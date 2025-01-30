Looking for an affordable TV under ₹ 10,000? Explore the top 10 options from trusted brands like TCL, Acer, and others, offering great features for easy home entertainment. Find the perfect blend of quality and value within your budget.

Best value for money

Best value for money

Finding a quality TV under ₹10,000 may seem difficult, but it’s entirely possible to get reliable entertainment without spending a fortune.

With the right choice, you can elevate your home viewing experience, whether you're watching movies, sports, or enjoying your favourite TV shows. Brands like TCL, Acer, and others offer budget-friendly options that provide good picture quality, solid sound, and useful features for everyday use.

While these TVs may not come with all the high-end features of premium models, they still offer excellent value for money. The right TV can transform your entertainment routine, offering a more enjoyable and convenient way to relax at home.

It doesn’t matter if you're replacing an older model or purchasing your first TV, choosing wisely ensures you won’t compromise on essential features like connectivity and display quality. With so many affordable choices available, you can find the perfect fit for your space and needs.

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S offers a solid viewing experience for those seeking a budget-friendly TV. With a resolution of 1366x768, this TV provides clear visuals, while its 178-degree viewing angle ensures a consistent picture from various positions. Equipped with 1 HDMI and 2 USB ports, it offers versatile connectivity options for all your devices. The built-in WiFi and Android functionality allow easy access to apps and streaming platforms. Its powerful 20-watt stereo output ensures an enjoyable audio experience.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Connectivity 1 HDMI, 2 USB ports Sound 20W powerful stereo output Smart Features Android, built-in WiFi, Screen Mirroring Reasons to buy Affordable with good picture quality for the price. Easy to set up and offers a range of smart features. Reasons to avoid Sound quality could be better for larger rooms. Limited HDMI ports for multiple devices. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the TV’s value for money, with many highlighting the clear picture quality and easy setup process.

Why choose this product?

The VW32S offers great performance at an affordable price, combining smart features, solid connectivity, and reliable audio.

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32F5 offers a great balance of quality and affordability. With HD Ready resolution (1366x768) and a wide 178-degree viewing angle, it delivers clear visuals from different perspectives. Among the best TVs under ₹10000, it comes with a 24-watt stereo sound with box speakers provides decent audio, while the five sound modes allow for personalised listening. With smart TV features like Prime Video, Netflix, and Hotstar, plus easy connectivity via HDMI, USB, and WiFi, it’s a solid choice for budget-conscious entertainment.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Connectivity HDMI, USB, WiFi, LAN Sound 24W stereo surround sound Smart Features Android, Prime Video, Netflix, Quad Core Processor Reasons to buy Good sound output with multiple sound modes. Easy access to popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Reasons to avoid Limited sound depth for larger spaces. No Bluetooth connectivity for wireless audio devices. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32F5 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its affordable price, ease of use, and excellent picture quality for a budget-friendly smart TV.

Why choose this product?

The VW32F5 offers excellent value with its combination of smart features, quality display, and solid audio, all at an affordable price.

The TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B offers a smart, affordable solution for home entertainment. With HD Ready resolution (1366x768) and a wide 178-degree viewing angle, it delivers clear, vibrant visuals. Its 16-watt Dolby Audio sound is suitable for most rooms, and the built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Android functionality make streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar easy to access. As one of the best TVs under ₹10,000, it combines functionality with great value.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Connectivity 2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sound 16W Dolby Audio MS12Y Smart Features Android TV, In-built Apps, 1 GB RAM Reasons to buy Affordable price with smart TV features and good app support. Bezel-less design gives it a modern, clean look. Reasons to avoid Audio output is limited for larger spaces. 8GB storage may not be enough for heavy app users. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its picture quality, ease of use, and affordable price, with many impressed by its smart features.

Why choose this product?

The TCL 32L4B offers excellent value, with a smart Android interface, solid performance, and a stylish bezel-less design at an affordable price.

The TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV is one of the best TVs under ₹10,000, offering a great balance of picture quality, sound, and smart features. With Full HD (1920x1080) resolution and a 178-degree viewing angle, this TV provides clear, sharp visuals. The 24-watt Dolby Audio sound delivers solid audio performance, and built-in apps like Netflix and Prime Video ensure easy access to your favourite content. It’s a smart, budget-friendly choice for home entertainment.

Specifications Resolution Full HD (1920x1080) Connectivity 2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sound 24W Dolby Audio MS12Y Smart Features Android TV, In-built Apps, 1 GB RAM Reasons to buy Full HD resolution offers crisp and vibrant picture quality. Dolby Audio sound ensures good audio performance for its price. Reasons to avoid Limited storage space for apps and files. Sound might not be sufficient for larger rooms. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5500AF (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers are impressed by its picture clarity and sound quality, especially considering the affordable price and smart features.

Why choose this product?

The TCL 32S5500AF offers excellent value with its Full HD display, smart TV features, and modern bezel-less design at an affordable price.

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32A is a great option among the best TVs under ₹10,000. Offering HD Ready resolution (1366x768) and a wide viewing angle, it delivers a clear and enjoyable viewing experience. With HDMI and USB connectivity, you can easily connect your set-top box, Blu-ray player, or USB devices. The frameless design gives it a modern look, and its affordability makes it a solid choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Connectivity 2 HDMI, 1 USB Sound 20W output Display Frameless design, wide viewing angle Reasons to buy Budget-friendly with decent picture quality for its price. Frameless design gives it a stylish and modern appearance. Reasons to avoid Sound output may not be ideal for large rooms. Limited smart TV features compared to higher-end models. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32A (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the TV's affordable price and good picture quality, especially considering its simple setup and easy connectivity.

Why choose this product?

The VW32A offers solid performance, a modern frameless design, and great value for money, making it an ideal budget TV.

The Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SE5001BL is a strong contender among the best TVs under ₹10,000. With HD Ready resolution (1366x768) and a refresh rate of 60Hz, it delivers clear and smooth visuals. The 30W output provides decent sound for its size, and the built-in Wi-Fi allows easy streaming from apps like SonyLiv, Prime Video, and YouTube. This TV combines good performance and smart features for an affordable price.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Built-in Wi-Fi Sound 30W Surround Sound Smart Features Linux OS, Miracast, Supported Apps Reasons to buy Affordable price with good sound quality for its size. Ultra-bright screen provides clear visuals in bright rooms. Reasons to avoid Limited storage and RAM for heavy app usage. Sound may not be sufficient for larger rooms. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SE5001BL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the TV's affordable price, good picture quality, and ease of use with popular streaming apps.

Why choose this product?

The Kodak 32SE5001BL offers great value with its smart features, good picture quality, and solid sound performance at an affordable price.

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced N Series Standard LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL stands out as one of the best TVs under ₹10,000, offering great value for your entertainment needs. With HD resolution (1366x768) and a 60Hz refresh rate, it delivers clear visuals for everyday viewing. Its 20W sound output is decent for a budget TV, and the multiple HDMI and USB ports provide easy connectivity for various devices. This TV is ideal for those looking for an affordable yet reliable option for home entertainment.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Connectivity 2 HDMI, 1 USB Sound 20W output Display LED Panel, 60Hz refresh rate Reasons to buy Good picture quality for the price. Multiple connectivity options for easy device connection. Reasons to avoid Sound quality may not suit larger rooms. Limited smart TV features compared to more expensive models. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Acer 80 cm(32 inches) Advanced N Series Standard LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its affordability and solid performance, with many satisfied by its picture clarity and ease of use.

Why choose this product?

The Acer AR32NSV53HDFL offers good picture quality, solid connectivity, and reliable performance, making it a great budget-friendly option.

The SKYWALL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED TV 32SWN is a solid choice among the best TVs under ₹10,000. With HD Ready resolution (1366x768) and a 178-degree wide viewing angle, it ensures clear and vibrant visuals from any seat. The 20W output with virtual surround sound is suitable for most spaces, and the TV’s connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and VGA ports, allow you to connect various devices. Its premium black finish design adds a touch of style to your home.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Connectivity 2 HDMI, 2 USB, VGA, Headphone port Sound 20W virtual surround sound Display A+ Grade IPS Panel, 178-degree viewing angle Reasons to buy Affordable price with decent sound and picture quality. Multiple connectivity options, including VGA for laptop use. Reasons to avoid Limited smart TV features. Sound may not be powerful enough for large rooms. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy SKYWALL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED TV 32SWN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the good picture quality and affordable price, with many praising its connectivity options and ease of use.

Why choose this product?

The SKYWALL 32SWN offers great value with solid picture quality, multiple connectivity options, and a stylish design at an affordable price.

The SKYWALL 60.96 cm (24 inches) HD Ready LED TV 24SWN is a practical choice among the best TVs under ₹10,000. With HD Ready resolution (1920x1080) and a 178-degree wide viewing angle, it offers clear and sharp images. The 20W virtual surround sound enhances your viewing experience, while the multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and VGA ports, allow for easy device connections. Its compact design makes it ideal for smaller spaces without compromising on performance.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1920x1080) Connectivity 2 HDMI, 2 USB, VGA, Headphone port Sound 20W virtual surround sound Display A+ Grade IPS Panel, 178-degree viewing angle Reasons to buy Compact size makes it perfect for smaller rooms. Multiple connectivity options for versatile use. Reasons to avoid Limited sound power for larger spaces. No smart TV features or streaming apps. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy SKYWALL 60.96 cm (24 inches) HD Ready LED TV 24SWN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers are pleased with its compact size and clear picture quality, particularly for smaller rooms and bedrooms.

Why choose this product?

The SKYWALL 24SWN offers excellent value with good picture quality, versatile connectivity, and a compact design at an affordable price.

What are the key features to look for in the best TVs under ₹ 10000? When choosing the best TVs under ₹10000, focus on resolution (HD Ready or Full HD), connectivity options (HDMI, USB), sound output (around 20-30W), and display quality (IPS panel, wide viewing angles) for a good viewing experience.

Can I get a smart TV under ₹ 10000? Yes, there are several smart TVs under ₹10000. These models often include built-in Wi-Fi, popular streaming apps (Netflix, Prime Video), and Android OS. Look for features like screen mirroring and a quad-core processor for smooth performance.

How important is sound quality in the best TVs under ₹ 10000? Sound quality is crucial, especially in budget TVs. While most models offer 20W to 30W output, virtual surround sound or Dolby Audio can improve the listening experience. Consider additional features like external speaker connectivity for better sound.

Which screen size is ideal for the best TVs under ₹ 10000? Screen size typically ranges from 24 to 32 inches for the best TVs under ₹10000. Choose a size based on your room's space and viewing distance, with 32-inch being ideal for small to medium-sized rooms for optimal viewing.

Are there good options for connectivity in the best TVs under ₹ 10000? Yes, the best TVs under ₹10000 come with multiple HDMI and USB ports for connecting devices like gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and external drives. Some models even offer VGA ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for better device integration.

Factors to consider while buying the best TVs under ₹ 10000 Resolution and picture quality: Look for HD Ready (1366x768) or Full HD (1920x1080) resolution. A higher resolution ensures sharper images and better clarity, especially when watching high-definition content.

Screen size: Choose a screen size that fits your room. Typically, 32-inch models work well in small to medium-sized rooms, while 24-inch models are better for smaller spaces like kitchens or bedrooms.

Connectivity options: Check the number of HDMI and USB ports. More ports allow you to connect gaming consoles, external storage devices, or even sound systems, giving you greater flexibility.

Sound quality: While budget TVs often have lower sound output, some models feature virtual surround sound or Dolby Audio, improving your audio experience. Consider adding external speakers if needed.

Smart features: Some budget TVs come with built-in apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Make sure the TV supports your favourite streaming services if you prefer a smart TV experience.

Energy efficiency: Consider energy ratings to ensure you’re getting a TV that consumes less power. This can help reduce your electricity bills over time, making it a more cost-effective option.

Brand reputation and warranty: Opt for well-known brands that offer reliable customer support and warranty services. A good warranty ensures you’re covered in case of any manufacturing defects, providing peace of mind with your purchase.

Top 3 features of the best TVs under ₹ 10000

Best TVs under ₹ 10000 Display features Screen size Special features VW 32S Frameless HD Ready Android Smart LED TV HD Ready (1366x768), 178-degree Viewing Angle 32 inches Android Smart TV, Frameless Design, WiFi VW 32F5 Playwall Frameless HD Ready Android Smart LED TV HD Ready (1366x768), 178-degree Viewing Angle 32 inches Playwall, Android TV, Frameless Design, WiFi TCL 32L4B Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV HD Ready (1366x768), HDR 10, AiPQ Engine 32 inches Smart TV, Built-in Apps, Bluetooth, Netflix TCL 32S5500AF FHD Bezel-Less Smart Android LED TV Full HD (1920x1080), Micro Dimming, HDR 10 32 inches Android TV, 1GB RAM, Dolby Audio, Bezel-Less Design VW 32A Frameless HD Ready LED TV HD Ready (1366x768), Wide Viewing Angle (178°) 32 inches Frameless Design, Simple Connectivity Kodak 32SE5001BL Smart LED TV HD Ready (1366x768), Ultra Bright Display 32 inches Linux OS, Miracast, Built-in WiFi, Smart Apps Acer 32N LED TV HD Ready (1366x768), LED Panel, 60Hz Refresh Rate 32 inches Good Connectivity, Budget-Friendly SKYWALL 32SWN HD Ready LED TV HD Ready (1366x768), A+ Grade IPS Panel 32 inches Virtual Surround Sound, VGA Port, Headphone Jack SKYWALL 24SWN 24-inch HD Ready LED TV HD Ready (1920x1080), A+ Grade IPS Panel 24 inches Compact Design, VGA Port, Headphone Output

Similar articles for you

FAQs Question : What is the best screen size for a TV under ₹10000? Ans : A 32-inch screen is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms, providing a good viewing experience without taking up too much space. Question : Do budget TVs under ₹10000 support smart features? Ans : Yes, many budget TVs under ₹10000 come with smart features, including built-in Wi-Fi and apps like Netflix, Prime Video. Question : Are the picture quality and resolution good in TVs under ₹10000? Ans : Picture quality is usually HD Ready or Full HD, offering decent clarity, especially in smaller screen sizes and budget models. Question : How is the sound quality in TVs under ₹10000? Ans : Sound quality is basic, with 20W to 30W output, but many models offer virtual surround sound or Dolby Audio features. Question : Can I connect a gaming console to a TV under ₹10000? Ans : Yes, most TVs under ₹10000 offer HDMI ports for easy connectivity with gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, or set-top boxes.