V Guard is a well-known brand in the water purification industry, offering a range of RO systems and water filters. In this article, we will explore the top 5 V Guard water purifiers available on the market. Whether you're looking for a high-recovery tank or UV purification system, we've got you covered. We'll compare their features, specifications, pros and cons to help you make an informed decision. Let's dive in and find the perfect V Guard water purifier for your home!

1. V-Guard Zenora RO UF MB Water Purifier, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450, TDS up to 2000 ppm, 7 Stage Purification, PAN India Installation, 7 Litre, White

The V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB+LED Display Water Purifier offers comprehensive purification and installation. With a high recovery tank and alkaline chargers, this purifier ensures safe and healthy drinking water for your family.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UF MB Water Purifier:

RO+UF+MB+LED Display technology

High recovery tank capacity

Alkaline chargers for pH balancing

Comprehensive purification process

Easy installation and maintenance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive purification May require professional installation High recovery tank capacity

2. V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | 8 Stage Purification | PAN India Installation | 7 L, Black

The V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB Water Purifier offers advanced purification and installation. With RO+UF technology and a high recovery tank, this purifier ensures safe and healthy drinking water at home.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier:

RO+UF+MB technology

High recovery tank capacity

Advanced purification process

Easy installation and maintenance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced purification process May not include LED Display High recovery tank capacity

3. V-Guard Rejive RO UV Water Purifier with Mineral & Alkaline 9 Stage Purification RO Membrane | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450 | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm | 6.5 Litre Blue Black

The V-Guard RO+UV+MB+Alkaline Charger Water Purifier offers UV purification and comprehensive installation. With alkaline chargers and advanced purification, this purifier ensures safe and healthy drinking water for your family.

Specifications of V-Guard Rejive RO UV Water Purifier:

RO+UV+MB+Alkaline Charger technology

Comprehensive purification process

UV purification for added safety

Easy installation and maintenance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid UV purification for added safety May require additional maintenance for UV component Comprehensive purification process

4. V-Guard Rejive UV UF Water Purifier, Multi Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs.1,400, 6.5 Litre, Blue Black (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water)

The V-Guard UV+UF+MB Water Purifier offers UV purification and comprehensive installation. With a high recovery tank and advanced purification, this purifier ensures safe and healthy drinking water at home.

Specifications of V-Guard Rejive UV UF Water Purifier:

UV+UF+MB technology

High recovery tank capacity

Advanced purification process

Comprehensive installation and maintenance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid UV purification for added safety May require additional maintenance for UV component High recovery tank capacity

5. V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Storage Tank, 9 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | Black

The V-Guard High-Recovery Tank Water Purifier offers a high-capacity tank and comprehensive installation. With advanced purification and maintenance, this purifier ensures safe and healthy drinking water for your family.

Specifications of V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water Purifier:

High-recovery tank capacity

Comprehensive purification process

Advanced installation and maintenance

Energy-efficient design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High recovery tank capacity May have a larger footprint for installation Energy-efficient design

Top 5 features of best V Guard water purifiers:

Best V Guard Water Purifiers RO Technology UV Purification High Recovery Tank Alkaline Chargers V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB+LED Display Water Purifier Yes No Yes Yes V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB Water Purifier Yes No Yes No V-Guard RO+UV+MB+Alkaline Charger Water Purifier Yes Yes No Yes V-Guard UV+UF+MB Water Purifier No Yes Yes No V-Guard High-Recovery Tank Water Purifier No No Yes No

Best value for money of V Guard water purifier:

The V-Guard UV+UF+MB Water Purifier offers the best value for money with UV purification and advanced purification at an affordable price point. It's a great choice for those looking for a budget-friendly yet effective water purifier.

Best overall V Guard water purifier:

The V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB+LED Display Water Purifier stands out as the best overall product with comprehensive purification, high recovery tank capacity, and alkaline chargers. It offers the most advanced features for safe and healthy drinking water.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best V Guard water purifiers:

Filtration technology: Select a purifier with effective filtration methods like RO, UV, or UF based on your water quality needs.

Capacity: Choose a model with appropriate storage and purification capacity for your household size and daily water usage.

Maintenance: Consider ease of maintenance, including filter replacement frequency and availability of service support.

Features: Look for additional features such as mineral retention, smart indicators, and auto shut-off for added convenience.

Energy efficiency: Opt for energy-efficient models to minimise electricity consumption.

Price: Balance your budget with the features and quality offered to get the best value.

Brand reputation: Choose models from reputable brands known for reliability and customer service.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of V Guard water purifiers?

Ans : V Guard water purifiers range from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000, depending on the model and features.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a V Guard water purifier?

Ans : Key features to consider include RO or UV purification, high recovery tank capacity, advanced purification technologies, and additional features like LED displays or alkaline chargers.

Question : Are V Guard water purifiers effective in removing impurities from water?

Ans : Yes, V Guard water purifiers are designed to effectively remove impurities, bacteria, and harmful contaminants from drinking water, ensuring safe and healthy hydration.

Question : What are the newest releases in V Guard water purifiers this year?

Ans : The newest releases in V Guard water purifiers include advanced UV+UF+MB systems with enhanced purification and installation features, offering the latest technology for safe drinking water.

