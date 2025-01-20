Our Picks Best Overall Best Budget Friendly FAQs

Finding the best TV under ₹25,000 can be challenging with the variety of options available. However, you can still enjoy top-notch features like HD or 4K resolution, smart capabilities, and sleek designs without breaking the bank. In this price range, you can expect a fantastic viewing experience with vibrant colours, good sound quality, and the latest smart TV technology.

Many of the best LED TVs under ₹25,000 offer popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, as well as easy connectivity options like HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi. The best TV under ₹25,000 balances quality and affordability, providing you with a smart entertainment solution without compromise. With a range of screen sizes and brands, you can choose the ideal fit for your living room and budget, all while ensuring a reliable, high-performance TV experience.

The LG 32LM563BPTC offers a 32-inch HD Ready display with Active HDR for sharp visuals. With WebOS Smart TV features like screen mirroring, Office 365, and a mini TV browser, it’s built for multitasking. The DTS Virtual:X audio with 10W output ensures immersive sound. Connectivity options include 2 HDMI and 1 USB port. Its slim LED design adds elegance, while the 60Hz refresh rate delivers smooth motion. Ideal for compact spaces, it blends modern tech with affordability.

Specifications Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 720p Aspect Ratio 16:9 Connectivity Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Active HDR visuals and DTS Virtual:X sound WebOS Smart TV with multitasking features Reasons to avoid Limited HD resolution Click Here to Buy LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the TV’s picture quality, display, and features, though sound, performance, remote, and installation spark mixed opinions.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for a budget-friendly smart TV with balanced performance and essential features.

With multiple connectivity options, this Samsung TV delivers a 43-inch Full HD display powered by a Hyper Real Picture Engine for sharp visuals and vibrant colours. Features like PurColor, HDR, and Micro Dimming Pro enhance picture quality, while Dolby Digital Plus and 20W speakers provide immersive sound. Smart features include access to apps like Netflix and Prime Video, screen mirroring, and SmartThings App support.

Specifications Refresh Rate 50 Hz Resolution 1080p Aspect Ratio 16:9 Connectivity Wi-Fi, RF, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Reasons to buy Dolby Digital Plus sound with 20W output Stunning Full HD resolution with HDR and PurColor Reasons to avoid Limited to a 50Hz refresh rate Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the TV’s visuals and sound quality, but there are varying opinions on its functionality and installation ease.

Why choose this product?

Go for this for premium visuals, robust audio, and versatile smart features in a reliable 43-inch package.

The Xiaomi A Pro 4K Google TV is all about that immersive experience with its 43-inch Ultra HD display, enhanced by Dolby Vision, HDR10, and the Vivid Picture Engine for amazing visuals. It’s powered by Google TV, featuring built-in Wi-Fi, Google Assistant, and easy access to popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. You’ll enjoy fantastic sound quality with 30W Dolby Audio and DTS-X. With 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and ALLM support, it’s perfect for gaming and binge-watching. Its sleek look and high-tech features make it a great addition to your entertainment space.

Specifications Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 4K Aspect Ratio 16:9 Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Reasons to buy 4K Ultra HD display with Dolby Vision and HDR Powerful 30W sound with Dolby Audio and DTS-X Reasons to avoid Limited 8GB internal storage Click Here to Buy Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's sturdy build and quality visuals, but the TV's sound, functionality, and speed receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

Select this for cutting-edge 4K visuals, smart functionality, and versatile connectivity in a budget-friendly package.

The Redmi Xiaomi F Series 32-inch HD Ready Fire TV features a bezel-less metal design with a vivid picture engine and a 178° wide viewing angle. Powered by Fire TV, it supports 12,000+ apps, including Netflix and Prime Video, and integrates DTH and OTT seamlessly. Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and 20W speakers deliver excellent sound. Dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI, 2 USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.0 offer versatile connectivity. With Alexa voice remote and Airplay, it’s a modern entertainment hub.

Specifications Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 720p Aspect Ratio 16:9 Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Reasons to buy Fire TV with Alexa and 12,000+ apps Vivid visuals with a bezel-less design Reasons to avoid Limited 1GB RAM Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV’s affordability and quality but express concerns about installation service and some functionality aspects.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for affordable smart TV features, great audio, and seamless app integration in a stylish compact size.

Featuring a 32-inch LED panel, the Samsung UA32T4380AKXXL presents clear HD Ready images, enhanced by PurColor and Mega Contrast technology. It is designed with user-friendly features like Screen Share, Content Guide, and Connect Share Movie for added convenience. The 20W Dolby Digital Plus audio ensures good sound quality, and with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port, it offers versatile connectivity. Its slim and elegant design makes it a perfect fit for modern interiors, merging practicality with aesthetic appeal.

Specifications Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 768p Aspect Ratio 16:9 Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Reasons to buy Limited to HD Ready resolution Smart TV features like Screen Share and Content Guide Reasons to avoid Limited to HD Ready resolution Click Here to Buy Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The TV’s picture and sound quality stand out, earning praise for its value. Yet, functionality and installation spark differing views among buyers.

Why choose this product?

Select this for reliable performance, vibrant visuals, and practical smart features in an affordable 32-inch package.

The Hisense TV showcases impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution, complemented by Dolby Vision, HDR10, and an extensive color range for stunning visuals. It is powered by Google TV and Google Assistant, facilitating easy navigation to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The 24W DTS Virtual X audio system ensures a rich sound experience. Connectivity options are plentiful, including 3 HDMI ports, Bluetooth 5.3, and built-in dual-band Wi-Fi. With features such as VRR, ALLM, and MEMC, it stands out as a versatile entertainment solution.

Specifications Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 4K Aspect Ratio 16:9 Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Reasons to buy Rich 24W sound with Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual X 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR support Reasons to avoid May require external sound system for large rooms Click Here to Buy Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The TV offers great value, praised for its build, picture, sound, and performance, though opinions on installation vary.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this for superior 4K visuals, powerful sound, and modern smart features, making it a perfect choice for immersive entertainment.

This VW 24-inch TV boasts a wide 178° viewing angle, perfect for flexible viewing. With a 24W stereo surround sound system, 5 sound modes, and eARC, the audio complements the stunning picture quality. Featuring a Quad-Core processor, screen mirroring, and support for apps like Prime Video and Hotstar, it delivers an interactive and seamless smart TV experience. Its slim, frameless design makes it ideal for compact spaces. Not to forget, the HD Ready resolution with Quantum Lucent Technology, delivers vibrant colours and sharp visuals.

Specifications Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 720p Aspect Ratio 16:9 Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Reasons to buy Compact, frameless design perfect for smaller spaces 24W stereo surround sound with 5 sound modes Reasons to avoid Limited to HD Ready resolution Click Here to Buy VW 60 cm (24 inches) Linux Frameless Series HD Ready Smart LED TV VW24C3 (Black) | with 18 Months Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the TV’s value, picture, and smart features, but opinions differ on its functionality and installation simplicity.

Why choose this product?



Go for this for its budget-friendly smart features, rich visuals, and compact design, making it an excellent choice for smaller spaces or secondary rooms.

Equipped with a 24W sound output system featuring Dolby Atmos, the Toshiba comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, providing clear, vibrant visuals. Google TV and Google Assistant allow for voice commands and easy access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. With 3 HDMI ports, Bluetooth, and built-in Wi-Fi, it offers seamless connectivity for gaming, streaming, and more. The wide viewing angle and various picture modes ensure optimal viewing.

Specifications Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 4K Aspect Ratio 16:9 Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Reasons to buy Stunning 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support Dolby Atmos sound for an immersive audio experience Reasons to avoid Limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, not ideal for fast-paced gaming Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350NP (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the TV’s build, 4K Ultra HD resolution, sound quality, and design, noting its excellent performance and clarity.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its superior 4K resolution, immersive audio, and smart TV features, making it perfect for a dynamic and connected entertainment setup.

The Kodak 60 cm (24 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV is an excellent choice for limited spaces. Featuring a resolution of 1366 x 768 HD Ready and a refresh rate of 60Hz, it provides sharp and vibrant images. It offers convenient connectivity options with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports, as well as built-in Wi-Fi for effortless streaming from popular applications such as SonyLiv, Prime Video, YouTube, and Zee5. With its 20W surround sound and ultra-bright A+ Grade DLED panel, this TV guarantees a satisfying viewing experience, making it a reliable option for smaller rooms.

Specifications Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 720p Aspect Ratio 16:9 Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Reasons to buy Good connectivity options and smart features Affordable yet offers reliable performance Reasons to avoid Limited sound output for large rooms Click Here to Buy Kodak 60 cm (24 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 24SE5002 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers see the TV as great value with its sleek design, vibrant picture, and good sound, though functionality issues arise.

Why choose this product?



This is a budget-friendly smart TV with essential streaming features and a quality display for everyday use.

The TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B is a fantastic addition to any living space, offering a sleek bezel-less design and vibrant Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080). With a 60Hz refresh rate, it guarantees smooth, detailed visuals. Connectivity is a breeze with 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, allowing you to link your favourite devices easily. Dolby Audio MS12Y provides high-quality sound, while AI features like Ai-Clarity and Micro Dimming ensure an enhanced viewing experience.

Specifications Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 1080p Aspect Ratio 16:9 Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Reasons to buy Bezel-Less Design offers a modern, sleek look AiPQ Engine and Micro Dimming optimize picture quality Reasons to avoid Limited 1GB RAM Click Here to Buy TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The TV offers good value with its HD display and sound quality, though opinions on installation, functionality, and connectivity differ.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this TV if you're looking for an affordable, high-quality Full HD display with smart features and a sleek, bezel-less design for a great viewing experience at home.

How important is connectivity when choosing the best TV under ₹ 25000? Connectivity is crucial. Ensure the TV has multiple HDMI and USB ports to connect external devices like gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, or external hard drives. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are also important for smart TV functionality and seamless streaming.

Are there good gaming options in the best TVs under ₹ 25000? Yes, many TVs in this range feature a 60Hz refresh rate and support for gaming consoles. Some models offer additional gaming features like low latency, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and good motion handling, making them a solid choice for gamers.

Is it worth considering a 4K TV under ₹ 25000? While 4K TVs under ₹25000 are available, they are usually limited in terms of features. If you're not particular about the latest resolution and are looking for solid performance, a Full HD TV might provide better value with additional smart features and enhanced sound.

Factors to consider before buying the best TV under ₹ 25000 Screen Size: Choose a TV size based on your room’s size and viewing distance, typically between 32 to 43 inches.

Resolution: Look for Full HD or HD Ready resolution for better clarity. 4K TVs are also available in this price range but may have limited options.

Smart Features: Ensure the TV is smart-enabled for access to streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Audio Quality: Look for TVs with sound enhancement technologies like Dolby Audio for clear and immersive sound.

Connectivity: Ensure sufficient HDMI and USB ports for connecting external devices like gaming consoles and set-top boxes.

Display Technology: Choose a TV with good display technologies like LED, HDR, or Micro Dimming for better picture quality.

Top 3 features of the best TV under ₹ 25000

Best TV under ₹ 25000 Display Colour Special features LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV LED Dark Iron Grey Web OS Smart TV, Screen Mirroring Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV LED Black Full HD Resolution, PurColor, One Remote Function Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV LED Black Dual Band Wi-Fi Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV LED Black Fire OS 7, Display Mirroring Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV LED Glossy Black Screen Share, Music System, Connect Share Movie Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV LED Black Dolby Atoms, 4K AI Upscaler, Precision Color VW 60 cm (24 inches) Linux Frameless Series HD Ready Smart LED TV LED Black Stereo Surround Sound with Box Speakers TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV LED Black VRR and ALLM, HDR 10, Dolby Digital Kodak 60 cm (24 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV LED Black Surround Sound Audio, Wide Color Gamut TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV LED Black In-Built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring

Similar articles for you: Best TV under ₹30000: Top 10 options with stunning picture quality and great value