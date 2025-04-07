Best UV water purifiers: Top 10 options to guarantee clean and safe water from Aquaguard, Kent and more

Staying healthy starts with clean drinking water. These days, a UV water purifier is one of the easiest ways to make sure your water is safe. It uses ultraviolet light to kill germs, bacteria, and viruses without adding any chemicals. If you're looking to buy one, there are many options out there, and it can be hard to choose.

In this guide, we've picked some of the best UV water purifiers to help you find the right one for your home. Whether you want something simple or full of features, there’s a purifier here to suit your needs.

This water purifier uses RO, UV, and UF technologies to ensure clean, safe drinking water. It boasts a 6-stage purification process, including Sedi Shield and RO Maxx tech to eliminate harmful chemicals, heavy metals, and microorganisms. UV E-Boiling tech ensures every drop is as safe as boiled water. It's suitable for all sources—borewell, municipal, or tanker—and offers a free service plan worth Rs. 2000.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF Stages 6 Technology UV E-Boiling, RO Maxx, Ultra Filtration Water Source All (Municipal, Borewell, Tanker) Warranty 1 year Reason to buy Works with all water types Free installation and service plan Reason to avoid Slightly complex installation No display panel Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the water purifier easy to install and effective at removing impurities. It's stylish and good value, though some report leakage and mixed experiences with taste.

Why choose this product?

A sleek, affordable purifier that’s simple to use and install, but occasional leakage and taste concerns may affect some users.

The Native M1 is a powerful 10-stage purifier with RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline purification. It needs no service for 2 years, saving substantial costs. With continuous UV in the tank and a 2-year warranty covering all parts, this model ensures safety and convenience. Its smart rinse tech enhances longevity, and its 8L tank suits family needs.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline Stages 10 Tank Capacity 8L Technology In-tank UV, Smart Rinse Warranty 2 years (all parts) Service Cost Zero for 2 years Reason to buy 10-stage purification with minerals No maintenance needed for 2 years Reason to avoid Availability limited to selected cities No TDS adjuster Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the water purifier’s quality, easy installation, and reliable performance. They appreciate the clean water, sleek design, and support from the installation engineer.

Why choose this product?

A dependable and stylish purifier offering great performance, easy setup, and excellent value—backed by good customer support.

This KENT model offers multi-stage purification with RO, UF, UV LED, and copper infusion. It includes an auto flush system to prolong RO membrane life. The UV LED tank and advanced RO membrane ensure pure, mineral-rich water. Ideal for all sources including borewell or tanker water. Comes with one-year free service including maintenance and repairs.

Specifications Purification RO + UF + UV + Copper + TDS Control Flow Rate 20 LPH Special Feature Auto Flush, Copper Filter, UV LED Tank Warranty 1 year Water Source All Reason to buy UV LED tank keeps water safe for longer Copper boosts health benefits Reason to avoid Slightly bulky design May require more space Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier | RO + UV + UF + Copper +TDS Control + UV LED Tank | .0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush feature |20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the water purifier’s easy installation and maintenance, and enjoy the taste of the water. However, opinions on value, functionality, and quality are mixed.

Why choose this product?

A user-friendly purifier that delivers good-tasting water, though some may find inconsistencies in performance and overall value.

The Native M2 builds on the M1 with additional smart IoT features for enhanced control. Like the M1, it offers 10-stage purification, in-tank UV, and a 2-year warranty on all filters and components. It saves money on maintenance and ensures purified, mineral-rich water, making it a smart choice for modern homes.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline Stages 10 Tank Capacity 8L Technology IoT Features, In-tank UV Warranty 2 years Reason to buy Smart features for ease of use Long warranty and no service cost Reason to avoid IoT may require app dependency Price slightly higher than M1 Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the purifier’s quality, easy installation, and sleek design. They appreciate the 10-stage filtration, refreshing water, and knowledgeable service support.

Why choose this product?

A premium-looking purifier with advanced filtration, great taste, and reliable service—making it a smart and stylish investment for clean drinking water.

Havells AQUAS is compact and effective, designed with 5-stage purification and added copper, zinc, and minerals for health. The transparent, detachable tank makes cleaning easy. Its compact size fits small spaces, and it’s suitable for multiple water sources. Dual mineral technology enhances taste and safety.

Specifications Purification RO + UF Stages 5 Tank Capacity 7L Minerals Added Copper + Zinc Mounting 3-way (wall/counter) Warranty 1 year Reason to buy Compact and space-saving Easy-to-clean transparent tank Reason to avoid No UV protection Limited to 5 purification stages Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the purifier good value for money, with easy installation and effective purification. They like its modern, compact design and touch features, though opinions on water quality vary.

Why choose this product?

A sleek, user-friendly purifier with strong performance and convenient features, though water quality perceptions may differ among users.

A cost-effective purifier built for homes using municipal water with TDS under 200 ppm. It combines UV E-Boiling and UF for effective removal of viruses, bacteria, and fine particles. Includes a long-life cartridge and free service worth ₹2000. Not suited for borewell or tanker water, but perfect for city homes.

Specifications Purification UV + UF Water Source Only Municipal (<200 ppm TDS) Cartridge Life Up to 6000L or 1 year Technology UV E-Boiling, Ultra Filtration Warranty 1 year Service <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 plan included Reason to buy Great for soft water areas Long cartridge life Reason to avoid Not suitable for high TDS No RO filtration Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier’s ease of use, effective impurity removal, and stylish design. It's seen as good value, though some report leakage and mixed views on taste.

Why choose this product?

A visually appealing, easy-to-use purifier that offers clean water at a fair price, but potential leakage and taste concerns may affect some users.

Designed to save up to 60% more water than standard RO purifiers, this 7-stage system also enriches water with essential minerals. It supports all water types up to 2000 ppm TDS and includes UV sterilisation and SmartSense indicators that alert users before filter expiry. Ideal for medium to large families.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + MF + Mineral Stages 7 Tank Capacity 10L Technology Smartsense, UV Sterilisation, Mineral Enhancer Water Source All (up to 2000 ppm TDS) Reason to buy High water-saving efficiency Mineral enrichment with smart alerts Reason to avoid Slightly bulkier design Pricey filters after expiry Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers see the purifier as a premium product with sleek design, easy installation, and good water quality. Some mention leakage issues and mixed views on value.

Why choose this product?

A stylish, high-quality purifier with smooth installation and clean water output, though occasional leakage and value concerns may affect some buyers.

The Allura Premia boasts 10-stage purification including RO, UV, UF, Copper, Alkaline, and Mineraliser for enhanced hydration. It features a 30-month comprehensive warranty and in-tank UV sterilisation. The 7L tank and sediment filter ensure clean water on demand, and its design fits modern kitchens seamlessly.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF + Copper + Alkaline + Mineraliser Stages 10 Tank Capacity 7L Technology In-tank UV, Super Sediment Filter Warranty 30 months Reason to buy Long 2.5-year warranty In-tank UV for added safety Reason to avoid Smaller tank capacity Higher upfront cost Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr|

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the purifier’s water quality, taste, and easy installation. The copper cartridge adds a unique flavour, though views on value and service vary.

Why choose this product?

A reliable purifier with clean, great-tasting water and added copper benefits, though opinions on pricing and service may differ.

Livpure’s GLO PRO++ offers 7 stages of purification, including RO, UV, UF, and silver post-carbon filter to enhance taste. UV disinfection ensures safe drinking water, while the 7L tank is adequate for small families. Free installation and service during warranty add extra value to this reliable purifier.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF Stages 7 Tank Capacity 7L Special Features Silver Post Carbon, Anti-Scalant, Ultra Filtration Installation Free Reason to buy Balanced features and pricing Silver filter enhances taste Reason to avoid No TDS adjuster Limited smart features Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the purifier good value, easy to install and use, with pleasing taste and design. Some report issues with leakage and service quality.

Why choose this product?

A stylish and user-friendly purifier offering good water quality at a fair price, though service and leakage concerns may affect some users.

With a large 12L tank and 10-stage filtration, this model offers great value. It includes a TDS controller, UF, UV, and copper filtration, plus auto shut-off when the tank is full. Ideal for varied water sources, it removes heavy metals, bacteria, and viruses efficiently. Installation is flexible, and the design is premium.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster + Copper Stages 10 Tank Capacity 12L Technology Auto Shut-Off, High-Speed Purification Mounting Wall or Counter Reason to buy Large tank and versatile setup Includes TDS and copper tech Reason to avoid Installation may cost extra No smart indicators Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the unit’s functionality, easy installation, and clear water quality. It offers good value and design, though some report leakage and build quality concerns.

Why choose this product?

A well-priced purifier with great-tasting, clear water and easy setup, though build quality issues like leakage may affect long-term satisfaction.

Factors to consider when buying a UV water purifier Water Source : UV purifiers are ideal for municipal water with low TDS (<200 ppm).

: UV purifiers are ideal for municipal water with low TDS (<200 ppm). TDS Levels : Test your water’s TDS. For high TDS, consider UV+RO or UV+UF models.

: Test your water’s TDS. For high TDS, consider UV+RO or UV+UF models. Purification Stages : More stages offer better purification and added minerals.

: More stages offer better purification and added minerals. Tank Capacity : Choose based on family size – larger tanks suit bigger households.

: Choose based on family size – larger tanks suit bigger households. Technology Features : Look for UV E-Boiling, mineral enhancers, or in-tank UV.

: Look for UV E-Boiling, mineral enhancers, or in-tank UV. Maintenance Cost: Check cartridge life, service plans, and filter replacement costs. Does UV purification affect the taste or odour of water? No, UV purification only targets microorganisms. It doesn't change the water’s chemical composition, so there’s no impact on taste, smell, or mineral content,making it ideal for municipal water with low TDS.

How do I know if my home needs a UV or RO purifier? Test your water’s TDS level. If it’s below 200 ppm, a UV purifier is sufficient. For higher TDS or visible impurities, an RO or RO+UV purifier is more appropriate.

Is a UV water purifier effective against all types of water contaminants? UV purifiers are highly effective against biological contaminants like bacteria and viruses but cannot remove dissolved salts, heavy metals, or chemicals. They are best suited for low-TDS municipal water sources.

Can UV purification alone ensure safe drinking water for households using borewell water? No, UV alone is insufficient for borewell water, which may contain high TDS and heavy metals. A combination with RO or UF filtration is essential to ensure comprehensive purification in such cases.

Top 3 features of best UV water purifiers

UV Water Purifier Purification Method Tank Capacity Special Features Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage RO + UV + UF N/A UV E-Boiling, RO Maxx, Free service plan Urban Company Native M1 RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline 8L In-tank UV, Smart Rinse, Zero service cost KENT Supreme Copper RO RO + UF + UV + Copper + TDS Control N/A UV LED tank, Auto Flush, Copper filter Urban Company Native M2 RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline 8L IoT features, In-tank UV, No service cost Havells AQUAS RO + UF 7L Copper + Zinc minerals, 3-way mounting Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF UV + UF N/A Long-life cartridge, UV E-Boiling HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO + UV + MF + Mineral 10L Smartsense, Mineral enhancer, High water-saving Livpure Allura Premia RO + UV + UF + Copper + Alkaline + Mineraliser 7L In-tank UV, Super sediment filter, 30-month warranty Livpure GLO PRO++ RO + UV + UF 7L Silver post-carbon, Anti-scalant, Free installation AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster + Copper 12L Auto shut-off, High-speed purification

