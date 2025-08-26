Best USB hard drives to buy in 2025 for extra storage, backup and security: Top recommendations

Running out of space on your laptop or desktop? Or worried about losing important files due to system crashes or malware attacks? A USB hard drive is one of the most reliable solutions. These portable devices provide instant access to extra storage while keeping your photos, videos, documents, and backups safe.

Our Picks Best USB Hard Drive Best value for money Most compatible FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best USB Hard Drive Western Digital WD 5TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive, USB 3.0 with Automatic Backup, 256 Bit AES Hardware Encryption,Password Protection,Compatible with Windows and Mac, External HDD-Black View Details ₹12,599 Check Details Best value for money UnionSine 320GB 2.5" Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Disk Drive HDD-USB 3.0 for PC, Mac, Laptop, PS4, Xbox one,Xbox 360,HD-2510(Black) View Details ₹1,699 Check Details Most compatible Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD - USB 3.0 for Windows and Mac with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Hard Drive (STKM1000400) View Details ₹5,649 Check Details Western Digital WD 2TB Elements Portable Hard Disk Drive, USB 3.0, Compatible with PC, PS4 and Xbox, External HDD (WDBHDW0020BBK-EESN) View Details ₹7,249 Check Details Trident 320 GB Hi-Speed Portable Hard Drive, Type-C and USB 3.0, 2-in-1 Mobile and PC Compatible, Heavy Duty Ultra Slim HDD, 2 Yrs Warranty (Trident, 320 GB) View Details ₹1,395 Check Details View More

Unlike cloud storage, which depends on internet connectivity and ongoing subscriptions, USB hard drives are a one-time investment that can be used anytime, anywhere. From work projects and study material to gaming libraries and entertainment files, an external hard drive ensures you never compromise on storage or data safety. Compact, affordable, and easy to carry, they also make transferring large files between devices quick and hassle-free.

In this guide, we’ve listed the best USB hard drives to buy in 2025, featuring options that deliver excellent performance, durability, portability, and value for money.

When storage space keeps running out, the Western Digital WD 5TB My Passport stands as one of the best USB hard drives for everyday needs. Beyond storing files, it brings peace of mind your work documents, study material, and personal photos stay safe in one place.

For anyone who travels with a laptop or juggles heavy projects, this external hard drive simplifies life. Automatic backup ensures nothing gets lost, while password protection keeps sensitive data private. It’s more than a hard disc, it’s reliability you can carry.

Specifications Capacity 5TB external hard disc Interface USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) Security 256-bit AES hardware encryption with password protection Backup Automatic software backup support Compatibility Works with Windows, reformat for Mac Reasons to buy Large storage capacity for professionals and students Strong security features for personal and work files Reason to avoid Plastic build may feel less premium Requires reformatting for full Mac compatibility

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the hard drive’s quality, portability, and storage, though opinions on speed and durability vary from excellent to disappointing.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines massive storage, dependable security, and everyday portability in one trusted hard drive.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option among the best USB hard drives, the UnionSine 320GB portable HDD is a smart pick. It’s designed for people who want reliable storage without spending big. Students, casual users, or gamers who need a handy hard drive for laptop use or consoles like PS4 and Xbox will find this external hard disc convenient.

Its compact design fits into daily life easily, offering quiet performance and quick transfers that keep files and games ready whenever needed.

Specifications Capacity 320GB external hard drive Interface USB 3.0 with USB 2.0 support Form Factor 2.5-inch ultra-slim HDD Compatibility Works with PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, Xbox Special Feature Plug-and-play, no software required Reasons to buy Affordable entry point for external storageLightweight and pocket-friendly design Lightweight and pocket-friendly design Reason to avoid Limited capacity compared to 1TB or 2TB options Build quality feels less robust than premium drives

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the external hard drive is portable, fast, and stylish, with ample storage, easy connectivity, and good overall value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers dependable storage, portability, and value for money at a very accessible price.

The Seagate Expansion 1TB external hard drive is a practical choice for anyone who needs reliable space without complicating their routine. It sits among the best USB hard drives because it balances capacity, portability, and peace of mind.

For professionals, students, or families, this hard drive for laptop or desktop use is simple to set up and keeps daily files organised. With Seagate’s 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services, you also gain an extra layer of security, reducing the fear of accidental data loss.

Specifications Capacity 1TB external hard disc Interface USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) Form Factor 2.5-inch portable HDD Compatibility Works with Windows and Mac Special Feature 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services included Reasons to buy Comes with data recovery support for added assurance Straightforward plug-and-play usability Reason to avoid No built-in password protection Plastic build feels basic compared to premium models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the external hard drive reliable, lightweight, and family-friendly, though transfer speeds and connectivity show mixed performance across users.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers secure storage, reliable performance, and added data recovery support at a fair price.

The Western Digital WD 2TB Elements Portable HDD is a dependable pick among the best USB hard drives for users who need more than just basic storage. Designed to handle large libraries of documents, games, or multimedia, this external hard drive for laptop and console users keeps things simple and stress-free.

Its compact size and reliable build mean you can carry it anywhere without worrying about durability. For students, professionals, or gamers, this 2TB external hard disc is an affordable way to secure everyday files.

Specifications Capacity 2TB external hard disc Interface USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) Form Factor: 2.5-inch portable HDD Compatibility Works with PC, PS4, Xbox, TVs, and Mac Warranty 2 years Reasons to buy Large capacity ideal for work, gaming, and entertainment Sturdy design built for durability and reliability Reason to avoid No advanced features like automatic backup Plastic body lacks a premium feel

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the external hard drive compact, lightweight, and fast, though reliability reviews vary, with some praising smooth performance and others reporting failures.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers dependable storage, portability, and WD reliability at a practical price point.

The Trident 320GB Hi-Speed Portable Hard Drive is for people who need everyday storage without overpaying for unused capacity. This HDD is compact, easy to carry, and doubles as both a hard drive for laptop and a reliable backup option for mobile devices, thanks to its dual Type-C and USB 3.0 connectivity.

As one of the best USB hard drives for budget buyers, it’s perfect for storing personal files, photos, or work documents securely, giving dependable value in a straightforward external hard disc.

Specifications Capacity 320GB portable external hard disc Interface USB 3.0 and Type-C (dual compatibility) Form Factor: 2.5-inch portable HDD Compatibility Works with laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles Warranty 2 years Reasons to buy Affordable storage for everyday use Dual connectivity supports multiple devices Reason to avoid Limited capacity compared to modern 1 TB hard disc options Not ideal for heavy multimedia users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the hard drive good quality, fast, and easy to use, though functionality and connectivity reviews range from smooth to problematic.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers reliable daily storage in a compact, affordable package with versatile connectivity.

The Western Digital WD 1TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive is built for people who value both storage and security in daily life. This external hard disc isn’t just about keeping files, it gives peace of mind with automatic backup and strong password protection, making it one of the best USB hard drives available.

Perfect as a hard drive for laptop users, professionals, or anyone managing sensitive data, it balances convenience, reliability, and trust in a compact 1 TB hard disc.

Specifications Capacity 1TB external hard drive Interface USB 3.0 (backward compatible with USB 2.0) Security 256-bit AES hardware encryption with password protection Form Factor 2.5-inch portable HDD Warranty 3 years Reasons to buy Secure storage with encryption and backup options Lightweight and highly portable Reason to avoid Software setup may feel technical for beginners Higher cost compared to basic external hard discs

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the hard drive lightweight, portable, and spacious with fast speeds, though some report reliability issues after continued use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it blends reliable storage with security, making it ideal for everyday use and professional needs.

The Gazelle 500GB Portable External Hard Drive is made for those who need reliable storage on the go without overcomplicating things. Its compact form makes it easy to carry anywhere, turning your laptop, gaming console, or even phone into a hub for all your files.

For students, travellers, or professionals who handle projects across devices, this external hard disc delivers convenience and flexibility. It holds space for what matters while being one of the best USB hard drives for everyday use.

Specifications Capacity 500GB external hard drive Interface USB 3.0 + Type-C dual ports Form Factor 2.5-inch HDD Compatibility Works with PC, Mac, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles Warranty 1 year Reasons to buy Dual connectivity for older and newer devices Portable and lightweight for everyday carry Reason to avoid Limited warranty coverage at just 1 year Lower storage compared to a 1 tb hard disc

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the hard disc for its data transferring speed and reliable performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers simple, portable storage that fits seamlessly into daily work, travel, or gaming needs.

How much storage do I need in a USB hard drive? The right storage size depends on your usage. For basic files, photos, or documents, a 500GB to 1TB hard drive is usually sufficient. If you work with large videos, games, or heavy software, go for 2TB or more. Professionals like photographers or content creators often prefer 4TB+ drives to avoid frequent transfers. It’s always better to pick a slightly larger capacity than your current need, so you don’t run out of space too soon.

Are USB hard drives reliable for backups? Yes, USB hard drives are one of the most reliable and affordable options for backups. Since they are not dependent on the internet like cloud storage, your data remains accessible anytime. Many modern drives also come with built-in encryption and password protection, keeping sensitive files safe. However, like any storage device, they can fail over time. To stay secure, it’s smart to back up critical data on two different drives or combine with cloud storage.

What’s the difference between HDD and SSD external drives? HDD (Hard Disk Drive) external drives are more affordable and offer larger storage capacities, making them great for bulk data storage. SSD (Solid State Drive) external drives are faster, more durable, and compact since they have no moving parts. They’re ideal for frequent use, quick transfers, and carrying around. However, SSDs are generally more expensive per GB compared to HDDs. If speed and portability matter more, go for an SSD; if budget and capacity matter, an HDD works better.

Factors to consider while buying USB hard drives in 2025 1. Storage Capacity: Choose based on your needs. 1TB is good for everyday use, while 2TB–4TB suits professionals handling large files like videos, games, or design projects.

2. Speed & Performance: Look for drives with USB 3.1 or USB 3.2 support for faster transfer speeds. SSD-based drives offer even quicker performance compared to traditional HDDs.

3. Durability & Build Quality: Pick a sturdy drive with shock resistance or rugged casing if you travel often. Water- and dust-resistant designs add extra protection.

4. Security Features: Many drives now come with hardware encryption and password protection, helping safeguard sensitive data from unauthorised access.

5. Portability & Compatibility: Compact, lightweight drives are easier to carry. Ensure the hard drive supports multiple platforms like Windows, macOS, gaming consoles, and even smartphones with OTG support.

Top 3 features of the best USB hard drives in 2025

Best USB Hard Drives Capacity Interface Form Factor Western Digital WD 5TB My Passport Portable HDD 5TB USB 1.1 / 3.0 2.5 Inches UnionSine 320GB Ultra Slim Portable External HDD 320GB USB 2.0 / 3.0 2.5 Inches Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD 1TB USB 2.0 / 3.0 2.5 Inches Western Digital WD 2TB Elements Portable HDD 2TB USB 3.0 2.5 Inches Western Digital WD 1TB My Passport Portable HDD 1TB USB 3.0 2.5 Inches Trident 320GB Hi-Speed Portable HDD 320GB USB 2.0 / 3.0 2.5 Inches GAZELLE High-Speed 500GB Portable External HDD 500GB Serial ATA (with USB 3.0 + Type-C) 2.5 Inches

Similar stories for you Latest gen refurbished laptops from top brands for everyday tasks and more: Top 8 picks from HP, Dell and others