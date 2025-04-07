Best UV water purifiers: Top 10 options to guarantee clean and safe water from Aquaguard, Kent and more

Staying healthy starts with clean drinking water. These days, a UV water purifier is one of the easiest ways to make sure your water is safe. It uses ultraviolet light to kill germs, bacteria, and viruses without adding any chemicals. If you're looking to buy one, there are many options out there, and it can be hard to choose.
In this guide, we've picked some of the best UV water purifiers to help you find the right one for your home. Whether you want something simple or full of features, there’s a purifier here to suit your needs.
This water purifier uses RO, UV, and UF technologies to ensure clean, safe drinking water. It boasts a 6-stage purification process, including Sedi Shield and RO Maxx tech to eliminate harmful chemicals, heavy metals, and microorganisms. UV E-Boiling tech ensures every drop is as safe as boiled water. It's suitable for all sources—borewell, municipal, or tanker—and offers a free service plan worth Rs. 2000.
Works with all water types
Free installation and service plan
Slightly complex installation
No display panel
Buyers find the water purifier easy to install and effective at removing impurities. It's stylish and good value, though some report leakage and mixed experiences with taste.
A sleek, affordable purifier that’s simple to use and install, but occasional leakage and taste concerns may affect some users.
The Native M1 is a powerful 10-stage purifier with RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline purification. It needs no service for 2 years, saving substantial costs. With continuous UV in the tank and a 2-year warranty covering all parts, this model ensures safety and convenience. Its smart rinse tech enhances longevity, and its 8L tank suits family needs.
10-stage purification with minerals
No maintenance needed for 2 years
Availability limited to selected cities
No TDS adjuster
Buyers are pleased with the water purifier’s quality, easy installation, and reliable performance. They appreciate the clean water, sleek design, and support from the installation engineer.
A dependable and stylish purifier offering great performance, easy setup, and excellent value—backed by good customer support.
This KENT model offers multi-stage purification with RO, UF, UV LED, and copper infusion. It includes an auto flush system to prolong RO membrane life. The UV LED tank and advanced RO membrane ensure pure, mineral-rich water. Ideal for all sources including borewell or tanker water. Comes with one-year free service including maintenance and repairs.
UV LED tank keeps water safe for longer
Copper boosts health benefits
Slightly bulky design
May require more space
Buyers like the water purifier’s easy installation and maintenance, and enjoy the taste of the water. However, opinions on value, functionality, and quality are mixed.
A user-friendly purifier that delivers good-tasting water, though some may find inconsistencies in performance and overall value.
The Native M2 builds on the M1 with additional smart IoT features for enhanced control. Like the M1, it offers 10-stage purification, in-tank UV, and a 2-year warranty on all filters and components. It saves money on maintenance and ensures purified, mineral-rich water, making it a smart choice for modern homes.
Smart features for ease of use
Long warranty and no service cost
IoT may require app dependency
Price slightly higher than M1
Buyers are satisfied with the purifier’s quality, easy installation, and sleek design. They appreciate the 10-stage filtration, refreshing water, and knowledgeable service support.
A premium-looking purifier with advanced filtration, great taste, and reliable service—making it a smart and stylish investment for clean drinking water.
Havells AQUAS is compact and effective, designed with 5-stage purification and added copper, zinc, and minerals for health. The transparent, detachable tank makes cleaning easy. Its compact size fits small spaces, and it’s suitable for multiple water sources. Dual mineral technology enhances taste and safety.
Compact and space-saving
Easy-to-clean transparent tank
No UV protection
Limited to 5 purification stages
Buyers find the purifier good value for money, with easy installation and effective purification. They like its modern, compact design and touch features, though opinions on water quality vary.
A sleek, user-friendly purifier with strong performance and convenient features, though water quality perceptions may differ among users.
A cost-effective purifier built for homes using municipal water with TDS under 200 ppm. It combines UV E-Boiling and UF for effective removal of viruses, bacteria, and fine particles. Includes a long-life cartridge and free service worth ₹2000. Not suited for borewell or tanker water, but perfect for city homes.
Great for soft water areas
Long cartridge life
Not suitable for high TDS
No RO filtration
Buyers appreciate the purifier’s ease of use, effective impurity removal, and stylish design. It's seen as good value, though some report leakage and mixed views on taste.
A visually appealing, easy-to-use purifier that offers clean water at a fair price, but potential leakage and taste concerns may affect some users.
Designed to save up to 60% more water than standard RO purifiers, this 7-stage system also enriches water with essential minerals. It supports all water types up to 2000 ppm TDS and includes UV sterilisation and SmartSense indicators that alert users before filter expiry. Ideal for medium to large families.
High water-saving efficiency
Mineral enrichment with smart alerts
Slightly bulkier design
Pricey filters after expiry
Buyers see the purifier as a premium product with sleek design, easy installation, and good water quality. Some mention leakage issues and mixed views on value.
A stylish, high-quality purifier with smooth installation and clean water output, though occasional leakage and value concerns may affect some buyers.
The Allura Premia boasts 10-stage purification including RO, UV, UF, Copper, Alkaline, and Mineraliser for enhanced hydration. It features a 30-month comprehensive warranty and in-tank UV sterilisation. The 7L tank and sediment filter ensure clean water on demand, and its design fits modern kitchens seamlessly.
Long 2.5-year warranty
In-tank UV for added safety
Smaller tank capacity
Higher upfront cost
Buyers are happy with the purifier’s water quality, taste, and easy installation. The copper cartridge adds a unique flavour, though views on value and service vary.
A reliable purifier with clean, great-tasting water and added copper benefits, though opinions on pricing and service may differ.
Livpure’s GLO PRO++ offers 7 stages of purification, including RO, UV, UF, and silver post-carbon filter to enhance taste. UV disinfection ensures safe drinking water, while the 7L tank is adequate for small families. Free installation and service during warranty add extra value to this reliable purifier.
Balanced features and pricing
Silver filter enhances taste
No TDS adjuster
Limited smart features
Buyers find the purifier good value, easy to install and use, with pleasing taste and design. Some report issues with leakage and service quality.
A stylish and user-friendly purifier offering good water quality at a fair price, though service and leakage concerns may affect some users.
With a large 12L tank and 10-stage filtration, this model offers great value. It includes a TDS controller, UF, UV, and copper filtration, plus auto shut-off when the tank is full. Ideal for varied water sources, it removes heavy metals, bacteria, and viruses efficiently. Installation is flexible, and the design is premium.
Large tank and versatile setup
Includes TDS and copper tech
Installation may cost extra
No smart indicators
Buyers appreciate the unit’s functionality, easy installation, and clear water quality. It offers good value and design, though some report leakage and build quality concerns.
A well-priced purifier with great-tasting, clear water and easy setup, though build quality issues like leakage may affect long-term satisfaction.
No, UV purification only targets microorganisms. It doesn't change the water’s chemical composition, so there’s no impact on taste, smell, or mineral content,making it ideal for municipal water with low TDS.
Test your water’s TDS level. If it’s below 200 ppm, a UV purifier is sufficient. For higher TDS or visible impurities, an RO or RO+UV purifier is more appropriate.
UV purifiers are highly effective against biological contaminants like bacteria and viruses but cannot remove dissolved salts, heavy metals, or chemicals. They are best suited for low-TDS municipal water sources.
No, UV alone is insufficient for borewell water, which may contain high TDS and heavy metals. A combination with RO or UF filtration is essential to ensure comprehensive purification in such cases.
UV Water Purifier
Purification Method
Tank Capacity
Special Features
|Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage
|RO + UV + UF
|N/A
|UV E-Boiling, RO Maxx, Free service plan
|Urban Company Native M1
|RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline
|8L
|In-tank UV, Smart Rinse, Zero service cost
|KENT Supreme Copper RO
|RO + UF + UV + Copper + TDS Control
|N/A
|UV LED tank, Auto Flush, Copper filter
|Urban Company Native M2
|RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline
|8L
|IoT features, In-tank UV, No service cost
|Havells AQUAS
|RO + UF
|7L
|Copper + Zinc minerals, 3-way mounting
|Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF
|UV + UF
|N/A
|Long-life cartridge, UV E-Boiling
|HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver
|RO + UV + MF + Mineral
|10L
|Smartsense, Mineral enhancer, High water-saving
|Livpure Allura Premia
|RO + UV + UF + Copper + Alkaline + Mineraliser
|7L
|In-tank UV, Super sediment filter, 30-month warranty
|Livpure GLO PRO++
|RO + UV + UF
|7L
|Silver post-carbon, Anti-scalant, Free installation
|AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO
|RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster + Copper
|12L
|Auto shut-off, High-speed purification
FAQs
What is a UV water purifier?
A UV water purifier uses ultraviolet light to kill bacteria, viruses, and microbes in drinking water, making it safe without altering its taste or odour.
Is UV purification enough for hard water?
No, UV alone doesn’t remove dissolved salts or heavy metals. For hard water or high TDS, choose a purifier with RO + UV.
How often should I change UV purifier filters?
Most UV filters last 6 to 12 months. It depends on usage and water quality.
Can UV purifiers work without electricity?
No, UV purifiers require electricity to power the ultraviolet lamp.
Are UV water purifiers safe for children?
Yes, UV-treated water is safe for all age groups, including children and the elderly.