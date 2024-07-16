Tired of seeing dust around you? Get the best vacuum cleaner for home from multiple renowned brands. Choose from handheld, robotic, canister vacuum cleaners and more. We have listed down the top 9 options to consider.

Tired of battling dust bunnies and hidden allergens? Revitalize your cleaning routine and achieve a truly spotless, germ-free home with the perfect vacuum cleaner. Whether you want to clean carpets, hardwood floors, or a combination of surfaces, a reliable vacuum is an essential tool for maintaining a healthy and inviting living space.

In this comprehensive guide, we'll unveil the top 9 vacuum cleaners that excel in performance, efficiency, and innovation. We'll explore into the diverse options available, from versatile upright models to compact handhelds, each designed to tackle specific cleaning challenges.

Know all about the latest advancements in vacuum technology, such as HEPA filtration systems that trap even the tiniest particles and smart features that make cleaning a breeze. Join us as we explore the world of vacuum cleaners and find the perfect one to make your home a haven of cleanliness and hygiene.

The BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 is a versatile wet and dry vacuum cleaner that's perfect for both household and professional use. Its powerful 1400W motor and 16KPA suction make it effective at tackling various cleaning tasks, from picking up dust to tackling spills. The HEPA filter ensures a cleaner air release, and the 5-metre cord and 2m flexible hose provide ample reach. While most customers find it sturdy and easy to use, some have noted that the cord could be longer, and the machine can be noisy during operation. Overall, it's a practical and affordable option for those seeking a multifunctional cleaning tool.

Specifications of BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 Vacuum Cleaner: Power: 1400W

Suction Power: 16KPA

Tank Capacity: 15 litres

Cord Length: 5 meters

Hose Length: 2 meters

Filter: HEPA filter

Features: Wet and dry cleaning, blower function, impact-resistant polymer tank

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction for effective cleaning Cord length could be longer Wet and dry cleaning capabilities Can be noisy during operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the vacuum's sturdiness, ease of cleaning, and good value. Some are happy with its ease of use for household and car cleaning. However, some find the cord too short and the machine noisy.

Why choose this product? If you're looking for a versatile and powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner for both home and professional use, the BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 is a practical choice. Its strong suction, HEPA filter, and multiple accessories make it effective for a variety of cleaning tasks.

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX is a canister vacuum cleaner designed for daily cleaning needs. It offers 1200 Watts of powerful suction for deep cleaning and comes with three reusable dust bags worth ₹500. The vacuum features a foot-operated power switch and auto cord winder for convenience. The dust bag full indicator ensures timely dirt disposal. While customers appreciate its portability and ease of use, some have reported issues with performance and heating.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner: Power: 1200W

Type: Canister vacuum cleaner

Dust Bag: 3 reusable dust bags included

Features: Foot-operated power switch, auto cord winder, dust bag full indicator

Accessories: 5 accessories for various cleaning needs

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 1200W powerful suction for deep cleaning Some reports of performance and heating issues Includes 3 reusable dust bags

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers find this vacuum cleaner useful, portable, and easy to use. The virtual demo is also appreciated by many. However, some have expressed concerns about performance and heating issues.

Why choose this product? If you're looking for a lightweight and portable canister vacuum cleaner for daily cleaning, the Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX might be a good option. The included reusable dust bags and multiple accessories add value. However, consider the reported performance and heating issues before purchasing.

The BLACK+DECKER PV1820LF-B1 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner offers convenience and flexibility with its patented pivoting nozzle and foldable design. Its lightweight build and cordless operation make it easy to manoeuvre and reach tight spaces. The washable bowl and filter simplify maintenance, and the translucent bowl allows for easy monitoring of dirt accumulation. However, the 10-minute runtime might be limiting for larger cleaning tasks.

Specifications of BLACK+DECKER PV1820LF-B1 Vacuum Cleaner: Power Source: 18V 2.0Ah rechargeable battery

Runtime: Up to 10 minutes

Capacity: 440 ml

Features: 200-degree pivoting nozzle, foldable design, washable bowl and filter

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Cordless and lightweight for easy manoeuvrability Short runtime (10 minutes) Pivoting nozzle for reaching tight spaces Might not be suitable for large cleaning tasks

What are buyers are saying on Amazon? Customers praise the vacuum's good suction power and ease of use for quick clean-ups. The floor cleaner attachment is also appreciated for easier floor cleaning. However, some users have mentioned difficulty registering for the extended warranty due to missing serial numbers.

Why choose this product? If you need a compact and portable handheld vacuum for quick clean-ups around the house or car, the BLACK+DECKER PV1820LF-B1 is a practical choice. Its pivoting nozzle and cordless design offer flexibility, and the washable components make it easy to maintain. However, consider its short runtime if you anticipate longer cleaning sessions.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO is a 2-in-1 robotic vacuum cleaner and mop, offering a convenient solution for maintaining clean floors. It boasts strong suction for effective cleaning and smart app control for customized schedules and cleaning modes. While customers appreciate its performance, suction power, and ease of use, some find the value to be questionable.

Specifications of ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: Type: Robotic vacuum cleaner and mop

Features: Strong suction, smart app control, multiple cleaning modes

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping functionality Questionable value Strong suction for effective cleaning

What are buyers are saying on Amazon? Customers praise the ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO for its performance, suction power, and ease of installation. They appreciate the convenience of smart mapping and scheduling options, but some have mixed opinions on the value for money.

Why choose this product? If you're looking for a convenient and efficient way to keep your floors clean, the ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO is a solid option. It's a good choice for those who want a robotic vacuum cleaner that can also mop and offers smart features for customization. However, consider your budget and the value proposition before purchasing.

5. INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home Spruce-1200W

The INALSA Spruce-1200W vacuum cleaner is a compact and affordable option for basic home cleaning. It boasts a powerful 1200W motor with 180W suction, a reusable cloth dust bag, and a blower function for added versatility. Customers appreciate its value for money, ease of cleaning, and suitability for small rooms. However, some users find the power and performance to be lacking for larger spaces or heavy-duty cleaning tasks.

Specifications of INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home Spruce-1200W: Power: 1200W (motor), 180W (suction)

Dust Bag: Reusable cloth dust bag

Capacity: 2L

Cord Length: 4.5 meters

Weight: 2.8 kg

Features: Blower function, dust full indicator, multiple accessories

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Power and performance might be insufficient for larger spaces or heavy-duty tasks Reusable cloth dust bag

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the value for money, ease of cleaning, and compact size of the INALSA Spruce-1200W. They find it suitable for small rooms and effective for light cleaning tasks. However, some users have mentioned that it might not be powerful enough for larger spaces or heavy-duty cleaning.

Why choose this product? If you're looking for a budget-friendly vacuum cleaner for light cleaning tasks in a small home or apartment, the INALSA Spruce-1200W is a good option. It's easy to use, store, and maintain, making it a practical choice for everyday cleaning needs.

The BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 is a versatile wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a powerful 1000W motor and strong suction. Its 8L tank capacity and bagless design make it suitable for both household and car cleaning tasks. It comes with various accessories for different cleaning needs. While many users praise its value for money and suction power, some find it noisy and a bit bulky to manoeuvre.

Specifications of BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner: Power: 1000W

Tank Capacity: 8L

Features: Wet and dry cleaning, blower function, bagless design

Accessories: Floor brush, crevice nozzle, bristle brush, extension tubes, etc

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction for effective cleaning Noisy during operation Wet and dry cleaning capabilities Can be bulky to manoeuvre

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers are impressed with the vacuum's suction power and its ability to tackle various cleaning tasks. They find it to be a good value for the price. However, some users have mentioned the noise level and the bulkiness of the vacuum.

Why choose this product? If you're seeking a powerful and versatile wet and dry vacuum cleaner for both home and car use, the BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 is a worthy option. Its strong suction and bagless design make it convenient for tackling different messes. However, consider the noise level and bulkiness if those are concerns for you.

The INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner offers a powerful cleaning solution with 17kPa suction and a 1200W motor. It's versatile, handling both wet and dry messes, and comes with a HEPA filter for capturing fine particles. Customers praise its performance, suction power, and ease of use, with some specifically highlighting the variable suction option. The blower function adds further versatility. However, it's important to note that this is a corded model, which might limit manoeuvrability compared to cordless options.

Specifications of INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner: Power: 1200W

Suction Power: 17kPa

Capacity: 10 litres

Features: Wet and dry cleaning, blower function, HEPA filter, safe buoy technology

Accessories: Various cleaning attachments

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction for thorough cleaning Corded, which may limit manoeuvrability Versatile for wet and dry messes

What are buyers are saying on Amazon? Customers highlight the vacuum's powerful performance, variable suction, and ease of use. They also appreciate its lightweight and value for money.

Why choose this product? If you need a powerful and versatile vacuum cleaner for tackling various cleaning tasks around your home, the INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a great option. Its strong suction, HEPA filter, and multiple functions make it suitable for a wide range of cleaning needs.

The Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a cordless, portable cleaning solution designed for quick and easy cleaning tasks. It features a powerful motor with strong suction for efficient dirt and dust removal. The included HEPA filter helps trap fine particles, making it suitable for homes with pets or allergy sufferers. While its compact size and cordless design offer convenience, the 22-minute runtime might not be enough for larger cleaning jobs.

Specifications of Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner: Power Source: Cordless, rechargeable battery

Battery Life: Approximately 22 minutes

Charging Time: 2.5-3 hours

Filter: HEPA filter

Accessories: Crevice nozzle, brush tool, extension hose

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Cordless and portable for easy use Limited runtime for larger cleaning tasks Powerful suction for effective cleaning

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the convenience and ease of use of the Tusa handheld vacuum. It's effective for quick clean-ups in the car, on mattresses, and other surfaces around the house. The suction power is praised, and users find it to be a valuable addition to their cleaning routine.

Why choose this product? If you're looking for a compact and portable handheld vacuum for quick and easy cleaning tasks, the Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a great option. Its cordless design and powerful suction make it easy to use on various surfaces, and the HEPA filter adds to its appeal for allergy sufferers and pet owners.

The ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO is a powerful and intelligent robotic vacuum cleaner that can mop as well. Its 6500 Pa suction and advanced navigation technology ensure thorough cleaning, while the 5200 mAh battery allows it to cover up to 3500+ sq. ft. in a single charge. Customers are impressed with its smart mapping capabilities, scheduling options, and automatic suction adjustment based on floor type. However, the lack of information about the filter type might be a concern for allergy sufferers.

Specifications of ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Suction Power: 6500 Pa

Battery: 5200 mAh

Coverage Area: Up to 3500+ sq. ft.

Features: 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping, advanced navigation, smart mapping, app control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction for thorough cleaning Lack of information on filter type Large coverage area

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers are highly satisfied with the ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO's value, ease of use, mapping accuracy, and suction power. They appreciate the smart features and efficient cleaning performance.

Why choose this product? If you're looking for a convenient and intelligent robotic vacuum cleaner that can also mop, the ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO is a fantastic choice. Its powerful suction, smart features, and large coverage area make it suitable for various homes and cleaning needs.

What type of cleaning tasks do I need the vacuum cleaner for? Consider whether you need a versatile wet and dry vacuum for both spills and debris, or a specialized model like a handheld for quick clean-ups or a robot vacuum for automated cleaning.

How important is portability and convenience for me? If you have a large home or need to clean multiple floors, a canister or upright vacuum with a long cord might be preferable. For smaller spaces or quick clean-ups, a cordless handheld or robotic vacuum might be more suitable.

Do I have allergies or pets? If you suffer from allergies or have pets, a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter is crucial for trapping allergens and pet dander.

What is my budget for a vacuum cleaner? Vacuum cleaners vary widely in price. Determine your budget beforehand to narrow down your options and ensure you get the best value for your money.

Best Value for Money vacuum cleaner for home: The INALSA Spruce-1200W vacuum cleaner is the best value, offering a powerful motor, wet and dry capabilities, a blower function, and a reusable dust bag at an affordable price. It's a versatile option for various cleaning needs.

Best overall vacuum cleaner for home: The BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 excels with its strong 1400W motor, high suction power, and HEPA filter. Its wet and dry functionality, combined with a blower and multiple accessories, makes it the most versatile and efficient cleaning solution on this list.

Best 3 features of the top vacuum cleaners for home:

Best vacuum cleaner for home Type Power Source Additional Features BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 Wet & Dry 1400W (corded) HEPA filter, blower, impact-resistant tank Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Canister 1200W (corded) Foot-operated switch, auto cord winder, dust-full indicator BLACK+DECKER PV1820LF-B1 Handheld 18V 2.0Ah Pivoting nozzle, foldable, washable bowl & filter ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO Robot Battery Mopping, smart app, multiple cleaning modes INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home Spruce-1200W Wet & Dry 1200W (corded) Blower, reusable cloth bag, dust full indicator BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet & Dry 1000W (corded) Blower, bagless design INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 ltr Capacity Wet & Dry 1200W (corded) Blower, HEPA filter, safe buoy technology Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Handheld Rechargeable HEPA filter, cordless, attachments ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Robot 5200 mAh battery Mopping, smart mapping, app control

FAQs Question : What type of vacuum cleaner is best for my home? Ans : The best type depends on your specific needs and preferences. If you have mostly carpets, an upright vacuum with a rotating brush might be ideal. For hard floors or a mix of surfaces, a canister or stick vacuum might be more versatile. If you have pets or allergies, look for a model with a HEPA filter to trap allergens. Robotic vacuums are great for convenience but might not be as powerful as traditional vacuums. Question : What is suction power, and how important is it? Ans : Suction power refers to the vacuum's ability to pick up dirt and debris. It's usually measured in watts or pascals (kPa). While higher suction power generally means better cleaning performance, it's not the only factor to consider. Other features like brush type and airflow design also play a role in cleaning effectiveness. Question : What are the benefits of a HEPA filter? Ans : HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters are designed to trap tiny particles like dust mites, pollen, and pet dander, which can trigger allergies and respiratory issues. If you or someone in your household suffers from allergies, choosing a vacuum with a HEPA filter is crucial. Question : How often should I replace my vacuum cleaner's filter? Ans : The frequency of filter replacement depends on the type of filter and how often you use the vacuum. HEPA filters should typically be replaced every 6–12 months, while other filters might need replacement more frequently. Check the manufacturer's recommendations for specific guidelines. Question : What are some tips for maintaining my vacuum cleaner? Ans : Regular maintenance ensures optimal performance and longevity. Empty the dust bag or canister frequently, clean or replace filters as needed, check for clogs in the hose or attachments, and inspect the brush roll for any tangled hair or debris.

