Best USB hard drives to buy in 2025 for extra storage, backup and security: Top recommendations

Looking for extra storage or secure backups? Discover the best USB hard drives in 2025 that offer reliability, portability, and top performance at great prices.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published26 Aug 2025, 01:54 PM IST
A USB hard drive lets you expand storage without upgrading your internal drive.
Running out of space on your laptop or desktop? Or worried about losing important files due to system crashes or malware attacks? A USB hard drive is one of the most reliable solutions. These portable devices provide instant access to extra storage while keeping your photos, videos, documents, and backups safe.

Western Digital WD 5TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive, USB 3.0 with Automatic Backup, 256 Bit AES Hardware Encryption,Password Protection,Compatible with Windows and Mac, External HDD-BlackView Details...

₹12,599

UnionSine 320GB 2.5" Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Disk Drive HDD-USB 3.0 for PC, Mac, Laptop, PS4, Xbox one,Xbox 360,HD-2510(Black)View Details...

₹1,699

Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD - USB 3.0 for Windows and Mac with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Hard Drive (STKM1000400)View Details...

₹5,649

Western Digital WD 2TB Elements Portable Hard Disk Drive, USB 3.0, Compatible with PC, PS4 and Xbox, External HDD (WDBHDW0020BBK-EESN)View Details...

₹7,249

Trident 320 GB Hi-Speed Portable Hard Drive, Type-C and USB 3.0, 2-in-1 Mobile and PC Compatible, Heavy Duty Ultra Slim HDD, 2 Yrs Warranty (Trident, 320 GB)View Details...

₹1,395

Unlike cloud storage, which depends on internet connectivity and ongoing subscriptions, USB hard drives are a one-time investment that can be used anytime, anywhere. From work projects and study material to gaming libraries and entertainment files, an external hard drive ensures you never compromise on storage or data safety. Compact, affordable, and easy to carry, they also make transferring large files between devices quick and hassle-free.

In this guide, we’ve listed the best USB hard drives to buy in 2025, featuring options that deliver excellent performance, durability, portability, and value for money.

When storage space keeps running out, the Western Digital WD 5TB My Passport stands as one of the best USB hard drives for everyday needs. Beyond storing files, it brings peace of mind your work documents, study material, and personal photos stay safe in one place.

For anyone who travels with a laptop or juggles heavy projects, this external hard drive simplifies life. Automatic backup ensures nothing gets lost, while password protection keeps sensitive data private. It’s more than a hard disc, it’s reliability you can carry.

Specifications

Capacity
5TB external hard disc
Interface
USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible)
Security
256-bit AES hardware encryption with password protection
Backup
Automatic software backup support
Compatibility
Works with Windows, reformat for Mac

Reasons to buy

Large storage capacity for professionals and students

Strong security features for personal and work files

Reason to avoid

...

Plastic build may feel less premium

...

Requires reformatting for full Mac compatibility

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the hard drive’s quality, portability, and storage, though opinions on speed and durability vary from excellent to disappointing.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines massive storage, dependable security, and everyday portability in one trusted hard drive.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option among the best USB hard drives, the UnionSine 320GB portable HDD is a smart pick. It’s designed for people who want reliable storage without spending big. Students, casual users, or gamers who need a handy hard drive for laptop use or consoles like PS4 and Xbox will find this external hard disc convenient.

Its compact design fits into daily life easily, offering quiet performance and quick transfers that keep files and games ready whenever needed.

Specifications

Capacity
320GB external hard drive
Interface
USB 3.0 with USB 2.0 support
Form Factor
2.5-inch ultra-slim HDD
Compatibility
Works with PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, Xbox
Special Feature
Plug-and-play, no software required

Reasons to buy

Affordable entry point for external storageLightweight and pocket-friendly design

Lightweight and pocket-friendly design

Reason to avoid

Limited capacity compared to 1TB or 2TB options

Build quality feels less robust than premium drives

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the external hard drive is portable, fast, and stylish, with ample storage, easy connectivity, and good overall value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers dependable storage, portability, and value for money at a very accessible price.

The Seagate Expansion 1TB external hard drive is a practical choice for anyone who needs reliable space without complicating their routine. It sits among the best USB hard drives because it balances capacity, portability, and peace of mind.

For professionals, students, or families, this hard drive for laptop or desktop use is simple to set up and keeps daily files organised. With Seagate’s 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services, you also gain an extra layer of security, reducing the fear of accidental data loss.

Specifications

Capacity
1TB external hard disc
Interface
USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible)
Form Factor
2.5-inch portable HDD
Compatibility
Works with Windows and Mac
Special Feature
3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services included

Reasons to buy

Comes with data recovery support for added assurance

Straightforward plug-and-play usability

Reason to avoid

No built-in password protection

Plastic build feels basic compared to premium models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the external hard drive reliable, lightweight, and family-friendly, though transfer speeds and connectivity show mixed performance across users.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers secure storage, reliable performance, and added data recovery support at a fair price.

The Western Digital WD 2TB Elements Portable HDD is a dependable pick among the best USB hard drives for users who need more than just basic storage. Designed to handle large libraries of documents, games, or multimedia, this external hard drive for laptop and console users keeps things simple and stress-free.

Its compact size and reliable build mean you can carry it anywhere without worrying about durability. For students, professionals, or gamers, this 2TB external hard disc is an affordable way to secure everyday files.

Specifications

Capacity
2TB external hard disc
Interface
USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible)
Form Factor:
2.5-inch portable HDD
Compatibility
Works with PC, PS4, Xbox, TVs, and Mac
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

Large capacity ideal for work, gaming, and entertainment

Sturdy design built for durability and reliability

Reason to avoid

No advanced features like automatic backup

Plastic body lacks a premium feel

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the external hard drive compact, lightweight, and fast, though reliability reviews vary, with some praising smooth performance and others reporting failures.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers dependable storage, portability, and WD reliability at a practical price point.

The Trident 320GB Hi-Speed Portable Hard Drive is for people who need everyday storage without overpaying for unused capacity. This HDD is compact, easy to carry, and doubles as both a hard drive for laptop and a reliable backup option for mobile devices, thanks to its dual Type-C and USB 3.0 connectivity.

As one of the best USB hard drives for budget buyers, it’s perfect for storing personal files, photos, or work documents securely, giving dependable value in a straightforward external hard disc.

Specifications

Capacity
320GB portable external hard disc
Interface
USB 3.0 and Type-C (dual compatibility)
Form Factor:
2.5-inch portable HDD
Compatibility
Works with laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

Affordable storage for everyday use

Dual connectivity supports multiple devices

Reason to avoid

Limited capacity compared to modern 1 TB hard disc options

Not ideal for heavy multimedia users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the hard drive good quality, fast, and easy to use, though functionality and connectivity reviews range from smooth to problematic.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers reliable daily storage in a compact, affordable package with versatile connectivity.

The Western Digital WD 1TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive is built for people who value both storage and security in daily life. This external hard disc isn’t just about keeping files, it gives peace of mind with automatic backup and strong password protection, making it one of the best USB hard drives available.

Perfect as a hard drive for laptop users, professionals, or anyone managing sensitive data, it balances convenience, reliability, and trust in a compact 1 TB hard disc.

Specifications

Capacity
1TB external hard drive
Interface
USB 3.0 (backward compatible with USB 2.0)
Security
256-bit AES hardware encryption with password protection
Form Factor
2.5-inch portable HDD
Warranty
3 years

Reasons to buy

Secure storage with encryption and backup options

Lightweight and highly portable

Reason to avoid

Software setup may feel technical for beginners

Higher cost compared to basic external hard discs

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the hard drive lightweight, portable, and spacious with fast speeds, though some report reliability issues after continued use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it blends reliable storage with security, making it ideal for everyday use and professional needs.

The Gazelle 500GB Portable External Hard Drive is made for those who need reliable storage on the go without overcomplicating things. Its compact form makes it easy to carry anywhere, turning your laptop, gaming console, or even phone into a hub for all your files.

For students, travellers, or professionals who handle projects across devices, this external hard disc delivers convenience and flexibility. It holds space for what matters while being one of the best USB hard drives for everyday use.

Specifications

Capacity
500GB external hard drive
Interface
USB 3.0 + Type-C dual ports
Form Factor
2.5-inch HDD
Compatibility
Works with PC, Mac, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Dual connectivity for older and newer devices

Portable and lightweight for everyday carry

Reason to avoid

Limited warranty coverage at just 1 year

Lower storage compared to a 1 tb hard disc

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the hard disc for its data transferring speed and reliable performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers simple, portable storage that fits seamlessly into daily work, travel, or gaming needs.

How much storage do I need in a USB hard drive?

The right storage size depends on your usage. For basic files, photos, or documents, a 500GB to 1TB hard drive is usually sufficient. If you work with large videos, games, or heavy software, go for 2TB or more. Professionals like photographers or content creators often prefer 4TB+ drives to avoid frequent transfers. It’s always better to pick a slightly larger capacity than your current need, so you don’t run out of space too soon.

Are USB hard drives reliable for backups?

Yes, USB hard drives are one of the most reliable and affordable options for backups. Since they are not dependent on the internet like cloud storage, your data remains accessible anytime. Many modern drives also come with built-in encryption and password protection, keeping sensitive files safe. However, like any storage device, they can fail over time. To stay secure, it’s smart to back up critical data on two different drives or combine with cloud storage.

What’s the difference between HDD and SSD external drives?

HDD (Hard Disk Drive) external drives are more affordable and offer larger storage capacities, making them great for bulk data storage. SSD (Solid State Drive) external drives are faster, more durable, and compact since they have no moving parts. They’re ideal for frequent use, quick transfers, and carrying around. However, SSDs are generally more expensive per GB compared to HDDs. If speed and portability matter more, go for an SSD; if budget and capacity matter, an HDD works better.

Factors to consider while buying USB hard drives in 2025

1. Storage Capacity: Choose based on your needs. 1TB is good for everyday use, while 2TB–4TB suits professionals handling large files like videos, games, or design projects.

2. Speed & Performance: Look for drives with USB 3.1 or USB 3.2 support for faster transfer speeds. SSD-based drives offer even quicker performance compared to traditional HDDs.

3. Durability & Build Quality: Pick a sturdy drive with shock resistance or rugged casing if you travel often. Water- and dust-resistant designs add extra protection.

4. Security Features: Many drives now come with hardware encryption and password protection, helping safeguard sensitive data from unauthorised access.

5. Portability & Compatibility: Compact, lightweight drives are easier to carry. Ensure the hard drive supports multiple platforms like Windows, macOS, gaming consoles, and even smartphones with OTG support.

Top 3 features of the best USB hard drives in 2025

Best USB Hard DrivesCapacityInterfaceForm Factor
Western Digital WD 5TB My Passport Portable HDD5TBUSB 1.1 / 3.02.5 Inches
UnionSine 320GB Ultra Slim Portable External HDD320GBUSB 2.0 / 3.02.5 Inches
Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD1TBUSB 2.0 / 3.02.5 Inches
Western Digital WD 2TB Elements Portable HDD2TBUSB 3.02.5 Inches
Western Digital WD 1TB My Passport Portable HDD1TBUSB 3.02.5 Inches
Trident 320GB Hi-Speed Portable HDD320GBUSB 2.0 / 3.02.5 Inches
GAZELLE High-Speed 500GB Portable External HDD500GBSerial ATA (with USB 3.0 + Type-C)2.5 Inches

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

FAQs
Most hard drives last 3–5 years with regular use, though SSDs generally last longer due to no moving parts.
Yes, USB hard drives work offline and do not require internet access to store, transfer, or back up files.
Yes, but you may need to format the drive into a compatible file system (like exFAT) for cross-platform use.
They can be infected if connected to an infected system. Regular antivirus scans help keep your drive safe.
No, most portable drives draw power directly from the USB port, making them easy to carry and use.

Meet your Guide

Aishwarya Faraswal

I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in a bunch of domains such as entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I use my experience in covering these assorted list of industries in helping readers find the latest products for their daily use....Read more

