Best UV water purifiers: Top 10 options to guarantee clean and safe water from Aquaguard, Kent and more

Our Picks

Staying healthy starts with clean drinking water. These days, a UV water purifier is one of the easiest ways to make sure your water is safe. It uses ultraviolet light to kill germs, bacteria, and viruses without adding any chemicals. If you're looking to buy one, there are many options out there, and it can be hard to choose. 

In this guide, we've picked some of the best UV water purifiers to help you find the right one for your home. Whether you want something simple or full of features, there’s a purifier here to suit your needs.

This water purifier uses RO, UV, and UF technologies to ensure clean, safe drinking water. It boasts a 6-stage purification process, including Sedi Shield and RO Maxx tech to eliminate harmful chemicals, heavy metals, and microorganisms. UV E-Boiling tech ensures every drop is as safe as boiled water. It's suitable for all sources—borewell, municipal, or tanker—and offers a free service plan worth Rs. 2000.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + UF
Stages
6
Technology
UV E-Boiling, RO Maxx, Ultra Filtration
Water Source
All (Municipal, Borewell, Tanker)
Warranty
1 year

Reason to buy

Works with all water types

Free installation and service plan

Reason to avoid

Slightly complex installation

No display panel

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the water purifier easy to install and effective at removing impurities. It's stylish and good value, though some report leakage and mixed experiences with taste.

Why choose this product?

A sleek, affordable purifier that’s simple to use and install, but occasional leakage and taste concerns may affect some users.

The Native M1 is a powerful 10-stage purifier with RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline purification. It needs no service for 2 years, saving substantial costs. With continuous UV in the tank and a 2-year warranty covering all parts, this model ensures safety and convenience. Its smart rinse tech enhances longevity, and its 8L tank suits family needs.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline
Stages
10
Tank Capacity
8L
Technology
In-tank UV, Smart Rinse
Warranty
2 years (all parts)
Service Cost
Zero for 2 years

Reason to buy

10-stage purification with minerals

No maintenance needed for 2 years

Reason to avoid

Availability limited to selected cities

No TDS adjuster

Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the water purifier’s quality, easy installation, and reliable performance. They appreciate the clean water, sleek design, and support from the installation engineer.

Why choose this product?

A dependable and stylish purifier offering great performance, easy setup, and excellent value—backed by good customer support.

This KENT model offers multi-stage purification with RO, UF, UV LED, and copper infusion. It includes an auto flush system to prolong RO membrane life. The UV LED tank and advanced RO membrane ensure pure, mineral-rich water. Ideal for all sources including borewell or tanker water. Comes with one-year free service including maintenance and repairs.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UF + UV + Copper + TDS Control
Flow Rate
20 LPH
Special Feature
Auto Flush, Copper Filter, UV LED Tank
Warranty
1 year
Water Source
All

Reason to buy

UV LED tank keeps water safe for longer

Copper boosts health benefits

Reason to avoid

Slightly bulky design

May require more space

KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier | RO + UV + UF + Copper +TDS Control + UV LED Tank | .0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush feature |20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the water purifier’s easy installation and maintenance, and enjoy the taste of the water. However, opinions on value, functionality, and quality are mixed.

Why choose this product?

A user-friendly purifier that delivers good-tasting water, though some may find inconsistencies in performance and overall value.

The Native M2 builds on the M1 with additional smart IoT features for enhanced control. Like the M1, it offers 10-stage purification, in-tank UV, and a 2-year warranty on all filters and components. It saves money on maintenance and ensures purified, mineral-rich water, making it a smart choice for modern homes.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline
Stages
10
Tank Capacity
8L
Technology
IoT Features, In-tank UV
Warranty
2 years

Reason to buy

Smart features for ease of use

Long warranty and no service cost

Reason to avoid

IoT may require app dependency

Price slightly higher than M1

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the purifier’s quality, easy installation, and sleek design. They appreciate the 10-stage filtration, refreshing water, and knowledgeable service support.

Why choose this product?

A premium-looking purifier with advanced filtration, great taste, and reliable service—making it a smart and stylish investment for clean drinking water.

Havells AQUAS is compact and effective, designed with 5-stage purification and added copper, zinc, and minerals for health. The transparent, detachable tank makes cleaning easy. Its compact size fits small spaces, and it’s suitable for multiple water sources. Dual mineral technology enhances taste and safety.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UF
Stages
5
Tank Capacity
7L
Minerals Added
Copper + Zinc
Mounting
3-way (wall/counter)
Warranty
1 year

Reason to buy

Compact and space-saving

Easy-to-clean transparent tank

Reason to avoid

No UV protection

Limited to 5 purification stages

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the purifier good value for money, with easy installation and effective purification. They like its modern, compact design and touch features, though opinions on water quality vary.

Why choose this product?

A sleek, user-friendly purifier with strong performance and convenient features, though water quality perceptions may differ among users.

A cost-effective purifier built for homes using municipal water with TDS under 200 ppm. It combines UV E-Boiling and UF for effective removal of viruses, bacteria, and fine particles. Includes a long-life cartridge and free service worth 2000. Not suited for borewell or tanker water, but perfect for city homes.

Specifications

Purification
UV + UF
Water Source
Only Municipal (<200 ppm TDS)
Cartridge Life
Up to 6000L or 1 year
Technology
UV E-Boiling, Ultra Filtration
Warranty
1 year
Service
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 plan included

Reason to buy

Great for soft water areas

Long cartridge life

Reason to avoid

Not suitable for high TDS

No RO filtration

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier’s ease of use, effective impurity removal, and stylish design. It's seen as good value, though some report leakage and mixed views on taste.

Why choose this product?

A visually appealing, easy-to-use purifier that offers clean water at a fair price, but potential leakage and taste concerns may affect some users.

Designed to save up to 60% more water than standard RO purifiers, this 7-stage system also enriches water with essential minerals. It supports all water types up to 2000 ppm TDS and includes UV sterilisation and SmartSense indicators that alert users before filter expiry. Ideal for medium to large families.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + MF + Mineral
Stages
7
Tank Capacity
10L
Technology
Smartsense, UV Sterilisation, Mineral Enhancer
Water Source
All (up to 2000 ppm TDS)

Reason to buy

High water-saving efficiency

Mineral enrichment with smart alerts

Reason to avoid

Slightly bulkier design

Pricey filters after expiry

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers see the purifier as a premium product with sleek design, easy installation, and good water quality. Some mention leakage issues and mixed views on value.

Why choose this product?

A stylish, high-quality purifier with smooth installation and clean water output, though occasional leakage and value concerns may affect some buyers.

The Allura Premia boasts 10-stage purification including RO, UV, UF, Copper, Alkaline, and Mineraliser for enhanced hydration. It features a 30-month comprehensive warranty and in-tank UV sterilisation. The 7L tank and sediment filter ensure clean water on demand, and its design fits modern kitchens seamlessly.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + UF + Copper + Alkaline + Mineraliser
Stages
10
Tank Capacity
7L
Technology
In-tank UV, Super Sediment Filter
Warranty
30 months

Reason to buy

Long 2.5-year warranty

In-tank UV for added safety

Reason to avoid

Smaller tank capacity

Higher upfront cost

Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr|

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the purifier’s water quality, taste, and easy installation. The copper cartridge adds a unique flavour, though views on value and service vary.

Why choose this product?

A reliable purifier with clean, great-tasting water and added copper benefits, though opinions on pricing and service may differ.

Livpure’s GLO PRO++ offers 7 stages of purification, including RO, UV, UF, and silver post-carbon filter to enhance taste. UV disinfection ensures safe drinking water, while the 7L tank is adequate for small families. Free installation and service during warranty add extra value to this reliable purifier.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + UF
Stages
7
Tank Capacity
7L
Special Features
Silver Post Carbon, Anti-Scalant, Ultra Filtration
Installation
Free

Reason to buy

Balanced features and pricing

Silver filter enhances taste

Reason to avoid

No TDS adjuster

Limited smart features

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the purifier good value, easy to install and use, with pleasing taste and design. Some report issues with leakage and service quality.

Why choose this product?

A stylish and user-friendly purifier offering good water quality at a fair price, though service and leakage concerns may affect some users.

With a large 12L tank and 10-stage filtration, this model offers great value. It includes a TDS controller, UF, UV, and copper filtration, plus auto shut-off when the tank is full. Ideal for varied water sources, it removes heavy metals, bacteria, and viruses efficiently. Installation is flexible, and the design is premium.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster + Copper
Stages
10
Tank Capacity
12L
Technology
Auto Shut-Off, High-Speed Purification
Mounting
Wall or Counter

Reason to buy

Large tank and versatile setup

Includes TDS and copper tech

Reason to avoid

Installation may cost extra

No smart indicators

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the unit’s functionality, easy installation, and clear water quality. It offers good value and design, though some report leakage and build quality concerns.

Why choose this product?

A well-priced purifier with great-tasting, clear water and easy setup, though build quality issues like leakage may affect long-term satisfaction.

Factors to consider when buying a UV water purifier

  • Water Source: UV purifiers are ideal for municipal water with low TDS (<200 ppm).
  • TDS Levels: Test your water’s TDS. For high TDS, consider UV+RO or UV+UF models.
  • Purification Stages: More stages offer better purification and added minerals.
  • Tank Capacity: Choose based on family size – larger tanks suit bigger households.
  • Technology Features: Look for UV E-Boiling, mineral enhancers, or in-tank UV.
  • Maintenance Cost: Check cartridge life, service plans, and filter replacement costs.

Does UV purification affect the taste or odour of water?

No, UV purification only targets microorganisms. It doesn't change the water’s chemical composition, so there’s no impact on taste, smell, or mineral content,making it ideal for municipal water with low TDS.

How do I know if my home needs a UV or RO purifier?

Test your water’s TDS level. If it’s below 200 ppm, a UV purifier is sufficient. For higher TDS or visible impurities, an RO or RO+UV purifier is more appropriate.

Is a UV water purifier effective against all types of water contaminants?

UV purifiers are highly effective against biological contaminants like bacteria and viruses but cannot remove dissolved salts, heavy metals, or chemicals. They are best suited for low-TDS municipal water sources.

Can UV purification alone ensure safe drinking water for households using borewell water?

No, UV alone is insufficient for borewell water, which may contain high TDS and heavy metals. A combination with RO or UF filtration is essential to ensure comprehensive purification in such cases.

Top 3 features of best UV water purifiers

UV Water Purifier

Purification Method

Tank Capacity

Special Features

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-StageRO + UV + UFN/AUV E-Boiling, RO Maxx, Free service plan
Urban Company Native M1RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline8LIn-tank UV, Smart Rinse, Zero service cost
KENT Supreme Copper RORO + UF + UV + Copper + TDS ControlN/AUV LED tank, Auto Flush, Copper filter
Urban Company Native M2RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline8LIoT features, In-tank UV, No service cost
Havells AQUASRO + UF7LCopper + Zinc minerals, 3-way mounting
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UFUV + UFN/ALong-life cartridge, UV E-Boiling
HUL Pureit Eco Water SaverRO + UV + MF + Mineral10LSmartsense, Mineral enhancer, High water-saving
Livpure Allura PremiaRO + UV + UF + Copper + Alkaline + Mineraliser7LIn-tank UV, Super sediment filter, 30-month warranty
Livpure GLO PRO++RO + UV + UF7LSilver post-carbon, Anti-scalant, Free installation
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RORO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster + Copper12LAuto shut-off, High-speed purification

FAQs

What is a UV water purifier?

A UV water purifier uses ultraviolet light to kill bacteria, viruses, and microbes in drinking water, making it safe without altering its taste or odour.

Is UV purification enough for hard water?

No, UV alone doesn’t remove dissolved salts or heavy metals. For hard water or high TDS, choose a purifier with RO + UV.

How often should I change UV purifier filters?

Most UV filters last 6 to 12 months. It depends on usage and water quality.

Can UV purifiers work without electricity?

No, UV purifiers require electricity to power the ultraviolet lamp.

Are UV water purifiers safe for children?

Yes, UV-treated water is safe for all age groups, including children and the elderly.

First Published:7 Apr 2025, 04:09 PM IST
