The world of Type C earphones is wide-ranging, with enough options to extend your hunt for hours. If you want the right Type C earphone pair that provides seamless connectivity and captivating audio experiences, let us guide you to the right option.

With our curated selection of 8 exceptional options, you have the chance to redefine your listening experience. This way, you’ll be able to enjoy the convenience of Type C connectivity supported by hypnotic sound quality that will bring your music, podcasts, and calls to life.

Whether you seek improved bass, noise cancellation, or a slim design, our lineup of Type C earphones offers versatility and some of the best features currently available in the market. End your hunt here and choose from our top picks of Type C earphones to enjoy the ultimate audio experience with modern connectivity.

1. Boult Audio X1 Pro Wired Earphones with Type-C Port, 10mm Bass Drivers, Inline Controls, IPX5 Water Resistant, Comfort Fit earphones wired headphones with mic, Type C earphones, Voice Assistant (Blue)

Boult Audio X1 Pro Wired Earphones with a Type C port is a versatile audio powerhouse, capable of delivering entrancing audio with 10mm bass drivers. In addition, these comfortable and IPX5 water-resistant earphones feature inline controls, a built-in mic, and support for voice assistants. A full package, right? These earphones are designed for Type C devices, so if you have iPhones that don’t support Type C, it might be prudent to skip this pair or get a converter. Otherwise, you’re good to go in terms of overall performance!

Specifications of Boult Audio X1 Pro Wired Earphones

10mm bass drivers

IPX5 water resistance

Inline controls

Type-C port

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Type-C port for wider device compatibility Wired design may not suit those preferring wireless options 10mm bass drivers for enhanced audio quality Earbud fit might not be comfortable for all users

2. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Buds C2 in Ear Type C Wired Earphones with Mic, Braided 1.2 Metre Cable, Metallic Design, 10mm Drivers, in Line Mic & Volume Controller (White)

Zebronics Zeb-Buds C2 in-ear Type C wired earphones are a great choice to purchase for your audio needs. Why do we say that? These earphones come in a trendy metallic design with 10mm drivers for mesmerising audio clarity. In addition, the braided 1.2-metre cable ensures durability, while the in-line microphone and volume controller add an extra layer of convenience. With the reliability of Zebronics brand name and the promise of in-ear audio delivery, potential customers will be pleased with these earphones. Go ahead and buy a new pair of earphones today!

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Buds C2 Wired Earphones

10mm drivers for clear audio

Braided 1.2-meter cable for durability

In-line microphone for hands-free calls

Volume controller for easy audio adjustment

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Clear audio output with 10mm drivers Limited color options Durable braided cable for longevity Might lack advanced features like noise cancelling

3. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Buds C2 in Ear Type C Wired Earphones with Mic, Braided 1.2 Metre Cable, Metallic Design, 10mm Drivers, in Line Mic & Volume Controller (Black)

Are you looking for earphones that match your style? The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Buds C2 in-ear earphones are a worthy consideration to fulfil this need! With an attractive metallic design and a braided 1.2-metre cable, these earphones stand out in terms of both durability and aesthetics. Buyers can expect to enjoy clear tunes with the 10mm drivers and stay connected with the in-line mic and volume controller. What more could you ask for? Plug in and transform your audio experience into style with these good-looking earphones.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Buds C2 in Ear Earphones

Braided 1.2-meter cable

Metallic design

10mm drivers for enhanced sound

In-line microphone and volume controller

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Braided cable for durability Limited colour options Metallic design for a sleek look May not have advanced noise-canceling technology

4. Portronics Conch Tune C in Ear Type C Wired Earphones with Mic,10mm Driver, 1.2m Nylon Braided Anti Tangle Wire, in line Controls, Metal Alloy Body, Wide Compatibility(Grey)

Portronics Conch Tune C in-ear Type C wired earphones are designed for you to have a blast wherever you are! Why do we say that? These earphones feature a 10mm driver and a durable 1.2m nylon braided anti-tangle wire. In addition, its metal alloy body adds durability and style, while in-line controls provide quick access. Also, these earphones offer wide compatibility and a built-in mic, making them a versatile option for everyday use and particularly ideal for those seeking reliable audio performance on the go! Look no further and buy these earphones today.

Specifications of Portronics Conch Tune C Wired Earphones

Driver Size: 10mm

Cable Length: 1.2 meters (Nylon Braided)

Body Material: Metal Alloy

Compatibility: Wide range of devices

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Clear and immersive sound Limited colour options Durable nylon braided cable May not fit comfortably for all ear sizes

5. Samsung Original IC050 Type-C Wired in Ear Earphone with mic (Black)

Samsung's Original IC050 Type-C wired earphones are a formidable pair of earphones that deliver reliable performance and comfort. The in-ear design of these earphones means a snug fit, while the integrated microphone allows for convenient hands-free access, especially during calls. The earphones are compatible with various devices featuring Type C ports so you can easily use this pair across various devices and ecosystems. What else do you get? Samsung's reputation for quality audio products means a satisfying listening experience. If you’re in the market for a new pair of wired Type C earphones, consider purchasing this pair and enjoy amazing sound quality.

Specifications of Samsung IC050 Earphones

Type: Wired Earphones

Connector: Type-C

Microphone: Yes

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality sound May not be compatible with all devices Convenient Type-C connector Limited colour options

6. Samsung AKG-Tuned IC100 Type-C Wired in Ear Earphone with mic White

Samsung's AKG-Tuned IC100 Type-C Wired Earphones are worth your money, with pristine audio quality and a built-in microphone for clear calls. The Type C connection means easy compatibility with all your modern devices, while the white design adds a stylish touch to your arsenal of audio devices. These earphones are ideal for everyday use and provide a comfortable fit and deliver mesmerising sound performance. Whether for music, calls, or voice commands, these earphones are a great choice for users seeking reliable audio accessories. Trust Samsung’s brand name and after-sales service for a pleasant overall experience.

Specifications of Samsung AKG-Tuned IC100 Earphones

Built-in DAC

Colour: White

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AKG-Tuned audio quality Type-C connector may not be compatible with all devices Built-in microphone for calls

7. AmazonBasics EP1 in-Ear Type C Wired Earphones with Mic, Tangle Free 1.18 Metre Cable, Metallic Design, 10mm Drivers, in Line Mic & Volume Controller (Black)

AmazonBasics EP1 in-Ear Type C Wired Earphones with mic offer a tangle-free experience with their 1.18-metre cable. What else can you expect? They feature 10mm drivers for quality sound and come with an in-line mic and volume controller for unmatched convenience. In addition, its metallic design adds durability and style to these earphones, making them a practical choice for everyday use. Naturally, you also get good looks as a bonus and the reliability of Amazon! Look no further and buy this pair with peace of mind today.

Specifications of AmazonBasics EP1 in-Ear Wired Earphones

Cable Length: 1.18 meters

Driver Size: 10mm

Connectivity: Type-C wired

Features: In-line microphone and volume controller

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable pricing Cable length may be short for some In-line microphone for calls Limited colour options

8. ZEBRONICS Buds 30C Type- C in Ear Earphone with in-line MIC, Rich 14.2mm Driver, Volume Control, 1.2m Cable, Call Function (Black)

Are you ready to experience unparalleled audio quality? Check out the ZEBRONICS Buds 30C Type-C in-ear earphones. This pair comes with a rich 14.2mm driver, allowing them to deliver unmatched sound quality. Buyers can enjoy convenient volume control and call functions with the in-line microphone. In addition, the 1.2m cable ensures flexibility and ease of use in the long run - whether for calls or music. These earphones will meet your diverse needs with ease and also offer quality in a slim black design. Go ahead and bring home a new pair today!

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Buds 30C Earphones

Rich 14.2mm driver

Volume control feature

1.2m cable length

Call function with in-line microphone

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rich 14.2mm driver for enhanced sound Volume control might not be intuitive In-line microphone for hands-free calls Cable length may be too short

Best 3 features of top Type C earphones

Best Type C earphones Sound Details Mic Support Colour Boult Audio X1 Pro Wired Earphones 10mm Bass Drivers, IPX5 Water Resistant Yes Blue ZEBRONICS Zeb-Buds C2 in Ear Type C Wired Earphones (White) 10mm Drivers, in Line Mic & Volume Controller Yes White ZEBRONICS Zeb-Buds C2 in Ear Type C Wired Earphones (Black) 10mm Drivers, in Line Mic & Volume Controller Yes Black Portronics Conch Tune C in Ear Type C Wired Earphones 10mm Driver, Nylon Braided Anti Tangle Wire Yes Grey Samsung Original IC050 Type-C Wired in Ear Earphone High quality audio Yes Black Samsung AKG-Tuned IC100 Type-C Wired in Ear Earphone AKG tuned audio Yes White AmazonBasics EP1 in-Ear Type C Wired Earphones 10mm Drivers, in Line Mic & Volume Controller Yes Black ZEBRONICS Buds 30C Type- C in Ear Earphone Rich 14.2mm Driver, Volume Control, Call Function Yes Black

Best value for money Type C earphones: ZEBRONICS Zeb-Buds

For exceptional value, consider the ZEBRONICS Zeb-Buds C2 Type-C Wired Earphones. These earphones boast a metallic design and 10mm drivers, which means you get impressive audio quality. In addition, the in-line mic and volume controller improve convenience during calls and music playback. It also comes with a braided 1.2-metre cable, making these earphones durable and stylish.

Best overall Type C earphones: Boult Audio X1 Pro

For a top-notch overall experience, opt for the Boult Audio X1 Pro Wired Earphones. These earphones come with Type-C connectivity, 10mm bass drivers, and IPX5 water resistance, making them a versatile pair for your audio needs. In addition, the inline controls allow easy management of calls and music. You also get a comfortable fit and voice assistant compatibility, along with premium features at an affordable price.

How to find the best Type C earphones

Finding the best Type-C earphones involves considering key factors like sound quality, mic support, build quality, and compatibility. You must look for earphones with quality drivers for clear audio, a mic for calls, and durable construction. Also, check compatibility with your devices and ensure features like tangle-free cables and ergonomic design. It’s also prudent to read reviews and comparisons that can help you make an informed decision based on your preferences and budget.

FAQs

Question : What devices are compatible with Type C earphones?

Ans : Type-C earphones are compatible with devices that have a USB Type C port, such as modern smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Question : Do Type C earphones support microphone and volume controls?

Ans : Yes, many Type C earphones come with in-line microphones and volume controls for added convenience during calls and audio playback.

Question : Are Type C earphones more durable than traditional 3.5mm headphones?

Ans : Type C earphones often feature more robust connectors and cables, making them durable and less prone to wear and tear.

Question : Can I use Type C earphones with USB C to 3.5mm adapters?

Ans : Yes, you can use Type C earphones with adapters to connect to devices that have a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.

Question : What should I look for when buying Type C earphones?

Ans : When purchasing Type C earphones, consider factors such as sound quality, build materials, mic quality, comfort, and compatibility with your devices.

