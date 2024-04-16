The best TVs are the ones that suit your needs and fit comfortably into the room where you want to install them. Find a curated list of the best TVs available online.

Every home is incomplete without a TV. From viewing the news together as a family to enjoying movie nights, a TV at home is the focal point of many moments and activities. This is why it is important to select the right television set for your home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We have curated a list of the best TVs for you to explore based on their ratings, features, screen resolutions, sound quality and more. The perfect picks to help you find the right television for your home and stay within your budget as well. You will find in-depth research along with our best value-for-money picks making it easy for you to make a calculated and informed decision.

1. MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

Enjoy your favourite shows and movies in stunning HD Ready resolution with a crystal-clear display and HDR 10 support for vibrant visuals. With a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, every seat in the room becomes the best seat. Connect effortlessly with Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports for seamless access to your devices. Immerse yourself in the sound with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, while Google TV and Google Assistant make navigation a breeze. The perfect television for your drawing rooms and even master bedrooms.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV: Screen size:32 inches Resolution:720p Display technology:LED Operating system:Google

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crystal-clear display with HDR 10 support Limited resolution (720p) Wide viewing angle of 178 degrees Limited connectivity options

2. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Elevate your home entertainment with the Sony 65-inch LED TV. Immerse yourself in breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution and lifelike visuals powered by the X1 4K Processor and 4K HDR technology. With a wide 178-degree viewing angle, every seat in the living room or home theatre becomes the best seat. Connect effortlessly with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for seamless integration with your set-top box, gaming console, or USB devices. Enjoy rich, immersive sound with 20 Watts Output and Dolby Audio. Explore a world of content with Google TV, Chromecast Built-In, and support for popular apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Whether in the living room, home theatre, or bedroom, this TV is sure to impress.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: Screen size:65 inches Resolution:4K Display technology:LED Operating system:Google TV

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution Expensive Wide 178-degree viewing angle Limited connectivity options

3. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

Experience crisp visuals and immersive entertainment with the LG LED SMART 32-inch TV. Enjoy HD Ready resolution and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate, perfect for your favourite shows and movies. Connect effortlessly with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port for seamless integration. Delight in immersive sound with 10 Watts Output and DTS Virtual:X technology. Explore a world of content with Web OS Smart TV and access popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. With its sleek design and flat display, this TV is a perfect fit for any room in your home.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV: Screen size:32 inches Resolution:720p Display technology:LED Operating system:WebOS

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crisp visuals and immersive entertainment Limited resolution (720p) Access to popular streaming services Limited connectivity options

4. Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate, ensuring every detail comes to life with clarity. Connect seamlessly with Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports for all your devices. Enjoy powerful sound with 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, and DTS-X technology. Explore a world of content with Google TV, Chromecast built-in, and access to popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video. With its sleek design and advanced features like MEMC Engine and Dolby Vision, this TV delivers an unparalleled viewing experience.

Specifications of Xiaomi 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV: Screen size:50 inches Resolution:4K Display technology:LED Operating system:Google TV

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited connectivity options Powerful sound with Dolby Audio Slightly expensive

5. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV

The Samsung UA32T4340BKXXL, a 32-inch LED TV, invites you to immerse yourself in the world of entertainment with vibrant visuals and dynamic sound. With an HD Ready resolution of 1366x768 and a refresh rate of 60 hertz, enjoy crisp and clear images on the LED panel. Connect effortlessly with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port for seamless integration with your set-top box, Blu-Ray player, gaming console, or USB devices. Experience immersive sound with 20 Watts Output and Dolby Digital Plus technology. Explore a range of smart TV features including personal computer, screen share, music system, and content guide. With its sleek and stylish design, this TV adds a touch of elegance to any room.

Specifications of Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV: Screen size:32 inches Resolution:720p Display technology:LED Operating system:Tizen

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant visuals and dynamic sound Limited resolution (720p) Range of smart TV features Limited connectivity options

6. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

The OnePlus LED TV is a sleek addition to your entertainment setup with a vibrant 32-inch screen, dive into your favourite movies, shows, and games in stunning 8K resolution. Perfect for any room, from cosy bedrooms to lively living spaces. Immerse yourself in cinematic experiences with Dolby Audio and a 60Hz refresh rate. Connect effortlessly with 2 HDMI and USB ports for gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and more. Powered by Android TV 9.0, enjoy seamless access to Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more with OnePlus Connect and Google Assistant. Designed with a bezel-less display and compact dimensions, elevate your viewing experience with the OnePlus LED TV.

Specifications of OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV: Screen size:32 inches Resolution:8K Display technology:LED Operating system:Android

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant 32-inch screen with 8K resolution Limited resolution (8K) Cinematic experiences with Dolby Audio Limited connectivity options

7. Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV

The Panasonic TH-43MS660DX LED TV offers an expansive 43-inch Full HD screen that brings your favourite content to life, whether it's Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, or YouTube. With Vivid Digital Pro and Dolby Digital, every moment is enriched with vibrant colours and dynamic sound. Seamlessly connect your devices with 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, and built-in Wi-Fi. Navigate effortlessly with Google TV and Google Assistant, and mirror your screen with ease. Plus, with its sleek design and included accessories like a remote control and wall mount bracket, it's ready to transform your viewing experience

Specifications of Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV: Screen size:43 inches Resolution:1080p Display technology:LED Operating system:Google TV

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Expansive 43-inch Full HD screen Limited resolution (1080p) Vibrant colours and dynamic sound Limited connectivity options

8. Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Experience unparalleled viewing with the Hisense 50A6K LED TV. Boasting a generous 50-inch 4K Ultra HD display, the television offers stunning clarity and vivid colours. Seamlessly access popular streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv, Hotstar, and YouTube. Utilize advanced features such as Google TV, Google Assistant, and Chromecast for effortless content streaming. Stay connected with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1. Enhanced sound quality is ensured with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital support. Discover the epitome of entertainment with the sleek, bezel-less design and comprehensive smart features of the Hisense 50A6K LED TV.

Specifications of Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: Screen size:50 inches Resolution:4K Display technology:LED Operating system:Google TV

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning clarity and vivid colours Limited connectivity options Comprehensive smart features Slightly expensive

Top 3 features of the best TVs for you

Product Name Operating System TV Screen Size Special Features MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV Google 32 inches HDR 10 support, Dual Band Wi-Fi Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Google 65 inches 4K HDR technology, Chromecast Built-In LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV WebOS 32 inches Web OS Smart TV, Access to popular streaming services Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV Google 50 inches Dolby Audio, MEMC Engine, Dolby Vision Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV Tizen 32 inches Dolby Digital Plus, Smart TV features OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV Android 32 inches Dolby Audio, Bezel-less design, OnePlus Connect Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV Google 43 inches Vivid Digital Pro, Dolby Digital, Google Assistant Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Google 50 inches Dolby Atmos, Comprehensive smart features

Best value for money TV The Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV offers vibrant visuals and dynamic sound, along with a range of smart TV features, making it an ideal choice for those seeking affordability without compromising on quality. With its HD Ready resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, coupled with Dolby Digital Plus technology, it ensures an immersive viewing experience for the entire family. Its smart TV functionalities, including personal computer mode, screen share, and content guide, enhance entertainment possibilities. Additionally, its sleek and stylish design adds an elegant touch to any room, making it an excellent value proposition.

Best overall TV The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV stands out as the best overall product, offering an exceptional viewing experience with its crystal-clear display and HDR 10 support. With a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, every seat in the room becomes the best seat. Its seamless connectivity options, including Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, ensure effortless access to your favourite content. Enhanced with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, along with the convenience of Google TV and Google Assistant, it provides a perfect blend of performance, features, and user experience for your home entertainment needs.

How to pick the best TVs Define Your Requirements: Understand your needs regarding screen size, resolution, smart features, and connectivity options. This will help you narrow down your choices.

Set a Realistic Budget: Determine how much you're willing to spend on a TV and stick to it. Consider the long-term value rather than just the upfront cost.

Research Thoroughly: Read reviews, compare prices, and explore different brands and models. Look for TVs that offer a balance of performance, features, and affordability.

Prioritize Essential Features: Identify the features that matter most to you, such as resolution (HD, Full HD, 4K), screen size, refresh rate, smart capabilities, and audio quality. Focus on TVs that meet these criteria within your budget.

Consider Future-Proofing: Invest in a TV with future-proofing features like HDMI 2.1 ports, which support higher resolutions and refresh rates, as well as advanced audio formats.

Look for Deals and Discounts: Keep an eye out for sales, promotions, and bundle deals that can help you get more value for your money.

Check Warranty and Return Policy: Ensure the TV comes with a warranty and a flexible return policy in case of any issues or dissatisfaction.

Read User Feedback: Pay attention to user feedback and ratings to gauge the reliability and performance of the TV you're considering.

FAQs Question : What is the best TV for gaming? Ans : Look for high refresh rates and gaming features like HDMI 2.1, VRR, and ALLM. Consider brands like LG OLED, Sony Bravia, and Samsung QLED for gaming excellence Question : Which TV brand offers the best picture quality? Ans : LG OLED, Sony Bravia, and Samsung QLED are known for vibrant colours, deep blacks, and high contrast ratios, providing exceptional picture quality. Question : What is the best TV size for my room? Ans : Choose a size that provides an immersive viewing experience without overwhelming the room. Consider factors like room size and viewing distance. Question : Are smart TVs worth it, and which ones offer the best smart features? Ans : Smart TVs offer convenient access to streaming and apps. Consider LG WebOS, Samsung Tizen, Sony Android TV, Google TV, or Roku TV for advanced smart features.

