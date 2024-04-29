Best TWS earbuds in India 2024: True wireless earbuds comparison

True wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a convenient and wire-free listening experience. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the right TWS earbuds that meet your specific requirements. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 TWS earbuds available in India in 2022, along with a detailed comparison of their features, pros, and cons, to help you make an informed decision before making a purchase.
1. boAt Airdopes 170
The boAt Airdopes 170 offers a comfortable fit, long playtime, and touch controls for easy operation. With powerful sound and a sleek design, these earbuds are perfect for music enthusiasts on the go.
Specifications of boAt Airdopes 170
- Up to 5 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX4 water resistance
- Stereo calling feature
- Voice assistant support
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Long-lasting battery life
|Limited color options
|Secure and comfortable fit
|No active noise cancellation
|Water-resistant design
2. realme Buds Air 2
The realme Buds Air 2 features active noise cancellation, 25 hours of total playback time, and a low-latency gaming mode. With a stylish design and superior sound quality, these earbuds are perfect for music lovers and gamers alike.
Specifications of realme Buds Air 2
- Up to 22.5 hours of playback with case
- ANC up to 25dB
- 10mm diamond-like carbon drivers
- Transparency mode for ambient sound
- Customizable touch controls
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Active noise cancellation
|Slightly bulky case
|Long battery life with case
|Limited color options
|Low-latency gaming mode
3. OnePlus Buds Z2
The OnePlus Buds Z2 offers a premium sound experience with 11mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos support. With 38 hours of total playback time and fast charging, these earbuds are ideal for music enthusiasts on the move.
Specifications of OnePlus Buds Z2
- Up to 38 hours of total playback time
- 11mm dynamic drivers
- Dolby Atmos support
- Fast charging - 10 minutes for 3 hours playback
- Sweat and water resistance
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High-quality sound with Dolby Atmos
|Limited color options
|Extended battery life
|No active noise cancellation
|Fast charging feature
4. Sony WF-C500
The Sony WF-C500 offers rich and clear sound with 5.8mm drivers and digital sound enhancement engine. With up to 20 hours of total battery life and IPX4 water resistance, these earbuds are perfect for an active lifestyle.
Specifications of Sony WF-C500
- Up to 10 hours of playback with case
- 5.8mm drivers with DSEE
- Digital Sound Enhancement Engine
- Quick charge - 10 minutes for 60 minutes playback
- Supports Google Fast Pair
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Clear and rich sound quality
|Limited color options
|Long battery life with case
|No active noise cancellation
|Water-resistant design
5. Blaupunkt BTW01
The Blaupunkt BTW01 features a Turbo Bass mode for deep, powerful sound and dual microphones for clear calls. With up to 36 hours of total playback time and touch controls, these earbuds are perfect for music enthusiasts and professionals.
Specifications of Blaupunkt BTW01
- Up to 36 hours of total playback time
- Turbo Bass mode for enhanced sound
- Dual microphones for clear calls
- Touch controls for easy operation
- Supports voice assistants
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Powerful sound with Turbo Bass mode
|Slightly bulky case
|Long-lasting battery life
|Limited color options
|Clear call quality
6. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offers intelligent active noise cancellation and 360 Audio for an immersive sound experience. With up to 28 hours of total playback time and wireless charging, these earbuds are perfect for audiophiles and professionals.
Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
- Up to 28 hours of total playback time
- Intelligent ANC and 360 Audio
- 11mm woofers and 6.5mm tweeters
- Wireless charging compatible
- IPX7 water and sweat resistance
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Intelligent active noise cancellation
|Higher price point
|Immersive sound with 360 Audio
|Limited color options
|Wireless charging support
7. Boult Audio AirBass FX1
The Boult Audio AirBass FX1 features low-latency gaming mode and dual mics for crystal-clear calls. With up to 32 hours of total playback time and IPX7 water resistance, these earbuds are perfect for gamers and fitness enthusiasts.
Specifications of Boult Audio AirBass FX1
- Up to 32 hours of total playback time
- Low-latency gaming mode
- Dual mics for clear calls
- IPX7 water and sweat resistance
- Touch controls for easy operation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Low-latency gaming mode
|Slightly bulky case
|Clear call quality
|Limited color options
|Water-resistant design
8. JBL Live Pro+ TWS
The JBL Live Pro+ TWS offers adaptive noise cancellation and up to 7 hours of continuous playback. With 28 hours of total battery life and voice assistant support, these earbuds are perfect for music lovers and professionals.
Specifications of JBL Live Pro+ TWS
- Up to 28 hours of total playback time
- Adaptive noise cancellation
- 7mm dynamic drivers
- Fast Pair for Android
- Voice assistant support
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Adaptive noise cancellation
|Higher price point
|Long-lasting battery life
|Limited color options
|Voice assistant integration
9. Sony WF-1000XM5
The Sony WF-1000XM5 offers industry-leading noise cancellation and multi-point connectivity. With up to 24 hours of total playback time and LDAC support, these earbuds are perfect for audiophiles and professionals.
Specifications of Sony WF-1000XM5
- Up to 24 hours of total playback time
- Industry-leading noise cancellation
- 6mm drivers with LDAC support
- Multi-point connectivity
- Speak-to-chat feature
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Industry-leading noise cancellation
|Higher price point
|High-quality sound with LDAC support
|Limited color options
|Multi-point connectivity
TWS earbuds Top Features Comparison:
|Product Name
|Battery Life
|ANC
|Sound Quality
|boAt Airdopes 170
|Up to 5 hours
|No
|Powerful
|realme Buds Air 2
|Up to 22.5 hours with case
|Yes, up to 25dB
|Superior
|OnePlus Buds Z2
|Up to 38 hours
|No
|Premium
|Sony WF-C500
|Up to 10 hours with case
|No
|Rich and clear
|Blaupunkt BTW01
|Up to 36 hours
|No
|Powerful
|Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
|Up to 28 hours
|Yes, intelligent ANC
|Immersive
|Boult Audio AirBass FX1
|Up to 32 hours
|No
|Crystal-clear
|JBL Live Pro+ TWS
|Up to 28 hours
|Yes, adaptive ANC
|Dynamic
|Sony WF-1000XM5
|Up to 24 hours
|Yes, industry-leading ANC
|High-quality
|OnePlus Buds Pro
|Up to 28 hours
|Yes, adaptive ANC
|High-quality
Best value for money:
The realme Buds Air 2 stands out as the best value for money with its active noise cancellation, superior sound quality, and long battery life, making it an ideal choice for music enthusiasts and gamers alike.
Best overall product:
The boAt Airdopes 170 takes the lead as the best overall product with its noise cancellation, high-quality sound, and multipoint connectivity, making it perfect for audiophiles and professionals who demand the best listening experience.
How to find the perfect TWS earbuds:
When choosing the perfect TWS earbuds from the list, consider factors such as battery life, active noise cancellation, sound quality, and additional features like wireless charging and touch controls. Compare the pros and cons of each product to determine which one aligns with your specific needs and preferences.
FAQs
Question : What is the average price range for TWS earbuds?
Ans : The average price range for TWS earbuds in India varies from ₹2000 to ₹15000, depending on the brand, features, and sound quality.
Question : Do TWS earbuds support voice assistants?
Ans : Yes, many TWS earbuds offer voice assistant support, allowing users to access their preferred voice assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa.
Question : Are TWS earbuds suitable for fitness activities?
Ans : Several TWS earbuds come with IPX4 or higher water and sweat resistance ratings, making them suitable for fitness activities and outdoor workouts.
Question : Do TWS earbuds offer low-latency gaming mode?
Ans : Some TWS earbuds feature a low-latency gaming mode that reduces audio lag, providing a seamless gaming experience for mobile gamers.
