertainment space. With excellent picture quality and easy connectivity, it's one of the best TVs available at the Amazon sale 2025.

Specifications Display Size 80 cm (32 inches) Resolution HD Ready Smart Features Yes, WebOS Colour Dark Iron Grey Click Here to Buy LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

The Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN delivers vibrant visuals and intuitive smart features, perfect for any home entertainment setup. With its Fire TV integration, this model is an excellent choice for streaming content. Don't miss it during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale – it’s one of the best TVs you can find!

Specifications Display Size 80 cm (32 inches) Resolution HD Ready Smart Features Fire TV integration Colour Black Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV offers crisp Full HD visuals and smart connectivity for a rich viewing experience. With a wide range of apps and streaming options, it’s an ideal choice for entertainment. Don’t miss out on this best TV during the Amazon sale 2025 for a fantastic deal.

Specifications Display Size 108 cm (43 inches) Resolution Full HD Smart Features Built-in Wi-Fi, Streaming apps Colour Black Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)

The TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers an immersive viewing experience with 4K resolution and smart connectivity. With Google TV, streaming becomes seamless, and its metallic bezel-less design adds a modern touch. Don’t miss this deal during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, and grab one of the best TVs at an unbeatable price.

Specifications Display Size 108 cm (43 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Smart Features Google TV, Voice Search Colour Black Click Here to Buy TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black)

