Best V Guard fans to keep you cool all year round: Top 10 picks

V-Guard is a trusted brand known for its innovative designs and energy-efficient products, making it a popular choice for households and offices alike. Whether you're looking for a stylish ceiling fan, a powerful pedestal fan or a compact table fan, V-Guard has a variety of options to suit your needs. Welcome to our comprehensive buying guide for the best V-Guard fans, where we explore the best options to keep you cool and comfortable in any season.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the top V-Guard fans available in the market, highlighting their key features, performance, and value for money. We'll also provide insights into the factors to consider when choosing a fan, such as size, power consumption, and additional features like remote control and timer settings. With our expert recommendations and detailed reviews, you'll be able to make an informed decision and find the perfect V-Guard fan that meets your requirements and budget.

1. V-Guard Exado Pro AS Anti Dust High-Speed Ceiling Fan

The V-Guard Exado Pro AS is designed with dust-repellent coating technology, making it easy to clean. It features an elegant design, powerful performance with a 400 RPM motor, and energy efficiency, saving up to 25% on electricity bills. It comes in four different colours to match your home interiors. With 30-month coverage and a pan-India service network, it offers reliability and convenience for consumers.

Specifications of V-Guard Exado Pro AS Anti Dust High-Speed Ceiling Fan

Brand: V-Guard

Type: Ceiling Fan

Airflow: 240 m3/min

Wattage: 80 W

Features: Dust Repellent Technology, Energy Efficient, Powerful Air Delivery, Easy to Clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dust Repellent Technology May be expensive for some Energy Efficient Limited color options

2. V-Guard Gatimaan Pro HSP N High-Speed Pedestal Fan

The V-Guard Gatimaan Pro HSP N High-Speed Pedestal Fan delivers powerful cooling with its 2100 RPM motor. It offers efficient air delivery of 85 m³/min and a sweep size of 40 cm. The fan is built with a durable and stylish ABS body, ensuring long-lasting performance. It includes safety features like an inbuilt thermal overload protector and a copper motor. The powder-coated metal grill provides corrosion resistance, making maintenance easy. With a 2-year warranty and access to V-Guard's PAN-India service network, this fan offers peace of mind.

Specifications of V-Guard Gatimaan Pro HSP N High-Speed Pedestal Fan

Brand: V-Guard

Type: Pedestal Fan

Airflow: 85 m³/min

Wattage: 120 W

Features: High-speed motor (2100 RPM), rust-resistant ABS body, thermal overload protector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling with high-speed motor Wattage not specified Efficient air delivery and sweep size Durable and stylish ABS body

3. V-Guard Esfera PLUS RW 16 Wall Fan

The V-Guard Esfera PLUS RW 16 Wall Fan is a powerful and convenient cooling solution for your home. With a high-speed airflow and a large sweep size, it ensures efficient cooling in every corner of the room. The fan offers three wind modes, an inbuilt timer, and a remote control for easy operation. Its adjustable tilt and oscillation control allow you to personalize the airflow. The fan's elegant design, low-noise operation and durable build make it a great addition to any room. With a 2-year warranty and dedicated customer support, you can rely on the Esfera PLUS RW for long-lasting performance.

Specifications of V-Guard Esfera PLUS RW 16 Wall Fan

Brand: V-Guard

Type: Wall Fan

Airflow: 65 m³/min

Wattage: 52 W

Features: Remote control, 3 wind modes, 7.5-hour timer

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful airflow Limited oscillation range Remote control

Also read: Best ceiling fans for your home: 10 noteworthy options to consider

4. V-Guard Esfera STS Plus 2-in-1 Pedestal and Table Fan

The V-Guard Esfera STS Plus is a versatile cooling solution that can function as both a table and a pedestal fan. With a powerful 1350 RPM motor, it delivers efficient airflow and offers three adjustable speed settings for personalized comfort. Its wide 40 cm sweep size ensures optimal air circulation, while the durable ABS body and rust-free construction enhance its longevity. The fan also features safety measures like an integrated thermal overload protector. With convenient features like telescopic height adjustment, tilt control, and oscillation, this fan provides effective cooling and style to any space.

Specifications of V-Guard Esfera STS Plus 2-in-1 Pedestal and Table Fan

Brand: V-Guard

Type: 2-in-1 Pedestal and Table Fan

Airflow: 70 m³/min

Wattage: 55 W

Features: 2-in-1 convertible design, 1350 RPM motor, 3-speed settings, wide sweep size

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile 2-in-1 operation Wattage information not given Powerful 1350 RPM motor Customisable tilt and oscillation control

5. V-Guard Gatimaan Pro AS Ultra High-Speed Ceiling Fan

The V-Guard Gatimaan Pro AS Ultra offers powerful performance with a 400 RPM motor and a 1.2M sweep, delivering 225 CMM of air. This energy-efficient fan helps save up to 31 percent on electricity bills compared to conventional 80 W fans. Built to last, it features a copper motor and superior quality double shielded ball bearing. The aerodynamically designed metal blade ensures higher air thrust, making it a reliable and long-lasting addition to your home.

Specifications of V-Guard Gatimaan Pro AS Ultra High-Speed Ceiling Fan

Brand: V-Guard

Type: Ceiling Fan

Airflow: 225 CMM

Wattage: 80 W

Features: Energy Efficient, Aerodynamically Designed Metal Blade, 100 percent Copper Motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy Efficient None Powerful Performance Built to Last

6. V-Guard Finesta RW Neo Remote 400mm Pedestal Fan

The V-Guard Finesta RW offers a blend of functionality and style. With a compact design and 400mm sweep, it provides efficient cooling. The fan features three wind modes, a remote control for convenience, and an LED indication system. It also includes a thermal overload protector for safety. The elegant design with a 120-spoke grill guard adds to its appeal. This pedestal fan is a reliable choice for your cooling needs.

Specifications of V-Guard Finesta RW Neo Remote 400mm Pedestal Fan

Brand: V-Guard

Type: Pedestal Fan

Airflow: 65 m3/min

Wattage: 55W

Features: Three wind modes (Natural, Sleep, Normal), Remote Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and stylish design Limited airflow Remote control for convenience

Also read: Polycab fan: Top 7 options for your cooling needs this summer

7. V-Guard Gatimaan Plus AS Ceiling Fan

The V-Guard Gatimaan Plus AS Ceiling Fan is a high-performance fan suitable for home use. With a 1200mm sweep size and a powerful 400 RPM copper motor, it delivers efficient cooling to every corner of the room. Its elegant 3-blade design with a powder-coated glossy finish adds a modern touch to any room. The fan is designed for reliability, featuring a metal-shielded double ball bearing design for worry-free operation. It also boasts advanced coating for extraordinary rust resistance, ensuring durability.

Specifications of V-Guard Gatimaan Plus AS Ceiling Fan

Brand: V-Guard

Type: Ceiling Fan

Airflow: 225 m³/min

Wattage: 75 W

Features: 3-blade construction, 400 RPM motor, powder-coated glossy finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with powerful airflow None Elegant and modern design

Top 3 features for you:

Product Name Type Airflow Features V-Guard Exado Pro AS Anti Dust High-Speed Ceiling Fan Ceiling Fan 240 m3/min Dust Repellent Technology, Energy Efficient, Powerful Air Delivery, Easy to Clean V-Guard Gatimaan Pro HSP N High-Speed Pedestal Fan Pedestal Fan 85 m³/min High-speed motor (2100 RPM), rust-resistant ABS body, thermal overload protector V-Guard Esfera PLUS RW 16 Wall Fan Wall Fan 65 m³/min Remote control, 3 wind modes, 7.5-hour timer V-Guard Esfera STS Plus 2-in-1 Pedestal and Table Fan 2-in-1 Pedestal/Table 70 m³/min 2-in-1 convertible design, 1350 RPM motor, 3-speed settings, wide sweep size V-Guard Gatimaan Pro AS Ultra High-Speed Ceiling Fan Ceiling Fan 225 CMM Energy Efficient, Aerodynamically Designed Metal Blade, 100 percent Copper Motor V-Guard Finesta RW Neo Remote 400mm Pedestal Fan Pedestal Fan 65 m3/min Three wind modes (Natural, Sleep, Normal), Remote Control V-Guard Gatimaan Plus AS Ceiling Fan Ceiling Fan 225 m³/min 3-blade construction, 400 RPM motor, powder-coated glossy finish

Best value for money

The V-Guard Gatimaan Plus AS Ceiling Fan offers exceptional value for money. With its 3-blade construction, 400 RPM motor, and powder-coated glossy finish, it provides efficient cooling at an affordable price. The fan's high airflow capacity of 225 m³/min ensures effective air circulation in your room, while its energy-efficient operation helps reduce electricity costs. Additionally, the fan's durable design and reliable performance make it a long-lasting and cost-effective cooling solution for your home.

Best overall product

The V-Guard Exado Pro AS Anti Dust High-Speed Ceiling Fan stands out as the best overall product in this category. Its Dust Repellent Technology keeps the fan clean and reduces maintenance efforts, while its energy-efficient operation helps save on electricity bills. The fan's powerful air delivery ensures effective cooling even in large rooms, making it suitable for various spaces. Moreover, its easy-to-clean design adds convenience. Overall, the V-Guard Exado Pro AS Ceiling Fan offers a combination of innovative features, energy efficiency, and performance, making it the top choice for those looking for a reliable and effective ceiling fan.

How to find the best fan for your home?

To find the best fan for your home, consider factors such as the size of the room, your budget, and the features you need. For larger rooms, choose fans with higher airflow capacities. Look for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills. Consider the type of fan (ceiling, pedestal, or wall) based on your room's layout. Additionally, prioritize fans with features like remote controls, timer settings, and multiple speed options for convenience. Read reviews and compare specifications to find a fan that meets your requirements and offers the best value for money.

FAQs

Question : How do I clean my fan?

Ans : To clean your fan, first, turn it off and unplug it. Use a soft, damp cloth to wipe down the blades and grille. Avoid using abrasive cleaners or water directly on the motor.

Question : Can I install a ceiling fan myself?

Ans : Yes, you can install a ceiling fan yourself if you have the necessary tools and follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully. However, if you're unsure, it's best to hire a professional electrician.

Question : How can I improve the airflow in my room with a fan?

Ans : To improve airflow, ensure the fan is set to the correct speed and direction. You can also use multiple fans strategically placed around the room and open windows or doors to create cross-ventilation.

Question : Are ceiling fans energy efficient?

Ans : Yes, ceiling fans are generally more energy-efficient than air conditioners. They consume less power and can help reduce your overall cooling costs.

Question : Can I use a fan outdoors?

Ans : It depends on the fan. Some fans are designed for outdoor use and can withstand exposure to the elements, while others are only suitable for indoor use. Check the manufacturer's specifications before using a fan outdoors.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!