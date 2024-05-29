Summer can be relentless, but the right stand fan can make all the difference. With Usha stand fans, you can enjoy optimal cooling and comfort at home. Usha is a trusted name in home appliances and offers a range of stand fans for your domestic needs.

In this article, we've curated a selection of the best Usha stand fans to help you fight the heat and stay comfortable. Our picks of stand fans are known for their efficient performance, durability, and innovative features.

It doesn’t matter if you need a fan for your living room, bedroom, or office, Usha’s stand fans offer various options to suit different needs and preferences. There are plenty of options, whether you want powerful airflow, adjustable height, energy efficiency, and stylish designs - these fans ably combine functionality with aesthetics.

Go ahead and enjoy our top picks of Usha stand fans to find the perfect option to keep you cool and refreshed all summer long.

1. USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Pedestal Fan (White)

The USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Pedestal Fan in white is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for your home. We don’t say this lightly! This fan comes with aerodynamically designed blades, allowing it to deliver air powerfully while ensuring reliable performance with its copper motor. In addition, the fan provides an air delivery of 70 cubic meters per minute (CMPH) at a rotation speed of 1350 RPM. Also, buyers can customise the height and tilt angle of the stand fan to suit their preferences. Assembly is quite straightforward with the included manual. This stand fan is also covered by a 2-year warranty, making this fan a reliable choice for hot summer days if you wish to improve air circulation.

Specifications of USHA Maxx Air Ultra Fan

Blade Size: 400mm

Speed Settings: Three-speed options

Power Consumption: 55 Watts

Oscillation: 60-degree oscillation for wide area coverage

Build Material: High-quality ABS plastic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Airflow: Provides excellent cooling with high-speed performance Noise Level: Can be noisy at higher speeds Durable Build: Made with high-quality materials ensuring long-lasting use Assembly: Some users find the assembly process complicated

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan's low noise and airflow, praising its silent, effective motor. However, opinions are mixed on value, speed, and performance.

Why choose this product?

This product offers powerful cooling and durability, making it ideal for hot summer days and ensuring long-term reliability.

2. Usha Maxx Air Fan

The Usha Maxx Air 400mm Pedestal Fan is a reliable cooling solution for your home or office. This fan comes with a 400mm blade size and a powerful motor, making it capable of providing excellent airflow while maintaining a low noise level. The fan also features three speed settings, allowing buyers to adjust the airflow to your preference without much hassle. Its sturdy construction with high-quality ABS plastic promises durability in the long term. It also offers 60-degree oscillation for wide area coverage and easy installation, making it a worthy purchase.

Specifications of Usha Maxx Air Fan

Blade Size: 400mm

Speed Settings: Three-speed settings

Oscillation: 60-degree oscillation for wide area coverage

Material: High-quality ABS plastic construction

Noise Level: Low noise operation with a silent, effective motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low noise operation Mixed opinions on value Effective airflow Issues with remote control

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan's value, appearance, and ease of assembly. They mention it looks premium, is easy to assemble and use, and moves around easily. However, opinions are mixed on speed and airflow.

Why choose this product?

Reliable, low-noise fan with effective airflow and three-speed settings, making it a good choice for maintaining comfort in any room.

3. Usha Helix XT 400mm High Speed Pedestal Fan (White)

The Usha Helix XT 400mm High Speed Pedestal Fan could be your next fan purchase by the time you finish reading this. This option is a reliable cooling solution for your home and comes with an impressive rotation speed of 2200 RPM, allowing it to deliver a high air delivery of 100 cubic meters per minute. In addition, the fan features a unique pivot arrangement, allowing easy tilting for optimal air circulation. Also, its rust-free body is built for durability, and the motor, made of 100% copper, contributes to its longevity. What else? Its aerodynamic ABS blade design improves airflow efficiency and installation is straightforward. Bonus? The fan comes with a 2-year warranty. Whether you need to cool down during hot summer days or improve air circulation in your living room, bedroom, or dining room, the Usha Helix XT Pedestal Fan is a great choice.

Specifications of Usha Helix XT Fan

Blade Size: 400mm

Speed: High-speed operation at 2100 RPM

Power Consumption: 100W

Air Delivery: 95 cubic meters per minute (CMM)

Oscillation: 70-degree oscillation for wide area coverage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed operation at 2100 RPM Higher power consumption at 100W Effective air delivery (95 CMM) Noise levels may be higher at top speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The fan is lightweight, has an attractive appearance, and formidable airflow. Buyers mention that it's easy to move and delivers good airflow. However, some find the noise level bothersome.

Why choose this product?

High-speed operation and effective air delivery make it ideal for quick cooling, with a slim design for easy room placement.

4. Usha Colossus Rust Free Aluminium Blade 400mm Pedestal Fan (Red)

The Usha Colossus Rust Free Aluminium Blade 400mm Pedestal Fan is a powerful and stylish fan that will keep you cool during hot days. This fan comes with a sweep size of 40 cm (400 mm), ensuring efficient air circulation in the room. In addition, the fan boasts an air delivery rate of 92 m³/min, providing a refreshing breeze even in larger spaces. This fan operates at a speed of 1320 rpm and delivers effective cooling with ease. Its 100% copper motor ensures reliable performance, and the rust-free aluminium blades add durability. Currently, it’s available in attractive colours, such as metallic red, blue, and golden. You also get a 2-year warranty on this fan for peace of mind.

Specifications of Usha Colossus Fan

Blade Material: Rust-free aluminium

Blade Size: 400mm

Speed Settings: Three-speed options

Oscillation: 60-degree oscillation

Power Consumption: Variable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rust-free aluminium blade for durability Variable power consumption may be high Three-speed options for customised airflow Some users report issues with oscillation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers admire the fan's stunning appearance and appreciate its airflow and ease of assembly. However, opinions vary on quality, noise, speed, stability, and value.

Why choose this product?

Durable rust-free aluminium blade, variable speed options, and reliable performance make it a solid choice for effective cooling.

5. Usha Pentacool 5 Blade 400mm Pedestal Fan (White) Pack of 1

The Usha Pentacool 5 Blade 400mm Pedestal Fan in white will be a great addition to your home. This efficient cooling tool comes with 5 ABS blades and provides smooth, silent yet high air delivery. It also offers an air delivery rate of 85 CMM (cubic meters per minute), allowing this fan to perform better than regular pedestal fans. Its 100% copper motor ensures robust performance all-year-long. With this fan, you get a host of safety features such as thermal overload protection (TOP) to safeguard the motor from voltage surges or phase failures. In addition, the fan’s white colour will fit right in and its jerk-free, stable, and wide oscillation ensures effective cooling. You can easily adjust the airflow direction using the neck tilting mechanism.

Specifications of Usha Pentacool Pedestal Fan

Blade Type: Five-blade design

Blade Size: 400mm

Speed Settings: Multiple speed options

Oscillation: Wide-angle oscillation

Material: Durable construction

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient five-blade design for enhanced airflow Some users report issues with noise at higher speeds Wide-angle oscillation for better room coverage Mixed opinions on durability and build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The fan's appearance is appreciated by buyers, who call it good-looking and durable. However, issues with speed buttons, missing pieces, and noise are reported. Opinions vary on speed, air quality, assembly, and overall quality.

Why choose this product?

Efficient airflow and wide-angle oscillation make it ideal for keeping your space cool and comfortable during hot weather.

6. Usha Mist Air ICY with Remote 400MM 50- Watt Pedestal Fan (White)

The Usha Mist Air Icy Pedestal Fan is a 40 cm (400 mm) fan designed for icy cool comfort. This fan has a lot to offer, including an air delivery of 65 m³/min and a speed of 1180 rpm. What does this mean for you? Efficient cooling and more. In addition, the fan operates at 50 W power input and offers three intelligent wind modes: Normal, Natural, and Sleep. Buyers can also conveniently control the fan speed using the included remote. Its aerodynamic blade design promises high air delivery, and safety features include auto protection during thermal overload. With this fan, you also get a 2-year warranty so that you can stay cool and also enjoy its durability.

Specifications of Usha Mist Air Pedestal Fan

Blade Size: 400mm

Power Consumption: 50 Watts

Remote Control: Included for convenience

Speed Settings: Multiple speed options

Oscillation: Wide-angle oscillation for better air circulation

Reason to buy Reason to avoid Quiet operation and effective airflow Some customers report issues with remote control responsiveness Easy to assemble and user-friendly design Mixed reviews on overall build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the value and ease of assembly. They find it easy to assemble and operate, but opinions vary on speed, quality, remote control, appearance, noise, and performance.

Why choose this product?

The Usha Mist Air Icy offers quiet operation, effective airflow, and user-friendly remote control for convenient cooling.

What size Usha fan should I choose for my room?

For small to medium-sized rooms, a 400mm pedestal fan like the Usha Mist Air ICY or Usha Pentacool is ideal. They provide sufficient airflow without taking up too much space.

Are Usha stand fans energy efficient?

Yes, Usha stand fans, such as the Usha Mist Air Icy, consume only 50 watts, making them an energy-efficient choice for continuous use.

How easy is it to assemble and use Usha stand fans?

Usha stand fans are designed for easy assembly and operation. Models like the Usha Mist Air Icy come with clear instructions and minimal parts, making them user-friendly.

Do Usha stand fans have remote control features?

Some Usha stand fans, like the Usha Mist Air Icy, come with a remote control for convenient operation, allowing you to adjust settings without leaving your seat.

Factors to keep in mind when buying an Usha stand fan

When considering an Usha stand fan, there are several important factors to keep in mind.

Airflow Capacity: Look for a fan with sufficient airflow capacity (measured in cubic meters per minute, CMM) to ensure effective cooling. Usha fans offer various air delivery options, so choose one that suits your room size.

Energy Efficiency: Opt for fans with energy-efficient features. Usha’s microchip-controlled 100% copper BLDC motor consumes 50% less power than AC motor fans, resulting in annual savings. Additionally, BLDC motors maintain consistent performance even at low voltage.

Noise Levels: Consider fans that operate quietly. Usha fans are designed for whisper-quiet operation, ensuring a peaceful environment.

Design and Aesthetics: Usha offers a range of fan designs to match your home decor. Whether you prefer classic or contemporary styles, choose a fan that complements your space.

Additional Features: Look for features like remote control convenience, bi-directional movement, and separate chain chords for light and speed controls. Usha fans come with various features to enhance usability.

Warranty: Check the warranty period. Usha provides warranties on their fans.

Top 3 features of best Usha stand fans

Best Usha stand fans Cooling Feature Other Features Colour USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Pedestal Fan (White) Ultra Airflow Adjustable height, 3-speed settings White Usha Maxx Air 400mm Pedestal Fan (White) High Air Delivery 90-degree oscillation, thermal overload protection White Usha Helix XT 400mm High Speed Pedestal Fan (White) High Speed 5-speed settings, timer function White Usha Colossus Rust Free Aluminium Blade 400mm Pedestal Fan (Red) Rust-Free Aluminum Blades 3-speed settings, wide base for stability Red Usha Pentacool 5 Blade 400mm Pedestal Fan (White) Pack of 1 5-Blade Design Silent operation, energy-efficient White Usha Mist Air ICY with Remote 400MM 50-Watt Pedestal Fan (White) Mist Mode Remote control, adjustable mist intensity White

FAQs

Question : What is the wattage of the Usha stand fan?

Ans : The Usha stand fan typically operates at a wattage of 135 watts. It’s designed with three durable blades made of PP material, ensuring efficient performance and durability. The fan runs at a speed of 2100 RPM, providing quick and effective cooling with minimal noise.

Question : What features do Usha pedestal fans offer?

Ans : Usha pedestal fans come equipped with height adjustment and an easy tilting mechanism, allowing you to customize the airflow direction. Whether it’s your verandah or indoors, these fans provide comfort at all levels and spaces.

Question : Are Usha pedestal fans energy-efficient?

Ans : Yes, Usha pedestal fans are designed to be energy-efficient. They provide effective cooling while consuming minimal power, making them a practical choice for hot weather.

Question : Can I adjust the height of my Usha pedestal fan?

Ans : Absolutely! Usha pedestal fans feature height adjustment, allowing you to set the fan at a comfortable level based on your preference and room layout.

